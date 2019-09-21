|
|
|USM
|BAMA
Tagovailoa throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Alabama rolls over USM 49-7
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) The glaring sun was the only thing that slowed down Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III early, and that was only for an instant.
Ruggs held up momentarily before pulling in his second long touchdown catch in the second-ranked Crimson Tide's 49-7 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday. He collected it and was off to the races again for a 74-yard score.
Ruggs said it wasn't an underthrown ball by Tua Tagovailoa, who had another huge game.
''The sun caught in my eye,'' he said. ''The ball was right in the sun, so I actually turned around to make sure I secured the catch instead of catching it over the shoulder.''
Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters, including a 45-yarder and 74-yarder to Ruggs in the first nine minutes.
He had his second straight five-TD game and the Tide (4-0) raced to a 28-0 lead in the first 19 minutes in yet another lopsided victory. Last season's Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 17 of 21 passes.
The Golden Eagles (2-2) couldn't keep up with the speedy Ruggs, despite a little help from the sun. He had a career high in receiving yards even before the first quarter ended.
Ruggs finished with four catches for 148 yards, all in the first half and all on four targets. He sprinted to the end zone untouched on a slant pattern for the 45-yarder.
There were plenty of big plays to go around for an offense that had back-to-back 91-yard scoring drives. Alabama scored on its first four possessions in an early kickoff in hot weather against a sizable underdog.
''There's a lot of reasons that the players could have not played well today,'' Tide coach Nick Saban said. ''And I was really pleased with the fact that they were ready to play and got after it.''
Najee Harris gained 110 yards on 14 carries to become the Tide's first 100-yard rusher since last season's LSU game. Jerry Jeudy caught a pair of TD passes and finished with 96 yards on six catches.
''I've been coaching a long time, and this is probably the first time I've ever said this: I don't know if I've ever seen an offense with two Heisman Trophy candidates in it,'' Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson said. ''They're good, they're really good. They're going to be one of the best, if not the best, offenses in college football with that type of exploding. The quarterback, I mean he just doesn't make a bad throw.''
For Southern Miss, De'Michael Harris had 34 yards rushing with 50 yards and a touchdown receiving. Jack Abraham completed 17 for 26 passes for 174 yards.
ALABAMA INJURIES
Alabama's injuries continue to pile up. Linebacker Terrell Lewis missed the game with a hyperextended knee, but Saban said he's expected back to practice by Tuesday. Christopher Allen started in his place. Nose guard DJ Dale was helped to the locker room late in the first half with a patella tendon strain.
''Doc thinks he may be OK,'' Saban said.
Placekicker Will Reichard left the game after a kickoff in the first quarter with a pulled hip flexor and Joseph Bulovas handled the duties after that. Saban labeled him as questionable against Mississippi next weekend.
THE TAKEAWAY
Southern Miss: Couldn't cash in with points on three early trips into Alabama territory. Was outgained 514-226 in total yards.
Alabama: Just keeps rolling along, but its toughest games await. Tagovailoa now has 17 touchdown passes without throwing an interception this season. The biggest test for the Tide could be overcoming all the injuries.
HITTING 70
Tagovailoa's fourth TD pass made him the second Alabama quarterback to reach 70. AJ McCarron has the school career mark with 77. Tagovailoa also passed Jalen Hurts and others to move into the top 5 on Alabama's career passing yards list.
UP NEXT
Southern Miss returns home to face UTEP.
Alabama hosts SEC West opponent Mississippi.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|24
|Rushing
|5
|10
|Passing
|9
|12
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|2-11
|6-10
|4th Down Conv
|1-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|204
|508
|Total Plays
|58
|60
|Avg Gain
|3.5
|8.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|52
|176
|Rush Attempts
|32
|35
|Avg Rush Yards
|1.6
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|152
|332
|Comp. - Att.
|17-26
|20-25
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|13.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-22
|1-6
|Penalties - Yards
|6-55
|1-15
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|5
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-1
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-38.8
|2-37.0
|Return Yards
|61
|37
|Punts - Returns
|1-1
|1-41
|Kickoffs - Returns
|4-60
|1-1
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1--5
|Kicking
|1/1
|7/7
|Extra Points
|1/1
|7/7
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|152
|PASS YDS
|332
|
|
|52
|RUSH YDS
|176
|
|
|204
|TOTAL YDS
|508
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|17/26
|174
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harris 18 WR
|D. Harris
|8
|34
|0
|0
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|6
|18
|0
|7
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|5
|9
|0
|4
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|2
|6
|0
|4
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
D. Maberry 7 RB
|D. Maberry
|4
|-5
|0
|1
|
J. Abraham 15 QB
|J. Abraham
|5
|-9
|0
|11
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harris 18 WR
|D. Harris
|3
|50
|1
|0
|
J. Mitchell 80 WR
|J. Mitchell
|2
|27
|0
|15
|
Ti. Jones 5 WR
|Ti. Jones
|1
|25
|0
|25
|
Q. Watkins 16 WR
|Q. Watkins
|3
|24
|0
|17
|
K. Perkins 33 RB
|K. Perkins
|2
|22
|0
|14
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|5
|17
|0
|7
|
S. Anderson 12 RB
|S. Anderson
|1
|9
|0
|9
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Bozeman 28 LB
|S. Bozeman
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Stein 98 K
|A. Stein
|0/0
|0
|1/1
|1
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
Z. Everett 93 P
|Z. Everett
|4
|41.0
|2
|53
|
M. Bromell 94 P
|M. Bromell
|2
|34.5
|0
|39
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Adams 2 WR
|J. Adams
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|Tu. Tagovailoa
|17/21
|293
|5
|0
|
M. Jones 10 QB
|M. Jones
|2/3
|25
|0
|1
|
Ta. Tagovailoa 5 QB
|Ta. Tagovailoa
|1/1
|20
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|14
|110
|0
|17
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|8
|39
|1
|14
|
J. Ford 27 RB
|J. Ford
|8
|21
|1
|7
|
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
|Tu. Tagovailoa
|3
|8
|0
|8
|
C. Townsend 12 RB
|C. Townsend
|2
|-2
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
|H. Ruggs III
|4
|148
|2
|74
|
J. Jeudy 4 WR
|J. Jeudy
|6
|96
|2
|36
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|3
|43
|0
|25
|
D. Smith 6 WR
|D. Smith
|2
|26
|0
|17
|
S. Bolden 18 WR
|S. Bolden
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
N. Harris 22 RB
|N. Harris
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Forristall 87 TE
|M. Forristall
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Metchie 8 WR
|J. Metchie
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Lee 35 LB
|S. Lee
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
A. Jennings 33 LB
|A. Jennings
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
P. Mathis 48 DL
|P. Mathis
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Diggs 7 DB
|T. Diggs
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Bulovas 97 K
|J. Bulovas
|0/0
|0
|5/5
|5
|
W. Reichard 16 K
|W. Reichard
|0/0
|0
|2/2
|2
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
S. DeLong 12 P
|S. DeLong
|2
|37.0
|0
|38
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
|B. Robinson Jr.
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Waddle 17 WR
|J. Waddle
|1
|41.0
|41
|0
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
63
3rd 0:36 BTN
-
15UCF
PITT
31
28
3rd 2:55 ABC
-
APLST
UNC
34
24
4th 11:08
-
LVILLE
FSU
24
21
4th 13:05 ESPN
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
10
37
4th 9:56 ESPNU
-
SMU
25TCU
31
24
3rd 0:18 FS1
-
BGREEN
KENTST
13
48
4th 6:50
-
WYO
TULSA
7
17
3rd 0:00 CBSSN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
19
4th 14:00 ABC
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
4th 5:10 NFLN
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
21
10
4th 14:28 CBS
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
24
3rd 9:15 SECN+
-
UK
MISSST
10
21
3rd 5:30 SECN
-
CMICH
MIAMI
2
14
3rd 5:20 ACCN
-
WVU
KANSAS
10
7
3rd 12:23 ESPN+
-
WMMARY
ECU
0
7
1st 7:45
-
HAMP
LIB
0
6
1st 10:29 ESPN+
-
WAG
FAU
0
7
1st 8:38 ESPN+
-
NMEXST
NMEX
31
31
2nd 0:00 ATSN
-
CCTST
EMICH
15
28
Delay
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESPN2
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPNU
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESPN+
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
RICE
0
057.5 O/U
+27
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
BALLST
NCST
0
058.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
ODU
21UVA
0
047.5 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
SIL
ARKST
0
062 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
0
072 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
0
056.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm FBOOK
-
SJST
ARK
0
061.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
0
061.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
NEVADA
UTEP
0
051.5 O/U
+14
Sat 8:00pm
-
7ND
3UGA
0
059 O/U
-15.5
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
NEB
ILL
0
062 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm BTN
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
054.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
0
048.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
0
059 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
0
053 O/U
+4
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
066.5 O/U
-14.5
Sun 12:00am FBOOK