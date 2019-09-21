|
|
|LALAF
|OHIO
Louisiana-Lafayette gets 3rd win, beats Ohio 45-25
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) Elijah Mitchell rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as Louisiana-Lafayette won its third straight game, holding on to get past Ohio 45-25 on Saturday afternoon.
The Ragin' Cajuns held a 10-6 lead at the half and extended that to 31-12 early in the fourth before Ohio rallied to score twice on just four plays and close to 31-25 with 7:54 remaining in the game.
Ohio's Jarren Hampton recovered a fumble on Louisiana-Lafayette's 28. Two plays later Ja'Vahri Portis bulled across from the 3. Following Louisiana-Lafayette's missed field goal attempt on the next series, Nathan Rouke nailed Shane Hooks on a 49-yard completion to ULL's 21. Rouke and Hooks connected on the next play for a score to move within six of tying the game with 7:54 remaining.
The Ragin' Cajuns responded with two quick scores to put the game out of reach.
Levi Lewis threw for 188 yards and two scores for the Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) who won their first away game this season. ULL fell to Mississippi State 38-28 in the season opener.
Rourke threw for 277 yards and a touchdown for Ohio (1-3) which lost its third straight after opening the season with a 41-20 win over Rhode Island.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|23
|Rushing
|15
|7
|Passing
|8
|10
|Penalty
|2
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|5-15
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|472
|367
|Total Plays
|76
|66
|Avg Gain
|6.2
|5.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|285
|103
|Rush Attempts
|46
|28
|Avg Rush Yards
|6.2
|3.7
|Net Yards Passing
|187
|264
|Comp. - Att.
|20-30
|18-38
|Yards Per Pass
|6.2
|6.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-17
|1-13
|Penalties - Yards
|16-161
|5-44
|Touchdowns
|6
|3
|Rushing TDs
|4
|2
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|5
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-1
|2-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|3
|Punts - Avg
|6-49.0
|6-41.8
|Return Yards
|77
|61
|Punts - Returns
|4-4
|3--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-30
|3-64
|Int. - Returns
|3-43
|0-0
|Kicking
|7/8
|3/3
|Extra Points
|6/6
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|187
|PASS YDS
|264
|
|
|285
|RUSH YDS
|103
|
|
|472
|TOTAL YDS
|367
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|19/29
|188
|2
|0
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|1/1
|16
|0
|0
|
T. Miller 38 DB
|T. Miller
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Mitchell 15 RB
|E. Mitchell
|17
|143
|3
|22
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|15
|129
|1
|33
|
R. Calais 4 RB
|R. Calais
|6
|17
|0
|6
|
T. Wisham 23 RB
|T. Wisham
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
L. Lewis 1 QB
|L. Lewis
|5
|-5
|0
|9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|5
|75
|1
|35
|
J. Bell 19 WR
|J. Bell
|5
|59
|0
|35
|
P. Leblanc 29 WR
|P. Leblanc
|2
|18
|0
|14
|
B. Smith Jr. 7 WR
|B. Smith Jr.
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Williams 18 WR
|J. Williams
|2
|13
|0
|9
|
T. Ragas 9 RB
|T. Ragas
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Gossett 11 WR
|C. Gossett
|2
|8
|0
|4
|
J. Jackson 17 WR
|J. Jackson
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
N. Ralston 22 TE
|N. Ralston
|1
|2
|1
|2
|
H. Bergeron 89 TE
|H. Bergeron
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Allen 6 WR
|C. Allen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Smith 21 RB
|C. Smith
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
|J. Boudreaux
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Hill 4 DT
|Z. Hill
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Jones 50 LB
|A. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
F. Gardner 7 LB
|F. Gardner
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Higgins 15 DE
|B. Higgins
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
|M. Jacquet III
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Washington 18 DB
|A. Washington
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Greenhouse 9 DB
|K. Greenhouse
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
J. Dillon 3 LB
|J. Dillon
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
D. Wallace 25 DB
|D. Wallace
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hutchinson 94 DL
|D. Hutchinson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Wilson 39 DB
|J. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hunt 50 OL
|R. Hunt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Miller 38 DB
|T. Miller
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Trahan 24 DB
|B. Trahan
|1-3
|0.0
|0
|
P. Butler 16 DB
|P. Butler
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 56 LB
|T. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Solomon 27 DB
|C. Solomon
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Guidry 33 LB
|T. Guidry
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Gardner 63 OL
|S. Gardner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
|K. Pedescleaux
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
B. Johnson 29 S
|B. Johnson
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
S. Artigue 36 K
|S. Artigue
|1/2
|27
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
R. Byrns 47 P
|R. Byrns
|6
|49.0
|2
|70
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Bradley 2 WR
|J. Bradley
|2
|15.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
E. Garror 19 DB
|E. Garror
|4
|1.0
|3
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Hooks 5 WR
|S. Hooks
|3
|96
|1
|49
|
R. Luehrman 88 TE
|R. Luehrman
|4
|69
|0
|27
|
I. Cox 6 WR
|I. Cox
|2
|36
|0
|29
|
T. Tupa 20 WR
|T. Tupa
|3
|31
|0
|17
|
C. Odom 3 WR
|C. Odom
|3
|26
|0
|11
|
A. Burton 82 TE
|A. Burton
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
D. Tuggle 24 RB
|D. Tuggle
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Buckner 8 WR
|J. Buckner
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
J. Portis 37 RB
|J. Portis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Walton 4 WR
|T. Walton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Hagan 7 S
|J. Hagan
|11-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Dorsa 49 LB
|J. Dorsa
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Popp 34 LB
|E. Popp
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Conner 35 LB
|D. Conner
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hampton 12 S
|J. Hampton
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hudson 4 CB
|J. Hudson
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mitchell 6 S
|D. Mitchell
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Motley 23 CB
|I. Motley
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Brooks 22 CB
|M. Brooks
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Baker 43 DT
|C. Baker
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
A. Conrad 47 DE
|A. Conrad
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
W. Evans 9 DE
|W. Evans
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Coleman 16 DT
|M. Coleman
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogun-Semore 88 DE
|A. Ogun-Semore
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Chukwu 98 DE
|C. Chukwu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Arp 99 DT
|B. Arp
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Caesar 50 DT
|K. Caesar
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Burks 92 DT
|Z. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Floyd 20 S
|A. Floyd
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
L. Zervos 2 K
|L. Zervos
|2/2
|49
|1/1
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. Farkas 5 P
|M. Farkas
|6
|41.8
|2
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Knock 19 WR
|D. Knock
|3
|21.3
|25
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Buckner 8 WR
|J. Buckner
|2
|-1.5
|4
|0
|
D. Knock 19 WR
|D. Knock
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
