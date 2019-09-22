|
|
|ND
|UGA
No. 3 Georgia holds off No. 7 Notre Dame 23-17
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) On a raucous Saturday night between the hedges, No. 3 Georgia held on for a gutsy win that might have ramifications all the way to the College Football Playoff.
For No. 7 Notre Dame, it was another big-game loss but a performance that should bring more respect.
Jake Fromm threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Lawrence Cager early in the fourth quarter and the Bulldogs survived for a 23-17 victory that was much tougher than many expected.
''That's what college football is all about, man,'' Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. ''I hate that somebody had to lose that game. I've got a lot of respect for the way they played, and all the negative things they've heard, and to come out and play the way they did. They played really physical as a team, and so did we. We persevered.''
The Bulldogs (4-0) trailed 10-7 at halftime but turned the momentum when redshirt freshman Divaad Wilson snatched away a deflected pass by Ian Book for an interception deep in Notre Dame territory.
The Fromm-to-Cager combination helped push Georgia to a 23-10 lead before the Fighting Irish (2-1) made a game of it at the end.
Book's 4-yard touchdown pass to Chase Claypool cut the deficit with 3:12 remaining, the Notre Dame defense held, and Book got the ball back at his own 48 after a poor punt with just under 2 minutes to go.
The Irish got as far as the Georgia 38, but no farther. It ended with Book zig-zagging on a desperate scramble before hurling up a long pass that fell incomplete, denying Notre Dame the signature win over a top opponent it so desperately needs in its first visit ever to Sanford Stadium.
''This stings a little bit,'' defensive lineman Khalid Kareem said. ''But our morale is still high. The season's not over.''
With Georgia up 13-10 after a pair of field goals by Rodrigo Blankenship, Cager hauled in a 36-yard pass along the sideline to push the Bulldogs into the red zone. Then, on third-and-7 from the 15, Notre Dame brought a blitz and Fromm coolly lofted one toward Cager along the left side of the end zone.
A half-foot taller than cornerback Troy Pride Jr., the 6-foot-5 graduate transfer leaped high to make the catch and tapped down his right foot before tumbling out of the bounds to put Georgia in command, 20-10 with 13:19 remaining.
Desperate to cut into the deficit, Notre Dame called a flea-flicker play. But when Book was pressured out of the pocket and let go of a pass on the run, J.R. Reed dove in front of the intended receiver to make a brilliant interception as he slid into the Irish bench.
Reed sprinted all the way across the field, hopped atop the Georgia bench and bounced for the record crowd of more than 93,000 while wearing shiny, Road Warrior-style shoulder pads that go to the latest Bulldog defender to get a turnover. It led to Blankenship's third field goal.
In a most efficient performance, Fromm was 20 of 26 for 187 yards. Cager was his favorite target, hauling in five passes for 82 yards.
D'Andre Swift led Georgia on the ground with 98 yards and a touchdown, including a dazzling play when he hurdled completely over a would-be tackler who went at his legs.
''We just kept hitting them, hitting them and hitting them, and it finally just started wearing on them,'' Fromm said. ''We started running the ball more and started making plays throwing the ball.''
A two-touchdown underdog, Notre Dame took advantage of a huge turnover by Georgia punt returner Tyler Simmons to grab the lead. Attempting to make a fair catch, he fumbled the ball away and Claypool recovered for the Irish at the Georgia 8 to set up Book's 1-yard touchdown pass to Cole Kmet on fourth down.
Book appeared to be trying to hit Tony Jones Jr. in the back of the end zone, but Kmet reached up with one hand to pull it down.
Swift scored on a 3-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive, but Jonathan Doerer booted a 27-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
Book finished 29 of 47 for 275 yards, giving Notre Dame a chance right to the end even though the Irish were outgained 152-46 in rushing yards.
''I left the field thinking we beat ourselves,'' Claypool said.
INJURY REPORT
The Bulldogs lost left guard Solomon Kindley in the first half with what appeared to be a left ankle injury.
Justin Shaffer took over and did a solid job, though Smart wasn't pleased with him getting an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Georgia's offensive line also was bolstered by the return of right tackle Isaiah Wilson, who had missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Without much practice time, he was able to take some meaningful snaps in the second half.
LET'S GET PHYSICAL
Notre Dame's Brian Kelly said it was ''probably one of the most physical games I've coached.''
''You could hear out there,'' he said. ''The physicality was real.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Notre Dame: Dropping to 8-29 against Top 10 teams since Lou Holtz left after the 1996 season, this still seemed like a step in the right direction for the Fighting Irish. Instead of getting blown out against a leading opponent, as they were by Alabama in the 2013 BCS championship game and Clemson in last year's playoff semifinals, Notre Dame was in this game all the way.
But Book's two interceptions were a killer, and the Irish also seemed to struggle with the noise judging by five false-start penalties and a botched snap on a fourth-down play. ''We practice in a loud environment,'' Kelly said. ''I'm disappointed we didn't handle it better.''
Georgia: After three straight blowout victories, the Bulldogs finally got the test they so desperately needed. Maybe it wasn't as dominating as some were expecting, but this was the sort of win that should look good on the resume if they're in the mix for a playoff spot.
UP NEXT
Notre Dame: Returns home next Saturday to host No. 21 Virginia.
Georgia: The Bulldogs are off next weekend before traveling to Tennessee for a Southeastern Conference game on Oct. 5.
---
Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|14
|18
|Rushing
|3
|7
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|1
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|4-13
|4-11
|4th Down Conv
|1-3
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|321
|339
|Total Plays
|61
|59
|Avg Gain
|5.3
|5.7
|Net Yards Rushing
|46
|152
|Rush Attempts
|14
|33
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|4.6
|Net Yards Passing
|275
|187
|Comp. - Att.
|29-47
|20-26
|Yards Per Pass
|5.9
|7.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|12-85
|6-43
|Touchdowns
|2
|2
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|2
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|4-1
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-47.5
|4-35.3
|Return Yards
|9
|28
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-9
|2-20
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-11
|Kicking
|3/3
|5/5
|Extra Points
|2/2
|2/2
|Field Goals
|1/1
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|275
|PASS YDS
|187
|
|
|46
|RUSH YDS
|152
|
|
|321
|TOTAL YDS
|339
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|29/47
|275
|2
|2
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|9
|21
|0
|6
|
I. Book 12 QB
|I. Book
|3
|18
|0
|9
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|2
|7
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Kmet 84 TE
|C. Kmet
|9
|108
|1
|31
|
C. Claypool 83 WR
|C. Claypool
|6
|66
|1
|23
|
L. Keys III 13 WR
|L. Keys III
|3
|35
|0
|28
|
T. Jones Jr 6 RB
|T. Jones Jr
|4
|24
|0
|12
|
C. Finke 10 WR
|C. Finke
|4
|22
|0
|8
|
T. Tremble 24 TE
|T. Tremble
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
A. Davis 4 CB
|A. Davis
|2
|0
|0
|2
|
J. McKinley 88 WR
|J. McKinley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Elliott 21 S
|J. Elliott
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Owusu-Koramoah 6 LB
|J. Owusu-Koramoah
|6-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Gilman 11 S
|A. Gilman
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. White 40 LB
|D. White
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tagovailoa-Amosa 95 DL
|M. Tagovailoa-Amosa
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kareem 53 DL
|K. Kareem
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Bracy 28 CB
|T. Bracy
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Crawford 20 CB
|S. Crawford
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Bilal 22 LB
|A. Bilal
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Moala 13 LB
|P. Moala
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamb 31 LB
|J. Lamb
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Okwara 42 DL
|J. Okwara
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Pride Jr 5 CB
|T. Pride Jr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 9 DL
|D. Hayes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ju. Ademilola 19 DL
|Ju. Ademilola
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hamilton 14 DB
|K. Hamilton
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Ogundeji 91 DL
|A. Ogundeji
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lacey 54 DL
|J. Lacey
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Hinish 41 DL
|K. Hinish
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Doerer 39 K
|J. Doerer
|1/1
|27
|2/2
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Bramblett 19 P
|J. Bramblett
|4
|47.5
|3
|58
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Simon 33 LB
|S. Simon
|1
|9.0
|9
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|20/26
|187
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|18
|98
|1
|15
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|8
|42
|0
|16
|
J. Fromm 11 QB
|J. Fromm
|2
|15
|0
|9
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
J. Cook 4 RB
|J. Cook
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Cager 15 WR
|L. Cager
|5
|82
|1
|36
|
D. Robertson 16 WR
|D. Robertson
|4
|48
|0
|19
|
D. Blaylock 8 WR
|D. Blaylock
|2
|19
|0
|16
|
B. Herrien 35 RB
|B. Herrien
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
E. Wolf 17 TE
|E. Wolf
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Woerner 89 TE
|C. Woerner
|2
|8
|0
|6
|
D. Swift 7 RB
|D. Swift
|3
|2
|0
|8
|
G. Pickens 1 WR
|G. Pickens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
M. Landers 5 WR
|M. Landers
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Crowder 30 LB
|T. Crowder
|8-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. LeCounte 2 DB
|R. LeCounte
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Reed 20 DB
|J. Reed
|3-4
|0.0
|1
|
M. Rice 32 LB
|M. Rice
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
M. Webb 23 DB
|M. Webb
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wilson 1 DB
|D. Wilson
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Ojulari 13 LB
|A. Ojulari
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Daniel 14 DB
|D. Daniel
|2-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. McGhee 26 DB
|T. McGhee
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Young 92 DE
|J. Young
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Stokes 27 DB
|E. Stokes
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Clark 52 DL
|T. Clark
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Wyatt 95 DL
|D. Wyatt
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Barnett 94 DT
|M. Barnett
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Herring 10 DL
|M. Herring
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Smith 4 LB
|N. Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Walker 25 LB
|Q. Walker
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
W. Grant 84 LB
|W. Grant
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Blankenship 98 K
|R. Blankenship
|3/3
|43
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Camarda 90 P
|J. Camarda
|4
|35.3
|1
|48
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Simmons 87 WR
|T. Simmons
|1
|-3.0
|0
|0
-
SACST
FRESNO
20
34
4th 1:00 FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
34
31
4th 2:03 PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
35
27
3rd 6:03 ESPN2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
38
49
3rd 1:21 ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
23
10
4th 9:18 CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
28
2nd 4:18 FBOOK
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPNU
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESPN2
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESPN+
-
CCTST
EMICH
29
34
Final
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
Final NFLN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
19
Final ABC
-
WYO
TULSA
21
24
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
FSU
24
35
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
22
38
Final ESPNU
-
BGREEN
KENTST
20
62
Final
-
APLST
UNC
34
31
Final
-
SMU
25TCU
41
38
Final FS1
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
28
20
Final CBS
-
15UCF
PITT
34
35
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
76
Final BTN
-
CMICH
MIAMI
12
17
Final ACCN
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
34
Final SECN+
-
UK
MISSST
13
28
Final SECN
-
WVU
KANSAS
29
24
Final ESPN+
-
NMEXST
NMEX
52
55
Final ATSN
-
WMMARY
ECU
7
19
Final
-
HAMP
LIB
27
62
Final ESPN+
-
WAG
FAU
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
21
6
Final ESPN
-
GAST
TXSTSM
34
37
Final/3OT ESPN+
-
SIL
ARKST
28
41
Final
-
ODU
21UVA
17
28
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
NCST
23
34
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
RICE
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
30
36
Final ABC
-
SJST
ARK
31
24
Final SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
10
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
3
45
Final FBOOK
-
NEVADA
UTEP
37
21
Final
-
7ND
3UGA
17
23
Final CBS
-
NEB
ILL
42
38
Final BTN