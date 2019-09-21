Drive Chart
Arkansas State builds lead, holds off Southern Illinois

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Logan Bonner passed for 320 yards and four touchdowns and Arkansas State defeated FCS-member Southern Illinois 41-28 on Saturday.

Kirk Merritt added 131 yards receiving with two touchdowns for the Red Wolves (2-2).

Bonner threw three touchdown passes in the first half when, after a 14-14 tie through the first quarter, ASU scored 17 points in the second quarter for a 31-14 halftime lead. The Salukis (2-2) closed to within 10 points in the third quarter but Bonner's 89-yard hookup with Omar Bayless gave the Red Wolves a 38-21 lead.

Leading 41-28 midway through the fourth quarter, Arkansas State stopped Southern Illinois on 4th-and-goal from the ASU 5-yard line then ran the final 6:04 off the clock with an 11-play drive that reached the SIU 18 yard line.

Kare Lyles completed 19 of 31 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Salukis. His top target was Avante Cox with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. Javon Williams rushed for 103 yards on 17 carries.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:05
25-B.Grupe 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
49
yds
01:34
pos
28
41
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:39
91-G.Cerra extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
38
Touchdown 1:50
3-K.Lyles runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
85
yds
03:26
pos
27
38
Point After TD 5:16
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
38
Touchdown 5:30
12-L.Bonner complete to 7-O.Bayless. 7-O.Bayless runs 89 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on SIL Holding declined.
2
plays
93
yds
00:33
pos
21
37
Point After TD 11:50
91-G.Cerra extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
31
Touchdown 12:00
3-K.Lyles complete to 87-S.Bonansinga. 87-S.Bonansinga runs 39 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ARKS Offside declined.
9
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
20
31
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:19
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
31
Touchdown 0:25
12-L.Bonner complete to 9-J.Adams. 9-J.Adams runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
106
yds
00:53
pos
14
30
Point After TD 11:23
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
24
Touchdown 11:28
12-L.Bonner complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
30
yds
02:15
pos
14
23
Field Goal 14:11
25-B.Grupe 35 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
60
yds
02:19
pos
14
17
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:26
91-G.Cerra extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 2:35
3-K.Lyles complete to 11-A.Cox. 11-A.Cox runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
100
yds
05:12
pos
13
14
Point After TD 7:47
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 7:47
12-L.Bonner complete to 13-K.Merritt. 13-K.Merritt runs 43 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
45
yds
00:44
pos
7
13
Point After TD 12:07
91-G.Cerra extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 12:21
15-J.Williams runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
6
7
Point After TD 13:33
25-B.Grupe extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:40
18-R.Graham runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
50
yds
0:55
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 22
Rushing 13 8
Passing 11 12
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 6-13 2-9
4th Down Conv 1-4 1-1
Total Net Yards 515 445
Total Plays 81 60
Avg Gain 6.4 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 229 117
Rush Attempts 46 27
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 4.3
Net Yards Passing 286 328
Comp. - Att. 20-35 18-33
Yards Per Pass 8.2 9.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-11 5-29
Penalties - Yards 4-46 8-67
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 0
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 1-51.0 4-50.0
Return Yards 47 100
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--1
Kickoffs - Returns 3-47 3-85
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-16
Kicking 4/5 7/7
Extra Points 4/4 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
S. Illinois 2-2 14014028
Arkansas St. 2-2 14177341
ARKST -23, O/U 62
Centennial Bank Stadium Jonesboro, AR
 286 PASS YDS 328
229 RUSH YDS 117
515 TOTAL YDS 445
S. Illinois
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Lyles 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 288 2 0 160.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.3% 288 2 0 160.6
K. Lyles 19/31 288 2 0
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 9 0 0 43.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 9 0 0 43.9
J. Williams Jr. 1/4 9 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 103 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 103 1
J. Williams Jr. 17 103 1 46
R. Elliott 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 53 0
R. Elliott 11 53 0 13
D. Davis 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 51 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 51 0
D. Davis 11 51 0 14
K. Lyles 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 24 1
K. Lyles 6 24 1 0
A. Cox 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Cox 1 -2 0 -2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Cox 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 142 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 142 1
A. Cox 7 142 1 62
L. Lenoir 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 69 0
L. Lenoir 5 69 0 22
S. Bonansinga 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 45 1
S. Bonansinga 2 45 1 39
D. Davis 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 23 0
D. Davis 4 23 0 9
N. Kilby 13 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 16 0
N. Kilby 1 16 0 16
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Williams Jr. 1 2 0 2
A. Knighton 11 DE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Knighton 0 0 0 0
R. Elliott 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Elliott 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Giegling 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
L. Giegling 2-0 2.0 0
J. Berner 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Berner 1-0 1.0 0
A. Knighton 11 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Knighton 1-0 1.0 0
M. Calhoun 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Calhoun 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Cerra 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/4
G. Cerra 0/1 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Colquhoun 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 51.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 51.0 0
J. Colquhoun 1 51.0 0 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Davis 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 15.7 26 0
D. Davis 3 15.7 26 0
J. Burton 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
J. Burton 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 11.7 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 11.7 14 0
J. Williams Jr. 3 11.7 14 0
Arkansas St.
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 320 4 0 184.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.8% 320 4 0 184.1
L. Bonner 17/31 320 4 0
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 205.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 37 0 0 205.4
O. Bayless 1/2 37 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Azubuike 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 88 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 88 0
I. Azubuike 15 88 0 13
R. Graham 18 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 1
R. Graham 3 20 1 14
D. Chatman 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
D. Chatman 2 18 0 17
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -9 0
L. Bonner 7 -9 0 28
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
O. Bayless 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 141 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 141 1
O. Bayless 3 141 1 89
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 131 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 131 2
K. Merritt 10 131 2 43
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 1
J. Adams Jr. 3 46 1 25
L. Bonner 12 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 37 0
L. Bonner 1 37 0 37
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Bowling 1 2 0 2
J. Isaac 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Isaac 0 0 0 0
R. Tyler 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
R. Tyler 0 0 0 0
J. Foreman 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Foreman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
W. Bradley-King 2-0 2.0 0
T. Chambers 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Chambers 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Grupe 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
2/2 5/5
B. Grupe 2/2 43 5/5 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Grace 41 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 50.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 50.0 0
C. Grace 4 50.0 0 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Merritt 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
K. Merritt 1 23.0 23 0
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
B. Bowling 1 12.0 12 0
J. Foreman 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 50.0 50 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 50.0 50 0
J. Foreman 1 50.0 50 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Bowling 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 -1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -1.0 0 0
B. Bowling 1 -1.0 -1 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:33 SIL 35 1:12 3 65 TD
10:42 SIL 37 1:28 4 8 Downs
7:47 SIL 20 5:12 12 100 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:03 SIL 32 0:14 2 -2 Fumble
11:23 SIL 27 2:57 8 69 FG Miss
6:28 SIL 38 5:04 12 -36 INT
0:19 SIL 33 0:00 1 3 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:19 SIL 25 0:00 9 75 TD
10:49 SIL 28 4:04 12 78 Downs
5:16 SIL 15 3:26 9 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SIL 26 0:58 5 -7 Punt
12:31 SIL 32 5:40 12 63 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SIL 50 1:20 4 50 TD
12:07 ARKST 41 0:46 3 -11 Punt
8:31 SIL 45 0:44 2 45 TD
2:26 ARKST 17 2:19 12 60 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 SIL 30 2:15 5 30 TD
8:22 ARKST 20 1:15 3 -3 Punt
1:18 ARKST 9 0:53 8 106 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:50 ARKST 25 0:56 3 4 Punt
6:03 ARKST 7 0:33 2 93 TD
1:39 ARKST 25 1:34 8 49 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:05 ARKST 24 0:23 3 0 Punt
6:12 ARKST 5 4:36 12 77
NCAA FB Scores