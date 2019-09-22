Drive Chart
SJST
ARK

No Text

San Jose State upsets Arkansas with late score

  • AP
  • Sep 22, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Coming into Saturday night, the last time San Jose State beat a power conference opponent was in 2006 when the Spartans beat Stanford - a team that finished 1-11 - by a single point. Cardinal coach Walt Harris, who was in his second season, was fired at its conclusion.

Arkansas coach Chad Morris is in his second season, coming off a 2-10 year and Saturday's game between his Razorbacks and San Jose State was only briefly that close.

DeJon Packer's 19-yard touchdown scamper with 1:13 left lifted three-touchdown underdog San Jose State past Arkansas on the road, 31-24. Third-year Spartans coach Brent Brennan's team went 1-11 last year and 2-11 the year before.

''It's been two really, really hard years,'' Brennan said. ''To see (us) rise to the occasion, to stay together, to keep believing. We didn't fold. We actually bowed up. We made it hard on them.''

Packer's score was the game-winner, but San Jose State's (2-1) five interceptions of Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel were the true catalyst. Two of Starkel's picks came after he and the Arkansas offense had marched into the red zone. But an overthrow was picked off by Jay Lenard at the 13 on the first drive after halftime and an errant pass was nabbed by Nehemi Shelton at the 1 on the next series.

Those came when Arkansas (2-2) was already trailing, 24-7

''This performance is completely unacceptable,'' Morris said. ''You get what you deserve in life. We didn't deserve to win this football game.''

San Jose State scored on each its final three possessions of the first half, breaking a 7-all tie behind quarterback Josh Love's 18-for-26, 240-yard passing performance to that point. He would finish with a career-high 32 completions on 49 attempts for 402 yards and two touchdowns, both of which seemed unlikely if not for Arkansas' harried defensive play.

An improbable third-down conversion propelled San Jose State to its third first-half touchdown. A 5-yard pass over the middle on third-and-10 should have ended the Spartans' drive. But instead of turning up field and trying to force his way through, Tre Walker - who finished with 161 yards on 12 catches - danced, waited on blockers and turned the opposite way, finding the edge, picking up 20 yards and drawing a smattering of boos from the Arkansas crowd. Those calls of disapproval disappeared four plays later, replaced by silence brought on by incredulity after Love threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Holiness to make the score 24-7.

It came after some on the Arkansas defense boasted during the week about shutting down the San Jose State defense. Spartans offensive lineman Troy Kowalski, who in his fifth season has never seen a winning record, cried when the final horn sounded.

''Being here, this my fifth year, being through what I've been through, coming to an SEC school, no one believes in you,'' Kowalski said. ''One of their linebackers says, `You're going to run for zero yards against us.'

''It means so much to me.''

Starkel was making just his second start of the season. He failed to win the job out of fall camp, but replaced an ineffective Ben Hicks in the second half of Arkansas' Week 2 loss to Ole Miss and then led the Razorbacks to a 21-point win over Colorado State last week in throwing for 305 yards. He never looked like the same quarterback against San Jose State.

Besides his five interceptions, three more of his passes bounced in and out of the hands of Spartans defenders. He didn't receive much help from the Arkansas rushing attack, either, as the Razorbacks ran for just 131 yards on 32 carries and didn't score. Starkel finished 28 for 50 for 356 yards, the most by an Arkansas quarterback since October 2016 against Alabama.

''I feel like I let everybody down,'' Starkel said. ''I let my teammates down, my brothers, my family, these coaches who work so hard to prepare us, get us in the right calls. I just let them down.''

The Texas A&M transfer did lead Arkansas to a 24-all tie after trailing by 14 in the fourth-quarter. He threw two touchdown passes in the final 15 minutes, including the tying score on an 8-yard pass to Trey Knox with 2:56 left. Love and San Jose State responded with a 5-play, 75-yard series capped by Packer's touchdown. Starkel then threw his final interception on the next play, a last-ditch deep ball.

The boos grew louder again as Arkansas walked off the field after the game. Morris, despite the clear rebuild he had to begin upon his December 2017 arrival, knows the pressure is on after a poor first 16 games under his watch.

''Outplayed us, outcoached us, and I was very disappointed in the effort we got tonight,'' he said. ''For three quarters, they were the SEC football team.''

THE TAKEAWAY

San Jose State: A 2-1 start is the Spartans' best since 2015, the last time they made a postseason bowl.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are searching for answers as they prepare for the bulk of SEC play. Arkansas hasn't won consecutive games since beating Ole Miss and Coastal Carolina, each by a single point, in then-coach Bret Bielema's final season in 2017.

TURBULENCE IN THE AIR

Arkansas' five interceptions thrown are tied for the second most in a game in school history. The last time a Razorbacks quarterback threw five picks was in the 1991 Independence Bowl when Arkansas, then in the Southwest Conference, lost to Georgia, 24-15

FIRST TIME EVER

San Jose State had never beaten an SEC opponent until Saturday. It was just the Spartans' third win over a power conference team this century. The two previous both came against Stanford.

HE SAID IT

''Last drive, everybody on the sidelines is coming up to you and saying they believe in you. That's been the big word this week, believing in yourself,'' Love said.

UP NEXT

San Jose State opens its Mountain West Conference season Friday night when the Spartans travel to Air Force.

Arkansas will look to snap a seven-game losing streak to SEC foe Texas A&M when the two meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, next Saturday.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:13
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 1:20
21-D.Packer runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
01:36
pos
30
24
Point After TD 2:56
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
24
Point After TD 2:56
19-C.Limpert extra point is good. Penalty on ARK 14-C.Harrell Holding 10 yards enforced at SJS 2.
plays
yds
pos
25
24
Touchdown 2:56
17-N.Starkel complete to 7-T.Knox. 7-T.Knox runs 8 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
95
yds
03:03
pos
24
23
Point After TD 13:10
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
17
Touchdown 13:21
17-N.Starkel complete to 19-T.Morris. 19-T.Morris runs 30 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
80
yds
01:11
pos
24
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 5:25
19-C.Limpert 48 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
26
yds
01:44
pos
24
10
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:06
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
7
Touchdown 1:16
12-J.Love complete to 1-I.Holiness. 1-I.Holiness runs 26 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
79
yds
03:48
pos
23
7
Field Goal 6:22
39-M.Mercurio 47 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
47
yds
02:07
pos
17
7
Point After TD 14:18
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 14:25
16-N.Nash runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
28
yds
00:35
pos
13
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:07
19-C.Limpert extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 1:17
17-N.Starkel complete to 8-M.Woods. 8-M.Woods runs 62 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
72
yds
01:14
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:44
39-M.Mercurio extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:50
12-J.Love complete to 11-J.Blackwell. 11-J.Blackwell runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
1:53
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 26
Rushing 5 7
Passing 19 16
Penalty 3 3
3rd Down Conv 4-12 6-15
4th Down Conv 0-1 1-3
Total Net Yards 494 487
Total Plays 73 82
Avg Gain 6.8 5.9
Net Yards Rushing 101 131
Rush Attempts 24 32
Avg Rush Yards 4.2 4.1
Net Yards Passing 393 356
Comp. - Att. 32-49 28-50
Yards Per Pass 8.0 7.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-9 0-0
Penalties - Yards 9-85 6-62
Touchdowns 4 3
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 5
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 5
Punts - Avg 5-41.6 3-41.0
Return Yards 77 54
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 3-61
Int. - Returns 5-77 1--7
Kicking 5/6 4/4
Extra Points 4/4 3/3
Field Goals 1/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
San Jose State 2-1 7170731
Arkansas 2-2 7031424
ARK -20.5, O/U 61.5
Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium Fayetteville, AR
 393 PASS YDS 356
101 RUSH YDS 131
494 TOTAL YDS 487
San Jose State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 402 2 1 143.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.3% 402 2 1 143.6
J. Love 32/49 402 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 40 1
D. Packer 8 40 1 19
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 34 0
T. Nevens 6 34 0 23
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 26 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 1
N. Nash 4 26 1 15
I. Hamilton 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 13 0
I. Hamilton 1 13 0 13
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
I. Holiness 1 2 0 2
J. Love 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Love 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Walker 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
12 161 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 161 0
T. Walker 12 161 0 20
I. Holiness 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 64 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 64 1
I. Holiness 4 64 1 32
B. Gaither 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 50 0
B. Gaither 1 50 0 50
J. Blackwell 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 1
J. Blackwell 4 49 1 24
I. Hamilton 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 46 0
I. Hamilton 5 46 0 17
D. Deese Jr. 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
D. Deese Jr. 3 22 0 14
A. Crump 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Crump 1 5 0 5
B. Foley 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Foley 1 3 0 3
B. Humphreys 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
B. Humphreys 1 2 0 2
D. Packer 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Packer 0 0 0 0
N. Nash 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
N. Nash 0 0 0 0
T. Nevens 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Nevens 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
N. Shelton 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Shelton 0-0 0.0 1
E. Aguayo 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
E. Aguayo 0-0 0.0 1
J. Lenard 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Lenard 0-0 0.0 1
B. Brown II 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
B. Brown II 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Mercurio 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
M. Mercurio 1/2 47 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Galland 43 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 41.6 0
A. Galland 5 41.6 0 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Arkansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 356 3 5 115.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56% 356 3 5 115.6
N. Starkel 28/50 356 3 5
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 91 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 91 0
R. Boyd 18 91 0 18
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 32 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 32 0
D. Whaley 12 32 0 16
N. Starkel 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 8 0
N. Starkel 2 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Woods 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 115 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 115 1
M. Woods 4 115 1 62
T. Knox 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 83 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 83 1
T. Knox 8 83 1 19
T. Morris 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 60 1
T. Morris 4 60 1 30
D. Whaley 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
D. Whaley 4 40 0 22
C. O'Grady 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 33 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 33 0
C. O'Grady 4 33 0 12
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
D. Warren 1 15 0 15
R. Boyd 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 0
R. Boyd 3 10 0 8
C. Harrell 14 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Harrell 0 0 0 0
K. Jackson 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. Jackson 0 0 0 0
T. Jackson 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Bell 86 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Bell 2-0 1.0 0
K. Curl 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Curl 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Limpert 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
C. Limpert 1/1 48 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Loy 42 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 41.0 1
S. Loy 3 41.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Warren 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 23 0
D. Warren 2 21.5 23 0
C. Hayden 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 18.0 18 0
C. Hayden 1 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SJST 25 2:10 7 75 TD
11:36 SJST 15 0:40 3 7 Punt
6:55 SJST 6 3:45 10 66 FG Miss
1:07 SJST 25 0:00 2 9 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ARK 28 0:35 2 28 TD
8:29 SJST 23 2:07 7 47 FG
5:04 SJST 21 3:48 9 79 TD
0:21 SJST 50 0:12 2 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:50 SJST 13 1:23 8 32 Downs
8:33 SJST 14 1:17 3 -3 Punt
5:07 SJST 25 3:31 7 35 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:10 SJST 25 2:25 7 29 Punt
9:19 SJST 44 3:14 7 22 Punt
2:56 SJST 25 1:36 6 70 TD
1:13 SJST 30 0:09 2 -2 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:44 ARK 36 0:34 3 5 Punt
10:27 ARK 34 2:57 11 60 Downs
2:31 ARK 28 1:14 5 72 TD
0:40 ARK 34 0:23 3 38 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:18 ARK 21 5:14 14 56 Downs
6:15 ARK 26 1:04 3 4 Punt
1:06 ARK 25 0:36 6 24 INT
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 ARK 25 0:00 8 3 INT
10:50 ARK 50 1:43 7 -36 INT
7:09 ARK 45 1:44 5 26 FG
1:32 ARK 20 1:11 9 80 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:39 ARK 20 1:15 3 7 Punt
5:59 ARK 20 3:03 9 95 TD
1:13 ARK 27 0:00 1 3 INT
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores