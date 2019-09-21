|
|
|SIL
|ARKST
Arkansas State builds lead, holds off Southern Illinois
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) Logan Bonner passed for 320 yards and four touchdowns and Arkansas State defeated FCS-member Southern Illinois 41-28 on Saturday.
Kirk Merritt added 131 yards receiving with two touchdowns for the Red Wolves (2-2).
Bonner threw three touchdown passes in the first half when, after a 14-14 tie through the first quarter, ASU scored 17 points in the second quarter for a 31-14 halftime lead. The Salukis (2-2) closed to within 10 points in the third quarter but Bonner's 89-yard hookup with Omar Bayless gave the Red Wolves a 38-21 lead.
Leading 41-28 midway through the fourth quarter, Arkansas State stopped Southern Illinois on 4th-and-goal from the ASU 5-yard line then ran the final 6:04 off the clock with an 11-play drive that reached the SIU 18 yard line.
Kare Lyles completed 19 of 31 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for the Salukis. His top target was Avante Cox with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown. Javon Williams rushed for 103 yards on 17 carries.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|22
|Rushing
|13
|8
|Passing
|11
|12
|Penalty
|3
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|2-9
|4th Down Conv
|1-4
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|515
|445
|Total Plays
|81
|60
|Avg Gain
|6.4
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|229
|117
|Rush Attempts
|46
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|5.0
|4.3
|Net Yards Passing
|286
|328
|Comp. - Att.
|20-35
|18-33
|Yards Per Pass
|8.2
|9.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-11
|5-29
|Penalties - Yards
|4-46
|8-67
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|2
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|4
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|1-51.0
|4-50.0
|Return Yards
|47
|100
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--1
|Kickoffs - Returns
|3-47
|3-85
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-16
|Kicking
|4/5
|7/7
|Extra Points
|4/4
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|286
|PASS YDS
|328
|
|
|229
|RUSH YDS
|117
|
|
|515
|TOTAL YDS
|445
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Lyles 3 QB
|K. Lyles
|19/31
|288
|2
|0
|
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
|J. Williams Jr.
|1/4
|9
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
|J. Williams Jr.
|17
|103
|1
|46
|
R. Elliott 1 RB
|R. Elliott
|11
|53
|0
|13
|
D. Davis 9 RB
|D. Davis
|11
|51
|0
|14
|
K. Lyles 3 QB
|K. Lyles
|6
|24
|1
|0
|
A. Cox 11 WR
|A. Cox
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Cox 11 WR
|A. Cox
|7
|142
|1
|62
|
L. Lenoir 17 WR
|L. Lenoir
|5
|69
|0
|22
|
S. Bonansinga 87 WR
|S. Bonansinga
|2
|45
|1
|39
|
D. Davis 9 RB
|D. Davis
|4
|23
|0
|9
|
N. Kilby 13 TE
|N. Kilby
|1
|16
|0
|16
|
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
|J. Williams Jr.
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
A. Knighton 11 DE
|A. Knighton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Elliott 1 RB
|R. Elliott
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
L. Giegling 34 LB
|L. Giegling
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Berner 92 DE
|J. Berner
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Knighton 11 DE
|A. Knighton
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
M. Calhoun 20 LB
|M. Calhoun
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
G. Cerra 91 K
|G. Cerra
|0/1
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Colquhoun 97 P
|J. Colquhoun
|1
|51.0
|0
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Williams Jr. 15 RB
|J. Williams Jr.
|3
|11.7
|14
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|17/31
|320
|4
|0
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|1/2
|37
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Azubuike 23 RB
|I. Azubuike
|15
|88
|0
|13
|
R. Graham 18 RB
|R. Graham
|3
|20
|1
|14
|
D. Chatman 28 RB
|D. Chatman
|2
|18
|0
|17
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|7
|-9
|0
|28
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
O. Bayless 7 WR
|O. Bayless
|3
|141
|1
|89
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|10
|131
|2
|43
|
J. Adams Jr. 9 WR
|J. Adams Jr.
|3
|46
|1
|25
|
L. Bonner 12 QB
|L. Bonner
|1
|37
|0
|37
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
J. Isaac 81 TE
|J. Isaac
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Tyler 87 TE
|R. Tyler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Foreman 88 WR
|J. Foreman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
W. Bradley-King 50 DE
|W. Bradley-King
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
T. Chambers 32 LB
|T. Chambers
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Grupe 25 K
|B. Grupe
|2/2
|43
|5/5
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Grace 41 P
|C. Grace
|4
|50.0
|0
|57
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Merritt 13 WR
|K. Merritt
|1
|23.0
|23
|0
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|1
|12.0
|12
|0
|
J. Foreman 88 WR
|J. Foreman
|1
|50.0
|50
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Bowling 82 WR
|B. Bowling
|1
|-1.0
|-1
|0
