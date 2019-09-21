Drive Chart
Hill Leads Mississippi State to 28-13 win over Kentucky

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) Kylin Hill rushed for 120 yards and three touchdowns to lead Mississippi State to a 28-13 victory over Kentucky on Saturday.

Mississippi State (3-1, 1-0 SEC) handed the ball to Hill, the Southeastern Conference's leading rusher 26 times in the game, taking some of the offensive pressure off freshman quarterback Garrett Schrader who started in place of injured senior Tommy Stevens, a Penn State transfer.

''He was a grown man out there,'' Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. ''You can see a great player there, with a great desire to make some tough runs. That's a very good football player.''

Shrader, who played the entire second half last week, was another offensive highlight, throwing for 180 yards and rushing for 125 yards in his first full game managing the offense.

''I don't know that there's too many freshman quarterbacks around the country playing like that,'' Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said.

Kentucky (2-2, 0-2 SEC) had 386 yards of total offense but found the end zone only once on a Kavosiey Smoke 2-yard run in the third quarter. Mississippi State consistently frustrated Stoops' team late in drives, and the Wildcats could convert on only two of their four field-goal attempts.

''You've just got to find a way to win,'' Stoops said. ''And getting behind and not punching it in when we're moving the ball, and not getting scores in the red zone and missing kicks and things of that nature is not a good recipe right now.''

The defense set the tone early. On the game's opening drive linebacker Willie Gay Jr. intercepted Sawyer Smith and returned the ball 53 yards for a touchdown. Gay and multiple other defensive starters have been suspended for much of the season due to a violation of team rules believed to be related to an academic dishonesty scandal that carries NCAA-mandated suspensions.

''Getting in a hole really hurt us,'' Stoops said. ''We were doing a nice job of moving the ball and keeping them off balance, then obviously the pick-six in an environment like this just gives them a chance to explode. Then you feel like you're playing catch-up the rest of the first half. The rest of the entire game, really.''

Gay was later ejected for receiving his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

''I love Willie,'' Moorhead said. ''I think Willie is one of top linebackers in country. He's big, he's fast, he's strong and he's passionate. Sometime that passion is a little misguided, maybe, but he's a guy who loves Mississippi State, loves this team and this defense. I wish we had a hundred Willies.''

Hill punched in two touchdowns in the second quarter and Mississippi State led 21-3 at the half. The Bulldogs added Hill's 1-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Smith was 15-of-41 passing for 232 yards to lead Kentucky. Asim Rose rushed for 105 yards on nine carries and Lynn Bowden had a game-high seven catches for 127 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Mississippi State: With a full complement of defensive talent and a rapidly-improving freshman quarterback, the Bulldogs looked like a completely different team than the one who lost at home last week to Kansas State.

Kentucky: The Wildcats have weapons enough to move the ball downfield, but penalties and poor pass protection stymied a number of promising drives.

UP NEXT:

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs visit No. 8 Auburn on the Plains, where it has lost four of the teams' last five meetings.

Kentucky: The Wildcats travel to play South Carolina still searching for their first conference win.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:39
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
28
Touchdown 1:44
8-K.Hill runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
03:00
pos
13
27
Field Goal 4:50
96-M.Ruffolo 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
55
yds
04:36
pos
13
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:30
12-C.Poore extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 5:34
20-K.Smoke runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
80
yds
03:47
pos
9
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:45
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
21
Touchdown 4:48
8-K.Hill runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
05:57
pos
3
20
Point After TD 13:24
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 13:33
8-K.Hill runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
80
yds
02:45
pos
3
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 2:59
12-C.Poore 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
58
yds
04:23
pos
3
7
Point After TD 13:35
47-J.Christmann extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:45
12-S.Smith incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 6-W.Gay at MSST 48. 6-W.Gay runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
52
yds
0:00
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 21 22
Rushing 9 12
Passing 10 9
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 1-12 6-10
4th Down Conv 3-4 0-0
Total Net Yards 374 407
Total Plays 70 62
Avg Gain 5.3 6.6
Net Yards Rushing 154 241
Rush Attempts 28 40
Avg Rush Yards 5.5 6.0
Net Yards Passing 220 166
Comp. - Att. 15-42 17-22
Yards Per Pass 5.2 7.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-12 2-14
Penalties - Yards 5-40 5-45
Touchdowns 1 4
Rushing TDs 1 3
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 3-51.3 3-49.0
Return Yards 86 52
Punts - Returns 1-25 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-22 0-0
Int. - Returns 1-39 1-52
Kicking 3/5 4/6
Extra Points 1/1 4/4
Field Goals 2/4 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Kentucky 2-2 307313
Miss. State 3-1 7140728
MISSST -6, O/U 48
Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field Starkville, MS
 220 PASS YDS 166
154 RUSH YDS 241
374 TOTAL YDS 407
Kentucky
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Smith 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.6% 232 0 1 79.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
36.6% 232 0 1 79.2
S. Smith 15/41 232 0 1
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
L. Bowden Jr. 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Rose 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 105 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 105 0
A. Rose 9 105 0 31
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 37 0
L. Bowden Jr. 3 37 0 17
K. Smoke 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 25 1
K. Smoke 10 25 1 12
S. Smith 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -8 0
S. Smith 5 -8 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 129 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 129 0
L. Bowden Jr. 7 129 0 39
J. Ali 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 61 0
J. Ali 5 61 0 20
K. Upshaw 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 19 0
K. Upshaw 1 19 0 19
A. Wagner 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
A. Wagner 1 15 0 15
C. Thomas Jr. 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
C. Thomas Jr. 1 8 0 8
J. Rigg 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Rigg 0 0 0 0
A. Dailey Jr. 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Dailey Jr. 0 0 0 0
B. Oliver 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Oliver 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Echols 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 1.0
B. Echols 10-0 1.0 0
D. Square 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 1.0
D. Square 6-3 1.0 0
C. Oats 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Oats 5-0 0.0 0
Y. Corker 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
Y. Corker 4-3 0.0 0
K. Daniel 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
K. Daniel 4-1 0.0 0
J. Watson 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
J. Watson 4-1 0.0 0
J. Paschal 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Paschal 3-1 0.0 0
Q. Bohanna 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Q. Bohanna 3-1 0.0 0
Q. Mosely 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 0.0
Q. Mosely 3-1 0.0 1
T. Ajian 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Ajian 2-0 0.0 0
J. Brown 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
M. McCall 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. McCall 1-1 0.0 0
C. Dort Jr. 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Dort Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Carter 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Carter 1-0 0.0 0
K. Looney 59 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Looney 1-1 0.0 0
C. Taylor Jr. 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Taylor Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Poore 12 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
1/3 1/1
C. Poore 1/3 40 1/1 4
M. Ruffolo 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 0/0
SEASON FG XP
1/1 0/0
M. Ruffolo 1/1 29 0/0 3
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Duffy 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 51.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 51.3 1
M. Duffy 3 51.3 1 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Schlegel 46 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
D. Schlegel 1 3.0 3 0
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
L. Bowden Jr. 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Bowden Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 25.0 25 0
L. Bowden Jr. 1 25.0 25 0
Miss. State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
G. Shrader 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.3% 180 0 1 136.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.3% 180 0 1 136.9
G. Shrader 17/22 180 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
G. Shrader 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 125 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 125 0
G. Shrader 11 125 0 49
K. Hill 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
26 120 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
26 120 3
K. Hill 26 120 3 18
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
M. Dear 1 0 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Thomas 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 46 0
D. Thomas 2 46 0 25
O. Mitchell 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
O. Mitchell 4 36 0 14
M. Dear 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
M. Dear 2 28 0 20
F. Green 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
F. Green 3 20 0 13
A. Williams 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
A. Williams 1 20 0 20
I. Zuber 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
I. Zuber 3 16 0 7
J. Payton 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
J. Payton 2 14 0 13
G. Spivey 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
G. Spivey 0 0 0 0
L. Witherspoon 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Witherspoon 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Dantzler 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. Dantzler 5-0 0.0 0
J. Landrews 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Landrews 5-2 0.0 0
E. Thompson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
E. Thompson 5-2 0.0 0
B. Cole II 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
B. Cole II 4-0 0.0 0
C. Morgan 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
C. Morgan 4-4 0.0 0
L. Lewis 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
L. Lewis 3-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
C. Rivers 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
C. Rivers 3-0 1.0 0
M. Emerson 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Emerson 2-0 0.0 0
F. Adams 43 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
F. Adams 2-0 1.0 0
L. Autry 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Autry 1-0 0.0 0
T. Washington 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
T. Washington 1-0 1.0 0
M. Smitherman 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Smitherman 1-0 0.0 0
Ko. Jones 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ko. Jones 1-1 0.0 0
W. Gay Jr. 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 1 0.0
W. Gay Jr. 1-1 0.0 1
M. Spencer 42 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Spencer 1-1 0.0 0
F. Lovett 54 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
F. Lovett 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Christmann 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
J. Christmann 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Day 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 49.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 49.0 0
T. Day 3 49.0 0 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UK 25 0:53 4 73 INT
13:35 UK 25 3:04 6 22 Punt
7:22 UK 20 4:23 10 58 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:24 UK 23 2:08 5 21 Punt
4:45 UK 25 1:26 4 13 Punt
1:00 MISSST 49 0:50 6 15 FG Miss
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:21 UK 20 3:47 12 80 TD
0:49 UK 20 0:41 8 72 FG Miss
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:26 UK 34 4:36 12 55 FG
1:39 UK 34 0:41 9 22 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:25 MISSST 20 2:58 8 32 Punt
2:54 MISSST 25 2:45 10 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:45 MISSST 20 5:57 10 80 TD
3:07 MISSST 17 1:29 5 34 INT
0:10 MISSST 29 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 MISSST 25 0:00 11 -5 Fumble
5:30 MISSST 25 4:36 8 21 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:20 MISSST 20 2:24 5 21 Punt
4:44 MISSST 25 3:00 6 75 TD
0:50 UK 46 0:00 1 -2 Game
