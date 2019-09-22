Drive Chart
No. 3 Georgia holds off No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17

  • AP
  • Sep 22, 2019

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) On a raucous Saturday night between the hedges, No. 3 Georgia held on for a gutsy win that might have ramifications all the way to the College Football Playoff.

For No. 7 Notre Dame, it was another big-game loss but a performance that should bring more respect.

Jake Fromm threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager early in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs survived for a 23-17 victory that was much tougher than many expected.

''That's what college football is all about, man,'' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. ''I hate that somebody had to lose that game. I've got a lot of respect for the way they played, and all the negative things they've heard, and to come out and play the way they did. They played really physical as a team, and so did we. We persevered.''

The Bulldogs (4-0) trailed 10-7 at halftime but turned the momentum when redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson snatched away a deflected pass by Ian Book for an interception deep in Notre Dame territory.

The Fromm-to-Cager combination helped push Georgia to a 23-10 lead before the Fighting Irish (2-1) made a game of it at the end.

Book's 4-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool cut the deficit with 3:12 remaining, the Notre Dame defense held, and Book got the ball back at his own 48 after a poor punt with just under 2 minutes to go.

The Irish got as far as the Georgia 38, but no farther. It ended with Book zig-zagging on a desperate scramble before hurling up a long pass that fell incomplete, denying Notre Dame the signature win over a top opponent it so desperately needs in its first visit ever to Sanford Stadium.

''This stings a little bit,'' defensive lineman Khalid Kareem said. ''But our morale is still high. The season's not over.''

With Georgia up 13-10 after a pair of field goals by Rodrigo Blankenship, Cager hauled in a 36-yard pass along the sideline to push the Bulldogs into the red zone. Then, on third-and-7 from the 15, Notre Dame brought a blitz and Fromm coolly lofted one toward Cager along the left side of the end zone.

A half-foot taller than cornerback Troy Pride Jr., the 6-foot-5 graduate transfer leaped high to make the catch and tapped down his right foot before tumbling out of the bounds to put Georgia in command, 20-10 with 13:19 remaining.

Desperate to cut into the deficit, Notre Dame called a flea-flicker play. But when Book was pressured out of the pocket and let go of a pass on the run, J.R. Reed dove in front of the intended receiver to make a brilliant interception as he slid into the Irish bench.

Reed sprinted all the way across the field, hopped atop the Georgia bench and bounced for the record crowd of more than 93,000 while wearing shiny, Road Warrior-style shoulder pads that go to the latest Bulldog defender to get a turnover. It led to Blankenship's third field goal.

In a most efficient performance, Fromm was 20 of 26 for 187 yards. Cager was his favorite target, hauling in five passes for 82 yards.

D'Andre Swift led Georgia on the ground with 98 yards and a touchdown, including a dazzling play when he hurdled completely over a would-be tackler who went at his legs.

''We just kept hitting them, hitting them and hitting them, and it finally just started wearing on them,'' Fromm said. ''We started running the ball more and started making plays throwing the ball.''

A two-touchdown underdog, Notre Dame took advantage of a huge turnover by Georgia punt returner Tyler Simmons to grab the lead. Attempting to make a fair catch, he fumbled the ball away and Claypool recovered for the Irish at the Georgia 8 to set up Book's 1-yard touchdown pass to Cole Kmet on fourth down.

Book appeared to be trying to hit Tony Jones Jr. in the back of the end zone, but Kmet reached up with one hand to pull it down.

Swift scored on a 3-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive, but Jonathan Doerer booted a 27-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.

Book finished 29 of 47 for 275 yards, giving Notre Dame a chance right to the end even though the Irish were outgained 152-46 in rushing yards.

''I left the field thinking we beat ourselves,'' Claypool said.

INJURY REPORT

The Bulldogs lost left guard Solomon Kindley in the first half with what appeared to be a left ankle injury.

Justin Shaffer took over and did a solid job, though Smart wasn't pleased with him getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Georgia's offensive line also was bolstered by the return of right tackle Isaiah Wilson, who had missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Without much practice time, he was able to take some meaningful snaps in the second half.

LET'S GET PHYSICAL

Notre Dame's Brian Kelly said it was ''probably one of the most physical games I've coached.''

''You could hear out there,'' he said. ''The physicality was real.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Notre Dame: Dropping to 8-29 against Top 10 teams since Lou Holtz left after the 1996 season, this still seemed like a step in the right direction for the Fighting Irish. Instead of getting blown out against a leading opponent, as they were by Alabama in the 2013 BCS championship game and Clemson in last year's playoff semifinals, Notre Dame was in this game all the way.

But Book's two interceptions were a killer, and the Irish also seemed to struggle with the noise judging by five false-start penalties and a botched snap on a fourth-down play. ''We practice in a loud environment,'' Kelly said. ''I'm disappointed we didn't handle it better.''

Georgia: After three straight blowout victories, the Bulldogs finally got the test they so desperately needed. Maybe it wasn't as dominating as some were expecting, but this was the sort of win that should look good on the resume if they're in the mix for a playoff spot.

UP NEXT

Notre Dame: Returns home next Saturday to host No. 21 Virginia.

Georgia: The Bulldogs are off next weekend before traveling to Tennessee for a Southeastern Conference game on Oct. 5.

---

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:12
39-J.Doerer extra point is good. Team penalty on UGA Offside declined.
plays
yds
pos
17
23
Touchdown 3:16
12-I.Book complete to 83-C.Claypool. 83-C.Claypool runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
03:42
pos
16
23
Field Goal 6:58
98-R.Blankenship 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
2
plays
9
yds
0:26
pos
10
23
Point After TD 13:19
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
20
Touchdown 13:23
11-J.Fromm complete to 15-L.Cager. 15-L.Cager runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
82
yds
02:01
pos
10
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:33
98-R.Blankenship 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
53
yds
02:31
pos
10
13
Field Goal 8:41
98-R.Blankenship 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
4
plays
-16
yds
01:29
pos
10
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:09
39-J.Doerer 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
61
yds
02:18
pos
10
7
Point After TD 2:27
98-R.Blankenship extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 2:31
7-D.Swift runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
70
yds
08:08
pos
7
6
Point After TD 10:39
39-J.Doerer extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 10:44
12-I.Book complete to 84-C.Kmet. 84-C.Kmet runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
8
yds
01:47
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 14 18
Rushing 3 7
Passing 10 11
Penalty 1 0
3rd Down Conv 4-13 4-11
4th Down Conv 1-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 321 339
Total Plays 61 59
Avg Gain 5.3 5.7
Net Yards Rushing 46 152
Rush Attempts 14 33
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 4.6
Net Yards Passing 275 187
Comp. - Att. 29-47 20-26
Yards Per Pass 5.9 7.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 12-85 6-43
Touchdowns 2 2
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 2 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 4-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 4-47.5 4-35.3
Return Yards 9 28
Punts - Returns 0-0 1--3
Kickoffs - Returns 1-9 2-20
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-11
Kicking 3/3 5/5
Extra Points 2/2 2/2
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
7 Notre Dame 2-1 0100717
3 Georgia 4-0 0761023
UGA -16, O/U 59
Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
 275 PASS YDS 187
46 RUSH YDS 152
321 TOTAL YDS 339
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 275 2 2 116.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.7% 275 2 2 116.4
I. Book 29/47 275 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 21 0
T. Jones Jr 9 21 0 6
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
I. Book 3 18 0 9
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
L. Keys III 2 7 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 108 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 108 1
C. Kmet 9 108 1 31
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 66 1
C. Claypool 6 66 1 23
L. Keys III 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
L. Keys III 3 35 0 28
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
T. Jones Jr 4 24 0 12
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 22 0
C. Finke 4 22 0 8
T. Tremble 24 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
T. Tremble 1 20 0 20
A. Davis 4 CB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 0 0
A. Davis 2 0 0 2
J. McKinley 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. McKinley 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
J. Elliott 6-2 0.0 0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6-1 0.0 0
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
A. Gilman 6-2 0.0 0
D. White 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. White 4-1 0.0 0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 3-1 0.0 0
K. Kareem 53 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Kareem 3-0 0.0 0
T. Bracy 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Bracy 3-0 0.0 0
S. Crawford 20 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Crawford 3-0 0.0 0
A. Bilal 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Bilal 2-1 0.0 0
P. Moala 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Moala 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lamb 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Lamb 1-1 0.0 0
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Okwara 1-1 0.0 0
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Pride Jr 1-0 0.0 0
D. Hayes 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Hayes 1-0 0.0 0
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ju. Ademilola 1-1 0.0 0
K. Hamilton 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Hamilton 1-0 0.0 0
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
A. Ogundeji 1-1 0.0 0
J. Lacey 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Lacey 0-1 0.0 0
K. Hinish 41 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Hinish 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
J. Doerer 1/1 27 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Bramblett 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 47.5 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 47.5 3
J. Bramblett 4 47.5 3 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Simon 33 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 9 0
S. Simon 1 9.0 9 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 187 1 0 150.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76.9% 187 1 0 150.0
J. Fromm 20/26 187 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 98 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 98 1
D. Swift 18 98 1 15
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 42 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 42 0
B. Herrien 8 42 0 16
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 15 0
J. Fromm 2 15 0 9
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Simmons 1 9 0 9
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Cook 1 -4 0 -4
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -6 0
M. Landers 1 -6 0 -6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Cager 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 82 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 82 1
L. Cager 5 82 1 36
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 48 0
D. Robertson 4 48 0 19
D. Blaylock 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
D. Blaylock 2 19 0 16
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Herrien 1 12 0 12
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
T. Simmons 1 9 0 9
E. Wolf 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Wolf 1 8 0 8
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
C. Woerner 2 8 0 6
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 2 0
D. Swift 3 2 0 8
G. Pickens 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Pickens 0 0 0 0
M. Landers 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Landers 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
T. Crowder 8-0 0.0 0
R. LeCounte 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. LeCounte 4-1 0.0 0
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 1 0.0
J. Reed 3-4 0.0 1
M. Rice 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
M. Rice 3-4 0.0 0
M. Webb 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Webb 3-0 0.0 0
D. Wilson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
D. Wilson 3-0 0.0 1
A. Ojulari 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Ojulari 2-0 0.0 0
D. Daniel 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.0
D. Daniel 2-3 0.0 0
T. McGhee 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. McGhee 1-0 0.0 0
J. Young 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Young 1-1 0.0 0
E. Stokes 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Stokes 1-0 0.0 0
T. Clark 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Clark 1-0 0.0 0
D. Wyatt 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Wyatt 1-0 0.0 0
M. Barnett 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Barnett 1-0 0.0 0
M. Herring 10 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Herring 1-0 0.0 0
N. Smith 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
Q. Walker 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Q. Walker 1-0 0.0 0
W. Grant 84 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
W. Grant 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
R. Blankenship 3/3 43 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Camarda 90 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 35.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 35.3 1
J. Camarda 4 35.3 1 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 4.0 4 0
D. Swift 1 4.0 4 0
J. Cook 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
J. Cook 1 16.0 16 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -3.0 0 0
T. Simmons 1 -3.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ND 25 2:40 8 15 Punt
8:36 UGA 40 1:04 5 3 Downs
2:40 ND 14 2:31 9 24 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:31 UGA 8 1:47 6 8 TD
2:27 ND 25 2:18 8 61 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:58 ND 20 0:43 3 58 INT
8:35 ND 25 0:49 3 7 Punt
4:26 ND 26 1:58 5 -12 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:19 ND 25 1:33 5 8 INT
6:58 ND 25 3:42 12 75 TD
2:06 ND 48 1:03 6 14 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:13 UGA 9 3:17 6 1 Punt
6:53 UGA 32 4:07 7 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 UGA 25 8:08 14 70 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 UGA 16 0:00 7 36 Punt
10:10 ND 22 1:29 4 -16 FG
7:04 UGA 33 2:31 6 53 FG
2:28 UGA 18 2:01 9 82 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:18 UGA 33 4:02 7 51 FG
3:12 UGA 24 0:59 4 1 Punt
0:58 UGA 38 0:10 2 -2
