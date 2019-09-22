Drive Chart
SACST
FRESNO

No Text

Hokit's late TDs help Fresno St. beat Sacramento St. 20-12

  • AP
  • Sep 22, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) Josh Hokit scored three times, including a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs, and Fresno State pulled away in the closing minutes to beat Sacramento State 34-20 on Saturday night.

Hokit finished with 12 carries for 72 yards and his 14-yard TD reception in the first quarter opened the scoring. Jorge Reyna was 26-of-39 passing for 312 yards and two touchdowns for Fresno State.

Hokit scored on a 2-yard run and, after Asa Fuller missed the extra point, the Bulldogs (1-2) led 20-12 with 14:56 to play. Less than three minutes later, Sacramento State tied it for the first time when Kevin Thomson threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Bailey and BJ Perkinson ran in the 2-point conversion. Fresno State answered with an 11-play, 74-yard drive capped by Reyna's 7-yard scoring strike to Derrion Grim and, after the Hornets went three-and-out, Hokit scored on a 14-yard run to make it 34-20 with 2:17 remaining.

Thomson was 22-of-41 passing for 233 yards and three touchdowns for Sacramento State (2-2).

Fresno State limited the Hornets to 12 yards rushing on 17 carries.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:17
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
34
Touchdown 2:24
9-J.Hokit runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
55
yds
03:26
pos
20
33
Point After TD 6:41
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
27
Touchdown 6:47
11-J.Reyna complete to 7-D.Grim. 7-D.Grim runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
74
yds
05:18
pos
20
26
Two Point Conversion 12:05
21-B.Perkinson to FRE End Zone for 1 yard. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
20
Missed Two Point Conversion 12:05
Penalty on FRE 98-K.Iakopo Offside 1 yards enforced at FRE 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
18
20
Touchdown 12:05
5-K.Thomson complete to 14-I.Bailey. 14-I.Bailey runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:51
pos
18
20
Missed Point After Touchdown 14:56
37-A.Fuller extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
12
20
Touchdown 15:00
9-J.Hokit runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
51
yds
02:29
pos
12
20
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 0:09
2-M.Johnson to FRE 2 for no gain.
plays
yds
pos
12
14
Touchdown 0:13
5-K.Thomson complete to 21-B.Perkinson. 21-B.Perkinson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
28
yds
01:51
pos
12
14
Point After TD 3:32
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
6
14
Touchdown 3:38
20-R.Rivers runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
84
yds
03:12
pos
6
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 3:31
48-K.Sentkowski extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
6
7
Touchdown 3:38
5-K.Thomson complete to 16-M.Martin. 16-M.Martin runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
75
yds
00:54
pos
6
7
Point After TD 4:32
28-C.Silva extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 4:40
11-J.Reyna complete to 9-J.Hokit. 9-J.Hokit runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
83
yds
06:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 30
Rushing 1 11
Passing 11 13
Penalty 2 6
3rd Down Conv 4-14 7-14
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 222 461
Total Plays 58 81
Avg Gain 3.8 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 12 159
Rush Attempts 17 41
Avg Rush Yards 0.7 3.9
Net Yards Passing 210 302
Comp. - Att. 22-41 26-40
Yards Per Pass 5.1 7.6
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-23 3-10
Penalties - Yards 12-147 7-61
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 0 3
Passing TDs 3 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 3-2
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 9-40.9 3-43.3
Return Yards 25 64
Punts - Returns 0-0 3-27
Kickoffs - Returns 1-25 2-37
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 0/4 4/8
Extra Points 0/1 4/5
Field Goals 0/3 0/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Sacramento St. 2-2 660820
Fresno St. 1-2 7702034
FRESNO -24.5, O/U 54.5
Bulldog Stadium Fresno, CA
 210 PASS YDS 302
12 RUSH YDS 159
222 TOTAL YDS 461
Sacramento St.
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Thomson 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.7% 233 3 0 125.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.7% 233 3 0 125.5
K. Thomson 22/41 233 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Cotton 17 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
D. Cotton 1 7 0 7
E. Dotson 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
E. Dotson 4 5 0 7
J. James 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. James 1 4 0 4
B. Perkinson 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Perkinson 1 3 0 3
M. Fulcher 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
M. Fulcher 1 -2 0 -2
K. Thomson 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 -5 0
K. Thomson 9 -5 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
P. Williams 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 55 0
P. Williams 4 55 0 26
I. Gable 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 0
I. Gable 3 54 0 36
M. Martin 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 47 1
M. Martin 1 47 1 47
E. Dotson 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 21 0
E. Dotson 6 21 0 11
P. Clayton 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
P. Clayton 1 19 0 19
B. Perkinson 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 15 1
B. Perkinson 4 15 1 11
D. Cotton 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Cotton 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Perryman 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
A. Perryman 12-0 0.0 0
M. Hawkins 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
M. Hawkins 7-2 0.0 0
D. Ross 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Ross 6-0 0.0 0
G. Obinna 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 2.5
G. Obinna 5-3 2.5 0
J. Erickson 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Erickson 5-2 0.0 0
M. Bruce 34 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Bruce 4-2 0.0 0
C. Barnes 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
C. Barnes 4-1 0.0 0
D. Bland 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Bland 3-0 0.0 0
M. Garcia 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-5 0 0.0
M. Garcia 2-5 0.0 0
J. Harris 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Harris 2-1 0.0 0
I. Butler 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Butler 2-0 0.0 0
Je. Stanley 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Je. Stanley 1-0 0.0 0
M. Mapu 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Mapu 1-0 0.0 0
A. Bailey 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Bailey 1-0 0.0 0
M. Hunter 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Hunter 1-1 0.0 0
D. Choates 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.5
D. Choates 0-3 0.5 0
P. Washington 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
P. Washington 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
K. Sentkowski 48 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 0/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
K. Sentkowski 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Clark 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 40.9 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 40.9 2
S. Clark 9 40.9 2 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Johnson 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 17 0
M. Johnson 1 25.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Fresno St.
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 312 2 0 150.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 312 2 0 150.8
J. Reyna 26/39 312 2 0
J. Hokit 9 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Hokit 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Hokit 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 72 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 72 2
J. Hokit 12 72 2 14
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 37 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 37 1
R. Rivers 11 37 1 22
J. Reyna 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 36 0
J. Reyna 11 36 0 14
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
J. Cropper 3 18 0 8
Z. Pope 27 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
Z. Pope 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Wheatfall 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 98 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 98 0
K. Wheatfall 3 98 0 46
Z. Pope 27 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 72 0
Z. Pope 6 72 0 41
C. Coleman 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 0
C. Coleman 3 54 0 22
J. Rodriguez 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
J. Rodriguez 2 26 0 21
J. Hokit 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 1
J. Hokit 3 22 1 14
D. Grim 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 1
D. Grim 2 14 1 7
J. Cropper 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Cropper 2 11 0 10
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
Ja. Rice 2 9 0 9
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 6 0
R. Rivers 3 6 0 12
J. Glaspie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Glaspie 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Bryant 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
J. Bryant 6-0 0.0 0
Ju. Rice 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Ju. Rice 5-0 0.0 0
M. Walker 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Walker 4-2 0.0 0
K. Iakopo 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Iakopo 4-0 0.0 0
W. Free 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
W. Free 3-0 0.0 0
K. Atkins 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Atkins 2-0 0.0 0
A. Cruz 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Cruz 2-0 0.0 0
I. Johnson 18 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
I. Johnson 2-0 1.0 0
D. Ruffin 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Ruffin 1-1 0.0 0
A. Mosby 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Mosby 1-1 0.0 0
A. Dumais 43 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Dumais 1-0 1.0 0
Ja. Rice 16 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ja. Rice 1-0 0.0 0
J. Hughes 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Hughes 1-2 0.0 0
R. McCoy 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. McCoy 0-1 0.0 0
L. Tatum III 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Tatum III 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Silva 28 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/3 4/4
C. Silva 0/3 0 4/4 4
A. Fuller 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 0/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 0/1
A. Fuller 0/0 0 0/1 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Cusick 47 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 43.3 3
B. Cusick 3 43.3 3 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
P. Elima-Jeune 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 19 0
P. Elima-Jeune 2 18.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Rivers 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 9.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 9.0 28 0
R. Rivers 3 9.0 28 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 SACST 32 1:11 4 18 Punt
4:32 SACST 25 0:54 4 75 TD
1:54 SACST 7 1:42 7 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:38 SACST 20 2:38 10 -2 Punt
3:32 SACST 25 0:32 4 5 Punt
2:04 FRESNO 28 1:51 5 28 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 SACST 25 0:00 3 3 Punt
9:30 SACST 20 0:42 3 -2 Punt
7:50 SACST 8 0:47 3 78 Fumble
6:15 SACST 13 0:18 3 1 Punt
3:34 SACST 1 0:57 3 0 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 SACST 25 2:51 7 75 TD
6:41 SACST 25 0:45 3 -6 Punt
2:17 SACST 8 0:57 4 3 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 FRESNO 25 2:20 8 43 FG Miss
10:40 FRESNO 17 6:00 11 83 TD
3:31 FRESNO 25 1:32 4 20 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:46 FRESNO 35 3:29 8 47 FG Miss
6:50 FRESNO 16 3:12 5 84 TD
2:55 FRESNO 31 0:20 4 37 Fumble
0:09 FRESNO 32 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 SACST 41 3:35 9 21 FG Miss
8:43 FRESNO 42 0:44 5 17 Punt
6:28 SACST 14 0:09 2 1 Fumble
5:13 FRESNO 43 0:51 3 7 Punt
2:30 SACST 41 2:29 9 51 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:05 FRESNO 26 5:18 12 74 TD
5:50 FRESNO 45 3:26 6 55 TD
1:06 SACST 11 0:06 2 -2 Game
NCAA FB Scores