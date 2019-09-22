Drive Chart
Nebraska slips past Illinois 42-38 in conference opener

  • AP
  • Sep 22, 2019

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez took the blame for his team's poor first half performance against Illinois on Saturday night.

''I didn't play as well tonight as I should have,'' he said. ''I'll take the blame for that.''

He was serious, too.

In reality, Martinez passed for 327 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Cornhuskers over Illinois 42-38 in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams. Martinez also rushed 18 times for 188 yards.

The Cornhuskers (3-1, 1-0) put up 690 yards of total offense compared to 299 by Illinois (2-2, 0-1).

Wan'Dale Robinson carried the ball 19 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. Dedrick Mills rushed 12 times for 62 yards and a touchdown.

''Wan'Dale did his job,'' Martinez said. ''And he did it at a high level. He was ready to go.''

Nebraska coach Scott Frost thought his quarterback did a pretty decent job, too.

''He (Martinez) is a good player. I'm glad he wears the scarlet and cream,'' Frost said. ''He goes in and wants to take over a game. He is clearly capable of that.''

Brandon Peters was 9 of 22 for 78 yards passing with a touchdown and one interception for Illinois. Reggie Corbin carried the ball 20 times for 134 yards and a touchdown. Ra'Von Bonner and Peters also had rushing touchdowns for the Illini.

MISCUES

Illinois took advantage of several Nebraska miscues early and led 21-14 at the half. Perhaps the biggest Cornhusker mistake was a fumble by Mills early in the second quarter at the Illinois 2-yard line after being pinned there by a 53-yard punt by the Illini's Blake Hayes.

Corbin carried the ball in on the next play, giving Illinois a 21-7 lead at that point. Corbin carried the ball ten times for 91 yards in the first half.

''We can't spot teams advantages like that,'' Frost said. ''We turned the ball over too many times and made too many mistakes. We just can't do that.''

Martinez said the team knew what it had to do. ''At halftime, we knew we had to come out steely eyed and confident,'' he said. ''We needed to just do our jobs, and we did.''

Nebraska tied the game at 35-35 on the first series of the fourth quarter on Mills' touchdown run and a two-point conversion run by Martinez.

''We had a chance to win the game on that final drive,'' Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. ''What else is there to say? They rushed us well and didn't let us get our passes off.''

EVALUATION

Smith said he and the Illinois coaching staff will ''look at everything'' during the upcoming bye week.

''We'll look at what we need to do going forward,'' he said. ''But are we going to make wholesale changes? No.''

THE 900 CLUB

With Saturday's win, Nebraska became the sixth college program to win 900 games. They join Michigan, Ohio State, Texas, Alabama and Notre Dame. The Huskers are 900-389-40 all-time.

BREAKING THE STREAK

Coming into Champaign, the Cornhuskers were 0-7 on the road under second-year coach Scott Frost, and in four of those games they were tied or led in the second half.

THE TAKEAWAY

It was an entertaining game that either team could have won. But Nebraska was able to overcome numerous mistakes to take control in the fourth quarter.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Hosts Ohio State next Saturday.

Illinois: Travels to Minnesota on Oct 5.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:00
48-L.McCallum extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
42
38
Touchdown 8:04
1-W.Robinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
04:10
pos
41
38
Field Goal 12:48
17-J.McCourt 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
30
yds
01:41
pos
35
38
Two Point Conversion 14:29
2-A.Martinez scrambles to ILL End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
35
35
Touchdown 14:36
26-D.Mills runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on ILL 88-K.Randolph Offside declined.
6
plays
64
yds
01:03
pos
33
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 2:11
48-L.McCallum extra point is no good. blocked by 93-C.Avery.
plays
yds
pos
27
35
Touchdown 2:17
26-D.Mills runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:23
pos
27
35
Point After TD 5:40
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
35
Touchdown 5:46
18-B.Peters runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
14
yds
00:31
pos
21
34
Point After TD 9:41
48-L.McCallum extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
28
Touchdown 9:45
2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
70
yds
01:31
pos
20
28
Point After TD 11:16
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
28
Touchdown 11:25
25-D.Brown runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
78
yds
01:54
pos
14
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:20
48-L.McCallum extra point is good. Penalty on ILL 66-J.Slaughter Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 8:28
2-A.Martinez complete to 1-W.Robinson. 1-W.Robinson runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
79
yds
02:34
pos
13
21
Point After TD 13:46
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 13:51
21-R.Bonner runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
2
yds
00:09
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:07
48-L.McCallum extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 5:12
2-A.Martinez complete to 86-J.Stoll. 86-J.Stoll runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
03:00
pos
6
14
Point After TD 8:12
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 8:18
18-B.Peters complete to 9-J.Imatorbhebhe. 9-J.Imatorbhebhe runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
38
yds
01:46
pos
0
13
Point After TD 14:12
17-J.McCourt extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:23
2-R.Corbin runs 66 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
71
yds
00:37
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 32 14
Rushing 18 9
Passing 13 4
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 11-19 1-12
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 687 285
Total Plays 98 61
Avg Gain 7.0 4.7
Net Yards Rushing 363 221
Rush Attempts 64 38
Avg Rush Yards 5.7 5.8
Net Yards Passing 324 64
Comp. - Att. 22-34 9-23
Yards Per Pass 9.5 2.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-3 2-14
Penalties - Yards 11-119 4-66
Touchdowns 6 5
Rushing TDs 3 4
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 1
Fumbles - Lost 4-4 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-46.5 8-45.9
Return Yards 23 199
Punts - Returns 3--4 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 1-18 6-194
Int. - Returns 1-9 0-0
Kicking 4/6 6/6
Extra Points 4/5 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Nebraska 3-1 77131542
Illinois 2-2 14714338
ILL 13, O/U 62
Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL) Champaign, IL
 324 PASS YDS 64
363 RUSH YDS 221
687 TOTAL YDS 285
Nebraska
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 327 3 0 174.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.7% 327 3 0 174.6
A. Martinez 22/34 327 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Martinez 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 118 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 118 0
A. Martinez 18 118 0 44
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 89 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 89 0
M. Washington 10 89 0 41
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 89 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 89 1
W. Robinson 19 89 1 21
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 62 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 62 2
D. Mills 12 62 2 20
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 16 0
W. Mazour 2 16 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 159 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 159 0
J. Spielman 7 159 0 41
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 79 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 79 2
W. Robinson 8 79 2 27
J. Stoll 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 1
J. Stoll 3 45 1 22
M. Williams 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
M. Williams 1 20 0 20
W. Mazour 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
W. Mazour 1 10 0 10
D. Mills 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
D. Mills 1 9 0 9
K. Noa 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
K. Noa 1 5 0 5
M. Washington 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Washington 0 0 0 0
A. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Allen 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Domann 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Domann 2-0 1.0 0
K. Davis 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
K. Davis 1-0 1.0 0
C. Taylor-Britt 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Taylor-Britt 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. McCallum 48 S
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/5
L. McCallum 0/1 0 4/5 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Armstrong 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 46.5 1
I. Armstrong 4 46.5 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
W. Robinson 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
W. Robinson 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Spielman 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.5 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.5 0 0
J. Spielman 2 -1.5 0 0
K. Noa 9 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
K. Noa 1 -1.0 -1 0
Illinois
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 78 1 1 80.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
42.9% 78 1 1 80.2
B. Peters 9/21 78 1 1
T. Davis 15 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Davis 0/1 0 0 0
M. Robinson 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Robinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Corbin 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 134 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 134 1
R. Corbin 20 134 1 66
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 59 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 59 1
D. Brown 6 59 1 36
J. Norwood 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 16 0
J. Norwood 1 16 0 16
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 1
R. Bonner 5 13 1 8
B. Peters 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 2 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 2 1
B. Peters 4 2 1 10
I. Williams 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -3 0
I. Williams 2 -3 0 -1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Smalling 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 41 0
R. Smalling 5 41 0 17
J. Imatorbhebhe 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 1
J. Imatorbhebhe 1 26 1 26
R. Bonner 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Bonner 1 8 0 8
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Brown 1 3 0 3
D. Barker 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Barker 0 0 0 0
J. Williams 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Williams 0 0 0 0
T. Sidney 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
T. Sidney 1 0 0 0
D. Stampley 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Stampley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Shogbonyo 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Shogbonyo 1-0 1.0 0
O. Betiku Jr. 47 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
O. Betiku Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
D. Harding 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Harding 1-0 0.0 0
T. Adams 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. McCourt 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
J. McCourt 1/1 47 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Hayes 14 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 45.9 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 45.9 5
B. Hayes 8 45.9 5 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Brown 25 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 35.8 67 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 35.8 67 0
D. Brown 5 35.8 67 0
D. Wyatt 22 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
D. Wyatt 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Sidney 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
T. Sidney 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:12 NEB 25 1:52 8 51 Downs
10:26 NEB 15 0:11 2 22 Fumble
8:12 NEB 25 3:00 11 75 TD
2:22 NEB 18 1:28 4 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:13 NEB 2 0:00 1 8 Fumble
13:46 NEB 25 1:31 4 -1 Punt
11:02 NEB 21 2:34 6 79 TD
6:36 NEB 8 4:53 14 41 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:34 NEB 18 0:00 3 2 Punt
11:16 NEB 25 1:31 8 70 TD
8:49 NEB 11 0:08 2 27 Fumble
6:57 NEB 14 0:40 3 72 Fumble
5:40 NEB 25 3:23 9 75 TD
1:13 NEB 36 1:03 6 64 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:14 NEB 25 4:10 11 75 TD
6:47 NEB 20 4:41 10 65 FG Miss
1:47 ILL 20 0:49 3 -11 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ILL 29 0:37 2 71 TD
11:48 ILL 24 0:46 3 5 Punt
10:04 NEB 37 1:46 6 38 TD
5:07 ILL 32 2:01 5 8 Punt
0:54 ILL 30 0:32 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 NEB 2 0:09 1 2 TD
12:10 ILL 25 0:32 5 -4 INT
8:20 ILL 34 1:10 3 7 Punt
1:39 ILL 19 1:00 6 26 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 ILL 22 1:54 6 78 TD
9:41 ILL 35 0:45 3 1 Punt
8:03 NEB 36 0:29 3 -4 Punt
6:17 NEB 14 0:31 2 14 TD
2:11 ILL 14 0:54 3 4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:29 ILL 41 1:41 6 30 FG
8:00 ILL 27 1:06 3 6 Punt
2:06 ILL 20 0:12 5 53 Downs
NCAA FB Scores