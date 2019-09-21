Drive Chart
Miami barely gets past Central Michigan, 17-12

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) Miami's worst game of the season was good enough to beat Central Michigan.

Jarren Williams passed for 250 yards and a touchdown, DeeJay Dallas ran for another score and Miami - a 30-point favorite - needed a takeaway in the final seconds to seal a 17-12 win over Central Michigan.

''Tonight was our second win, but probably our fourth-best performance of the four that we've had so far,'' Miami coach Manny Diaz said. ''With all that being said, the only thing we could accomplish here today was beat Central Michigan - which, after the course of 60 minutes when everything was added up, that's what we got done.''

Barely.

The Hurricanes gave up four sacks, committed 13 penalties, allowed a safety, dropped an interception, got a punt blocked, went 1 for 10 on third downs and ran for only 51 yards on 34 attempts - against a Mid-American Conference team whose only other outing against a Power 5 opponent so far this season resulted in a 61-0 beating at Wisconsin.

And at the end, it took a 59-yard field-changing punt from Miami's Louis Hedley to pin Central Michigan deep in the final minute and an interception with six seconds remaining before Miami (2-2) could finally exhale.

''I'm really proud of those kids in that locker room,'' said Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain, the former Florida coach whose return to the Sunshine State almost delivered a big upset. ''They made a decision and a choice this week to go out and really play hard. And I tell you what, we played hard - which was great to see.''

Brevin Jordan caught three passes for 70 yards for the Hurricanes, who went 85 yards relatively easily for a touchdown on their first drive and then managed a total of only 117 yards and seven points on their next nine possessions. K.J. Osborn had a touchdown catch in the third quarter for Miami.

''We were just really hurting ourselves,'' Jordan said. ''We've just got to execute better. ... We're going to clean it up.''

Ryan Tice kicked a career-long 55-yard field goal for Central Michigan (2-2). The Chippewas got within five on David Moore's 1-yard keeper with 3:21 left, capping a 17-play drive that was extended in part by four Miami penalties near the goal line.

''Their quarterback is a dude,'' Diaz said. ''That guy can play.''

Moore finished 23 of 50 for 217 yards. Williams completed 17 of 24 passes for Miami.

McElwain said he asked his team for one thing, and it delivered.

''When the game was over, be able to look yourself in the mirror and say `You know what, I gave everything I had,''' McElwain said. ''We had about 63 guys on the trip that gave everything they had.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Central Michigan: The Chippewas are now 0-4 all-time in the state of Florida, getting outscored 185-41. The next time they're scheduled to come to Florida is 2024 for a game at FIU. ... Tice's field goal was two yards shy of the CMU school record, that being a 57-yarder by Rade Davich against Ball State in 1975.

Miami: The Hurricanes had a rare 1st-and-1 from the Central Michigan 46 early in the third quarter, after a downfield holding penalty nullified much of a big gain on a screen pass. ... Kicker Bubba Baxa made a 22-yard field goal in the fourth quarter, after a 27-yard miss was wiped out by a penalty. Baxa had missed a kick from 30 yards or less in each of Miami's first three games.

NO PICKS

Williams still hasn't thrown for an interception in 119 throws. It's the longest such career-opening stretch by any Miami quarterback.

BIG KICK

In addition to the big kick in the final minute, Hedley - who also had a punt blocked Saturday - booted a 57-yarder in the second quarter. The 59-yarder was Miami's longest punt since Justin Vogel kicked a 63-yarder in 2016.

UP NEXT

Central Michigan: Returns to Mid-American play at Western Michigan next Saturday.

Miami: Off next week, then returns to ACC play Oct. 5 at home against Virginia Tech.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Point After TD 3:21
12-R.Tice extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
12
17
Touchdown 3:25
2-D.Moore runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
21
plays
50
yds
08:21
pos
11
17
Field Goal 11:52
21-B.Baxa 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
68
yds
01:18
pos
5
17
3rd Quarter
Field Goal 2:11
12-R.Tice 55 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
-2
yds
00:48
pos
5
14
Point After TD 10:45
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
2
14
Touchdown 10:51
15-J.Williams complete to 2-K.Osborn. 2-K.Osborn runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
91
yds
00:00
pos
2
13
2nd Quarter
Safety 11:12
15-J.Williams sacked at MFL End Zone for -5 yards to MFL End Zone for no gain safety (92-J.Bristol).
plays
yds
pos
2
7
1st Quarter
Point After TD 8:32
21-B.Baxa extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:37
13-D.Dallas runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
04:10
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 16
Rushing 2 5
Passing 12 9
Penalty 7 2
3rd Down Conv 6-18 1-10
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-2
Total Net Yards 231 287
Total Plays 78 58
Avg Gain 3.0 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 31 51
Rush Attempts 27 34
Avg Rush Yards 1.1 1.5
Net Yards Passing 200 236
Comp. - Att. 23-51 17-24
Yards Per Pass 3.9 9.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-17 3-14
Penalties - Yards 9-60 13-93
Touchdowns 1 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 3 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-39.8 4-48.0
Return Yards 86 37
Punts - Returns 3-16 1-16
Kickoffs - Returns 2-70 1-21
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 2/3 3/3
Extra Points 1/1 2/2
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 1 0
1234T
C. Michigan 2-2 023712
Miami (Fla.) 2-2 707317
MIAMI -30.5, O/U 48.5
Hard Rock Stadium Miami Gardens, FL
 200 PASS YDS 236
31 RUSH YDS 51
231 TOTAL YDS 287
C. Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Moore 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46% 217 0 1 78.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
46% 217 0 1 78.5
D. Moore 23/50 217 0 1
T. Lazzaro 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Lazzaro 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 45 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 45 0
K. Lewis 15 45 0 10
L. Nichols 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 5 0
L. Nichols 5 5 0 4
D. Moore 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -19 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -19 1
D. Moore 7 -19 1 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 73 0
K. Pimpleton 11 73 0 20
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 69 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 69 0
T. Scott 3 69 0 30
J. Sullivan 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
J. Sullivan 3 39 0 22
K. Lewis 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
K. Lewis 4 22 0 13
T. Poljan 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 13 0
T. Poljan 1 13 0 13
B. Raimann 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
B. Raimann 1 1 0 1
K. Nixon 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Nixon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jamison 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Jamison 6-0 0.0 0
M. Oliver 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Oliver 5-1 0.0 0
Tr. Brown 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
Tr. Brown 4-0 0.0 0
K. McKinnie-Harper 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. McKinnie-Harper 4-0 0.0 0
A. Ward 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Ward 3-2 0.0 0
D. Reed 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Reed 3-0 0.0 0
D. Dill 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Dill 2-1 0.0 0
D. Bracy 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Bracy 2-0 0.0 0
S. Adesanya 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
S. Adesanya 2-0 2.0 0
J. Bristol 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
J. Bristol 2-1 1.0 0
L. Johnson 11 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
L. Johnson 2-0 1.0 0
C. Jones 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
M. Braswell 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Braswell 1-0 0.0 0
G. Kreski 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Kreski 1-0 0.0 0
T. Scott 19 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
R. Stuart 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Stuart 1-0 0.0 0
W. Reid 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
W. Reid 1-0 0.0 0
T. Hairston 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Hairston 1-0 0.0 0
A. McCoy 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. McCoy 1-1 0.0 0
B. Brown 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Brown 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Tice 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/2 1/1
R. Tice 1/2 55 1/1 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Buell 63 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 39.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 39.8 3
B. Buell 6 39.8 3 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Braswell 10 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 35.0 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 35.0 45 0
M. Braswell 2 35.0 45 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Pimpleton 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.3 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.3 11 0
K. Pimpleton 3 5.3 11 0
Miami (Fla.)
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 250 1 0 172.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70.8% 250 1 0 172.1
J. Williams 17/24 250 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 34 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 34 1
D. Dallas 14 34 1 12
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 20 0
C. Harris 9 20 0 7
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
M. Harley 1 5 0 5
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
J. Thomas 2 5 0 10
D. Wiggins 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
D. Wiggins 1 -2 0 -2
J. Williams 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -9 0
J. Williams 6 -9 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Jordan 9 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 70 0
B. Jordan 3 70 0 27
W. Mallory 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 59 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 59 0
W. Mallory 2 59 0 38
B. Hightower 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 37 0
B. Hightower 3 37 0 19
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
J. Thomas 3 29 0 19
M. Harley 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
M. Harley 2 24 0 22
D. Dallas 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Dallas 1 19 0 19
C. Harris 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
C. Harris 2 6 0 6
K. Osborn 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
K. Osborn 1 6 1 6
T. Martell 18 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Martell 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Quarterman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
S. Quarterman 7-3 0.0 0
G. Hall Jr. 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
G. Hall Jr. 6-3 0.0 0
R. Finley 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
R. Finley 5-0 0.0 0
M. Pinckney 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
M. Pinckney 4-1 0.0 0
J. Garvin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Garvin 4-0 1.0 0
A. Carter 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Carter 4-0 0.0 0
D. Ivey 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
D. Ivey 4-0 0.0 0
R. Knowles 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
R. Knowles 3-2 0.0 0
T. Bandy 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
T. Bandy 3-0 1.0 0
T. Hill 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
T. Hill 2-1 1.0 0
P. Bethel 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Bethel 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ford 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Ford 1-1 0.0 0
G. Rousseau 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
G. Rousseau 1-1 1.0 0
S. Patchan 71 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Patchan 0-1 0.0 0
G. Frierson 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Frierson 0-1 0.0 0
A. Blades Jr. 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
A. Blades Jr. 0-1 0.0 1
C. Nnoruka 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Nnoruka 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Baxa 21 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
B. Baxa 1/1 23 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
L. Hedley 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 48.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 48.0 2
L. Hedley 4 48.0 2 59
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 21.0 21 0
J. Thomas 1 21.0 21 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Thomas 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
J. Thomas 1 16.0 16 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 CMICH 25 2:06 6 26 Punt
8:32 CMICH 25 1:29 3 1 Punt
5:11 CMICH 23 3:19 11 6 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:54 CMICH 13 2:42 9 59 Punt
11:12 CMICH 21 3:53 12 34 Fumble
3:00 CMICH 37 1:29 3 -4 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:30 CMICH 26 0:58 4 30 Punt
2:59 MIAMI 40 0:48 4 -2 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:46 CMICH 45 8:21 21 50 TD
0:58 CMICH 6 0:37 5 33 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:47 MIAMI 15 4:10 8 85 TD
7:03 MIAMI 43 1:17 6 39 Downs
1:08 MIAMI 34 1:06 4 -1 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:07 MIAMI 7 0:00 1 13
11:56 MIAMI 7 0:05 3 13 Safety
6:31 MIAMI 40 2:46 7 2
1:24 MIAMI 32 0:25 3 26 Fumble
0:24 MIAMI 18 0:00 1 6 Halftime
0:24 MIAMI 18 0:00 1 6 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:18 MIAMI 25 0:00 9 91 TD
7:03 MIAMI 36 0:56 3 5 Punt
4:30 MIAMI 20 0:55 3 -12 Punt
1:32 MIAMI 22 1:18 10 68 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
3:21 MIAMI 25 1:53 5 13 Fumble
0:15 MIAMI 41 0:00 1 -1
NCAA FB Scores