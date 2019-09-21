Drive Chart
Herbert's 3 TD passes lead No. 16 Oregon past Stanford 21-6

  • Sep 21, 2019

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) As soon as the final whistle blew, the Oregon players rushed to the corner of the end zone to celebrate with the large contingent of Ducks fans that made the trip to Stanford.

Celebrating victories over the Cardinal, big road wins in conference play and dominating defensive performances hasn't happened often of late for Oregon. That's what made this one so sweet.

Justin Herbert threw two of his three touchdown passes to Jacob Breeland and No. 16 Oregon held a third straight opponent without a touchdown in a 21-6 victory over Stanford on Saturday.

''Physicality has been a big point of emphasis,'' coach Mario Cristobal said. ''When you go on the road, sometimes it's a little bit ugly. But you never want to apologize for winning on the road because it's tough, especially in conference. Identity wise we want to be physical, we want to be tough and we want to finish games.''

The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) did all of that to end a three-game losing streak to the Cardinal (1-3, 0-2) and win the conference opener for the first time since 2014.

Oregon had lost 15 of its past 20 games away from Autzen Stadium, part of a stretch when the program fell from a level of dominance to becoming an also-ran.

''That's something we really talked about,'' Herbert said. ''We kind of struggled on the road the past couple of years. This was a great opportunity for us to make our mark.''

Herbert finished 19 for 24 for 259 yards. He connected with Jaylon Redd and Breeland on scoring strikes in the first half and put the game away with a 24-yard pass to Breeland that made it 21-3 five plays after K.J. Costello was intercepted by Jevon Holland.

Oregon has gone three straight games without allowing a touchdown, but doing it against Stanford was far more impressive than against Nevada and Montana.

''We weren't going to allow them to come in and bully us,'' cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. said. ''Each game we want to come in and dominate a team in every way possible.''

Costello completed 16 of 30 passes for 120 yards with an interception, while playing with a banged-up thumb. Stanford has lost three games in a row for the first time since 2008.

''I'm not going to hit the panic button,'' coach David Shaw said. ''I don't have a panic button. There's no panic button. There is focusing on what we need to focus on, make sure we have guys in position to do their jobs, make sure we have the right guys in there to do those jobs.''

Stanford started the game well, holding the ball for more than six minutes before settling for a field goal on the opening drive. But two straight three-and-outs and two more drives that failed to get inside the Oregon 40 followed and Oregon's big-play offense led by Herbert took control.

A two-play, 55-yard drive gave the Ducks the lead when Herbert found Redd alone in the middle of the field for a 36-yard catch and run. The Ducks added a 10-play drive in the second quarter that featured two conversions on third and long and a perfectly executed back-shoulder throw to Breeland for a 16-yard TD that made it 14-3.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oregon: The Ducks ended a four-game losing streak in Pac-12 openers with the last win coming in 2014 when Marcus Mariota led the team to the playoff. Doing it on the road was even more meaningful considering the struggles in recent years. The Ducks will need to be a strong road team if they want to contend in the Pac-12 North, especially with upcoming trips to No. 22 Washington, No. 24 Arizona State and Southern California.

Stanford: The Cardinal are off to their worst start since coach Jim Harbaugh's first season on The Farm in 2007. Since then Stanford has been one of the most consistent programs on the West Coast. But the ingredients that led to that success - a dominant offensive line and strong defense - have been lacking of late and the offense lacks the playmakers to make up for those deficiencies. The Cardinal have scored two offensive TDs in their past 10 quarters.

HIDDEN YARDAGE

Oregon punter Blake Maimone played a big part in the win, averaging 45.7 yards per kick and pinning the Cardinal inside the 15-yard line on five possessions.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Host No. 23 California on Oct. 5.

Stanford: Visit Oregon State next Saturday

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 8:22
26-J.Toner 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
39
yds
02:18
pos
21
6
Point After TD 10:40
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 10:47
10-J.Herbert complete to 27-J.Breeland. 27-J.Breeland runs 24 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
20
yds
02:05
pos
20
3
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:58
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 6:05
10-J.Herbert complete to 27-J.Breeland. 27-J.Breeland runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
04:14
pos
13
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:13
49-C.Lewis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 4:20
10-J.Herbert complete to 30-J.Redd. 30-J.Redd runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
55
yds
00:44
pos
6
3
Field Goal 8:54
26-J.Toner 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
56
yds
06:06
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 13
Rushing 3 7
Passing 14 6
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 5-12 5-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 0-2
Total Net Yards 295 211
Total Plays 54 63
Avg Gain 5.5 3.3
Net Yards Rushing 61 114
Rush Attempts 30 33
Avg Rush Yards 2.0 3.5
Net Yards Passing 234 97
Comp. - Att. 19-24 16-30
Yards Per Pass 9.8 3.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-25 5-23
Penalties - Yards 2-30 6-45
Touchdowns 3 0
Rushing TDs 0 0
Passing TDs 3 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-45.7 6-42.7
Return Yards 25 73
Punts - Returns 1-0 2-9
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 2-64
Int. - Returns 1-3 0-0
Kicking 3/4 2/2
Extra Points 3/3 0/0
Field Goals 0/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
16 Oregon 3-1 770721
Stanford 1-3 30036
STNFRD 12, O/U 55.5
Stanford Stadium Stanford, CA
 234 PASS YDS 97
61 RUSH YDS 114
295 TOTAL YDS 211
Oregon
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 259 3 0 211.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
79.2% 259 3 0 211.1
J. Herbert 19/24 259 3 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Verdell 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
24 82 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
24 82 0
C. Verdell 24 82 0 11
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
Tr. Dye 1 1 0 1
J. Herbert 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -22 0
J. Herbert 5 -22 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Breeland 27 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 78 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 78 2
J. Breeland 5 78 2 24
J. Redd 30 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 54 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 54 1
J. Redd 3 54 1 36
B. Addison 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 42 0
B. Addison 4 42 0 16
J. Johnson III 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 41 0
J. Johnson III 3 41 0 19
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
Tr. Dye 1 24 0 24
S. Webb 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
S. Webb 2 12 0 8
J. Delgado 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
J. Delgado 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Graham Jr. 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
T. Graham Jr. 7-2 0.0 0
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 1 0.0
J. Holland 7-1 0.0 1
N. Pickett 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
N. Pickett 5-0 0.0 0
Tr. Dye 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Tr. Dye 3-1 0.0 0
V. McKinley III 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
V. McKinley III 3-0 0.0 0
I. Slade-Matautia 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Slade-Matautia 3-0 0.0 0
B. Young 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Young 3-0 0.0 0
D. Carlberg 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
D. Carlberg 2-1 1.0 0
M. Funa 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Funa 2-0 0.0 0
P. Aumavae 50 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Aumavae 2-0 0.0 0
D. Lenoir 6 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lenoir 2-0 0.0 0
G. Cumberlander 45 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.5
G. Cumberlander 1-2 1.5 0
An. Faoliu 52 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
An. Faoliu 1-1 1.0 0
J. Scott 34 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Scott 1-0 0.0 0
G. Baker 51 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
G. Baker 1-1 0.0 0
M. Cunningham 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Cunningham 1-0 0.0 0
L. Winston Jr. 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
L. Winston Jr. 1-0 1.0 0
K. Thibodeaux 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.5
K. Thibodeaux 1-1 0.5 0
S. Niu 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Niu 1-0 0.0 0
B. Dorlus 97 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Dorlus 1-0 0.0 0
D. James 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. James 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Lewis 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
0/1 3/3
C. Lewis 0/1 0 3/3 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Maimone 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 45.7 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 45.7 5
B. Maimone 6 45.7 5 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Tr. Dye 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
Tr. Dye 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Holland 8 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Holland 1 0.0 0 0
Stanford
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 120 0 1 80.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.3% 120 0 1 80.3
K. Costello 16/30 120 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 97 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 97 0
C. Scarlett 19 97 0 23
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 20 0
A. Jones 3 20 0 11
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
C. Wedington 2 13 0 10
D. Maddox 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 7 0
D. Maddox 2 7 0 4
K. Costello 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 -23 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -23 0
K. Costello 7 -23 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 61 0
M. Wilson 5 61 0 25
O. St. Brown 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
O. St. Brown 3 28 0 13
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 21 0
C. Wedington 5 21 0 16
T. Fisk 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Fisk 1 8 0 8
A. Jones 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
A. Jones 1 4 0 4
C. Scarlett 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Scarlett 0 0 0 0
S. Fehoko 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Fehoko 0 0 0 0
C. Parkinson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Parkinson 0 0 0 0
B. Tremayne 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Tremayne 0 0 0 0
J. Symonds 24 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Symonds 1 -2 0 -2
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Pryts 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
A. Pryts 7-1 0.0 0
C. Toohill 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 2.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 2.0
C. Toohill 7-2 2.0 0
J. Fox 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
J. Fox 7-1 1.0 0
K. Williamson 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
K. Williamson 6-1 0.0 0
M. Williams 57 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
K. Blu Kelly 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Blu Kelly 3-1 0.0 0
G. Reid 90 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
G. Reid 2-2 0.0 0
C. Robinson 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Robinson 2-1 0.0 0
T. Booker 34 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Booker 2-0 0.0 0
J. Swann 51 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Swann 1-0 0.0 0
T. Schaffer 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Schaffer 1-0 1.0 0
P. Adebo 11 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Adebo 1-0 0.0 0
M. Antoine 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Antoine 0-1 0.0 0
C. Kelly 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Kelly 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Toner 26 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 0/0
SEASON FG XP
2/2 0/0
J. Toner 2/2 38 0/0 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Sanborn 27 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 42.7 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 42.7 1
R. Sanborn 6 42.7 1 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Wedington 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 32.0 40 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 32.0 40 0
C. Wedington 2 32.0 40 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Wilson 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 6 0
M. Wilson 2 4.5 6 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:47 OREG 27 2:00 5 18 Punt
5:04 OREG 45 0:44 2 55 TD
2:43 OREG 26 1:26 5 13 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:19 OREG 20 4:14 10 80 TD
1:21 OREG 6 0:52 3 15 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:23 OREG 25 0:00 6 20 Punt
7:20 OREG 29 2:43 6 20 Punt
0:37 OREG 37 0:07 3 2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:52 STNFRD 35 2:05 6 20 TD
7:39 OREG 50 1:55 6 41 FG Miss
4:25 STNFRD 41 2:12 4 -9 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 STNFRD 25 6:06 12 56 FG
6:08 STNFRD 12 0:59 3 4 Punt
4:13 STNFRD 35 1:25 3 2 Punt
0:39 STNFRD 10 0:14 9 23 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:58 STNFRD 28 4:16 10 67 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 STNFRD 8 4:09 8 -4 Punt
4:31 STNFRD 8 3:12 6 15 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:34 STNFRD 10 0:16 3 55 INT
10:40 STNFRD 41 2:18 6 39 FG
5:39 STNFRD 20 1:09 5 21 Downs
1:27 STNFRD 20 1:15 5 67 Game
