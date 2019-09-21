|
|
|LVILLE
|FSU
Akers, Hornibrook lead Florida St. past Louisville 35-24
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Florida State let fourth-quarter leads slip away against Boise State and Virginia. Even Louisiana-Monroe tied up the game before Florida State won that game in overtime.
The Seminoles weren't about to let this opportunity slip away again.
Cam Akers scored three touchdowns and Alex Hornibrook came off the bench and threw a 60-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter as Florida State defeated Louisville 35-24 on Saturday.
Akers ran 29 times for 112 yards for Florida State (2-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), which had a season-high 522 offensive yards. His final score, a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:37 to go, secured a win after the Seminoles let late leads slip away in losses to Boise State and Virginia.
''We had some music on, some coaches were dancing,'' Hornibrook said. ''Some people that shouldn't have been dancing were dancing. It was awesome. That's what you play football for - those feelings like that.''
The Seminoles had good feelings early but nearly let another opportunity to win slip away after squandering a 21-0 lead after the first quarter. But they finished off a win, and did it even after losing quarterback James Blackman to a knee injury in the third quarter. Florida State coach Willie Taggart said Blackman will undergo further tests on Sunday.
Louisville's Malik Cunningham threw for two touchdowns and ran for another as the Cardinals were able to storm back to score 24 straight points and take a short-lived fourth-quarter lead. Cunningham connected with Dez Fitzpatrick for a 74-yard touchdown with 14:22 left that gave Louisville its first lead, 24-21.
Hornibrook was expected to make his Florida State debut and was inserted into the game in the first quarter, tossing a 44-yard touchdown pass to Keyshawn Helton on his first throw for the Seminoles. When Blackman was lost to injury on Florida State's first drive of the second half, the Wisconsin graduate transfer then took over.
Despite three punts and a missed field-goal attempt on Florida State's first four drives of the second half, Hornibrook remained composed. He put the Seminoles ahead for good, 28-24, on a touchdown pass to Tamorrion Terry with 7:25 left in the game. Hornibrook completed 15 of 20 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns.
''Proud of this football team,'' Taggart said. ''Each week we keep improving. For our guys to come here and play the way they did and play the fourth quarter and find a way to win the ballgame was big for our football team.''
Saturday's win was the 300th for FSU at Doak Campbell Stadium, which opened in 1950. The Seminoles have a .755 win percentage at the stadium.
Cunningham completed 16 of 27 passes for a career-high 286 yards. But Cunningham had a costly red-zone interception in the fourth quarter and Louisville (2-2, 0-1) missed out on its first ACC win since 2017.
Fitzpatrick caught seven passes for 133 yards and a touchdown for Louisville.
''Way too many mistakes I think initially in this football game in the first quarter, getting down 21-0 there,'' Louisville coach Scott Satterfield said. ''I'm proud of our team. There are a lot of teams that could just have folded right there, and we continued to battle and fight. ... We've just got to learn how to finish. The bottom line for us is just way too many mistakes.
''We've got to clean up a lot of different things because the rest of the seven (ACC) games will be like this if we don't get it cleaned up.''
Ricky Aguayo missed field-goal attempts from 51, 47 and 41 for the Seminoles that could have put the game out of reach.
INJURY REPORT
Cunningham was injured on the final play of the game. Satterfield said Cunningham suffered a leg injury and will have further tests. Louisville started Cunningham in part because Jawon Pass was not available on Saturday due to injury ... Florida State lost starting linebacker Jaiden Lars-Woodbey (leg) to injury.
THE TAKEAWAY
Louisville: Louisville clawed its way back after giving up 21 first-quarter points, the most since an Oct. 5, 2018, loss to Georgia Tech. But the Cardinals couldn't hold off Florida State's rally.
Florida State: Akers now has eight touchdowns (six rushing and two receiving) in four games and the Seminoles have defeated the Cardinals in back-to-back seasons.
UP NEXT
Louisville hosts Boston College on Oct. 5.
Florida State hosts NC State on Saturday.
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing
|8
|8
|Passing
|8
|16
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-17
|5-14
|4th Down Conv
|2-3
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|393
|515
|Total Plays
|75
|75
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|6.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|124
|140
|Rush Attempts
|47
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.6
|3.4
|Net Yards Passing
|269
|375
|Comp. - Att.
|16-28
|26-34
|Yards Per Pass
|9.6
|11.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|5-17
|2-7
|Penalties - Yards
|7-54
|5-36
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|1
|3
|Passing TDs
|2
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.2
|4-42.0
|Return Yards
|47
|35
|Punts - Returns
|1-10
|3-14
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-37
|1-18
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-3
|Kicking
|4/4
|5/8
|Extra Points
|3/3
|5/5
|Field Goals
|1/1
|0/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|269
|PASS YDS
|375
|
|
|124
|RUSH YDS
|140
|
|
|393
|TOTAL YDS
|515
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|16/27
|286
|2
|1
|
J. Pass 4 QB
|J. Pass
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|11
|57
|0
|14
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|17
|52
|0
|7
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
M. Cunningham 3 QB
|M. Cunningham
|17
|5
|1
|16
|
M. Burkley 36 RB
|M. Burkley
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Fitzpatrick 7 WR
|D. Fitzpatrick
|7
|133
|1
|74
|
C. Atwell 1 WR
|C. Atwell
|5
|69
|1
|29
|
M. Ford 83 TE
|M. Ford
|1
|48
|0
|48
|
J. Davis 85 TE
|J. Davis
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
T. Jackson 14 WR
|T. Jackson
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
H. Hall 19 RB
|H. Hall
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
I. Martin 41 TE
|I. Martin
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Marshall 18 WR
|J. Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Avery 9 LB
|C. Avery
|9-0
|1.0
|0
|
R. Yeast 3 DB
|R. Yeast
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Pass 30 DB
|K. Pass
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Etheridge 17 LB
|D. Etheridge
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones 2 DB
|C. Jones
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Goldwire 90 DL
|J. Goldwire
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Burns 10 LB
|R. Burns
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Peterson 29 DL
|T. Peterson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Caban 53 DL
|A. Caban
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
N. Okeke 11 LB
|N. Okeke
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
G. Robinson 94 DL
|G. Robinson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Sturghill 6 DB
|C. Sturghill
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Hayes 33 DB
|I. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Kinnaird 57 DL
|D. Kinnaird
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
An. Johnson 27 DB
|An. Johnson
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Tyler 18 DL
|T. Tyler
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Whitlow 49 LB
|B. Whitlow
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Y. Abdullah 22 LB
|Y. Abdullah
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Creque 45 K
|B. Creque
|1/1
|30
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
M. King 28 P
|M. King
|6
|44.2
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|2
|18.5
|36
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hawkins 10 RB
|J. Hawkins
|1
|10.0
|10
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|15/20
|255
|2
|0
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|11/14
|127
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|29
|112
|3
|18
|
K. Laborn 4 RB
|K. Laborn
|2
|18
|0
|17
|
A. Hornibrook 12 QB
|A. Hornibrook
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
J. Blackman 1 QB
|J. Blackman
|5
|13
|0
|9
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|1
|-5
|0
|-5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Helton 20 WR
|K. Helton
|7
|96
|1
|44
|
T. Terry 15 WR
|T. Terry
|2
|73
|1
|60
|
T. Harrison 88 WR
|T. Harrison
|4
|54
|0
|29
|
G. Nabers 32 TE
|G. Nabers
|3
|45
|0
|17
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|3
|44
|0
|24
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|2
|24
|0
|18
|
C. Akers 3 RB
|C. Akers
|3
|21
|0
|14
|
T. McKitty 6 TE
|T. McKitty
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
W. Thompson 11 WR
|W. Thompson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Wilson 21 DT
|M. Wilson
|7-3
|2.0
|0
|
L. Taylor 1 DB
|L. Taylor
|7-0
|1.0
|0
|
S. Samuels III 8 DB
|S. Samuels III
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Robinson 11 DE
|J. Robinson
|4-3
|1.5
|0
|
C. Fagan 24 DB
|C. Fagan
|4-1
|0.0
|1
|
R. Cooper 91 DT
|R. Cooper
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gainer 33 LB
|A. Gainer
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Becker III 15 DB
|C. Becker III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. McRae 42 LB
|J. McRae
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Durden 16 DT
|C. Durden
|2-2
|1.0
|0
|
L. Warner III 35 LB
|L. Warner III
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Samuel, Jr. 26 DB
|A. Samuel, Jr.
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ak. Dent 27 DB
|Ak. Dent
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wood 49 DT
|C. Wood
|1-1
|0.5
|0
|
J. Lars-Woodbey 6 DB
|J. Lars-Woodbey
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lytton 12 DB
|A. Lytton
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Rice 56 LB
|E. Rice
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jackson 5 LB
|D. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
O. Wilson 80 WR
|O. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gant 44 DB
|B. Gant
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Aguayo 23 K
|R. Aguayo
|0/3
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Martin 30 P
|T. Martin
|4
|42.0
|1
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Helton 20 WR
|K. Helton
|1
|18.0
|18
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Matthews 7 WR
|D. Matthews
|3
|4.7
|11
|0
-
SACST
FRESNO
20
34
4th 2:17 FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
31
31
4th 3:36 PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
35
27
3rd 8:39 ESPN2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
31
49
3rd 1:41 ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
23
10
4th 10:03 CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
28
2nd 6:18 FBOOK
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPNU
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESPN2
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESPN+
-
CCTST
EMICH
29
34
Final
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
Final NFLN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
19
Final ABC
-
WYO
TULSA
21
24
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
FSU
24
35
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
22
38
Final ESPNU
-
BGREEN
KENTST
20
62
Final
-
APLST
UNC
34
31
Final
-
SMU
25TCU
41
38
Final FS1
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
28
20
Final CBS
-
15UCF
PITT
34
35
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
76
Final BTN
-
CMICH
MIAMI
12
17
Final ACCN
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
34
Final SECN+
-
UK
MISSST
13
28
Final SECN
-
WVU
KANSAS
29
24
Final ESPN+
-
NMEXST
NMEX
52
55
Final ATSN
-
WMMARY
ECU
7
19
Final
-
HAMP
LIB
27
62
Final ESPN+
-
WAG
FAU
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
21
6
Final ESPN
-
GAST
TXSTSM
34
37
Final/3OT ESPN+
-
SIL
ARKST
28
41
Final
-
ODU
21UVA
17
28
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
NCST
23
34
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
RICE
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
30
36
Final ABC
-
SJST
ARK
31
24
Final SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
10
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
3
45
Final FBOOK
-
NEVADA
UTEP
37
21
Final
-
7ND
3UGA
17
23
Final CBS
-
NEB
ILL
42
38
Final BTN