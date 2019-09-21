|
|
|CMICH
|MIAMI
Miami barely gets past Central Michigan, 17-12
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Miami's worst game of the season was good enough to beat Central Michigan.
Jarren Williams passed for 250 yards and a touchdown, DeeJay Dallas ran for another score and Miami - a 30-point favorite - needed a takeaway in the final seconds to seal a 17-12 win over Central Michigan.
''Tonight was our second win, but probably our fourth-best performance of the four that we've had so far,'' Miami coach Manny Diaz said. ''With all that being said, the only thing we could accomplish here today was beat Central Michigan - which, after the course of 60 minutes when everything was added up, that's what we got done.''
Barely.
The Hurricanes gave up four sacks, committed 13 penalties, allowed a safety, dropped an interception, got a punt blocked, went 1 for 10 on third downs and ran for only 51 yards on 34 attempts - against a Mid-American Conference team whose only other outing against a Power 5 opponent so far this season resulted in a 61-0 beating at Wisconsin.
And at the end, it took a 59-yard field-changing punt from Miami's Louis Hedley to pin Central Michigan deep in the final minute and an interception with six seconds remaining before Miami (2-2) could finally exhale.
''I'm really proud of those kids in that locker room,'' said Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain, the former Florida coach whose return to the Sunshine State almost delivered a big upset. ''They made a decision and a choice this week to go out and really play hard. And I tell you what, we played hard - which was great to see.''
Brevin Jordan caught three passes for 70 yards for the Hurricanes, who went 85 yards relatively easily for a touchdown on their first drive and then managed a total of only 117 yards and seven points on their next nine possessions. K.J. Osborn had a touchdown catch in the third quarter for Miami.
''We were just really hurting ourselves,'' Jordan said. ''We've just got to execute better. ... We're going to clean it up.''
Ryan Tice kicked a career-long 55-yard field goal for Central Michigan (2-2). The Chippewas got within five on David Moore's 1-yard keeper with 3:21 left, capping a 17-play drive that was extended in part by four Miami penalties near the goal line.
''Their quarterback is a dude,'' Diaz said. ''That guy can play.''
Moore finished 23 of 50 for 217 yards. Williams completed 17 of 24 passes for Miami.
McElwain said he asked his team for one thing, and it delivered.
''When the game was over, be able to look yourself in the mirror and say `You know what, I gave everything I had,''' McElwain said. ''We had about 63 guys on the trip that gave everything they had.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Central Michigan: The Chippewas are now 0-4 all-time in the state of Florida, getting outscored 185-41. The next time they're scheduled to come to Florida is 2024 for a game at FIU. ... Tice's field goal was two yards shy of the CMU school record, that being a 57-yarder by Rade Davich against Ball State in 1975.
Miami: The Hurricanes had a rare 1st-and-1 from the Central Michigan 46 early in the third quarter, after a downfield holding penalty nullified much of a big gain on a screen pass. ... Kicker Bubba Baxa made a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, after a 27-yard miss was wiped out by a penalty. Baxa had missed a kick from 30 yards or less in each of Miami's first three games.
NO PICKS
Williams still hasn't thrown for an interception in 119 throws. It's the longest such career-opening stretch by any Miami quarterback.
BIG KICK
In addition to the big kick in the final minute, Hedley - who also had a punt blocked Saturday - booted a 57-yarder in the second quarter. The 59-yarder was Miami's longest punt since Justin Vogel kicked a 63-yarder in 2016.
UP NEXT
Central Michigan: Returns to Mid-American play at Western Michigan next Saturday.
Miami: Off next week, then returns to ACC play Oct. 5 at home against Virginia Tech.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|21
|16
|Rushing
|2
|5
|Passing
|12
|9
|Penalty
|7
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|6-18
|1-10
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-2
|Total Net Yards
|231
|287
|Total Plays
|78
|58
|Avg Gain
|3.0
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|31
|51
|Rush Attempts
|27
|34
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.1
|1.5
|Net Yards Passing
|200
|236
|Comp. - Att.
|23-51
|17-24
|Yards Per Pass
|3.9
|9.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-17
|3-14
|Penalties - Yards
|9-60
|13-93
|Touchdowns
|1
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-2
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-39.8
|4-48.0
|Return Yards
|86
|37
|Punts - Returns
|3-16
|1-16
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-70
|1-21
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|2/3
|3/3
|Extra Points
|1/1
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|1
|0
|
|
|200
|PASS YDS
|236
|
|
|31
|RUSH YDS
|51
|
|
|231
|TOTAL YDS
|287
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Moore 2 QB
|D. Moore
|23/50
|217
|0
|1
|
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
|T. Lazzaro
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|15
|45
|0
|10
|
L. Nichols 22 RB
|L. Nichols
|5
|5
|0
|4
|
D. Moore 2 QB
|D. Moore
|7
|-19
|1
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|11
|73
|0
|20
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|3
|69
|0
|30
|
J. Sullivan 11 WR
|J. Sullivan
|3
|39
|0
|22
|
K. Lewis 4 RB
|K. Lewis
|4
|22
|0
|13
|
T. Poljan 85 TE
|T. Poljan
|1
|13
|0
|13
|
B. Raimann 86 TE
|B. Raimann
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
K. Nixon 87 WR
|K. Nixon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Jamison 6 DB
|D. Jamison
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Oliver 7 LB
|M. Oliver
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
Tr. Brown 8 LB
|Tr. Brown
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. McKinnie-Harper 18 DB
|K. McKinnie-Harper
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ward 43 LB
|A. Ward
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Reed 5 DB
|D. Reed
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Dill 55 DL
|D. Dill
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bracy 24 DB
|D. Bracy
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Adesanya 2 DL
|S. Adesanya
|2-0
|2.0
|0
|
J. Bristol 92 DL
|J. Bristol
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
L. Johnson 11 DL
|L. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
C. Jones 31 LB
|C. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Braswell 10 DB
|M. Braswell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Kreski 20 DB
|G. Kreski
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Scott 19 WR
|T. Scott
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Stuart 71 DL
|R. Stuart
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Reid 19 DB
|W. Reid
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Hairston 45 LB
|T. Hairston
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. McCoy 3 DB
|A. McCoy
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Brown 9 DB
|B. Brown
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Tice 12 K
|R. Tice
|1/2
|55
|1/1
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Buell 63 K
|B. Buell
|6
|39.8
|3
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Braswell 10 DB
|M. Braswell
|2
|35.0
|45
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
|K. Pimpleton
|3
|5.3
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|17/24
|250
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|14
|34
|1
|12
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|9
|20
|0
|7
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|2
|5
|0
|10
|
D. Wiggins 8 WR
|D. Wiggins
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
J. Williams 15 QB
|J. Williams
|6
|-9
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
B. Jordan 9 TE
|B. Jordan
|3
|70
|0
|27
|
W. Mallory 85 TE
|W. Mallory
|2
|59
|0
|38
|
B. Hightower 7 WR
|B. Hightower
|3
|37
|0
|19
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|3
|29
|0
|19
|
M. Harley 3 WR
|M. Harley
|2
|24
|0
|22
|
D. Dallas 13 RB
|D. Dallas
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
C. Harris 23 RB
|C. Harris
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
K. Osborn 2 WR
|K. Osborn
|1
|6
|1
|6
|
T. Martell 18 QB
|T. Martell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Quarterman 55 LB
|S. Quarterman
|7-3
|0.0
|0
|
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
|G. Hall Jr.
|6-3
|0.0
|0
|
R. Finley 30 DB
|R. Finley
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Pinckney 56 LB
|M. Pinckney
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Garvin 97 DL
|J. Garvin
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Carter 5 S
|A. Carter
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ivey 8 CB
|D. Ivey
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Knowles 20 S
|R. Knowles
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bandy 2 CB
|T. Bandy
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Hill 94 DL
|T. Hill
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
P. Bethel 93 DL
|P. Bethel
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ford 96 DL
|J. Ford
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rousseau 15 DL
|G. Rousseau
|1-1
|1.0
|0
|
S. Patchan 71 DL
|S. Patchan
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Frierson 3 DB
|G. Frierson
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
|A. Blades Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|1
|
C. Nnoruka 99 DL
|C. Nnoruka
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
B. Baxa 21 K
|B. Baxa
|1/1
|23
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
L. Hedley 94 P
|L. Hedley
|4
|48.0
|2
|59
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|21.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Thomas 4 WR
|J. Thomas
|1
|16.0
|16
|0
-
SACST
FRESNO
20
27
4th 4:50 FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
31
31
4th 5:37 PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
28
27
3rd 10:10 ESPN2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
31
49
3rd 3:33 ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
23
3
4th 12:50 CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
28
2nd 7:24 FBOOK
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPNU
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESPN2
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESPN+
-
CCTST
EMICH
29
34
Final
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
Final NFLN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
19
Final ABC
-
WYO
TULSA
21
24
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
FSU
24
35
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
22
38
Final ESPNU
-
BGREEN
KENTST
20
62
Final
-
APLST
UNC
34
31
Final
-
SMU
25TCU
41
38
Final FS1
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
28
20
Final CBS
-
15UCF
PITT
34
35
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
76
Final BTN
-
CMICH
MIAMI
12
17
Final ACCN
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
34
Final SECN+
-
UK
MISSST
13
28
Final SECN
-
WVU
KANSAS
29
24
Final ESPN+
-
NMEXST
NMEX
52
55
Final ATSN
-
WMMARY
ECU
7
19
Final
-
HAMP
LIB
27
62
Final ESPN+
-
WAG
FAU
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
21
6
Final ESPN
-
GAST
TXSTSM
34
37
Final/3OT ESPN+
-
SIL
ARKST
28
41
Final
-
ODU
21UVA
17
28
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
NCST
23
34
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
RICE
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
30
36
Final ABC
-
SJST
ARK
31
24
Final SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
10
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
3
45
Final FBOOK
-
NEVADA
UTEP
37
21
Final
-
7ND
3UGA
17
23
Final CBS
-
NEB
ILL
42
38
Final BTN