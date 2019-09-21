|
|
|NMEXST
|NMEX
Tuioti leads New Mexico past New Mexico State 55-52
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) Tevaka Tuioti threw for a career-high 355 yards Saturday and three touchdowns, two to Jordan Kress, leading New Mexico to a 55-52 win over downstate rival New Mexico State.
Kress finished with 122 yards receiving and Ahmari Davis added a career-high 133 rushing yards and two TDs for New Mexico (2-1).
Aggies quarterback Josh Adkins had 335 passing yards with three touchdowns in the air and three on the ground, while Jason Huntley ran for 114 yards and score.
New Mexico started the game well when Jerrick Reed II picked off Adkins' first pass, taking it 43 yards for a touchdown.
The game was tied 31-31 at halftime before Adkins connected with Tony Nicholson for a 3-yard touchdown to put New Mexico State (0-4) up 38-34.
But Kress got loose for his second score on a 20-yarder, and on the next possession, Tuioti found Cedric Patterson III for a 62-yard scoring strike and a 48-38 advantage for the Lobos entering the fourth quarter.
The game was tied five times in the first half before New Mexico pulled away in the third quarter.
The Lobos led 55-38 five minutes into the fourth quarter until New Mexico State rallied for two late touchdowns.
BIG PICTURE
The win keeps the Lobos on track to meet their goal of six wins. With winnable games on tap the next two weeks against Liberty and San Jose State, New Mexico would be in good position to achieve bowl eligibility.
After games against nationally ranked Washington State, Alabama and rising San Diego State, the Aggies desperately needed the victory over their rivals. Dating back to last season, New Mexico State has gone 1-9 in its last 10 games.
UP NEXT
New Mexico: The Lobos visit Liberty on Saturday. The Flames won a wild shootout in Albuquerque last year 52-43 for their first FBS road victory.
New Mexico State: The Aggies are home Saturday against the Mountain West's Fresno State. The former Western Athletic Conference opponents have not met since 2011 when the Bulldogs won 48-45 in Las Cruces.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|29
|27
|Rushing
|7
|15
|Passing
|17
|10
|Penalty
|5
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|8-14
|8-15
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|480
|598
|Total Plays
|81
|79
|Avg Gain
|5.9
|7.6
|Net Yards Rushing
|154
|243
|Rush Attempts
|34
|51
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|4.8
|Net Yards Passing
|326
|355
|Comp. - Att.
|30-47
|16-28
|Yards Per Pass
|6.9
|12.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-9
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-56
|9-80
|Touchdowns
|7
|7
|Rushing TDs
|4
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|3
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|3-52.7
|2-59.5
|Return Yards
|115
|84
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1-5
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-98
|2-36
|Int. - Returns
|1-17
|1-43
|Kicking
|8/9
|9/9
|Extra Points
|7/7
|7/7
|Field Goals
|1/2
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|326
|PASS YDS
|355
|
|
|154
|RUSH YDS
|243
|
|
|480
|TOTAL YDS
|598
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|30/47
|335
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|12
|114
|1
|31
|
J. Adkins 14 QB
|J. Adkins
|15
|32
|3
|7
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|6
|26
|0
|7
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Mitchell 20 RB
|N. Mitchell
|4
|105
|0
|53
|
T. Nicholson 13 WR
|T. Nicholson
|7
|61
|2
|18
|
R. Downs III 4 WR
|R. Downs III
|3
|45
|0
|16
|
I. Lottie 10 WR
|I. Lottie
|4
|35
|0
|11
|
O. Clark 2 WR
|O. Clark
|5
|33
|0
|10
|
C. Gibson 25 RB
|C. Gibson
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
J. Wyatt 16 WR
|J. Wyatt
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|3
|14
|1
|7
|
T. Abraham 8 WR
|T. Abraham
|2
|9
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fergurson 7 LB
|J. Fergurson
|9-4
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hodge Jr. 23 LB
|R. Hodge Jr.
|9-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Perkins 19 DB
|A. Perkins
|8-1
|0.0
|1
|
D. Richardson 3 LB
|D. Richardson
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Simmons Jr. 17 DB
|J. Simmons Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Buford Jr. 1 DB
|R. Buford Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Lomax 22 DB
|S. Lomax
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Young 44 LB
|M. Young
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Graves III 47 DL
|J. Graves III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Koffie 5 DB
|K. Koffie
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McAdams 8 DL
|T. McAdams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hood 20 LB
|J. Hood
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Muse 21 WR
|A. Muse
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
X. Yarberough 88 DL
|X. Yarberough
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Jackson 28 LB
|S. Jackson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Phipps 29 DB
|J. Phipps
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. McGraw II 21 DB
|R. McGraw II
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Cook 11 DB
|C. Cook
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ferguson 4 LB
|J. Ferguson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Vigne 99 DL
|M. Vigne
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilcots II 10 DL
|C. Wilcots II
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
D. Brown 18 K
|D. Brown
|1/2
|33
|7/7
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
P. Theisler 16 P
|P. Theisler
|3
|52.7
|0
|60
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Huntley 1 RB
|J. Huntley
|2
|49.0
|71
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
|T. Salanoa-Tuioti
|16/28
|355
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Davis 28 RB
|A. Davis
|28
|133
|2
|23
|
T. Salanoa-Tuioti 8 QB
|T. Salanoa-Tuioti
|7
|59
|0
|18
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|9
|38
|0
|10
|
D. Vigilant 5 RB
|D. Vigilant
|3
|14
|1
|10
|
E. Lilly 3 WR
|E. Lilly
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Kress 9 WR
|J. Kress
|3
|122
|2
|55
|
M. Williams 88 TE
|M. Williams
|2
|73
|0
|42
|
C. Patterson III 11 WR
|C. Patterson III
|2
|72
|1
|62
|
A. Umeh 7 WR
|A. Umeh
|3
|42
|0
|17
|
E. Lilly 3 WR
|E. Lilly
|3
|38
|0
|29
|
B. Carroll 6 RB
|B. Carroll
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
A. Somoye 80 WR
|A. Somoye
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
E. Logan-Greene 17 WR
|E. Logan-Greene
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
J. Griffin IV 23 WR
|J. Griffin IV
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|7-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Martin 8 CB
|D. Martin
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Shook 46 LB
|B. Shook
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hart 33 LB
|A. Hart
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
J. Hearn 20 LB
|J. Hearn
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed II 9 S
|J. Reed II
|4-0
|0.0
|1
|
D. Horton 18 LB
|D. Horton
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
L. Beaton 15 S
|L. Beaton
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Flowers 93 DL
|N. Flowers
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Austin 90 DL
|E. Austin
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Miller 11 S
|K. Miller
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Sanders 19 LB
|D. Sanders
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Sellers 84 DL
|T. Sellers
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Peek 3 S
|P. Peek
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Cuffee 10 CB
|E. Cuffee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Vainikolo 30 LB
|A. Vainikolo
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Collier 28 CB
|T. Collier
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Hannah 23 LB
|R. Hannah
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones 33 RB
|J. Jones
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jones Jr. 82 TE
|J. Jones Jr.
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Gansallo 99 DL
|B. Gansallo
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Shelley 94 K
|A. Shelley
|2/2
|49
|7/7
|13
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Dyer 96 P
|T. Dyer
|2
|59.5
|1
|63
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Alexander 21 RB
|C. Alexander
|2
|18.0
|21
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
D. Rogers 6 CB
|D. Rogers
|1
|5.0
|5
|0
-
SACST
FRESNO
12
14
3rd 5:01 FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
24
21
3rd 5:14 PACN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
7
1st 6:53 FBOOK
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
14
13
2nd 0:00 ESPN2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
17
35
2nd 0:00 ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
20
3
2nd 0:00 CBSSN
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPNU
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESPN2
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESPN+
-
CCTST
EMICH
29
34
Final
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
Final NFLN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
19
Final ABC
-
WYO
TULSA
21
24
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
FSU
24
35
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
22
38
Final ESPNU
-
BGREEN
KENTST
20
62
Final
-
APLST
UNC
34
31
Final
-
SMU
25TCU
41
38
Final FS1
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
28
20
Final CBS
-
15UCF
PITT
34
35
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
76
Final BTN
-
CMICH
MIAMI
12
17
Final ACCN
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
34
Final SECN+
-
UK
MISSST
13
28
Final SECN
-
WVU
KANSAS
29
24
Final ESPN+
-
NMEXST
NMEX
52
55
Final ATSN
-
WMMARY
ECU
7
19
Final
-
HAMP
LIB
27
62
Final ESPN+
-
WAG
FAU
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
21
6
Final ESPN
-
GAST
TXSTSM
34
37
Final/3OT ESPN+
-
SIL
ARKST
28
41
Final
-
ODU
21UVA
17
28
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
NCST
23
34
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
RICE
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
30
36
Final ABC
-
SJST
ARK
31
24
Final SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
10
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
3
45
Final FBOOK
-
NEVADA
UTEP
37
21
Final
-
7ND
3UGA
17
23
Final CBS
-
NEB
ILL
42
38
Final BTN