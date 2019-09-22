|
|
|SACST
|FRESNO
Hokit's late TDs help Fresno St. beat Sacramento St. 20-12
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Josh Hokit scored three times, including a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs, and Fresno State pulled away in the closing minutes to beat Sacramento State 34-20 on Saturday night.
Hokit finished with 12 carries for 72 yards and his 14-yard TD reception in the first quarter opened the scoring. Jorge Reyna was 26-of-39 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns for Fresno State.
Hokit scored on a 2-yard run and, after Asa Fuller missed the extra point, the Bulldogs (1-2) led 20-12 with 14:56 to play. Less than three minutes later, Sacramento State tied it for the first time when Kevin Thomson threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Bailey and BJ Perkinson ran in the 2-point conversion. Fresno State answered with an 11-play, 74-yard drive capped by Reyna's 7-yard scoring strike to Derrion Grim and, after the Hornets went three-and-out, Hokit scored on a 14-yard run to make it 34-20 with 2:17 remaining.
Thomson was 22-of-41 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns for Sacramento State (2-2).
Fresno State limited the Hornets to 12 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|30
|Rushing
|1
|11
|Passing
|11
|13
|Penalty
|2
|6
|3rd Down Conv
|4-14
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|222
|461
|Total Plays
|58
|81
|Avg Gain
|3.8
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|12
|159
|Rush Attempts
|17
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|0.7
|3.9
|Net Yards Passing
|210
|302
|Comp. - Att.
|22-41
|26-40
|Yards Per Pass
|5.1
|7.6
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-23
|3-10
|Penalties - Yards
|12-147
|7-61
|Touchdowns
|3
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|3
|Passing TDs
|3
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|0
|0
|Punts - Avg
|9-40.9
|3-43.3
|Return Yards
|25
|64
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|3-27
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-25
|2-37
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|0/4
|4/8
|Extra Points
|0/1
|4/5
|Field Goals
|0/3
|0/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|210
|PASS YDS
|302
|
|
|12
|RUSH YDS
|159
|
|
|222
|TOTAL YDS
|461
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
K. Thomson 5 QB
|K. Thomson
|22/41
|233
|3
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Cotton 17 WR
|D. Cotton
|1
|7
|0
|7
|
E. Dotson 33 RB
|E. Dotson
|4
|5
|0
|7
|
J. James 23 RB
|J. James
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
B. Perkinson 21 RB
|B. Perkinson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Fulcher 3 RB
|M. Fulcher
|1
|-2
|0
|-2
|
K. Thomson 5 QB
|K. Thomson
|9
|-5
|0
|6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
P. Williams 84 WR
|P. Williams
|4
|55
|0
|26
|
I. Gable 4 WR
|I. Gable
|3
|54
|0
|36
|
M. Martin 16 TE
|M. Martin
|1
|47
|1
|47
|
E. Dotson 33 RB
|E. Dotson
|6
|21
|0
|11
|
P. Clayton 9 WR
|P. Clayton
|1
|19
|0
|19
|
B. Perkinson 21 RB
|B. Perkinson
|4
|15
|1
|11
|
D. Cotton 17 WR
|D. Cotton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
A. Perryman 30 DB
|A. Perryman
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hawkins 5 LB
|M. Hawkins
|7-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ross 24 DB
|D. Ross
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
G. Obinna 99 DL
|G. Obinna
|5-3
|2.5
|0
|
J. Erickson 44 DL
|J. Erickson
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bruce 34 DB
|M. Bruce
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Barnes 8 DB
|C. Barnes
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bland 37 DB
|D. Bland
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Garcia 22 LB
|M. Garcia
|2-5
|0.0
|0
|
J. Harris 39 LB
|J. Harris
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Butler 1 DB
|I. Butler
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Je. Stanley 55 DL
|Je. Stanley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Mapu 15 DB
|M. Mapu
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bailey 49 LB
|A. Bailey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Hunter 42 DL
|M. Hunter
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Choates 95 DL
|D. Choates
|0-3
|0.5
|0
|
P. Washington 36 DB
|P. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
K. Sentkowski 48 K
|K. Sentkowski
|0/0
|0
|0/1
|0
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. Clark 91 P
|S. Clark
|9
|40.9
|2
|44
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Johnson 2 WR
|M. Johnson
|1
|25.0
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hokit 9 RB
|J. Hokit
|12
|72
|2
|14
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|11
|37
|1
|22
|
J. Reyna 11 QB
|J. Reyna
|11
|36
|0
|14
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|3
|18
|0
|8
|
Z. Pope 27 WR
|Z. Pope
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
|K. Wheatfall
|3
|98
|0
|46
|
Z. Pope 27 WR
|Z. Pope
|6
|72
|0
|41
|
C. Coleman 8 WR
|C. Coleman
|3
|54
|0
|22
|
J. Rodriguez 80 TE
|J. Rodriguez
|2
|26
|0
|21
|
J. Hokit 9 RB
|J. Hokit
|3
|22
|1
|14
|
D. Grim 7 WR
|D. Grim
|2
|14
|1
|7
|
J. Cropper 5 WR
|J. Cropper
|2
|11
|0
|10
|
Ja. Rice 16 TE
|Ja. Rice
|2
|9
|0
|9
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|3
|6
|0
|12
|
J. Glaspie 3 WR
|J. Glaspie
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Bryant 14 DB
|J. Bryant
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Rice 29 LB
|Ju. Rice
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Walker 3 LB
|M. Walker
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Iakopo 98 DT
|K. Iakopo
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Free 4 DB
|W. Free
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Atkins 90 DT
|K. Atkins
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Cruz 51 DE
|A. Cruz
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Johnson 18 DL
|I. Johnson
|2-0
|1.0
|0
|
D. Ruffin 22 DB
|D. Ruffin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mosby 15 LB
|A. Mosby
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Dumais 43 DL
|A. Dumais
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
Ja. Rice 16 TE
|Ja. Rice
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Hughes 23 DB
|J. Hughes
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
R. McCoy 99 DL
|R. McCoy
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Tatum III 44 DL
|L. Tatum III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
B. Cusick 47 P
|B. Cusick
|3
|43.3
|3
|49
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
P. Elima-Jeune 2 WR
|P. Elima-Jeune
|2
|18.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Rivers 20 RB
|R. Rivers
|3
|9.0
|28
|0
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPU
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESP2
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESP+
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESP+
-
CCTST
EMICH
29
34
Final ESP3
-
SMU
25TCU
41
38
Final FS1
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
28
20
Final CBS
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
Final NFLN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
19
Final ESP2
-
WYO
TULSA
21
24
Final CBSSN
-
15UCF
PITT
34
35
Final ESP2
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
76
Final BTN
-
LVILLE
FSU
24
35
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
22
38
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
KENTST
20
62
Final ESP3
-
APLST
UNC
34
31
Final
-
CMICH
MIAMI
12
17
Final ACCN
-
UK
MISSST
13
28
Final SECN
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
34
Final SECN
-
NMEXST
NMEX
52
55
Final ATSN
-
WVU
KANSAS
29
24
Final ESP+
-
WMMARY
ECU
7
19
Final ESP3
-
WAG
FAU
7
42
Final ESP+
-
HAMP
LIB
27
62
Final ESP+
-
GAST
TXSTSM
34
37
Final/3OT ESP+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
21
6
Final ESPN
-
BALLST
NCST
23
34
Final ESPU
-
BAYLOR
RICE
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
ODU
21UVA
17
28
Final ESP2
-
SIL
ARKST
28
41
Final ESP3
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
30
36
Final ABC
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
3
45
Final FBOOK
-
SJST
ARK
31
24
Final SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
10
52
Final ACCN
-
NEVADA
UTEP
37
21
Final ESP3
-
7ND
3UGA
17
23
Final CBS
-
NEB
ILL
42
38
Final BTN
-
SACST
FRESNO
20
34
Final FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
34
31
Final PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
41
35
Final ESP2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
67
63
Final ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
23
17
Final CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
16
35
Final FBOOK