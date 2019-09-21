|
|
|AF
|BOISE
Big 2nd half leads No. 20 Boise State past Air Force 30-19
BOISE, Idaho (AP) Hank Bachmeier's arm and poise carried No. 20 Boise State until Robert Mahone took over in the fourth quarter.
And the Broncos' defense? It continued to stymie opponents in the second half, even if it finally gave up some points.
''The second half we just went out there and tried to put the game away,'' Mahone said. ''It was a close game, but the second half we knew we had to finish and that's what we did.''
Bachmeier threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns, Mahone rushed for a pair of scores in the fourth quarter, and Boise State pulled away in the second half for a 30-19 win over Air Force on Friday night.
Bachmeier's arm made up for a Broncos' running game that was ineffective until the fourth quarter. He hit CT Thomas on a 36-yard touchdown pass in the first half while getting crunched by a defender, and added a 28-yard TD toss to tight end John Bates late in the third quarter to give the Broncos a 17-13 lead.
Mahone added a pair of 10-yard TD runs in the fourth as the Broncos (4-0, 1-0 Mountain West) won their 20th straight conference opener.
Bachmeier was 19 of 26 passing in another impressive performance by the freshman in just his fourth start.
''He came back in the second half even better. He's a strong kid back there in the pocket. He took a couple of licks, but he gets right back up,'' Thomas said.
Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III had an 8-yard touchdown run in the first half and threw a 31-yard TD to Geraud Sanders late in the fourth quarter. Taven Birdow led Air Force (2-1, 0-1) with 67 yards rushing, but the second-best rushing attack in the country was held to 242 yards, more than 100 yards under its season average.
''They've got a really, really good team,'' Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.
Bachmeier also got help from his receivers, who made terrific catches. Thomas, who had a career-high 119 yards receiving, made a diving 29-yard catch to set up Eric Sachse's 40-yard field goal in the first half. John Hightower made a juggling reception surrounded by two defenders on a key third-down in the fourth quarter, and Mahone scored on a 10-yard TD run on the next play to give the Broncos a 23-13 lead.
''We knew coming into the game Air Force does a great job being physical,'' Thomas said. ''Our mindset was we had to compete for the ball, every ball that comes our way.''
Tied 10-10 at halftime, Hammond spent the start of the second half in the injury tent while Isaiah Sanders took over at quarterback. Sanders led the Falcons to a 32-yard field goal by Jake Koehnke midway through the third. It was the first second-half points allowed this season by the Broncos.
Bachmeier responded with his best drive of the night, taking the Broncos 77 yards in 11 plays, capped with the TD pass to Bates. The biggest play of the drive was Bachmeier's 13-yard strike to Akilian Bulter on fourth-and-10 at the Air Force 38. Two plays later, Bates was in the end zone and Boise State was ahead for good.
Air Force was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Boise State 48 on the next possession and the Broncos answered with the first of Mahone's TD runs.
PROTECTING THE FRESHMAN
Bachmeier had been hit a lot through the first three games, and continued to get battered in the first half. He was sacked only once in the first half, but took a handful of big hits as protection broke down. His willingness to take a hit, though, can lead to big plays, like the Broncos' first touchdown. Bachmeier allowed Thomas to develop his route and hit the speedy receiver on a 36-yard touchdown to give the Broncos a 10-7 lead.
''That's the sign of a good quarterback. ... When you play that position you're going to get hit differently, but you're going to get hit if you're going to stand and deliver it sometimes and those guys have to be able to do that and not flinch and he seems to be able to do that,'' Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.
FINALLY
Koehnke's field goal with 6:29 left in the third quarter was the first points scored against Boise State's defense in the second half this season. The Broncos held Florida State, Marshall and Portland State scoreless in the final 30 minutes of the first three games. Boise State went 98 minutes, 31 seconds of combined second-half action before allowing points.
THE TAKEAWAY
Air Force: The Falcons were unable to keep the momentum from last week's upset win at Colorado and still have not beaten a ranked team on the road since winning at California in 2002.
Boise State: It's a result of facing a run-first team, but Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui set a career-high with 16 tackles. Lui had eight combined tackles through the first three games. ... Pass rusher Curtis Weaver didn't have a sack after having four last week against Portland State.
UP NEXT
Air Force: The Falcons return home to host San Jose State next Friday.
Boise State: The Broncos have an open weekend and next play at UNLV on Oct. 5.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|19
|17
|Rushing
|14
|5
|Passing
|5
|12
|Penalty
|0
|0
|3rd Down Conv
|6-13
|5-11
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|352
|346
|Total Plays
|64
|57
|Avg Gain
|5.5
|6.1
|Net Yards Rushing
|242
|95
|Rush Attempts
|51
|29
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.7
|3.3
|Net Yards Passing
|110
|251
|Comp. - Att.
|8-13
|20-28
|Yards Per Pass
|8.5
|9.0
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|1-3
|2-9
|Penalties - Yards
|2-10
|2-10
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|1
|2
|Passing TDs
|1
|2
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|4-38.8
|4-33.0
|Return Yards
|0
|83
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|2-33
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-50
|Kicking
|3/4
|4/5
|Extra Points
|1/2
|3/4
|Field Goals
|2/2
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|110
|PASS YDS
|251
|
|
|242
|RUSH YDS
|95
|
|
|352
|TOTAL YDS
|346
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|6/11
|83
|1
|1
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|2/2
|30
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Birdow 33 FB
|T. Birdow
|18
|67
|0
|13
|
D. Hammond III 5 QB
|D. Hammond III
|12
|62
|1
|14
|
K. Remsberg 24 RB
|K. Remsberg
|10
|59
|0
|14
|
T. Jackson 34 FB
|T. Jackson
|6
|38
|0
|20
|
J. Stoner 22 RB
|J. Stoner
|1
|9
|0
|9
|
I. Sanders 4 QB
|I. Sanders
|2
|5
|0
|6
|
B. Waters 20 WR
|B. Waters
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Sanders 7 WR
|G. Sanders
|5
|86
|1
|31
|
B. Waters 20 WR
|B. Waters
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
B. Peterson 27 RB
|B. Peterson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
|J. Fejedelem
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Wills 8 LB
|L. Wills
|8-0
|1.0
|0
|
G. Kauppila 22 DB
|G. Kauppila
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Meeks 38 LB
|D. Meeks
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Lewis 6 DB
|Z. Lewis
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Johnson 40 LB
|K. Johnson
|3-1
|1.0
|0
|
M. Bugg III 3 DB
|M. Bugg III
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Fifita 99 DL
|M. Fifita
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Nunez 97 DL
|K. Nunez
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jackson 94 DT
|J. Jackson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Donaldson 30 LB
|G. Donaldson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Koehnke 92 K
|J. Koehnke
|2/2
|31
|1/2
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Scott 15 P
|C. Scott
|4
|38.8
|3
|41
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|19/26
|263
|2
|0
|
C. Cord 10 QB
|C. Cord
|1/2
|-3
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|13
|73
|2
|10
|
A. Van Buren 21 RB
|A. Van Buren
|3
|10
|0
|5
|
G. Holani 24 RB
|G. Holani
|5
|6
|0
|3
|
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
|H. Bachmeier
|5
|6
|0
|5
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Thomas 6 WR
|C. Thomas
|5
|119
|1
|36
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|5
|48
|0
|16
|
J. Bates 85 TE
|J. Bates
|3
|43
|1
|28
|
A. Butler 7 WR
|A. Butler
|2
|24
|0
|13
|
G. Collingham 5 TE
|G. Collingham
|2
|14
|0
|8
|
K. Shakir 2 WR
|K. Shakir
|2
|9
|0
|12
|
R. Mahone 34 RB
|R. Mahone
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
S. Lui 98 NT
|S. Lui
|12-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Buffalo 14 S
|K. Buffalo
|8-3
|0.0
|0
|
E. Noa 7 LB
|E. Noa
|7-3
|1.0
|0
|
R. Whimpey 44 LB
|R. Whimpey
|5-5
|0.0
|0
|
C. Hatada 93 DT
|C. Hatada
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
S. Igiehon 90 NT
|S. Igiehon
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Moa 55 DT
|D. Moa
|3-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Walker 15 CB
|J. Walker
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wickersham 25 LB
|B. Wickersham
|3-4
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kaniho 28 S
|K. Kaniho
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Nawahine 10 S
|K. Nawahine
|2-4
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 26 CB
|A. Williams
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Weaver 99 LB
|C. Weaver
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Washington 38 LB
|D. Washington
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
E. Sachse 36 K
|E. Sachse
|1/1
|40
|3/4
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Velazquez 46 K
|J. Velazquez
|4
|33.0
|0
|46
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Hightower 16 WR
|J. Hightower
|2
|16.5
|19
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESP2
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
MICHST
NWEST
0
036 O/U
+8.5
Sat 12:00pm ABC
-
LAMON
IOWAST
0
054.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 12:00pm FS1
-
23CAL
MISS
0
042.5 O/U
-2.5
Sat 12:00pm ESPU
-
11MICH
13WISC
0
044.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 12:00pm FOX
-
USM
2BAMA
0
061.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 12:00pm ESP2
-
4LSU
VANDY
0
062.5 O/U
+24
Sat 12:00pm SECN
-
ELON
WAKE
0
0
-27.5
Sat 12:00pm
-
MRGNST
ARMY
0
0
-49
Sat 12:00pm CBSSN
-
UCONN
IND
0
056.5 O/U
-27.5
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
TENN
9FLA
0
049 O/U
-14
Sat 12:00pm ESPN
-
BC
RUT
0
057.5 O/U
+8
Sat 12:00pm BTN
-
WMICH
CUSE
0
066 O/U
-4.5
Sat 12:00pm ACCN
-
CSTCAR
MA
0
061.5 O/U
+16.5
Sat 1:00pm FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
0
067.5 O/U
-3
Sat 2:00pm ESP+
-
TROY
AKRON
0
056.5 O/U
+17.5
Sat 3:00pm ESP+
-
CCTST
EMICH
0
0
-33
Sat 3:00pm ESP3
-
SMU
25TCU
0
055.5 O/U
-8.5
Sat 3:30pm FS1
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
0
047.5 O/U
-4
Sat 3:30pm CBS
-
SALA
UAB
0
048 O/U
-11
Sat 3:30pm NFLN
-
22WASH
BYU
0
051 O/U
+6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
WYO
TULSA
0
045.5 O/U
-3.5
Sat 3:30pm CBSSN
-
15UCF
PITT
0
061 O/U
+10.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP2
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
0
056.5 O/U
-38.5
Sat 3:30pm BTN
-
LVILLE
FSU
0
061 O/U
-6.5
Sat 3:30pm ESPN
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
0
050.5 O/U
+14
Sat 3:30pm ESPU
-
BGREEN
KENTST
0
062.5 O/U
-11.5
Sat 3:30pm ESP3
-
APLST
UNC
0
058 O/U
-2.5
Sat 3:30pm
-
CMICH
MIAMI
0
048 O/U
-30
Sat 4:00pm ACCN
-
UK
MISSST
0
048.5 O/U
-6
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
SC
MIZZOU
0
061 O/U
-9.5
Sat 4:00pm SECN
-
NMEXST
NMEX
0
070 O/U
-4.5
Sat 4:30pm ATSN
-
WVU
KANSAS
0
049 O/U
+4.5
Sat 4:30pm ESP+
-
WAG
FAU
0
0
-35
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
WMMARY
ECU
0
0
-12
Sat 6:00pm ESP3
-
HAMP
LIB
0
0
Sat 6:00pm ESP+
-
GAST
TXSTSM
0
063 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESP+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
0
057.5 O/U
+10.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
NCST
0
058.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPU
-
BAYLOR
RICE
0
058 O/U
+26.5
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
ODU
21UVA
0
046 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm ESP2
-
SIL
ARKST
0
062 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm ESP3
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
0
058 O/U
-18.5
Sat 7:30pm FBOOK
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
0
072.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
0
061.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
SJST
ARK
0
061 O/U
-20.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
NEVADA
UTEP
0
051.5 O/U
+14
Sat 8:00pm ESP3
-
7ND
3UGA
0
058 O/U
-14.5
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
NEB
ILL
0
062 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm BTN
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
0
-22.5
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
0
048.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
0
066 O/U
+9
Sat 10:15pm ESP2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
0
058 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
0
053.5 O/U
+4
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
0
-14.5
Sun 12:00am FBOOK