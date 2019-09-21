Drive Chart
MICHST
NWEST

No Text

Lewerke's 3 TDs lead Michigan State over Northwestern 31-10

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) Michigan State was determined to get back on track following a stunning loss last week.

Brian Lewerke had three touchdown passes, Elijah Collins added a rushing TD and the Spartans bounced back with a 31-10 victory over Northwestern on Saturday.

Lewerke completed 18 of 31 passes for 228 yards, Collins had 76 yards rushing on 17 carries and tight end Matt Seybert had two TD receptions as Michigan State (3-1, 1-0 Big Ten Conference) snapped a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats (1-2, 0-1).

''I was very impressed with our workman-like attitude today,'' coach Mark Dantonio said. ''If something negative happened, we just lined up and played.''

Michigan State lost 10-7 to Arizona State last week after an apparent game-tying field goal was negated by penalty.

''We talked about last week, refocusing and getting back down to business, and that's what we did,'' said linebacker Joe Bachie, who had 13 solo tackles and an interception.

The win was the 110th for Dantonio at Michigan State, which makes him the winningest coach in program history. Dantonio, who had been tied with Duffy Daugherty, is 110-52 in 13 seasons.

''I think those are things you sit back at a later date and say, `OK, did this, did that,''' Dantonio said. ''It's not an individual thing. There's just so many people working toward it.''

Northwestern had its eight-game winning streak in Big Ten regular-season games snapped. The Wildcats had won 15 of 16 regular-season conference games.

Quarterback Hunter Johnson completed 15 of 26 passes for 88 yards with an interception before being pulled in the fourth quarter.

Running back Drake Anderson had 86 yards rushing on 16 carries with a touchdown.

''Really disappointed in the outcome,'' Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald said. ''Like I told the guys in the locker room, I've had my nose bloodied before.

''Right now, offensively it's chicken-or-egg. Is it confidence or execution? Which one comes first? It's gotta be a combination of both.''

The turning point came with just under two minutes left in the first half.

Trailing 7-3, Northwestern faced a third-and-20 from its own 48. Instead of playing it safe and punting to make Michigan State go the length of the field, Johnson forced a throw and was intercepted by Josiah Scott at the MSU 38.

The Spartans then put together an 11-play, 62-yard drive - capped by an 11-yard TD pass from Lewerke to Cody White - for a 14-3 halftime lead.

''That was big,'' Lewerke said. ''I had a feeling we were gonna get the ball, but getting it on the 10-yard line versus the 30 or wherever Josiah picked it off is a big difference.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan State: The Spartans bounced back with a dominating performance. The defense contained the rushing game and repeatedly forced the struggling Northwestern offense into obvious passing situations.

''Opportunistic on offense and dominant on defense,'' Dantonio said.

Northwestern: To have any chance at repeating as Big Ten West champs, the offense must get turned around - and quickly. Johnson continues to struggle with consistency and a very conservative game plan by the coaches isn't helping him.

''We're giving up too many explosive plays,'' Fitzgerald said. ''Not getting enough explosive plays. Not sustaining drives. We're typically a complimentary team and right now we're not playing that way.

''It's my fault. We've got to get it fixed and we're going to keep working at it.''

NO SHOWER

About the only thing that didn't go right for Michigan State was the players' plan to celebrate Dantonio's record.

''We wanted to pour some water on him, but they dumped out the coolers before we could,'' Lewerke said. ''That kind of sucks.''

DENIED

Trailing 7-0 in the first quarter, Northwestern running back Isaiah Bower appeared to score on first-and-goal from the 7, but was ruled down a foot shy of the goal line. The Michigan State defense then stuffed three straight runs to get the ball back.

''Huge stop,'' Dantonio said. ''That's like a turnover to me.''

UP NEXT

Michigan State: Host Indiana on Saturday.

Northwestern: At No. 13 Wisconsin on Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:41
14-C.Kuhbander extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
10
Touchdown 2:46
6-D.Anderson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
63
yds
03:03
pos
31
9
Point After TD 12:34
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
3
Touchdown 12:40
14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
22
yds
01:25
pos
30
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:44
4-M.Coghlin 26 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
46
yds
02:44
pos
24
3
Point After TD 4:41
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 4:45
14-B.Lewerke complete to 80-M.Seybert. 80-M.Seybert runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
53
yds
3:30
pos
20
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:24
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 0:29
14-B.Lewerke complete to 7-C.White. 7-C.White runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
62
yds
01:17
pos
13
3
Field Goal 14:22
14-C.Kuhbander 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
43
yds
03:07
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 11:42
4-M.Coghlin extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 11:48
24-E.Collins runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
03:12
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 17
Rushing 10 9
Passing 8 6
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 6-15 8-20
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-4
Total Net Yards 329 247
Total Plays 71 81
Avg Gain 4.6 3.0
Net Yards Rushing 109 139
Rush Attempts 40 44
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 3.2
Net Yards Passing 220 108
Comp. - Att. 18-31 19-37
Yards Per Pass 7.1 2.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-8 2-18
Penalties - Yards 5-47 3-25
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 0 3
Punts - Avg 6-47.0 6-35.5
Return Yards 84 52
Punts - Returns 4-32 2-30
Kickoffs - Returns 1-31 1-22
Int. - Returns 3-21 0-0
Kicking 5/6 2/2
Extra Points 4/4 1/1
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Michigan State 3-1 7710731
Northwestern 1-2 030710
NWEST 7.5, O/U 35.5
Ryan Field Evanston, IL
 220 PASS YDS 108
109 RUSH YDS 139
329 TOTAL YDS 247
Michigan State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 228 3 0 151.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
58.1% 228 3 0 151.8
B. Lewerke 18/31 228 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 76 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 76 1
E. Collins 17 76 1 13
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 17 0
C. Heyward 3 17 0 9
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
C. White 1 13 0 13
B. Lewerke 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 9 0
B. Lewerke 7 9 0 6
L. Jefferson 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
L. Jefferson 3 3 0 2
A. Williams Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 2 0
A. Williams Jr. 7 2 0 5
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -8 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 -8 0 -8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 77 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 77 0
D. Stewart Jr. 5 77 0 27
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 70 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 1
C. White 4 70 1 29
M. Seybert 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 2
M. Seybert 4 28 2 9
C. Hayes 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
C. Hayes 1 18 0 18
J. Barnett 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Barnett 1 15 0 15
C. Heyward 11 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
C. Heyward 2 11 0 11
E. Collins 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
E. Collins 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Williams 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
R. Williams 1-0 1.0 0
J. Bachie 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 1.0
J. Bachie 1-0 1.0 1
D. Beesley 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Beesley 0-0 0.0 1
J. Scott 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Scott 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Coghlin 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
M. Coghlin 1/2 26 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Hartbarger 5 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 47.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 47.0 2
J. Hartbarger 6 47.0 2 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stewart Jr. 25 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
D. Stewart Jr. 1 31.0 31 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Sowards 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 13.0 14 0
B. Sowards 2 13.0 14 0
C. White 7 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 3.0 6 0
C. White 2 3.0 6 0
Northwestern
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 88 0 1 78.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.7% 88 0 1 78.4
H. Johnson 15/26 88 0 1
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 38 0 2 29.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.4% 38 0 2 29.0
A. Smith 4/11 38 0 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 91 1
D. Anderson 17 91 1 17
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 39 0
I. Bowser 13 39 0 21
H. Johnson 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 13 0
H. Johnson 7 13 0 10
J. James 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
J. James 1 5 0 5
A. Smith 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -3 0
A. Smith 6 -3 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Skowronek 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 31 0
B. Skowronek 3 31 0 20
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
R. Chiaokhiao-Bowman 3 28 0 18
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
R. Lees 5 21 0 7
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
K. McGowan 2 14 0 7
I. Bowser 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
I. Bowser 3 13 0 6
M. Washington 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Washington 1 9 0 9
C. Mangieri 89 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Mangieri 1 8 0 8
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Anderson 1 2 0 2
T. Pugh 80 S
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Pugh 0 0 0 0
B. Holman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Holman 0 0 0 0
W. Dennis Jr. 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Dennis Jr. 0 0 0 0
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jefferson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Gaziano 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Gaziano 1-0 1.0 0
A. Miller 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Miller 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Kuhbander 14 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/1
C. Kuhbander 1/1 39 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Kubiuk 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 35.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 35.5 0
D. Kubiuk 6 35.5 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. McGowan 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
K. McGowan 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Lees 19 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
R. Lees 1 11.0 11 0
J. Jefferson 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
J. Jefferson 1 19.0 19 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MICHST 25 3:12 9 75 TD
6:04 MICHST 3 2:12 6 12 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 MICHST 42 1:38 4 3 Punt
10:10 MICHST 39 1:13 3 3 Punt
6:24 MICHST 31 0:21 3 0 Punt
1:46 MICHST 38 1:17 11 62 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 MICHST 41 3:52 10 37 FG Miss
8:38 MICHST 47 3:53 10 53 TD
3:28 MICHST 46 2:44 7 46 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 NWEST 22 1:25 3 22 TD
8:16 MICHST 35 1:44 3 0 Punt
2:41 MICHST 3 0:49 3 3 Punt
0:16 MICHST 15 0:00 1 -1
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 NWEST 35 1:02 3 0 Fumble
10:05 MICHST 27 3:27 9 24 Downs
3:07 NWEST 36 3:07 12 43 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:02 NWEST 20 1:16 4 -6 Punt
8:15 NWEST 16 1:15 4 27 Fumble
6:00 NWEST 17 4:09 13 21 INT
0:24 NWEST 25 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:24 NWEST 25 0:00 3 8 Punt
9:25 NWEST 22 0:40 3 5 Punt
4:41 NWEST 25 1:10 3 4 Punt
0:06 NWEST 25 0:03 4 53 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:34 NWEST 34 4:05 10 1 INT
5:49 NWEST 37 3:03 9 63 TD
1:46 MICHST 35 1:07 7 20 Downs
