Colorado outlasts No. 24 Arizona State 34-31

  • AP
  • Sep 22, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Colorado lost two of its best players in the first quarter and the attrition kept coming as one player after another went down.

The Buffaloes rallied around those who were left and pulled a rare road victory.

Steven Montez threw for 337 yards and had three touchdown passes to Tony Brown, and Colorado beat a ranked road opponent team for the first time in 17 years with a 34-31 win over No. 24 Arizona State on Saturday night.

''We were really confident in ourselves, no matter if we're 1, 2, or 3s,'' said Montez, who completed 23 of 30 passes. ''We're confident on everyone on that sideline. They can come in when their numbers' called and perform at a high level and they did.''

Arizona State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) won its first three games behind its defense, allowing 21 combined points.

Colorado (3-1, 1-0) had 24 points by halftime and racked up 477 total yards against the Sun Devils, despite playing most of the game without star receiver Laviska Shenault due to injury.

Brown, who had three career touchdowns entering Saturday's game, picked up the slack with nine catches for 150 yards. The defense held when it needed to with Mustafa Johnson, their best pass rusher, out with an ankle injury.

The win was Colorado's first over a ranked road opponent since beating UCLA in 2002, a string of 36 games.

''I'm really proud of our guys. It was a hard-fought win for us,'' Colorado coach Mel Tucker said. ''We had some injuries but guys stepped up. It was that next man mentality. It was a team win, offense, defense, special teams, everyone pitched in.''

Arizona State's Jayden Daniels threw for 345 yards and two touchdowns, connecting with Brandon Aiyuk nine times for 122 yards to keep the Sun Devils within reach.

Montez put Colorado up 31-24 in the third quarter with a 20-yard TD pass to Brown. Daniels answered with a 39-yard TD pass to Frank Darby to tie the game for the fourth time.

James Stefanou gave Colorado the lead back with a 44-yard field goal with 2:03 left and Colorado forced the Sun Devils to turn the ball over on downs.

Arizona State appeared as if it would get one final chance, but was called for roughing the holder while trying to block another Stefanou kick.

''You have to give them credit, they have a really good offense,'' Arizona State coach Herm Edwards said. ''It was a scoring game, going into this, we knew we had put points on the board. We gave them a couple too many.''

A year ago, Arizona State moved into the AP Top 25 with the marquee win of coach Herm Edwards' first season, knocking off Michigan State. The Sun Devils fell flat after that, losing their next two games on the way to a 7-6 season.

Arizona State did it again this season, entering at No. 24 this week after taking down then-No. 18 Michigan State on the road. The Sun Devils looked like they were headed toward a repeat stumble Saturday night, falling into a 14-0 first-quarter hole.

The Sun Devils snapped out of their early game funk in the second quarter, tying the game on Brandon Aiyuk's 29-yard TD catch - he lost his shoe in the process - and the first of Eno Benjamin's two first-half TD runs.

Arizona State just couldn't slow the Buffaloes.

Brown scored his second touchdown on a spectacular 31-yard catch and Montez moved Colorado in position for Stefanou's 25-yard field goal to put the Buffaloes up 24-21 at halftime.

''We have to do a better job when they go tempo of getting line up faster. That's probably the biggest thing,'' Arizona State defensive tackle Evan Fields said. ''I feel like once they started going fast we didn't have enough urgency to get lined up, so they got us out of place and made some plays like that.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Colorado bounced back from its disappointing home loss to Air Force with a stellar offensive performance against what had been a stingy defense.

Arizona State fell flat after entering the rankings for the second straight season, unable to stop the Buffaloes and their unsung star, Brown.

BROWN'S BREAKOUT

Brown played two seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to Colorado and sitting out the 2017 season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound receiver third on the team in receiving in receptions (32) and yards (333) as a junior last season and came into Saturday's game with 10 catches for 151 yards.

When Shenault went down, Brown became Montez's go-to receiver and he responded with career-highs in catches, yards and touchdowns.

''He's extremely talented. Just super hard-working guy. He just worked his butt off and now is his time,'' Montez said. ''He's starting to get touches and show everyone he's a dynamic player. Very excited for Tony, very happy for Tony. I hope to see him do this all year.''

UP NEXT

Colorado hosts Arizona on Oct. 5.

Arizona State plays at No. 23 California next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:13
48-J.Stefanou 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
57
yds
04:56
pos
34
31
Point After TD 13:51
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
31
Touchdown 13:58
5-J.Daniels complete to 84-F.Darby. 84-F.Darby runs 39 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
00:32
pos
31
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:10
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 1:16
12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:30
pos
30
24
Field Goal 4:26
45-C.Zendejas 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
81
yds
06:44
pos
24
24
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:28
48-J.Stefanou 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
63
yds
4:42
pos
24
21
Point After TD 5:23
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
21
Touchdown 5:31
3-E.Benjamin runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:14
pos
21
20
Point After TD 8:45
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
14
Touchdown 8:51
12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
61
yds
01:50
pos
20
14
Point After TD 10:41
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 10:46
3-E.Benjamin runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
-50
yds
02:23
pos
14
13
Point After TD 13:09
45-C.Zendejas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 13:09
5-J.Daniels complete to 2-B.Aiyuk. 2-B.Aiyuk runs 53 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
46
yds
00:48
pos
14
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:18
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 1:29
12-S.Montez complete to 18-T.Brown. 18-T.Brown runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
30
yds
4:30
pos
13
0
Point After TD 10:00
48-J.Stefanou extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:04
8-A.Fontenot runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:56
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 21
Rushing 4 6
Passing 15 15
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 10-17 8-13
4th Down Conv 1-1 0-1
Total Net Yards 475 447
Total Plays 70 67
Avg Gain 6.8 6.7
Net Yards Rushing 138 108
Rush Attempts 40 28
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 3.9
Net Yards Passing 337 339
Comp. - Att. 23-30 24-39
Yards Per Pass 11.2 8.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 1-6
Penalties - Yards 3-30 3-39
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 3-35.0 2-58.5
Return Yards 107 56
Punts - Returns 1-9 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-98 2-56
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 6/6 5/6
Extra Points 4/4 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Colorado 3-1 14107334
24 Arizona State 3-1 0213731
ARIZST -7.5, O/U 48.5
Sun Devil Stadium Tempe, AZ
 337 PASS YDS 339
138 RUSH YDS 108
475 TOTAL YDS 447
Colorado
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.7% 337 3 0 204.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.7% 337 3 0 204.0
S. Montez 23/30 337 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
25 89 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 89 1
A. Fontenot 25 89 1 16
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 23 0
J. Mangham 7 23 0 7
D. Smith 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 15 0
D. Smith 4 15 0 8
S. Montez 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
S. Montez 2 10 0 5
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Stanley 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Brown 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 150 3
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 150 3
T. Brown 9 150 3 31
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 98 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 98 0
K. Nixon 6 98 0 35
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 42 0
D. Stanley 3 42 0 17
L. Shenault Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 23 0
L. Shenault Jr. 1 23 0 23
A. Fontenot 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
A. Fontenot 3 22 0 15
B. Bisharat 35 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Bisharat 1 2 0 2
M. Bell 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Bell 0 0 0 0
J. Harris 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Harris 0 0 0 0
J. Mangham 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Mangham 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Landman 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
N. Landman 8-0 0.0 0
D. Rakestraw 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 1 0.0
D. Rakestraw 7-2 0.0 1
M. Onu 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
M. Onu 6-1 0.0 0
C. Miller 14 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 4-0 0.0 0
J. Van Diest 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Van Diest 4-3 0.0 0
J. Sami 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Sami 3-1 0.0 0
T. Lang 54 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
T. Lang 3-1 1.0 0
D. Taylor 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Taylor 3-0 0.0 0
A. Tchangam 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Tchangam 2-0 0.0 0
A. Jones 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Jones 2-0 0.0 0
D. Abrams Jr. 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Abrams Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
N. Falo Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Falo Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
M. Blackmon 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Blackmon 1-1 0.0 0
K. Trujillo 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Trujillo 1-0 0.0 0
N. Rodman 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Rodman 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jordan 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Jordan 0-1 0.0 0
J. Doss 18 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Doss 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Stefanou 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
J. Stefanou 2/2 44 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Kinney 89 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 35.0 1
A. Kinney 3 35.0 1 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nixon 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 32.7 38 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 32.7 38 0
K. Nixon 3 32.7 38 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stanley 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
D. Stanley 1 9.0 9 0
Arizona State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 345 2 1 147.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.5% 345 2 1 147.6
J. Daniels 24/39 345 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 83 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 83 2
E. Benjamin 20 83 2 19
J. Daniels 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 16 0
J. Daniels 5 16 0 10
E. Long 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
E. Long 2 10 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 122 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 122 1
B. Aiyuk 9 122 1 53
J. Kerley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 59 0
J. Kerley 2 59 0 33
F. Darby 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 49 1
F. Darby 2 49 1 39
Ky. Williams 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 32 0
Ky. Williams 3 32 0 20
C. Hodges 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
C. Hodges 2 28 0 16
R. Newsome 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 0
R. Newsome 2 25 0 21
R. Pearsall 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
R. Pearsall 1 19 0 19
G. Porter 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
G. Porter 1 11 0 11
E. Benjamin 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
E. Benjamin 2 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Phillips 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
C. Phillips 10-0 0.0 0
E. Fields 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
E. Fields 7-0 0.0 0
D. Butler 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
D. Butler 5-2 0.0 0
J. Lole 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Lole 5-1 0.0 0
D. Davidson 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Davidson 3-1 0.0 0
C. Lucas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
C. Lucas 3-2 0.0 0
A. Crosswell 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Crosswell 3-0 0.0 0
W. Harts 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
W. Harts 2-0 0.0 0
R. Wilkins 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Wilkins 2-0 0.0 0
M. Robertson 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Robertson 2-1 0.0 0
G. Lea 17 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
G. Lea 1-2 0.0 0
S. Forman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Forman 1-1 0.0 0
E. Juarez 30 FB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Juarez 1-0 0.0 0
K. Soelle 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Soelle 1-1 0.0 0
Ko. Williams 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ko. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
C. Soelle 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Soelle 1-0 0.0 0
T. Davis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Davis 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Zendejas 45 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
C. Zendejas 1/2 23 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Turk 35 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 58.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 58.5 1
M. Turk 2 58.5 1 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Aiyuk 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 32 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 28.0 32 0
B. Aiyuk 2 28.0 32 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 COLO 25 4:56 10 75 TD
6:29 COLO 30 5:00 11 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:41 COLO 39 1:50 6 61 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:46 COLO 35 2:30 6 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:51 COLO 25 0:53 5 -7 Punt
11:07 COLO 24 1:14 3 8 Punt
7:09 COLO 16 4:56 10 57 FG
1:46 ARIZST 19 1:06 5 -4
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:00 ARIZST 25 3:26 9 75 FG Miss
1:18 ARIZST 24 0:48 9 46 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:09 COLO 44 2:23 8 -50 TD
8:45 ARIZST 25 3:14 10 75 TD
0:32 ARIZST 25 0:04 1 -1 Halftime
0:32 ARIZST 25 0:04 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:28 ARIZST 25 0:00 4 16 Punt
11:10 ARIZST 14 6:44 13 81 FG
1:10 ARIZST 35 0:32 5 65 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:41 ARIZST 29 0:46 3 6 Punt
