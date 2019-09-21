Drive Chart
Nix helps No. 8 Auburn over No. 17 Texas A&M 28-20

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) Auburn coach Gus Malzahn was pleased with the performance of Bo Nix in a victory at Texas A&M on Saturday.

What made Malzahn even happier is that the freshman quarterback will likely be with him for a long time to come.

Nix threw a touchdown pass and JaTarvious Whitlow ran for a score as No. 8 Auburn built a big lead and withstood a late charge from Texas A&M to get a 28-20 win over the 17th-ranked Aggies.

''It's going to be a lot of fun to have him around in the future,'' Malzahn said. ''I'll tell you that.''

Nix didn't put up flashy numbers against the Aggies, but he looked poised and didn't make any big mistakes in his first true road game in front of a rowdy crowd of 101,681.

''He's got something special to him,'' Malzahn said. ''He's not your normal freshman. We knew that when we recruited him. One thing that I like is the moment ain't too big for him.''

Nix said knowing how strong Auburn's defense was and the preparation and advice he got during the week from the coaching staff helped him on Saturday.

''It was kind of easy to stay poised,'' he said.

Fellow freshman Joey Gatewood replaced Nix for a few snaps throughout the game and he threw his first career touchdown pass in the first quarter.

The Tigers (4-0, 1-0 SEC) were up 21-3 before A&M (2-2, 0-1) finally got going offensively in the fourth quarter. Mond cut the lead to 21-10 with his first touchdown pass early in the quarter before Auburn added a touchdown rushing. But the Aggies made a field goal before Mond connected with Ainias Smith on a 15-yard TD pass with just over two minutes left to get them to 28-20.

However, Auburn recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock.

Mond had 335 yards passing but Texas A&M's previously solid running game was held to just 56 yards.

''We don't have a bad football team, we've just got to get them to play better and that's my job,'' Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Auburn took an early lead when Nix handed the ball off to Whitlow who got it to Anthony Schwartz on a reverse that he took 57 yards for a touchdown to make it 7-0.

Seth Small missed a 47-yard field goal on Texas A&M's first possession and one from 52 to end the second quarter.

Gatewood's TD pass came late in the first quarter when he found John Samuel Shenker wide open in the end zone for the 6-yard catch that made it 14-0.

Mond connected with Jhamon Ausbon on a 41-yard pass on the last play of the first quarter. But A&M's offense stalled after that and the Aggies settled for a 33-yard field goal that cut the lead to 14-3.

Freshman Isaiah Spiller had a 13-yard run to start the third quarter, but Daniel Thomas knocked the ball out of his hands at the end of the run and pounced on it to give Auburn the ball.

The Tigers took advantage of the turnover when Nix found Seth Williams on a 9-yard touchdown pass that pushed the lead to 21-3.

Texas A&M's next drive was a mess with Mond being sacked and fumbling on first down. The Aggies recovered it, but Mond was sacked again on the next play. The Aggies were then penalized for delay of game and then for a false start to bring up third-and-30. Jacob Kibodi ran for 22 yards after that before Texas A&M had to punt it away.

Texas A&M's defense forced a punt on Auburn's next drive, but the Aggies managed just one yard on their ensuing possession and had to punt it right back.

The Aggies finally put together a nice drive early in the fourth quarter capped by a 27-yard touchdown reception by Quartney Davis that cut the lead to 21-10.

Auburn then ate up six minutes off the clock with a 12-play drive after that and added a touchdown on an 8-yard run by Whitlow that made it 28-10.

''That was the type of drive that wins the game on the road,'' Malzahn said. ''That was the best drive we had all season.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Auburn: Nix was solid and should only get better with more experience. Auburn's defense kept the Aggies off-balance for most of the day in a solid all-around game for the Tigers, who have a home game next week before they travel to No. 9 Florida on Oct. 5.

Texas A&M: The Aggies came out flat and missed a chance for a big win in a season that only gets more difficult. Texas A&M still has to play No. 2 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia and fourth-ranked LSU. The latter two are on the road in consecutive weeks to end the season.

THEY SAID IT

''Our team's growing up,'' Malzahn said. ''We're still not there ... but they're getting more confidence.''

HE'S THE MAN

Texas A&M's Braden Mann, who won the Ray Guy Award for the nation's best punter last season, is having another great year. On Saturday he had five punts of 50 yards or more, including two for 60 yards or more. Mann averaged 56 yards a punt on Saturday for his eighth career game with an average above 50 yards.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Auburn should maintain its spot or could move up if any teams ahead of the Tigers fall on Saturday. The Aggies will certainly plummet in the poll and could fall out altogether after the home loss.

UP NEXT

Auburn: Hosts Mississippi State next Saturday.

Texas A&M: Meets Arkansas next Saturday at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:12
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
20
Touchdown 2:16
11-K.Mond complete to 17-A.Smith. 17-A.Smith runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
86
yds
02:25
pos
28
19
Field Goal 5:46
47-S.Small 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
64
yds
02:41
pos
28
13
Point After TD 8:27
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
10
Touchdown 8:33
28-J.Whitlow runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
69
yds
05:55
pos
27
10
Point After TD 14:28
47-S.Small extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
10
Touchdown 14:36
11-K.Mond complete to 1-Q.Davis. 1-Q.Davis runs 27 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
85
yds
03:02
pos
21
9
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 12:05
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 12:10
10-B.Nix complete to 18-S.Williams. 18-S.Williams runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
38
yds
02:50
pos
20
3
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 13:38
47-S.Small 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
64
yds
00:36
pos
14
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:39
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
0
Touchdown 0:43
1-J.Gatewood complete to 47-J.Shenker. 47-J.Shenker runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
46
yds
02:45
pos
13
0
Point After TD 13:19
26-A.Carlson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:30
5-A.Schwartz runs 57 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
80
yds
01:30
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 23
Rushing 10 3
Passing 6 18
Penalty 0 2
3rd Down Conv 4-12 5-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-0
Total Net Yards 294 375
Total Plays 63 70
Avg Gain 4.7 5.4
Net Yards Rushing 193 56
Rush Attempts 42 21
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 2.7
Net Yards Passing 101 319
Comp. - Att. 13-21 31-49
Yards Per Pass 4.8 6.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-5 3-16
Penalties - Yards 12-74 8-50
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 3-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 8-43.8 6-56.0
Return Yards 83 20
Punts - Returns 2-52 3-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-31 1-20
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 4/6 4/6
Extra Points 4/4 2/2
Field Goals 0/2 2/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
8 Auburn 4-0 1407728
17 Texas A&M 2-2 0301720
TXAM -4, O/U 48
Kyle Field College Station, TX
 101 PASS YDS 319
193 RUSH YDS 56
294 TOTAL YDS 375
Auburn
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 100 1 0 118.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60% 100 1 0 118.5
B. Nix 12/20 100 1 0
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 1 0 480.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 6 1 0 480.4
J. Gatewood 1/1 6 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 67 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 67 1
J. Whitlow 18 67 1 9
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 57 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 57 1
A. Schwartz 1 57 1 57
B. Nix 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 38 0
B. Nix 12 38 0 16
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 14 0
S. Shivers 6 14 0 5
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
E. Stove 2 13 0 12
J. Gatewood 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Gatewood 1 4 0 4
M. Miller 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Miller 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Williams 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 1
S. Williams 4 47 1 19
A. Schwartz 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 30 0
A. Schwartz 2 30 0 18
E. Stove 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 17 0
E. Stove 1 17 0 17
J. Wilson 42 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Wilson 2 6 0 8
J. Shenker 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 1
J. Shenker 1 6 1 6
H. Joiner 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
H. Joiner 2 6 0 7
W. Hastings 33 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
W. Hastings 0 0 0 0
S. Shivers 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
S. Shivers 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
N. Igbinoghene 8-0 0.0 0
K. Britt 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
K. Britt 5-2 0.0 0
R. McCreary 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
R. McCreary 5-1 0.0 0
D. Brown 5 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 2.0
D. Brown 4-0 2.0 0
J. Davis 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Davis 4-0 0.0 0
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Tutt 4-0 0.0 0
Z. McClain 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Z. McClain 3-1 0.0 0
D. Thomas 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
M. Davidson 3 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Davidson 3-0 0.0 0
J. Sherwood 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Sherwood 2-1 0.0 0
N. Coe 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
N. Coe 1-2 0.0 0
C. Wooten 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Wooten 1-1 0.0 0
T. Truesdell 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Truesdell 1-0 1.0 0
S. Monday 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Monday 1-0 0.0 0
J. Dinson 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Dinson 1-0 0.0 0
O. Pappoe 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
O. Pappoe 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Carlson 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
A. Carlson 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Siposs 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
8 43.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
8 43.8 1
A. Siposs 8 43.8 1 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
N. Igbinoghene 4 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 31.0 31 0
N. Igbinoghene 1 31.0 31 0
J. Whitlow 28 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Whitlow 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Tutt 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 26.0 30 0
C. Tutt 2 26.0 30 0
Texas A&M
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 335 2 0 134.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 335 2 0 134.2
K. Mond 31/49 335 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Mond 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 26 0
K. Mond 9 26 0 17
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 21 0
J. Kibodi 6 21 0 22
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 9 0
I. Spiller 6 9 0 13
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Ausbon 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 111 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 111 0
J. Ausbon 8 111 0 41
Q. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 82 1
Q. Davis 5 82 1 27
K. Rogers 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 45 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 45 0
K. Rogers 4 45 0 18
C. Buckley 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
C. Buckley 2 22 0 16
J. Kibodi 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 21 0
J. Kibodi 4 21 0 11
J. Wydermyer 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
J. Wydermyer 3 20 0 13
I. Spiller 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 19 0
I. Spiller 3 19 0 13
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 1
A. Smith 1 15 1 15
G. Beal 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
G. Beal 1 0 0 0
C. Chapman 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Chapman 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Hines III 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
A. Hines III 6-0 0.0 0
L. Pryor 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
L. Pryor 4-2 0.0 0
C. Oliver 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Oliver 4-0 0.0 0
K. Carper 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
K. Carper 4-3 0.0 0
J. Madubuike 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
J. Madubuike 4-0 1.0 0
Bu. Johnson 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
Bu. Johnson 4-2 0.0 0
M. Clemons 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
M. Clemons 3-2 0.0 0
D. Richardson 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Richardson 3-1 0.0 0
B. Brown III 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Brown III 3-1 0.0 0
T. Johnson 3 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
L. O'Neal Jr. 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
L. O'Neal Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
J. Martin 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Martin 2-0 0.0 0
M. Jones 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Renfro 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Renfro 1-1 0.0 0
D. Morris 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Morris 1-0 0.0 0
Br. Johnson 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Br. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
D. Leal 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Leal 0-1 0.0 0
J. Peevy 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
J. Peevy 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Small 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/4 2/2
S. Small 2/4 33 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Mann 34 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 56.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 56.0 2
B. Mann 6 56.0 2 68
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Smith 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
A. Smith 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Paul 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 0.0 7 0
R. Paul 3 0.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 AUBURN 25 1:30 6 80 TD
7:54 AUBURN 31 1:28 5 9 Punt
3:28 TXAM 46 2:45 6 46 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:04 AUBURN 25 1:20 3 0 Punt
7:03 AUBURN 20 0:55 3 -4 Punt
3:48 AUBURN 8 1:44 5 18 Punt
0:43 AUBURN 6 0:22 3 0 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 TXAM 38 2:50 7 38 TD
9:22 AUBURN 20 1:19 3 -3 Punt
6:21 AUBURN 26 3:02 8 24 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:40 AUBURN 25 0:54 3 -2 Fumble
2:12 AUBURN 50 0:52 4 10 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 TXAM 25 5:18 12 44 FG Miss
5:48 TXAM 28 1:55 5 -21 Punt
0:39 TXAM 20 0:36 5 64 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:34 TXAM 26 3:48 9 20 Punt
5:25 TXAM 42 0:56 3 -6 Punt
1:58 TXAM 20 1:09 7 33 Punt
0:14 AUBURN 40 0:07 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 TXAM 25 0:00 1 13 Fumble
12:05 TXAM 35 2:02 5 -8 Punt
7:58 TXAM 37 1:21 4 -9 Punt
6:37 AUBURN 26 0:00 1 -10 Punt
3:14 TXAM 15 3:02 10 85 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:27 TXAM 25 2:41 12 64 FG
4:41 TXAM 19 2:25 9 86 TD
