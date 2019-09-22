Drive Chart
Brewer throws for 303 yards, TD in Baylor's 21-13 win

  • AP
  • Sep 22, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Baylor was happy to escape with a win against Rice on Saturday night.

The Bears might have been even happier with the wakeup call they received.

Charlie Brewer threw for 303 yards and a touchdown, Denzel Mims caught six passes for 102 yards and Baylor held on to beat Rice 21-13.

''I believe this with all my heart - we needed that game,'' Baylor coach Matt Rhule said. ''We needed that experience.''

Brewer threw a 50-yard touchdown pass to Chris Platt with five minutes left in the second quarter, and ran for a 25-yard touchdown with 15 seconds left in the first half as the Bears (3-0) built a 21-3 halftime lead. Brewer finished 20 of 27 and rushed 12 times for 58 yards.

''I think it will be good for us in the long run starting next week because it will be a four-quarter game next week,'' Brewer said. ''I thought the defense obviously played really good. The offense, it was frustrating because we couldn't capitalize on a lot of drives.''

Platt finished with 85 yards with the touchdown on five catches. Josh Fleeks put Baylor on the board with three minutes left in the first quarter. Baylor outgained Rice 427-242.

''We preached all week that we should expect a fight because obviously, Rice, they're hungry for a win just like everyone else,'' Baylor linebacker Clay Johnston said. ''I'm kind of thankful we had the dogfight today because we had to actually play for four quarters.''

Rhule said he thought his team relaxed at the half.

''That's completely on me,'' Rhule said. ''We had as bad a second half as you can have until Denzel makes that great, great play at the end.''

Wiley Green finished 13-of-23 passing for 128 yards in his return after missing last week with a neck injury. Tom Stewart was 5 of 8 for 50 yards and rushed for a 21-yard touchdown with 8:42 left in the fourth quarter to pull Rice within eight. Brad Rozner caught seven passes for 100 yards for the Owls (0-4).

''They threw the ball effectively and didn't miss any throws,'' Rice coach Mike Bloomgren said of his quarterbacks. ''They gave our guys a chance.''

The Owls had the ball and a chance to tie with three minutes left in the game, but two sacks ended the drive.

''When the game was on the line, and our defense had gotten us the ball back with a chance to tie it, they just came at a level where we couldn't protect the quarterback,'' Bloomgren said. ''They overwhelmed us offensively, and we didn't give ourselves a chance.''

The Bears iced the game with a 13-yard pass from Brewer to Mims with a minute left for a first down.

''You're going to have games like this, and good teams find a way to battle through these games,'' Rhule said. ''I've had a lot of games like this where you have to find a way to win.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Baylor: The Bears defense did well throughout the game and kept the Owls offense quiet. The Owls finished with 64 yards rushing. Baylor's defense looks ready for Big 12 play, but the offense went quiet in the second half.

''I've been telling our team this whole week `Hey you better be ready,''' Rhule said. ''One of the most dangerous things is a team coming off a big loss. They're going to be ready to play. I thought our defense showed a lot of resolve, and I thought our team showed a lot of resolve at the end of the game, so I'm proud of those things.''

Rice: The Owls had two field goals from Will Harrison, but struggled to get in the end zone. Rice had three drives of 10 plays or more, but settled for the two field goals and a turnover on downs. Rice's defense did well to keep the high-powered Baylor offense out of the end zone.

''That was the number one scoring offense coming into the game today, and our defense held them scoreless in the second half,'' Bloomgren said.

TURN OFF THE LASER

Once in the first half and once in the second half, play was stopped due to a laser being pointed at the offense. In the fourth quarter, play was stopped for around five minutes as officials sought out the culprit.

PRIDE MESSAGE

Rice's marching band played ''YMCA'' by the Village People as dozens of students and alumni rushed the field with rainbow flags during halftime.

Some LGBTQ students at Baylor and alumni of the private Baptist college in Waco, Texas, are seeking to be recognized by the school.

A Baylor spokeswoman told the Houston Chronicle the college's administration declined earlier this month to officially recognize and charter Gamma Alpha Upsilon, an LGBTQ-student group on campus.

UP NEXT

Baylor: Hosts Iowa State on Saturday to begin Big 12 play.

Rice: Hosts Louisiana Tech on Saturday to start Conference USA play.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:42
25-W.Harrison extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Touchdown 8:49
14-T.Stewart runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
46
yds
01:15
pos
21
12
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:58
25-W.Harrison 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
55
yds
06:34
pos
21
6
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:15
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 0:23
12-C.Brewer runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
26
yds
0:27
pos
20
3
Point After TD 5:02
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 5:12
12-C.Brewer complete to 14-C.Platt. 14-C.Platt runs 50 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
84
yds
03:00
pos
13
3
Field Goal 8:12
25-W.Harrison 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
24
yds
6:50
pos
7
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:12
95-J.Mayers extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 3:17
21-J.Fleeks runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
86
yds
04:04
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 17
Rushing 7 7
Passing 13 9
Penalty 0 1
3rd Down Conv 7-12 8-18
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 420 226
Total Plays 63 66
Avg Gain 6.7 3.4
Net Yards Rushing 124 64
Rush Attempts 35 35
Avg Rush Yards 3.5 1.8
Net Yards Passing 296 162
Comp. - Att. 20-28 18-31
Yards Per Pass 10.6 5.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-7 3-16
Penalties - Yards 6-60 1-5
Touchdowns 3 1
Rushing TDs 2 1
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 2-1
Int. Thrown 0 0
Punts - Avg 3-35.7 4-45.8
Return Yards 45 41
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 3-45 2-41
Int. - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kicking 3/4 3/4
Extra Points 3/3 1/1
Field Goals 0/1 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Baylor 3-0 7140021
Rice 0-4 033713
RICE 27, O/U 57.5
Rice Stadium Houston, TX
 296 PASS YDS 162
124 RUSH YDS 64
420 TOTAL YDS 226
Baylor
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 303 1 0 180.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
74.1% 303 1 0 180.6
C. Brewer 20/27 303 1 0
J. Atkinson 16 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. Atkinson 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 58 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 58 1
C. Brewer 12 58 1 25
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
J. Hasty 7 39 0 21
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 10 0
T. Ebner 7 10 0 6
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
J. Lovett 5 9 0 7
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Platt 1 5 0 5
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
J. Fleeks 2 5 1 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Mims 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 102 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 102 0
D. Mims 6 102 0 35
C. Platt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 85 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 85 1
C. Platt 5 85 1 50
T. Thornton 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 70 0
T. Thornton 3 70 0 44
R. Sneed 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
R. Sneed 3 24 0 15
C. Henle 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
C. Henle 1 11 0 11
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
J. Hasty 1 6 0 6
T. Ebner 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
T. Ebner 1 5 0 5
C. Brewer 12 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Brewer 0 0 0 0
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Fleeks 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
Cl. Johnston 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 0 0.0
Cl. Johnston 12-1 0.0 0
C. Miller 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Miller 5-0 0.0 0
B. Roy 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
B. Roy 4-1 0.0 0
R. Texada 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Texada 4-0 0.0 0
G. Arnold 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
G. Arnold 3-1 0.0 0
J. Lockhart 9 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
J. Lockhart 3-1 1.0 0
J. Houston 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Houston 3-1 0.0 0
T. Bernard 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
T. Bernard 3-2 0.0 0
B. Lynch 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Lynch 3-1 0.0 0
J. Lynch 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 2.0
J. Lynch 2-0 2.0 0
J. McVea 42 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. McVea 2-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 22 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 1-0 0.0 0
J. Williams 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-1 0.0 0
C. Ogbonnaya 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Ogbonnaya 1-0 0.0 0
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Morgan 1-1 0.0 0
K. Barnes 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Barnes 1-0 0.0 0
H. Black 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
H. Black 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Mayers 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
J. Mayers 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
I. Power 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 35.7 0
I. Power 3 35.7 0 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hasty 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
J. Hasty 1 11.0 11 0
J. Lovett 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
J. Lovett 1 20.0 20 0
J. Fleeks 21 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 14.0 14 0
J. Fleeks 1 14.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Rice
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
W. Green 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 128 0 0 103.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.5% 128 0 0 103.3
W. Green 13/23 128 0 0
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 50 0 0 115.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
62.5% 50 0 0 115.0
T. Stewart 5/8 50 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Booker 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 29 0
C. Booker 12 29 0 6
W. Green 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 18 0
W. Green 4 18 0 8
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 11 0
A. Walter 14 11 0 11
T. Stewart 14 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 1
T. Stewart 4 5 1 21
C. Montgomery 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Montgomery 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Rozner 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 100 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 100 0
B. Rozner 7 100 0 27
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
A. Trammell 2 27 0 15
A. Pitre III 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
A. Pitre III 2 16 0 12
A. Walter 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
A. Walter 2 14 0 9
J. Myers 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
J. Myers 3 13 0 5
J. Bradley 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Bradley 1 8 0 8
C. Booker 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Booker 0 0 0 0
C. Montgomery 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Montgomery 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Alldredge 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
B. Alldredge 8-0 0.0 0
N. Smith 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
N. Smith 5-2 0.0 0
A. Montero 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
A. Montero 5-1 0.0 0
T. Chamberlain 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
T. Chamberlain 4-2 0.5 0
A. Bird 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Bird 4-0 0.0 0
J. Hubbard 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Hubbard 3-0 0.0 0
I. Enechukwu 91 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Enechukwu 3-0 0.0 0
I. Richardson 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Richardson 2-0 0.0 0
A. Ekpe 33 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
A. Ekpe 1-1 0.5 0
T. Thornton 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Thornton 1-0 0.0 0
E. Garcia 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
E. Garcia 1-2 0.0 0
P. Calderon 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Calderon 1-0 0.0 0
My. Adams 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
My. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
Mi. Adams 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Mi. Adams 1-0 0.0 0
J. White 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. White 1-0 0.0 0
D. Carroll 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Carroll 1-0 0.0 0
G. Nyakwol 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
G. Nyakwol 0-2 0.0 0
D. Newsome 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Newsome 0-1 0.0 0
J. Doddridge 48 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Doddridge 0-1 0.0 0
I. Floyd 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Floyd 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Harrison 25 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/1
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/1
W. Harrison 2/2 28 1/1 7
C. Barnes 86 P
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
0/1 0/0
C. Barnes 0/1 0 0/0 0
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Barnes 86 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 45.0 1
C. Barnes 3 45.0 1 53
A. Nunez 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 48.0 0
A. Nunez 1 48.0 0 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Trammell 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 20.5 26 0
A. Trammell 2 20.5 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BAYLOR 25 3:40 10 55 FG Miss
7:21 BAYLOR 14 4:04 9 86 TD
1:18 RICE 43 1:13 4 8 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:12 BAYLOR 16 3:00 8 84 TD
3:26 BAYLOR 21 1:18 6 9 Fumble
0:49 BAYLOR 26 0:26 5 74 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 BAYLOR 20 2:31 8 19 Fumble
3:53 BAYLOR 24 1:33 4 8 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:42 BAYLOR 5 1:34 3 7 Punt
8:42 BAYLOR 20 2:41 6 12 Punt
3:13 BAYLOR 37 1:48 5 3
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:50 RICE 20 2:52 5 25 Punt
3:12 RICE 24 1:10 5 19 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 RICE 35 6:45 12 55 FG
5:02 RICE 25 0:49 3 1 Punt
1:46 BAYLOR 25 0:50 3 -1 FG Miss
0:15 RICE 31 0:00 1 -4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:09 RICE 25 0:00 3 7 Punt
10:32 RICE 39 6:34 13 55 FG
1:38 RICE 38 1:35 13 57 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:04 BAYLOR 46 1:15 5 46 TD
5:56 RICE 25 2:05 4 -3 Punt
