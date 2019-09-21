Drive Chart
Taylor helps No. 13 Wisconsin trounce No. 11 Michigan 35-14

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor needed only a quarter Saturday to improve upon his rushing total from the Badgers' lopsided loss to Michigan last season.

Taylor ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns, Jack Coan added a career-high two rushing touchdowns and No. 13 Wisconsin made it look easy in a 35-14 victory over No. 11 Michigan.

In the first quarter alone, Taylor had 143 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yarder. Taylor missed the second quarter due to cramps, but the 2018 Doak Walker Award winner returned in the third to finish with 23 carries to help the Badgers (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) avenge their 38-13 loss to the Wolverines from a year ago.

''I think we made (a statement),'' said Taylor, who ran for 101 yards against Michigan last season. ''It's going to be tough to come into Camp Randall (Stadium) and come out with an easy win. You have to play for 60 minutes. You have to play until the clock hits zero in the fourth quarter.''

Michigan's struggles to hold on to the ball continued as the Wolverines suffered another embarrassing loss under coach Jim Harbaugh. Michigan is 1-6 on the road against ranked opponents under Harbaugh, who took over the program in 2015.

''We were outplayed, outprepared, outcoached, the whole thing both offensively and defensively,'' Harbaugh said. ''It was thorough.''

The game was so one-sided that the 80,245 in attendance chanted ''overrated, overrated'' to a Michigan team expected to contend for the Big Ten championship. Michigan also had to make a quarterback change.

Harbaugh elected to sit Shea Patterson late in the first half in favor of backup quarterback Dylan McCaffrey. Patterson, who fumbled twice in each of Michigan's first two games, left after completing 4 of 9 passes with 88 yards and an interception.

''He was being evaluated at halftime so we went with Dylan to start the second half,'' Harbaugh said.

Patterson returned in the second half after McCaffrey was knocked out of the game on a play that caused Wisconsin safety Reggie Pearson to receive a targeting penalty. Safety Eric Burrell also was ejected following a targeting call.

Patterson finished 14 of 32 for 219 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

''We've got a lot to fix,'' Harbaugh said. ''We want to be able to run the ball and throw the ball both equally and efficient. The little things we've got to do, we've got to do better.''

Wisconsin got better production from its quarterback.

Coan, in only his seventh start, had a 1-yard touchdown run and a 25-yarder that made it 28-0 just before the half. Coan, who was recruited by Michigan, also passed for 128 yards.

''I think it's his leadership, Taylor said of Coan. ''You kind of want to give your all for Jack. When he steps into the huddle, he's telling us: `Let's be tough. This is a huge drive right here. Let's go. Let's do this together.' On the other side, he has a heck of an arm and makes great plays. I really like his leadership style.''

Wisconsin has outscored South Florida, Central Michigan and now Michigan by a combined score of 145-14.

Zack Baun and Jack Sanborn each had a sack to lead another dominant effort by Wisconsin's defense. Baun now has a sack in each of Wisconsin's three games.

''Yes, we're gritty,'' Baun said. ''After the first two games, I feel like the world didn't want to say we were the best defense in the country. (They said) we didn't have the best running back in the country and we didn't have the best O-line in the country. And we really made an effort to make a statement this game.''

Wisconsin inside linebacker Chris Orr and Burrell each recovered a fumble. Burrell and safety John Torchio each had an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Michigan: The Wolverines struggled to get anything going offensively, as the unit continues to sputter under first-year offensive coordinator Josh Gattis. The Wolverines have lost each of their last six road games with Wisconsin.

Wisconsin: After going 8-5 a year ago, the Badgers proved they're again a force in the Big Ten.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Wisconsin will likely move into the top 10. The Badgers were a 3 1/2-point favorite against the Wolverines and proceeded to dominate the Big Ten preseason favorite.

MAN OF THE PEOPLE

Donovan Peoples-Jones returned for Michigan after missing two games with an undisclosed injury. The junior receiver had a 5-yard touchdown reception late in the fourth quarter.

EYEING THE CROWN

Wisconsin has scored at least 35 points in each of its first three games for the first time since 2011. That team, led by Russell Wilson, won the Big Ten championship.

INJURIES

Michigan linebacker Josh Ross had a boot on his right foot following the loss.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts Rutgers on Sept. 28.

Wisconsin: Takes on Northwestern on Sept. 28 at home.

---

Follow Keith Jenkins on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrKeithJenkins

---

For more AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP- (edited)

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 4:56
2-S.Patterson incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
14
35
Touchdown 5:06
2-S.Patterson complete to 9-D.Peoples-Jones. 9-D.Peoples-Jones runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
69
yds
02:54
pos
14
35
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Two Point Conversion 2:08
2-S.Patterson complete to 7-T.Black. 7-T.Black to WIS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
8
35
Touchdown 2:20
2-S.Patterson complete to 84-S.McKeon. 84-S.McKeon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
02:53
pos
6
35
Point After TD 5:13
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
35
Touchdown 5:33
44-J.Chenal runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
84
yds
07:49
pos
0
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:57
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
28
Touchdown 1:05
17-J.Coan scrambles runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
43
yds
00:17
pos
0
27
Point After TD 6:40
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 6:43
17-J.Coan runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
15
plays
80
yds
00:11
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:43
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:53
23-J.Taylor runs 72 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
72
yds
00:13
pos
0
13
Point After TD 8:35
19-C.Larsh extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 8:42
23-J.Taylor runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
75
yds
06:18
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 15 25
Rushing 0 16
Passing 10 8
Penalty 5 1
3rd Down Conv 0-11 5-13
4th Down Conv 3-4 3-3
Total Net Yards 284 476
Total Plays 61 73
Avg Gain 4.7 6.5
Net Yards Rushing 40 359
Rush Attempts 19 57
Avg Rush Yards 2.1 6.3
Net Yards Passing 244 117
Comp. - Att. 17-42 13-16
Yards Per Pass 5.8 7.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-15 1-11
Penalties - Yards 3-45 9-69
Touchdowns 2 5
Rushing TDs 0 5
Passing TDs 2 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 4 0
Fumbles - Lost 3-2 0-0
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-51.0 4-46.5
Return Yards 20 56
Punts - Returns 3-20 4-39
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-11
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-6
Kicking 0/1 5/6
Extra Points 0/0 5/5
Field Goals 0/1 0/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
11 Michigan 2-1 008614
13 Wisconsin 3-0 14147035
WISC -3.5, O/U 45
Camp Randall Stadium Madison, WI
 244 PASS YDS 117
40 RUSH YDS 359
284 TOTAL YDS 476
Michigan
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 219 2 1 115.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
43.8% 219 2 1 115.6
S. Patterson 14/32 219 2 1
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 40 0 0 79.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
37.5% 40 0 0 79.5
D. McCaffrey 3/8 40 0 0
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
J. Milton 0/2 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McCaffrey 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 21 0
D. McCaffrey 3 21 0 9
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 17 0
C. Turner 6 17 0 6
J. Milton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
J. Milton 2 6 0 6
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
Z. Charbonnet 2 6 0 3
B. Mason 42 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
B. Mason 1 3 0 3
S. Patterson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -1 0
S. Patterson 3 -1 0 4
H. Haskins 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -3 0
H. Haskins 1 -3 0 -3
J. Runyan 75 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -9 0
J. Runyan 1 -9 0 -9
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 81 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 81 0
R. Bell 2 81 0 68
N. Collins 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 66 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 66 0
N. Collins 3 66 0 32
T. Black 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 57 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 57 0
T. Black 3 57 0 32
S. McKeon 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 1
S. McKeon 2 24 1 18
N. Eubanks 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
N. Eubanks 3 20 0 11
D. Peoples-Jones 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
D. Peoples-Jones 1 5 1 5
C. Turner 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
C. Turner 1 4 0 4
C. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Johnson 1 3 0 3
M. Sainristil 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Sainristil 0 0 0 0
Z. Charbonnet 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
Z. Charbonnet 1 -1 0 -1
J. Runyan 75 OL
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
J. Runyan 1 -6 0 -6
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Hudson 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-2 0 1.0
K. Hudson 11-2 1.0 0
B. Hawkins 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
B. Hawkins 8-2 0.0 0
A. Hutchinson 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
A. Hutchinson 8-1 0.0 0
C. McGrone 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
C. McGrone 5-0 0.0 0
J. Metellus 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-3 0 0.0
J. Metellus 5-3 0.0 0
J. Anthony 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
J. Anthony 4-0 0.0 0
J. Ross 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Ross 3-0 0.0 0
A. Thomas 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
A. Thomas 3-0 0.0 0
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
J. Glasgow 3-3 0.0 0
C. Kemp 2 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Kemp 2-1 0.0 0
L. Hill 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Hill 2-0 0.0 0
K. Paye 19 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
K. Paye 2-1 0.0 0
J. Woods 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 2-0 0.0 0
V. Gray 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
V. Gray 2-1 0.0 0
J. George 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. George 1-0 0.0 0
J. Uche 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Uche 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gil 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gil 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
W. Hart 17 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 51.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 51.0 1
W. Hart 5 51.0 1 61
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Glasgow 29 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
J. Glasgow 1 0.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Bell 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 6.7 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 6.7 12 0
R. Bell 3 6.7 12 0
Wisconsin
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 128 0 0 148.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
81.3% 128 0 0 148.5
J. Coan 13/16 128 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
23 203 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
23 203 2
J. Taylor 23 203 2 72
B. Shaw 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 53 0
B. Shaw 3 53 0 42
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 40 0
G. Groshek 4 40 0 23
N. Watson 14 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 31 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 31 0
N. Watson 13 31 0 6
J. Coan 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 12 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 2
J. Coan 7 12 2 25
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Taylor 1 11 0 11
J. Chenal 44 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 1
J. Chenal 2 5 1 3
B. Schipper 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
B. Schipper 1 4 0 4
M. Stokke 34 FB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
M. Stokke 1 2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Groshek 37 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 38 0
G. Groshek 2 38 0 20
Q. Cephus 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 36 0
Q. Cephus 2 36 0 26
J. Ferguson 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
J. Ferguson 3 28 0 11
A. Taylor 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 13 0
A. Taylor 3 13 0 8
D. Davis III 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
D. Davis III 2 8 0 5
J. Taylor 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
J. Taylor 1 5 0 5
B. Schipper 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Schipper 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Sanborn 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.0
J. Sanborn 7-1 1.0 0
Z. Baun 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 1.0
Z. Baun 6-1 1.0 0
E. Burrell 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 1 0.0
E. Burrell 3-0 0.0 1
F. Hicks 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
F. Hicks 3-0 0.0 0
D. Harrell 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Harrell 3-0 0.0 0
R. Pearson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Pearson 2-1 0.0 0
M. Henningsen 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Henningsen 2-0 0.0 0
C. Orr 54 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Orr 1-0 0.0 0
C. Wilder 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Wilder 1-0 0.0 0
I. Loudermilk 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Loudermilk 1-0 0.0 0
N. Burks 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Burks 1-0 0.0 0
T. Johnson 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
T. Grass 39 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Grass 1-0 0.0 0
J. Torchio 19 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Torchio 0-0 0.0 1
K. Benton 95 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Benton 0-1 0.0 0
G. Rand 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Rand 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Larsh 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/1 5/5
C. Larsh 0/1 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Lotti 15 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 46.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 46.5 1
A. Lotti 4 46.5 1 53
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
F. Hicks 1 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
F. Hicks 1 11.0 11 0
A. Cruickshank 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
A. Cruickshank 1 11.0 11 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Dunn 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 9.8 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 9.8 14 0
J. Dunn 4 9.8 14 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
8:35 MICH 25 0:36 3 71 Fumble
3:57 MICH 20 0:47 4 27 Punt
2:43 MICH 25 2:19 8 -4 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:40 MICH 25 0:16 5 17 INT
2:09 MICH 15 0:41 3 -12 Punt
0:57 MICH 25 0:06 3 9 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:47 MICH 25 0:00 5 21 Punt
5:13 MICH 25 2:53 9 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 MICH 27 0:47 3 0 Punt
8:00 MICH 31 2:54 10 69 TD
4:56 MICH 44 1:50 11 -11 Fumble
2:40 MICH 34 1:08 4 20 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WISC 25 6:18 13 75 TD
7:55 WISC 4 3:23 8 47 Punt
3:06 WISC 28 0:13 1 72 TD
0:20 WISC 20 0:11 15 80 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
5:49 WISC 42 2:56 6 0 Punt
1:22 MICH 43 0:17 2 43 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:22 WISC 16 7:49 14 84 TD
2:08 WISC 14 1:20 7 16 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:01 WISC 26 3:16 7 38 FG Miss
3:02 WISC 16 0:18 3 9 Punt
1:29 MICH 46 0:09 2 -2 Game
