|MICH
|WISC
Taylor helps No. 13 Wisconsin trounce No. 11 Michigan 35-14
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor needed only a quarter Saturday to improve upon his rushing total from the Badgers' lopsided loss to Michigan last season.
Taylor ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Jack Coan added a career-high two rushing touchdowns and No. 13 Wisconsin made it look easy in a 35-14 victory over No. 11 Michigan.
In the first quarter alone, Taylor had 143 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yarder. Taylor missed the second quarter due to cramps, but the 2018 Doak Walker Award winner returned in the third to finish with 23 carries to help the Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) avenge their 38-13 loss to the Wolverines from a year ago.
''I think we made (a statement),'' said Taylor, who ran for 101 yards against Michigan last season. ''It's going to be tough to come into Camp Randall (Stadium) and come out with an easy win. You have to play for 60 minutes. You have to play until the clock hits zero in the fourth quarter.''
Michigan's struggles to hold on to the ball continued as the Wolverines suffered another embarrassing loss under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan is 1-6 on the road against ranked opponents under Harbaugh, who took over the program in 2015.
''We were outplayed, outprepared, outcoached, the whole thing both offensively and defensively,'' Harbaugh said. ''It was thorough.''
The game was so one-sided that the 80,245 in attendance chanted ''overrated, overrated'' to a Michigan team expected to contend for the Big Ten championship. Michigan also had to make a quarterback change.
Harbaugh elected to sit Shea Patterson late in the first half in favor of backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey. Patterson, who fumbled twice in each of Michigan's first two games, left after completing 4 of 9 passes with 88 yards and an interception.
''He was being evaluated at halftime so we went with Dylan to start the second half,'' Harbaugh said.
Patterson returned in the second half after McCaffrey was knocked out of the game on a play that caused Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson to receive a targeting penalty. Safety Eric Burrell also was ejected following a targeting call.
Patterson finished 14 of 32 for 219 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.
''We've got a lot to fix,'' Harbaugh said. ''We want to be able to run the ball and throw the ball both equally and efficient. The little things we've got to do, we've got to do better.''
Wisconsin got better production from its quarterback.
Coan, in only his seventh start, had a 1-yard touchdown run and a 25-yarder that made it 28-0 just before the half. Coan, who was recruited by Michigan, also passed for 128 yards.
''I think it's his leadership, Taylor said of Coan. ''You kind of want to give your all for Jack. When he steps into the huddle, he's telling us: `Let's be tough. This is a huge drive right here. Let's go. Let's do this together.' On the other side, he has a heck of an arm and makes great plays. I really like his leadership style.''
Wisconsin has outscored South Florida, Central Michigan and now Michigan by a combined score of 145-14.
Zack Baun and Jack Sanborn each had a sack to lead another dominant effort by Wisconsin's defense. Baun now has a sack in each of Wisconsin's three games.
''Yes, we're gritty,'' Baun said. ''After the first two games, I feel like the world didn't want to say we were the best defense in the country. (They said) we didn't have the best running back in the country and we didn't have the best O-line in the country. And we really made an effort to make a statement this game.''
Wisconsin inside linebacker Chris Orr and Burrell each recovered a fumble. Burrell and safety John Torchio each had an interception.
THE TAKEAWAY
Michigan: The Wolverines struggled to get anything going offensively, as the unit continues to sputter under first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. The Wolverines have lost each of their last six road games with Wisconsin.
Wisconsin: After going 8-5 a year ago, the Badgers proved they're again a force in the Big Ten.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Wisconsin will likely move into the top 10. The Badgers were a 3 1/2-point favorite against the Wolverines and proceeded to dominate the Big Ten preseason favorite.
MAN OF THE PEOPLE
Donovan Peoples-Jones returned for Michigan after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. The junior receiver had a 5-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.
EYEING THE CROWN
Wisconsin has scored at least 35 points in each of its first three games for the first time since 2011. That team, led by Russell Wilson, won the Big Ten championship.
INJURIES
Michigan linebacker Josh Ross had a boot on his right foot following the loss.
UP NEXT
Michigan: Hosts Rutgers on Sept. 28.
Wisconsin: Takes on Northwestern on Sept. 28 at home.
---
Follow Keith Jenkins on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins
---
For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|15
|25
|Rushing
|0
|16
|Passing
|10
|8
|Penalty
|5
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|0-11
|5-13
|4th Down Conv
|3-4
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|284
|476
|Total Plays
|61
|73
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|6.5
|Net Yards Rushing
|40
|359
|Rush Attempts
|19
|57
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.1
|6.3
|Net Yards Passing
|244
|117
|Comp. - Att.
|17-42
|13-16
|Yards Per Pass
|5.8
|7.3
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-15
|1-11
|Penalties - Yards
|3-45
|9-69
|Touchdowns
|2
|5
|Rushing TDs
|0
|5
|Passing TDs
|2
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|0
|Fumbles - Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Int. Thrown
|2
|0
|Punts - Avg
|5-51.0
|4-46.5
|Return Yards
|20
|56
|Punts - Returns
|3-20
|4-39
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-11
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|2-6
|Kicking
|0/1
|5/6
|Extra Points
|0/0
|5/5
|Field Goals
|0/1
|0/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|244
|PASS YDS
|117
|
|
|40
|RUSH YDS
|359
|
|
|284
|TOTAL YDS
|476
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|14/32
|219
|2
|1
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|3/8
|40
|0
|0
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|0/2
|0
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
|D. McCaffrey
|3
|21
|0
|9
|
C. Turner 3 RB
|C. Turner
|6
|17
|0
|6
|
J. Milton 5 QB
|J. Milton
|2
|6
|0
|6
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|2
|6
|0
|3
|
B. Mason 42 DL
|B. Mason
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
S. Patterson 2 QB
|S. Patterson
|3
|-1
|0
|4
|
H. Haskins 25 RB
|H. Haskins
|1
|-3
|0
|-3
|
J. Runyan 75 OL
|J. Runyan
|1
|-9
|0
|-9
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|2
|81
|0
|68
|
N. Collins 4 WR
|N. Collins
|3
|66
|0
|32
|
T. Black 7 WR
|T. Black
|3
|57
|0
|32
|
S. McKeon 84 TE
|S. McKeon
|2
|24
|1
|18
|
N. Eubanks 82 TE
|N. Eubanks
|3
|20
|0
|11
|
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
|D. Peoples-Jones
|1
|5
|1
|5
|
C. Turner 3 RB
|C. Turner
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
C. Johnson 6 WR
|C. Johnson
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
M. Sainristil 19 WR
|M. Sainristil
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
|Z. Charbonnet
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|
J. Runyan 75 OL
|J. Runyan
|1
|-6
|0
|-6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
K. Hudson 7 LB
|K. Hudson
|11-2
|1.0
|0
|
B. Hawkins 20 DB
|B. Hawkins
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
|A. Hutchinson
|8-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. McGrone 44 LB
|C. McGrone
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Metellus 14 DB
|J. Metellus
|5-3
|0.0
|0
|
J. Anthony 34 LB
|J. Anthony
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ross 12 LB
|J. Ross
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Thomas 1 DB
|A. Thomas
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
C. Kemp 2 DL
|C. Kemp
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Hill 24 DB
|L. Hill
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Paye 19 DL
|K. Paye
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Woods 26 DB
|J. Woods
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. Gray 31 DB
|V. Gray
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. George 57 DL
|J. George
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Uche 6 LB
|J. Uche
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Gil 8 LB
|D. Gil
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
W. Hart 17 P
|W. Hart
|5
|51.0
|1
|61
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Glasgow 29 LB
|J. Glasgow
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Bell 8 WR
|R. Bell
|3
|6.7
|12
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|13/16
|128
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|23
|203
|2
|72
|
B. Shaw 7 RB
|B. Shaw
|3
|53
|0
|42
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|4
|40
|0
|23
|
N. Watson 14 RB
|N. Watson
|13
|31
|0
|6
|
J. Coan 17 QB
|J. Coan
|7
|12
|2
|25
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
J. Chenal 44 FB
|J. Chenal
|2
|5
|1
|3
|
B. Schipper 29 RB
|B. Schipper
|1
|4
|0
|4
|
M. Stokke 34 FB
|M. Stokke
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
G. Groshek 37 RB
|G. Groshek
|2
|38
|0
|20
|
Q. Cephus 87 WR
|Q. Cephus
|2
|36
|0
|26
|
J. Ferguson 84 TE
|J. Ferguson
|3
|28
|0
|11
|
A. Taylor 4 WR
|A. Taylor
|3
|13
|0
|8
|
D. Davis III 6 WR
|D. Davis III
|2
|8
|0
|5
|
J. Taylor 23 RB
|J. Taylor
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
B. Schipper 29 RB
|B. Schipper
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Sanborn 57 LB
|J. Sanborn
|7-1
|1.0
|0
|
Z. Baun 56 LB
|Z. Baun
|6-1
|1.0
|0
|
E. Burrell 25 S
|E. Burrell
|3-0
|0.0
|1
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Harrell 8 CB
|D. Harrell
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Pearson 2 S
|R. Pearson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Henningsen 92 DE
|M. Henningsen
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Orr 54 LB
|C. Orr
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Wilder 18 S
|C. Wilder
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
|I. Loudermilk
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Burks 41 LB
|N. Burks
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Johnson 59 LB
|T. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 21 CB
|C. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Grass 39 LB
|T. Grass
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Torchio 19 S
|J. Torchio
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
K. Benton 95 NT
|K. Benton
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
G. Rand 93 DE
|G. Rand
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Larsh 19 K
|C. Larsh
|0/1
|0
|5/5
|5
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Lotti 15 P
|A. Lotti
|4
|46.5
|1
|53
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
F. Hicks 1 CB
|F. Hicks
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
|A. Cruickshank
|1
|11.0
|11
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
J. Dunn 16 WR
|J. Dunn
|4
|9.8
|14
|0
-
15UCF
PITT
31
28
3rd 1:23 ABC
-
SMU
25TCU
31
24
3rd 0:01 FS1
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
63
3rd 0:00 BTN
-
BGREEN
KENTST
13
55
4th 5:03
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
10
38
4th 9:43 ESPNU
-
LVILLE
FSU
24
21
4th 12:06 ESPN
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
21
10
4th 14:21 CBS
-
APLST
UNC
34
24
4th 10:22
-
WYO
TULSA
7
17
4th 14:48 CBSSN
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
4th 5:10 NFLN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
19
4th 12:40 ABC
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
24
3rd 8:19 SECN+
-
UK
MISSST
10
21
3rd 4:00 SECN
-
CMICH
MIAMI
2
14
3rd 4:22 ACCN
-
WVU
KANSAS
17
7
3rd 10:31 ESPN+
-
HAMP
LIB
0
6
1st 10:29 ESPN+
-
WAG
FAU
0
7
1st 9:20 ESPN+
-
WMMARY
ECU
0
7
1st 5:55
-
NMEXST
NMEX
31
31
2nd 0:00 ATSN
-
CCTST
EMICH
15
28
Delay
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPNU
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESPN2
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESPN+
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
RICE
0
057.5 O/U
+27
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
BALLST
NCST
0
058.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
ODU
21UVA
0
047.5 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
SIL
ARKST
0
062 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
0
072 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
0
056.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm FBOOK
-
SJST
ARK
0
061.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
0
061.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
NEVADA
UTEP
0
051.5 O/U
+14
Sat 8:00pm
-
7ND
3UGA
0
059 O/U
-15.5
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
NEB
ILL
0
062 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm BTN
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
054.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
0
048.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
0
059 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
0
053 O/U
+4
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
066.5 O/U
-14.5
Sun 12:00am FBOOK