Louisiana-Lafayette gets 3rd win, beats Ohio 45-25

  • Sep 21, 2019

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) Elijah Mitchell rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as Louisiana-Lafayette won its third straight game, holding on to get past Ohio 45-25 on Saturday afternoon.

The Ragin' Cajuns held a 10-6 lead at the half and extended that to 31-12 early in the fourth before Ohio rallied to score twice on just four plays and close to 31-25 with 7:54 remaining in the game.

Ohio's Jarren Hampton recovered a fumble on Louisiana-Lafayette's 28. Two plays later Ja'Vahri Portis bulled across from the 3. Following Louisiana-Lafayette's missed field goal attempt on the next series, Nathan Rouke nailed Shane Hooks on a 49-yard completion to ULL's 21. Rouke and Hooks connected on the next play for a score to move within six of tying the game with 7:54 remaining.

The Ragin' Cajuns responded with two quick scores to put the game out of reach.

Levi Lewis threw for 188 yards and two scores for the Ragin' Cajuns (3-1) who won their first away game this season. ULL fell to Mississippi State 38-28 in the season opener.

Rourke threw for 277 yards and a touchdown for Ohio (1-3) which lost its third straight after opening the season with a 41-20 win over Rhode Island.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:36
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
25
Touchdown 3:36
1-L.Lewis complete to 2-J.Bradley. 2-J.Bradley runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
-18
yds
00:47
pos
44
25
Point After TD 4:30
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
25
Touchdown 4:33
15-E.Mitchell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:21
pos
37
25
Point After TD 7:54
2-L.Zervos extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
25
Touchdown 8:00
12-N.Rourke complete to 5-S.Hooks. 5-S.Hooks runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
00:31
pos
31
24
Touchdown 11:09
37-J.Portis runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
28
yds
00:49
pos
31
18
Point After TD 13:45
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
12
Touchdown 13:52
9-T.Ragas runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
00:00
pos
30
12
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:18
37-J.Portis to ULL 1 for no gain (7-F.Gardner).
plays
yds
pos
24
12
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:18
12-N.Rourke incomplete. Intended for 6-I.Cox. Penalty on ULL 38-T.Miller Holding 1 yards enforced at ULL 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
24
12
Touchdown 0:18
37-J.Portis runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:55
pos
24
12
Point After TD 4:13
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
6
Touchdown 4:18
1-L.Lewis complete to 22-N.Ralston. 22-N.Ralston runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
50
yds
02:19
pos
23
6
Point After TD 10:19
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
6
Touchdown 10:24
15-E.Mitchell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
74
yds
01:41
pos
16
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:24
36-S.Artigue 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
67
yds
01:39
pos
10
6
Field Goal 2:51
2-L.Zervos 49 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
48
yds
03:48
pos
7
6
Field Goal 10:23
2-L.Zervos 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
36
yds
03:48
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:19
36-S.Artigue extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 2:24
15-E.Mitchell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
2
yds
00:15
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 23
Rushing 15 7
Passing 8 10
Penalty 2 6
3rd Down Conv 4-13 5-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 472 367
Total Plays 76 66
Avg Gain 6.2 5.6
Net Yards Rushing 285 103
Rush Attempts 46 28
Avg Rush Yards 6.2 3.7
Net Yards Passing 187 264
Comp. - Att. 20-30 18-38
Yards Per Pass 6.2 6.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-17 1-13
Penalties - Yards 16-161 5-44
Touchdowns 6 3
Rushing TDs 4 2
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 5
Fumbles - Lost 3-1 2-2
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 6-49.0 6-41.8
Return Yards 77 61
Punts - Returns 4-4 3--3
Kickoffs - Returns 2-30 3-64
Int. - Returns 3-43 0-0
Kicking 7/8 3/3
Extra Points 6/6 1/1
Field Goals 1/2 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisiana 3-1 73142145
Ohio 1-3 0661325
OHIO -3, O/U 67.5
Peden Stadium Athens, OH
 187 PASS YDS 264
285 RUSH YDS 103
472 TOTAL YDS 367
Louisiana
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 188 2 0 142.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.5% 188 2 0 142.7
L. Lewis 19/29 188 2 0
J. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 234.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 234.4
J. Williams 1/1 16 0 0
T. Miller 38 DB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -200.0
T. Miller 0/1 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Mitchell 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 143 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 143 3
E. Mitchell 17 143 3 22
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 129 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 129 1
T. Ragas 15 129 1 33
R. Calais 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
R. Calais 6 17 0 6
T. Wisham 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Wisham 1 10 0 10
C. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
C. Smith 1 2 0 2
L. Lewis 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -5 0
L. Lewis 5 -5 0 9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Bradley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 75 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 75 1
J. Bradley 5 75 1 35
J. Bell 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 59 0
J. Bell 5 59 0 35
P. Leblanc 29 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
P. Leblanc 2 18 0 14
B. Smith Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
B. Smith Jr. 1 16 0 16
J. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
J. Williams 2 13 0 9
T. Ragas 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Ragas 1 8 0 8
C. Gossett 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Gossett 2 8 0 4
J. Jackson 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Jackson 1 5 0 5
N. Ralston 22 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 1
N. Ralston 1 2 1 2
H. Bergeron 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
H. Bergeron 0 0 0 0
C. Allen 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Allen 0 0 0 0
C. Smith 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Smith 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Boudreaux 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. Boudreaux 8-0 0.0 0
Z. Hill 4 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
Z. Hill 5-1 0.0 0
A. Jones 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
F. Gardner 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
F. Gardner 3-1 0.0 0
B. Higgins 15 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Higgins 3-0 0.0 0
E. Garror 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Garror 3-0 0.0 0
M. Jacquet III 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Jacquet III 2-1 0.0 0
A. Washington 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
A. Washington 2-0 0.0 1
K. Greenhouse 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
K. Greenhouse 2-0 0.0 1
J. Dillon 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
J. Dillon 2-2 1.0 0
D. Wallace 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wallace 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hutchinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hutchinson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Wilson 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
R. Hunt 50 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Hunt 1-0 0.0 0
T. Miller 38 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Miller 1-1 0.0 0
B. Trahan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-3 0 0.0
B. Trahan 1-3 0.0 0
P. Butler 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
P. Butler 1-1 0.0 0
T. Jones 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
C. Solomon 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Solomon 1-0 0.0 0
T. Guidry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Guidry 1-0 0.0 0
S. Gardner 63 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Gardner 0-1 0.0 0
K. Pedescleaux 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Pedescleaux 0-0 0.0 1
B. Johnson 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Johnson 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Artigue 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/2 6/6
S. Artigue 1/2 27 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Byrns 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 49.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 49.0 2
R. Byrns 6 49.0 2 70
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Bradley 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 17 0
J. Bradley 2 15.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Garror 19 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 1.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 1.0 3 0
E. Garror 4 1.0 3 0
Ohio
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 277 1 3 101.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
47.4% 277 1 3 101.5
N. Rourke 18/38 277 1 3
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 2 0 0 116.8
D. Knock 1/1 2 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Rourke 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 37 0
N. Rourke 9 37 0 24
J. Portis 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 35 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 35 2
J. Portis 9 35 2 11
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 31 0
D. Tuggle 10 31 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Hooks 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 96 1
S. Hooks 3 96 1 49
R. Luehrman 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 69 0
R. Luehrman 4 69 0 27
I. Cox 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
I. Cox 2 36 0 29
T. Tupa 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
T. Tupa 3 31 0 17
C. Odom 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
C. Odom 3 26 0 11
A. Burton 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
A. Burton 1 10 0 10
D. Tuggle 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Tuggle 1 5 0 5
J. Buckner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Buckner 1 4 0 4
J. Portis 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Portis 0 0 0 0
T. Walton 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Walton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Hagan 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
J. Hagan 11-1 0.0 0
J. Dorsa 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Dorsa 5-2 0.0 0
E. Popp 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
E. Popp 5-2 0.0 0
D. Conner 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Conner 5-2 0.0 0
J. Hampton 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Hampton 4-1 0.0 0
J. Hudson 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Hudson 4-2 0.0 0
D. Mitchell 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Mitchell 4-1 0.0 0
I. Motley 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
I. Motley 4-1 0.0 0
M. Brooks 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Brooks 3-2 0.0 0
C. Baker 43 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
C. Baker 3-1 1.0 0
A. Conrad 47 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
A. Conrad 2-1 1.0 0
W. Evans 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
W. Evans 2-2 0.0 0
M. Coleman 16 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
M. Coleman 2-3 0.0 0
A. Ogun-Semore 88 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Ogun-Semore 2-1 0.0 0
C. Chukwu 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Chukwu 1-0 0.0 0
B. Arp 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Arp 1-2 0.0 0
K. Caesar 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Caesar 1-0 0.0 0
Z. Burks 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Burks 1-0 0.0 0
A. Floyd 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Floyd 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Zervos 2 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
L. Zervos 2/2 49 1/1 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Farkas 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 41.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 41.8 2
M. Farkas 6 41.8 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 21.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 21.3 25 0
D. Knock 3 21.3 25 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Buckner 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.5 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 -1.5 4 0
J. Buckner 2 -1.5 4 0
D. Knock 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
D. Knock 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:48 LALAF 20 0:59 3 9 Punt
10:06 LALAF 10 3:20 9 50 Downs
4:51 LALAF 6 2:09 6 10 Fumble
2:39 OHIO 2 0:15 1 2 TD
1:14 LALAF 34 0:39 4 -3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:18 LALAF 25 3:39 10 9 Punt
2:03 LALAF 23 1:39 9 67 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 LALAF 33 0:00 4 -13 Punt
12:05 LALAF 26 1:41 5 74 TD
6:37 OHIO 50 2:19 7 50 TD
0:18 LALAF 35 0:00 6 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 LALAF 39 0:00 1 -11 Fumble
11:04 LALAF 25 2:04 5 55 FG Miss
7:54 LALAF 25 3:21 7 75 TD
4:23 OHIO 12 0:47 3 -18 TD
3:08 LALAF 20 1:27 3 7 Punt
0:52 LALAF 19 0:00 1 10 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OHIO 25 0:40 3 9 Punt
12:16 OHIO 28 2:01 5 21 Fumble
6:08 OHIO 40 1:12 4 -2 Punt
2:19 OHIO 25 1:01 4 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:11 OHIO 33 3:48 9 36 FG
6:39 OHIO 19 3:48 10 48 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 OHIO 31 0:54 3 7 Punt
10:19 OHIO 25 3:03 7 10 INT
4:13 OHIO 25 3:55 9 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:45 OHIO 19 0:12 3 1
11:58 LALAF 28 0:49 3 28 TD
8:31 OHIO 20 0:31 3 80 TD
4:30 OHIO 27 0:00 1 61 Fumble
3:36 OHIO 32 0:23 4 -12 INT
1:38 OHIO 33 0:40 5 -14 INT
