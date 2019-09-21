Drive Chart
Tagovailoa throws 5 TDs, No. 2 Alabama rolls over USM 49-7

  • Sep 21, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) The glaring sun was the only thing that slowed down Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III early, and that was only for an instant.

Ruggs held up momentarily before pulling in his second long touchdown catch in the second-ranked Crimson Tide's 49-7 victory over Southern Miss on Saturday. He collected it and was off to the races again for a 74-yard score.

Ruggs said it wasn't an underthrown ball by Tua Tagovailoa, who had another huge game.

''The sun caught in my eye,'' he said. ''The ball was right in the sun, so I actually turned around to make sure I secured the catch instead of catching it over the shoulder.''

Tagovailoa passed for 293 yards and five touchdowns in just three quarters, including a 45-yarder and 74-yarder to Ruggs in the first nine minutes.

He had his second straight five-TD game and the Tide (4-0) raced to a 28-0 lead in the first 19 minutes in yet another lopsided victory. Last season's Heisman Trophy runner-up completed 17 of 21 passes.

The Golden Eagles (2-2) couldn't keep up with the speedy Ruggs, despite a little help from the sun. He had a career high in receiving yards even before the first quarter ended.

Ruggs finished with four catches for 148 yards, all in the first half and all on four targets. He sprinted to the end zone untouched on a slant pattern for the 45-yarder.

There were plenty of big plays to go around for an offense that had back-to-back 91-yard scoring drives. Alabama scored on its first four possessions in an early kickoff in hot weather against a sizable underdog.

''There's a lot of reasons that the players could have not played well today,'' Tide coach Nick Saban said. ''And I was really pleased with the fact that they were ready to play and got after it.''

Najee Harris gained 110 yards on 14 carries to become the Tide's first 100-yard rusher since last season's LSU game. Jerry Jeudy caught a pair of TD passes and finished with 96 yards on six catches.

''I've been coaching a long time, and this is probably the first time I've ever said this: I don't know if I've ever seen an offense with two Heisman Trophy candidates in it,'' Southern Miss coach Jay Hopson said. ''They're good, they're really good. They're going to be one of the best, if not the best, offenses in college football with that type of exploding. The quarterback, I mean he just doesn't make a bad throw.''

For Southern Miss, De'Michael Harris had 34 yards rushing with 50 yards and a touchdown receiving. Jack Abraham completed 17 for 26 passes for 174 yards.

ALABAMA INJURIES

Alabama's injuries continue to pile up. Linebacker Terrell Lewis missed the game with a hyperextended knee, but Saban said he's expected back to practice by Tuesday. Christopher Allen started in his place. Nose guard DJ Dale was helped to the locker room late in the first half with a patella tendon strain.

''Doc thinks he may be OK,'' Saban said.

Placekicker Will Reichard left the game after a kickoff in the first quarter with a pulled hip flexor and Joseph Bulovas handled the duties after that. Saban labeled him as questionable against Mississippi next weekend.

THE TAKEAWAY

Southern Miss: Couldn't cash in with points on three early trips into Alabama territory. Was outgained 514-226 in total yards.

Alabama: Just keeps rolling along, but its toughest games await. Tagovailoa now has 17 touchdown passes without throwing an interception this season. The biggest test for the Tide could be overcoming all the injuries.

HITTING 70

Tagovailoa's fourth TD pass made him the second Alabama quarterback to reach 70. AJ McCarron has the school career mark with 77. Tagovailoa also passed Jalen Hurts and others to move into the top 5 on Alabama's career passing yards list.

UP NEXT

Southern Miss returns home to face UTEP.

Alabama hosts SEC West opponent Mississippi.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:37
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 1:44
27-J.Ford runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
43
yds
06:01
pos
7
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:43
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 5:50
24-B.Robinson runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
68
yds
03:00
pos
7
41
Point After TD 13:12
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 13:19
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
76
yds
00:00
pos
7
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:02
98-A.Stein extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 1:10
15-J.Abraham complete to 18-D.Harris. 18-D.Harris runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
89
yds
03:08
pos
6
28
Point After TD 10:55
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 11:04
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 4-J.Jeudy. 4-J.Jeudy runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
56
yds
01:51
pos
0
27
Point After TD 14:17
97-J.Bulovas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 14:25
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 22-N.Harris. 22-N.Harris runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
91
yds
04:18
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:04
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 6:17
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
91
yds
00:55
pos
0
13
Point After TD 12:08
16-W.Reichard extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 12:18
13-T.Tagovailoa complete to 11-H.Ruggs. 11-H.Ruggs runs 45 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
54
yds
01:12
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 24
Rushing 5 10
Passing 9 12
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 2-11 6-10
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 204 508
Total Plays 58 60
Avg Gain 3.5 8.5
Net Yards Rushing 52 176
Rush Attempts 32 35
Avg Rush Yards 1.6 5.0
Net Yards Passing 152 332
Comp. - Att. 17-26 20-25
Yards Per Pass 5.8 13.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-22 1-6
Penalties - Yards 6-55 1-15
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 1 5
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 6-38.8 2-37.0
Return Yards 61 37
Punts - Returns 1-1 1-41
Kickoffs - Returns 4-60 1-1
Int. - Returns 1-0 1--5
Kicking 1/1 7/7
Extra Points 1/1 7/7
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Southern Miss 2-2 07007
2 Alabama 4-0 141414749
BAMA -37, O/U 64
Bryant-Denny Stadium Tuscaloosa, AL
 152 PASS YDS 332
52 RUSH YDS 176
204 TOTAL YDS 508
Southern Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 174 1 1 126.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.4% 174 1 1 126.6
J. Abraham 17/26 174 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Harris 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 34 0
D. Harris 8 34 0 0
S. Anderson 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 18 0
S. Anderson 6 18 0 7
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 9 0
K. Perkins 5 9 0 4
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Adams 2 6 0 4
Q. Watkins 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
Q. Watkins 1 1 0 1
D. Maberry 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -5 0
D. Maberry 4 -5 0 1
J. Abraham 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -9 0
J. Abraham 5 -9 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Harris 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 50 1
D. Harris 3 50 1 0
J. Mitchell 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
J. Mitchell 2 27 0 15
Ti. Jones 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 25 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 25 0
Ti. Jones 1 25 0 25
Q. Watkins 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
Q. Watkins 3 24 0 17
K. Perkins 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
K. Perkins 2 22 0 14
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 17 0
J. Adams 5 17 0 7
S. Anderson 12 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
S. Anderson 1 9 0 9
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Bozeman 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Bozeman 1-0 1.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Stein 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
A. Stein 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Everett 93 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.0 2
Z. Everett 4 41.0 2 53
M. Bromell 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 34.5 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 34.5 0
M. Bromell 2 34.5 0 39
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 17.3 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 17.3 25 0
J. Adams 3 17.3 25 0
T. Evans 34 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 8.0 8 0
T. Evans 1 8.0 8 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Adams 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
J. Adams 1 1.0 1 0
Alabama
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81% 293 5 0 276.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81% 293 5 0 276.7
Tu. Tagovailoa 17/21 293 5 0
M. Jones 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 25 0 1 70.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 25 0 1 70.0
M. Jones 2/3 25 0 1
Ta. Tagovailoa 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 0 0 268.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 20 0 0 268.0
Ta. Tagovailoa 1/1 20 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 110 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 110 0
N. Harris 14 110 0 17
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 39 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 39 1
B. Robinson Jr. 8 39 1 14
J. Ford 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 21 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 21 1
J. Ford 8 21 1 7
Tu. Tagovailoa 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 8 0
Tu. Tagovailoa 3 8 0 8
C. Townsend 12 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -2 0
C. Townsend 2 -2 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Ruggs III 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 148 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 148 2
H. Ruggs III 4 148 2 74
J. Jeudy 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 96 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 96 2
J. Jeudy 6 96 2 36
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 0
J. Waddle 3 43 0 25
D. Smith 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 26 0
D. Smith 2 26 0 17
S. Bolden 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
S. Bolden 1 20 0 20
N. Harris 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
N. Harris 1 5 1 5
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Robinson Jr. 1 3 0 3
M. Forristall 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
M. Forristall 1 1 0 1
J. Metchie 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
J. Metchie 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Lee 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Lee 1-0 1.0 0
A. Jennings 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Jennings 1-0 1.0 0
P. Mathis 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Mathis 1-0 0.0 0
T. Diggs 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Diggs 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Bulovas 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/0 5/5
J. Bulovas 0/0 0 5/5 5
W. Reichard 16 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 2/2
SEASON FG XP
0/0 2/2
W. Reichard 0/0 0 2/2 2
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. DeLong 12 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 37.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 37.0 0
S. DeLong 2 37.0 0 38
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Robinson Jr. 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
B. Robinson Jr. 1 1.0 1 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Waddle 17 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 41.0 41 0
J. Waddle 1 41.0 41 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USM 25 0:47 3 0 Punt
12:08 USM 21 4:50 9 31 Punt
6:04 USM 44 1:32 5 -35 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:17 USM 25 0:52 3 1 Punt
10:55 USM 25 3:38 7 22 Punt
4:18 USM 26 3:08 7 89 TD
0:08 USM 35 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 USM 17 3:37 8 55 Fumble
5:43 USM 25 2:18 5 21 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:37 USM 26 5:41 9 19 Punt
1:37 USM 25 0:43 3 -2
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:30 BAMA 46 1:12 3 54 TD
7:12 BAMA 9 0:55 3 91 TD
4:26 BAMA 9 4:18 12 91 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:55 BAMA 44 1:51 4 56 TD
6:38 BAMA 20 2:14 5 19 Punt
1:02 BAMA 25 0:46 3 2 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 BAMA 23 0:00 6 76 TD
8:50 BAMA 32 3:00 8 68 TD
2:41 BAMA 26 2:25 9 0 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
7:45 USM 43 6:01 9 43 TD
