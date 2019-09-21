Drive Chart
Big 2nd half leads No. 20 Boise State past Air Force 30-19

  • Sep 21, 2019

BOISE, Idaho (AP) Hank Bachmeier's arm and poise carried No. 20 Boise State until Robert Mahone took over in the fourth quarter.

And the Broncos' defense? It continued to stymie opponents in the second half, even if it finally gave up some points.

''The second half we just went out there and tried to put the game away,'' Mahone said. ''It was a close game, but the second half we knew we had to finish and that's what we did.''

Bachmeier threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns, Mahone rushed for a pair of scores in the fourth quarter, and Boise State pulled away in the second half for a 30-19 win over Air Force on Friday night.

Bachmeier's arm made up for a Broncos' running game that was ineffective until the fourth quarter. He hit CT Thomas on a 36-yard touchdown pass in the first half while getting crunched by a defender, and added a 28-yard TD toss to tight end John Bates late in the third quarter to give the Broncos a 17-13 lead.

Mahone added a pair of 10-yard TD runs in the fourth as the Broncos (4-0, 1-0 Mountain West) won their 20th straight conference opener.

Bachmeier was 19 of 26 passing in another impressive performance by the freshman in just his fourth start.

''He came back in the second half even better. He's a strong kid back there in the pocket. He took a couple of licks, but he gets right back up,'' Thomas said.

Air Force quarterback Donald Hammond III had an 8-yard touchdown run in the first half and threw a 31-yard TD to Geraud Sanders late in the fourth quarter. Taven Birdow led Air Force (2-1, 0-1) with 67 yards rushing, but the second-best rushing attack in the country was held to 242 yards, more than 100 yards under its season average.

''They've got a really, really good team,'' Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said.

Bachmeier also got help from his receivers, who made terrific catches. Thomas, who had a career-high 119 yards receiving, made a diving 29-yard catch to set up Eric Sachse's 40-yard field goal in the first half. John Hightower made a juggling reception surrounded by two defenders on a key third-down in the fourth quarter, and Mahone scored on a 10-yard TD run on the next play to give the Broncos a 23-13 lead.

''We knew coming into the game Air Force does a great job being physical,'' Thomas said. ''Our mindset was we had to compete for the ball, every ball that comes our way.''

Tied 10-10 at halftime, Hammond spent the start of the second half in the injury tent while Isaiah Sanders took over at quarterback. Sanders led the Falcons to a 32-yard field goal by Jake Koehnke midway through the third. It was the first second-half points allowed this season by the Broncos.

Bachmeier responded with his best drive of the night, taking the Broncos 77 yards in 11 plays, capped with the TD pass to Bates. The biggest play of the drive was Bachmeier's 13-yard strike to Akilian Bulter on fourth-and-10 at the Air Force 38. Two plays later, Bates was in the end zone and Boise State was ahead for good.

Air Force was stopped on fourth-and-1 at the Boise State 48 on the next possession and the Broncos answered with the first of Mahone's TD runs.

PROTECTING THE FRESHMAN

Bachmeier had been hit a lot through the first three games, and continued to get battered in the first half. He was sacked only once in the first half, but took a handful of big hits as protection broke down. His willingness to take a hit, though, can lead to big plays, like the Broncos' first touchdown. Bachmeier allowed Thomas to develop his route and hit the speedy receiver on a 36-yard touchdown to give the Broncos a 10-7 lead.

''That's the sign of a good quarterback. ... When you play that position you're going to get hit differently, but you're going to get hit if you're going to stand and deliver it sometimes and those guys have to be able to do that and not flinch and he seems to be able to do that,'' Boise State coach Bryan Harsin said.

FINALLY

Koehnke's field goal with 6:29 left in the third quarter was the first points scored against Boise State's defense in the second half this season. The Broncos held Florida State, Marshall and Portland State scoreless in the final 30 minutes of the first three games. Boise State went 98 minutes, 31 seconds of combined second-half action before allowing points.

THE TAKEAWAY

Air Force: The Falcons were unable to keep the momentum from last week's upset win at Colorado and still have not beaten a ranked team on the road since winning at California in 2002.

Boise State: It's a result of facing a run-first team, but Boise State nose tackle Sonatane Lui set a career-high with 16 tackles. Lui had eight combined tackles through the first three games. ... Pass rusher Curtis Weaver didn't have a sack after having four last week against Portland State.

UP NEXT

Air Force: The Falcons return home to host San Jose State next Friday.

Boise State: The Broncos have an open weekend and next play at UNLV on Oct. 5.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Point After Touchdown 2:27
92-J.Koehnke extra point is no good. blocked by 26-A.Williams. 26-A.Williams to BOISE 2 for 2 yards.
plays
yds
pos
19
30
Touchdown 2:33
5-D.Hammond complete to 7-G.Sanders. 7-G.Sanders runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:01
pos
19
30
Point After TD 4:34
36-E.Sachse extra point is good. Team penalty on AF Running into kicker declined.
plays
yds
pos
13
30
Touchdown 4:39
34-R.Mahone runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
27
yds
02:53
pos
13
29
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:30
36-E.Sachse extra point is no good. blocked by 8-L.Wills. 22-G.Kauppila to AF 30 for 23 yards.
plays
yds
pos
13
23
Touchdown 8:36
34-R.Mahone runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
52
yds
04:24
pos
13
23
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:34
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
17
Touchdown 0:41
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 85-J.Bates. 85-J.Bates runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
77
yds
05:53
pos
13
16
Field Goal 7:26
92-J.Koehnke 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
43
yds
03:58
pos
13
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:23
92-J.Koehnke 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
52
yds
05:35
pos
10
10
Field Goal 6:17
36-E.Sachse 40 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
69
yds
02:53
pos
7
10
Point After TD 12:01
36-E.Sachse extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 12:09
19-H.Bachmeier complete to 6-C.Thomas. 6-C.Thomas runs 36 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
02:46
pos
7
6
Point After TD 14:55
92-J.Koehnke extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 15:00
5-D.Hammond runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
46
yds
02:41
pos
6
0
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Team Stats
1st Downs 19 17
Rushing 14 5
Passing 5 12
Penalty 0 0
3rd Down Conv 6-13 5-11
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-1
Total Net Yards 352 346
Total Plays 64 57
Avg Gain 5.5 6.1
Net Yards Rushing 242 95
Rush Attempts 51 29
Avg Rush Yards 4.7 3.3
Net Yards Passing 110 251
Comp. - Att. 8-13 20-28
Yards Per Pass 8.5 9.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-3 2-9
Penalties - Yards 2-10 2-10
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 2
Passing TDs 1 2
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 1-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 4-38.8 4-33.0
Return Yards 0 83
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 2-33
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-50
Kicking 3/4 4/5
Extra Points 1/2 3/4
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Air Force 2-1 0103619
20 Boise State 4-0 01071330
BOISE -7.5, O/U 53.5
Albertsons Stadium Boise, ID
 110 PASS YDS 251
242 RUSH YDS 95
352 TOTAL YDS 346
Air Force
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 83 1 1 129.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 83 1 1 129.7
D. Hammond III 6/11 83 1 1
I. Sanders 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 30 0 0 226.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 30 0 0 226.0
I. Sanders 2/2 30 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Birdow 33 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 67 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 67 0
T. Birdow 18 67 0 13
D. Hammond III 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 62 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 62 1
D. Hammond III 12 62 1 14
K. Remsberg 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 59 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 59 0
K. Remsberg 10 59 0 14
T. Jackson 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 38 0
T. Jackson 6 38 0 20
J. Stoner 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Stoner 1 9 0 9
I. Sanders 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
I. Sanders 2 5 0 6
B. Waters 20 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
B. Waters 2 2 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Sanders 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 86 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 86 1
G. Sanders 5 86 1 31
B. Waters 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
B. Waters 2 19 0 11
B. Peterson 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
B. Peterson 1 8 0 8
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fejedelem 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
J. Fejedelem 8-1 0.0 0
L. Wills 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 1.0
L. Wills 8-0 1.0 0
G. Kauppila 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
G. Kauppila 4-2 0.0 0
D. Meeks 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
D. Meeks 4-2 0.0 0
Z. Lewis 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Z. Lewis 4-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
K. Johnson 3-1 1.0 0
M. Bugg III 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Bugg III 3-1 0.0 0
M. Fifita 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Fifita 2-1 0.0 0
K. Nunez 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Nunez 2-1 0.0 0
J. Jackson 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. Jackson 2-1 0.0 0
G. Donaldson 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Donaldson 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Koehnke 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/2
J. Koehnke 2/2 31 1/2 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Scott 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 38.8 3
C. Scott 4 38.8 3 41
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Boise State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 263 2 0 183.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.1% 263 2 0 183.4
H. Bachmeier 19/26 263 2 0
C. Cord 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% -3 0 0 37.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% -3 0 0 37.4
C. Cord 1/2 -3 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 73 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 73 2
R. Mahone 13 73 2 10
A. Van Buren 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 10 0
A. Van Buren 3 10 0 5
G. Holani 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
G. Holani 5 6 0 3
H. Bachmeier 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 6 0
H. Bachmeier 5 6 0 5
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
K. Shakir 2 2 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Thomas 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 119 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 119 1
C. Thomas 5 119 1 36
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
J. Hightower 5 48 0 16
J. Bates 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 43 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 43 1
J. Bates 3 43 1 28
A. Butler 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
A. Butler 2 24 0 13
G. Collingham 5 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
G. Collingham 2 14 0 8
K. Shakir 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
K. Shakir 2 9 0 12
R. Mahone 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
R. Mahone 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
S. Lui 98 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-4 0 0.0
S. Lui 12-4 0.0 0
K. Buffalo 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-3 0 0.0
K. Buffalo 8-3 0.0 0
E. Noa 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 1.0
E. Noa 7-3 1.0 0
R. Whimpey 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-5 0 0.0
R. Whimpey 5-5 0.0 0
C. Hatada 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
C. Hatada 4-3 0.0 0
S. Igiehon 90 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
S. Igiehon 4-2 0.0 0
D. Moa 55 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Moa 3-2 0.0 0
J. Walker 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Walker 3-1 0.0 0
B. Wickersham 25 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-4 0 0.0
B. Wickersham 3-4 0.0 0
K. Kaniho 28 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
K. Kaniho 3-0 0.0 1
K. Nawahine 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 0.0
K. Nawahine 2-4 0.0 0
A. Williams 26 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
C. Weaver 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Weaver 1-1 0.0 0
D. Washington 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Washington 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Sachse 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/4
E. Sachse 1/1 40 3/4 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Velazquez 46 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 33.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 33.0 0
J. Velazquez 4 33.0 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Hightower 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 16.5 19 0
J. Hightower 2 16.5 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:29 AF 23 4:48 8 26 Punt
7:48 AF 42 2:44 6 17 Punt
3:07 BOISE 46 2:41 6 46 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 AF 30 2:18 5 9 Punt
5:58 AF 35 5:35 13 52 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 AF 25 0:00 5 21 Punt
11:24 AF 43 3:58 7 43 FG
0:34 AF 25 0:00 6 27 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:30 AF 25 0:28 3 48 INT
4:34 AF 25 2:01 7 75 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BOISE 25 1:01 4 23 Punt
8:35 BOISE 10 0:41 3 2 Punt
4:25 BOISE 20 1:14 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:55 BOISE 20 2:46 9 80 TD
9:10 BOISE 17 2:53 9 69 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:08 BOISE 15 0:39 3 5 Punt
6:34 BOISE 23 5:53 11 77 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:00 BOISE 48 4:24 8 52 TD
7:32 AF 27 2:53 5 27 TD
2:27 AF 49 1:25 4 19
