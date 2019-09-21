Drive Chart
LVILLE
FSU

No Text

Akers, Hornibrook lead Florida St. past Louisville 35-24

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida State let fourth-quarter leads slip away against Boise State and Virginia. Even Louisiana-Monroe tied up the game before Florida State won that game in overtime.

The Seminoles weren't about to let this opportunity slip away again.

Cam Akers scored three touchdowns and Alex Hornibrook came off the bench and threw a 60-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as Florida State defeated Louisville 35-24 on Saturday.

Akers ran 29 times for 112 yards for Florida State (2-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which had a season-high 522 offensive yards. His final score, a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:37 to go, secured a win after the Seminoles let late leads slip away in losses to Boise State and Virginia.

''We had some music on, some coaches were dancing,'' Hornibrook said. ''Some people that shouldn't have been dancing were dancing. It was awesome. That's what you play football for - those feelings like that.''

The Seminoles had good feelings early but nearly let another opportunity to win slip away after squandering a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. But they finished off a win, and did it even after losing quarterback James Blackman to a knee injury in the third quarter. Florida State coach Willie Taggart said Blackman will undergo further tests on Sunday.

Louisville's Malik Cunningham threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Cardinals were able to storm back to score 24 straight points and take a short-lived fourth-quarter lead. Cunningham connected with Dez Fitzpatrick for a 74-yard touchdown with 14:22 left that gave Louisville its first lead, 24-21.

Hornibrook was expected to make his Florida State debut and was inserted into the game in the first quarter, tossing a 44-yard touchdown pass to Keyshawn Helton on his first throw for the Seminoles. When Blackman was lost to injury on Florida State's first drive of the second half, the Wisconsin graduate transfer then took over.

Despite three punts and a missed field-goal attempt on Florida State's first four drives of the second half, Hornibrook remained composed. He put the Seminoles ahead for good, 28-24, on a touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry with 7:25 left in the game. Hornibrook completed 15 of 20 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

''Proud of this football team,'' Taggart said. ''Each week we keep improving. For our guys to come here and play the way they did and play the fourth quarter and find a way to win the ballgame was big for our football team.''

Saturday's win was the 300th for FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium, which opened in 1950. The Seminoles have a .755 win percentage at the stadium.

Cunningham completed 16 of 27 passes for a career-high 286 yards. But Cunningham had a costly red-zone interception in the fourth quarter and Louisville (2-2, 0-1) missed out on its first ACC win since 2017.

Fitzpatrick caught seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown for Louisville.

''Way too many mistakes I think initially in this football game in the first quarter, getting down 21-0 there,'' Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. ''I'm proud of our team. There are a lot of teams that could just have folded right there, and we continued to battle and fight. ... We've just got to learn how to finish. The bottom line for us is just way too many mistakes.

''We've got to clean up a lot of different things because the rest of the seven (ACC) games will be like this if we don't get it cleaned up.''

Ricky Aguayo missed field-goal attempts from 51, 47 and 41 for the Seminoles that could have put the game out of reach.

INJURY REPORT

Cunningham was injured on the final play of the game. Satterfield said Cunningham suffered a leg injury and will have further tests. Louisville started Cunningham in part because Jawon Pass was not available on Saturday due to injury ... Florida State lost starting linebacker Jaiden Lars-Woodbey (leg) to injury.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisville: Louisville clawed its way back after giving up 21 first-quarter points, the most since an Oct. 5, 2018, loss to Georgia Tech. But the Cardinals couldn't hold off Florida State's rally.

Florida State: Akers now has eight touchdowns (six rushing and two receiving) in four games and the Seminoles have defeated the Cardinals in back-to-back seasons.

UP NEXT

Louisville hosts Boston College on Oct. 5.

Florida State hosts NC State on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:37
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
35
Touchdown 1:39
3-C.Akers runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
46
yds
04:23
pos
24
34
Point After TD 7:25
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
28
Touchdown 7:33
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 15-T.Terry. 15-T.Terry runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
82
yds
02:13
pos
24
27
Point After TD 14:22
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 14:32
3-M.Cunningham complete to 7-D.Fitzpatrick. 7-D.Fitzpatrick runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
85
yds
00:07
pos
23
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:57
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 1:57
3-M.Cunningham runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
66
yds
02:49
pos
16
21
Field Goal 8:44
45-B.Creque 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
48
yds
02:55
pos
10
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:44
45-B.Creque extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 0:49
3-M.Cunningham complete to 1-C.Atwell. 1-C.Atwell runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
17
plays
66
yds
06:23
pos
6
21
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 0:01
3-C.Akers runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
29
yds
01:35
pos
0
20
Point After TD 2:48
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:50
12-A.Hornibrook complete to 20-K.Helton. 20-K.Helton runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
61
yds
00:26
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:11
23-R.Aguayo extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:14
3-C.Akers runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Penalty on LOU 10-R.Burns Offside declined.
8
plays
73
yds
02:23
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 26
Rushing 8 8
Passing 8 16
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 5-17 5-14
4th Down Conv 2-3 0-1
Total Net Yards 393 515
Total Plays 75 75
Avg Gain 5.2 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 124 140
Rush Attempts 47 41
Avg Rush Yards 2.6 3.4
Net Yards Passing 269 375
Comp. - Att. 16-28 26-34
Yards Per Pass 9.6 11.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 5-17 2-7
Penalties - Yards 7-54 5-36
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-44.2 4-42.0
Return Yards 47 35
Punts - Returns 1-10 3-14
Kickoffs - Returns 2-37 1-18
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-3
Kicking 4/4 5/8
Extra Points 3/3 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 0/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Louisville 2-2 0710724
Florida State 2-2 21001435
FSU -6.5, O/U 61
Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium Tallahassee, FL
 269 PASS YDS 375
124 RUSH YDS 140
393 TOTAL YDS 515
Louisville
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 286 2 1 165.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.3% 286 2 1 165.3
M. Cunningham 16/27 286 2 1
J. Pass 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Pass 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 57 0
H. Hall 11 57 0 14
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 52 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 52 0
J. Hawkins 17 52 0 7
T. Peterson 29 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Peterson 1 9 0 9
M. Cunningham 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 5 1
M. Cunningham 17 5 1 16
M. Burkley 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Burkley 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 133 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 133 1
D. Fitzpatrick 7 133 1 74
C. Atwell 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 69 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 69 1
C. Atwell 5 69 1 29
M. Ford 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 48 0
M. Ford 1 48 0 48
J. Davis 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
J. Davis 1 18 0 18
T. Jackson 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
T. Jackson 1 10 0 10
H. Hall 19 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
H. Hall 1 10 0 10
I. Martin 41 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
I. Martin 1 8 0 8
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Avery 0 0 0 0
J. Marshall 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Marshall 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Avery 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 1.0
C. Avery 9-0 1.0 0
R. Yeast 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
R. Yeast 8-0 0.0 0
K. Pass 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
K. Pass 8-3 0.0 0
D. Etheridge 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
D. Etheridge 7-0 1.0 0
C. Jones 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 4-0 0.0 0
J. Goldwire 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Goldwire 3-0 0.0 0
R. Burns 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Burns 3-2 0.0 0
T. Peterson 29 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Peterson 2-1 0.0 0
A. Caban 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
A. Caban 2-3 0.0 0
N. Okeke 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
N. Okeke 2-5 0.0 0
G. Robinson 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
G. Robinson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Sturghill 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Sturghill 1-0 0.0 0
I. Hayes 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
D. Kinnaird 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Kinnaird 1-0 0.0 0
An. Johnson 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
An. Johnson 1-1 0.0 0
T. Tyler 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Tyler 1-0 0.0 0
B. Whitlow 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Whitlow 1-1 0.0 0
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Y. Abdullah 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Creque 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
B. Creque 1/1 30 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. King 28 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.2 0
M. King 6 44.2 0 60
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 36 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 36 0
J. Hawkins 2 18.5 36 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hawkins 10 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 10.0 10 0
J. Hawkins 1 10.0 10 0
Florida State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 255 2 0 215.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
75% 255 2 0 215.1
A. Hornibrook 15/20 255 2 0
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 127 0 0 154.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
78.6% 127 0 0 154.8
J. Blackman 11/14 127 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
29 112 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 112 3
C. Akers 29 112 3 18
K. Laborn 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
K. Laborn 2 18 0 17
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
A. Hornibrook 3 18 0 9
J. Blackman 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
J. Blackman 5 13 0 9
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -5 0
T. Harrison 1 -5 0 -5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 96 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 96 1
K. Helton 7 96 1 44
T. Terry 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 73 1
T. Terry 2 73 1 60
T. Harrison 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 54 0
T. Harrison 4 54 0 29
G. Nabers 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 0
G. Nabers 3 45 0 17
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 44 0
D. Matthews 3 44 0 24
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
O. Wilson 2 24 0 18
C. Akers 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 21 0
C. Akers 3 21 0 14
T. McKitty 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
T. McKitty 1 17 0 17
W. Thompson 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
W. Thompson 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Wilson 21 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 2.0
M. Wilson 7-3 2.0 0
L. Taylor 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 1.0
L. Taylor 7-0 1.0 0
S. Samuels III 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
S. Samuels III 6-1 0.0 0
J. Robinson 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 1.5
J. Robinson 4-3 1.5 0
C. Fagan 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 1 0.0
C. Fagan 4-1 0.0 1
R. Cooper 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Cooper 4-1 0.0 0
A. Gainer 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Gainer 3-2 0.0 0
C. Becker III 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Becker III 2-0 0.0 0
J. McRae 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. McRae 2-1 0.0 0
C. Durden 16 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 1.0
C. Durden 2-2 1.0 0
L. Warner III 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
L. Warner III 2-2 0.0 0
A. Samuel, Jr. 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Samuel, Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
Ak. Dent 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ak. Dent 2-0 0.0 0
C. Wood 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
C. Wood 1-1 0.5 0
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Lars-Woodbey 1-1 0.0 0
A. Lytton 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Lytton 1-1 0.0 0
E. Rice 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. Rice 1-2 0.0 0
D. Jackson 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
O. Wilson 80 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
B. Gant 44 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Gant 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Aguayo 23 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/3 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/3 5/5
R. Aguayo 0/3 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Martin 30 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.0 1
T. Martin 4 42.0 1 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Helton 20 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
K. Helton 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Matthews 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 4.7 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 4.7 11 0
D. Matthews 3 4.7 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:58 LVILLE 29 1:16 3 3 Punt
9:11 LVILLE 26 5:07 10 13 Downs
2:48 LVILLE 1 1:07 3 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 LVILLE 25 0:00 3 6 Punt
10:58 LVILLE 23 0:45 3 2 Punt
7:12 LVILLE 34 6:23 17 66 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 LVILLE 25 0:00 4 1 Punt
11:39 LVILLE 35 2:55 9 48 FG
4:46 LVILLE 24 2:49 8 66 TD
0:38 LVILLE 15 0:07 3 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 LVILLE 28 2:41 7 -15 INT
7:25 LVILLE 25 0:40 3 -4 Punt
1:37 LVILLE 25 1:17 6 36
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FSU 35 1:40 8 36 Downs
11:37 FSU 27 2:23 8 73 TD
3:16 FSU 39 0:26 2 61 TD
1:36 LVILLE 39 1:35 7 29 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:07 FSU 24 1:24 3 4 Punt
10:09 FSU 26 2:48 8 40 FG Miss
0:44 FSU 25 0:34 5 45 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:28 FSU 25 1:34 6 11 Punt
8:00 FSU 25 2:39 8 51 FG Miss
1:57 FSU 23 1:09 4 22 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:22 FSU 25 0:32 3 7 Punt
9:46 FSU 13 2:13 7 82 TD
6:02 LVILLE 46 4:23 10 46 TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores