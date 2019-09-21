Drive Chart
Trick play helps Pitt upset No. 15 UCF 35-34

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Pittsburgh offensive coordinator Mark Whipple installed the play he dubbed ''Pitt Special'' during the second week of training camp.

Whipple had his first-stringers run it once against the starting defense and it worked. So he made sure the Panthers practiced it during Thursday walkthroughs and tucked it in his back pocket just in case.

Just in case arrived late Saturday afternoon with Pitt trailing 15th-ranked UCF by six and a minute to go. Facing fourth-and-2 at the UCF 3, an official came over and told Whipple the Panthers could still get a first down if they got to the 1.

''Nah, we're going to score,'' Whipple said.

In way that could prove to be the turning point in Pitt's season. UCF's, too.

Running back A.J. Davis took a direct snap from center, ran to his left and flipped the ball to Aaron Mathews, who was heading right. Matthews, a former high school quarterback, thought he might have to make a run at the pylon. When two UCF defenders closed in, Mathews pulled up and found quarterback Kenny Pickett in the end zone, giving the Panthers a euphoric 35-34 victory.

''Kenny claims he has the best hands on the team,'' Mathews said with a smile. ''He's one for one.''

One very big one.

On a day Pickett threw for 224 yards and a score and added 61 on the ground despite exiting for a couple of series late in the third quarter after bruising his right (throwing) shoulder, his heady decision to find a spot in the UCF zone defense and wait for the ball ended UCF's 25-game regular-season winning streak.

UCF had won 27 of its last 28 overall, including the Knights' American Athletic Conference championship game victories the last two years along with their Fiesta Bowl loss to LSU last year.

The play borrowed heavily from the ''Philly Special'' run by the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots two seasons ago. The Panthers put their own spin on it. While Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was wide open in the end zone, Pickett's job was more complicated. He faked a block and then turned into a tight end while waiting for Mathews to find him.

''We were all pumped up about (the call),'' Pickett said. ''I know Aaron was. I have a touchdown catch before him. He was a little (ticked) off about that. We switched roles for a play.''

KNIGHTS STOPPED

UCF (3-1), which hadn't lost since a non-bowl game or conference championship game since falling to South Florida in November 2016, had one last-gasp drive but went nowhere. The Panthers sacked true freshman quarterback Gabriel Dillon twice to deal the Knights' shot of earning a spot in a New Year's Six bowl as the nation's top Group of Five team a serious blow.

''I just think that we did some things - coaches and players - that you can't do on the road if you want to beat a good football team,'' UCF coach Josh Heupel said. ''This one is going to hurt for a while, but we'll get back on Monday and get back after it.''

Dillon passed for 338 yards and two touchdowns but also threw his first two interceptions of the season. Gabriel Davis hauled in 10 passe for 151 yards and two scores, but the Knights' high-tempo offense didn't run as efficiently as it had during three blowouts to start the year.

UCF finished with 423 yards, 180 under its season average. Dillon was sacked six times in all and the Knights were unable to finish off Pitt despite a 31-point outburst spanning the second and third quarters that turned a 21-point deficit into a 10-point lead.

''Give credit to Pitt,'' Heupel said. ''They played a good game and found a way to be plus-one on the scoreboard. I'm proud of the way our kids competed and played.''

Trailing by three touchdowns for the first time since a blowout loss to Michigan in 2016, UCF responded emphatically, with a little help from the Panthers.

Davis fumbled deep in Panther territory with 5:41 left in the first half. Adrian Killins scored four plays later and UCF was off and running. Gabriel found Gabe Davis for two third-quarter touchdowns sandwiched around an 87-yard punt return for a score by Otis Anderson, who broke several tackles while racing down the left sideline to the end zone.

Yet Pitt rallied. The Panthers were coming off an emotional seven-point loss to rival Penn State last week, a defeat in which head coach Pat Narduzzi took significant heat for opting to kick a field goal deep in Penn State territory in the final minutes instead of trying to go for a game-tying score.

Backup quarterback Nick Patti threw his first touchdown while Pickett tested out his injured shoulder and when the defense forced UCF to settle for a field goal with 4:36 left to keep the game within reach, Pickett guided Pitt 79 yards in 12 plays, the last three coming on a reception that UCF didn't see coming.

''You guys always want me to go for it on fourth down,'' Narduzzi said. ''We may never punt again ... That's a big-time victory.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Expect UCF to fall behind No. 20 Boise State in the polls and lose the inside track on being the Group of Five representative in a New Year's Six bowl.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCF: Gabriel should have a stranglehold on the starting job even with Darriel Mack Jr. on the way back from an ankle injury suffered in July. Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush figures to be out of the picture completely. He played just one snap, getting tackled for a loss in the first quarter.

Pitt: The Panthers face an uphill climb in the ACC's Coastal Division after opening the season with a loss to No. 21 Virginia, but Pitt could be a handful once conference play starts in earnest next month. The secondary plays with swagger and Pickett is becoming more comfortable by the week in Whipple's system.

UP NEXT

UCF: Hosts UConn in its American Athletic Conference opener next Saturday night.

Pitt: Finishes up nonconference play by hosting Football Championship Subdivision opponent Delaware next Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Point After TD 0:56
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
35
Touchdown 0:59
6-A.Mathews complete to 8-K.Pickett. 8-K.Pickett runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
84
yds
03:41
pos
34
34
Field Goal 5:19
39-D.Barnas 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
51
yds
02:55
pos
34
28
Point After TD 4:11
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
28
Touchdown 4:21
12-N.Patti complete to 88-D.Butler-Jenkins. 88-D.Butler-Jenkins runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
99
yds
01:58
pos
31
27
Point After TD 6:19
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
21
Touchdown 6:27
11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 28 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on PIT Offside declined.
5
plays
68
yds
01:34
pos
30
21
Point After TD 8:40
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
21
Touchdown 9:02
98-K.Christodoulou punts 56 yards from PIT 31. 2-O.Anderson runs 87 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
87
yds
0:00
pos
23
21
Point After TD 11:25
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 11:30
11-D.Gabriel complete to 13-G.Davis. 13-G.Davis runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
87
yds
01:24
pos
16
21
Field Goal 0:15
39-D.Barnas 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
68
yds
00:57
pos
10
21
Point After TD 4:49
39-D.Barnas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 4:56
9-A.Killins runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
27
yds
00:56
pos
6
21
Point After TD 8:58
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 9:10
punts 0 yards from UCF 27 blocked by 6-A.Mathews. 20-W.Davis runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
0
20
Point After TD 14:31
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 14:38
8-K.Pickett complete to 2-M.Ffrench. 2-M.Ffrench runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
72
yds
04:04
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:36
97-A.Kessman extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:40
21-A.Davis runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
04:03
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 20 30
Rushing 8 11
Passing 7 14
Penalty 5 5
3rd Down Conv 4-16 5-17
4th Down Conv 2-4 2-2
Total Net Yards 389 434
Total Plays 76 88
Avg Gain 5.1 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 85 196
Rush Attempts 34 37
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 5.3
Net Yards Passing 304 238
Comp. - Att. 25-42 28-51
Yards Per Pass 7.2 4.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-34 1-5
Penalties - Yards 7-74 8-95
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 1 1
Turnovers 2 1
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 2 0
Punts - Avg 5-53.4 7-45.3
Return Yards 113 112
Punts - Returns 1-87 3-36
Kickoffs - Returns 1-26 3-63
Int. - Returns 0-0 2-13
Kicking 6/6 5/7
Extra Points 4/4 5/5
Field Goals 2/2 0/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
15 UCF 3-1 01021334
Pittsburgh 2-2 7147735
PITT 10, O/U 61
Heinz Field Pittsburgh, PA
 304 PASS YDS 238
85 RUSH YDS 196
389 TOTAL YDS 434
UCF
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 338 2 2 133.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.5% 338 2 2 133.3
D. Gabriel 25/42 338 2 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 46 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 46 1
A. Killins Jr. 8 46 1 36
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 40 0
G. McCrae 13 40 0 10
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 37 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 37 0
O. Anderson 6 37 0 13
B. Wimbush 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
B. Wimbush 1 -2 0 -2
D. Gabriel 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -36 0
D. Gabriel 6 -36 0 -3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
G. Davis 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 151 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 151 2
G. Davis 10 151 2 65
T. Nixon 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 136 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 136 0
T. Nixon 7 136 0 50
J. Harris 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 43 0
J. Harris 2 43 0 41
J. Hescock 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
J. Hescock 3 7 0 6
M. Williams 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Williams 1 6 0 6
G. McCrae 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -5 0
G. McCrae 2 -5 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Mitchell 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
E. Mitchell 7-2 0.0 0
R. Grant 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
R. Grant 7-2 0.0 0
J. Hayes 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
J. Hayes 6-1 0.0 0
A. Robinson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
A. Robinson 5-0 0.0 0
N. Evans 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
N. Evans 5-2 0.0 0
N. Clarke 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
N. Clarke 4-0 0.0 0
A. Montalvo 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
A. Montalvo 3-2 0.0 0
L. Woodson 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
L. Woodson 3-0 1.0 0
E. Gilyard 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Gilyard 3-0 0.0 0
B. Hayes 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Hayes 2-0 0.0 0
A. Collier 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Collier 2-1 0.0 0
K. Turnier 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Turnier 2-0 0.0 0
T. Gowan 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Gowan 2-0 0.0 0
D. Lester 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Lester 2-0 0.0 0
R. Charlton 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Charlton 2-0 0.0 0
C. Goode 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Goode 1-0 0.0 0
N. Hancock 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
N. Hancock 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
D. Barnas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
D. Barnas 2/2 43 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Osteen 36 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 53.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 53.4 1
A. Osteen 5 53.4 1 71
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Killins Jr. 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 26.0 26 0
A. Killins Jr. 1 26.0 26 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
O. Anderson 2 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 87.0 87 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 87.0 87 1
O. Anderson 1 87.0 87 1
Pittsburgh
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.2% 224 1 0 100.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.2% 224 1 0 100.2
K. Pickett 25/47 224 1 0
N. Patti 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 16 1 0 221.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 16 1 0 221.5
N. Patti 2/3 16 1 0
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 1 0 455.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 3 1 0 455.2
A. Mathews 1/1 3 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 65 1
A. Davis 13 65 1 14
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 61 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 61 0
K. Pickett 12 61 0 17
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 34 0
V. Davis 5 34 0 9
N. Patti 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 18 0
N. Patti 2 18 0 10
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Ffrench 1 14 0 14
V. Carter 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
V. Carter 4 4 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Mack 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 87 0
T. Mack 6 87 0 22
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 50 1
M. Ffrench 7 50 1 12
D. Butler-Jenkins 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 25 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 25 1
D. Butler-Jenkins 4 25 1 12
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 24 0
A. Mathews 1 24 0 24
W. Gragg 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
W. Gragg 2 20 0 11
N. Griffin-Stewart 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
N. Griffin-Stewart 1 14 0 14
A. Davis 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 13 0
A. Davis 2 13 0 8
V. Carter 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 8 0
V. Carter 3 8 0 4
K. Pickett 8 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 1
K. Pickett 1 3 1 3
B. Hill 22 DB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Hill 0 0 0 0
S. Jacques-Louis 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
S. Jacques-Louis 0 0 0 0
V. Davis 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
V. Davis 1 -1 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Jackson 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 6-0 0.0 0
P. Ford 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
P. Ford 5-2 0.0 0
C. Bright 38 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Bright 5-1 0.0 0
K. Johnson 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
K. Johnson 4-0 1.0 0
P. Campbell III 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 1 0.0
P. Campbell III 4-3 0.0 1
E. Hallett 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Hallett 4-0 0.0 0
P. Jones II 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.5
P. Jones II 3-1 1.5 0
J. Stocker 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
J. Stocker 3-1 0.0 0
D. Alexandre 5 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 1.5
D. Alexandre 3-3 1.5 0
D. Mathis 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Mathis 3-0 0.0 0
M. Williams 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Williams 3-0 0.0 0
J. Twyman 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Twyman 2-0 1.0 0
D. Hamlin 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Hamlin 2-1 0.0 0
H. Baldonado 87 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
H. Baldonado 2-1 1.0 0
J. Morgan 6 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Morgan 2-0 0.0 0
J. Pinnock 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
J. Pinnock 1-0 0.0 1
S. Brightwell 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Brightwell 1-0 0.0 0
T. Coleman 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Coleman 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Kessman 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/2 5/5
SEASON FG XP
0/2 5/5
A. Kessman 0/2 0 5/5 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Christodoulou 98 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 45.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 45.3 2
K. Christodoulou 7 45.3 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 21.5 22 0
M. Ffrench 2 21.5 22 0
T. Sibley Jr. 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 20.0 20 0
T. Sibley Jr. 1 20.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Ffrench 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 4.5 12 0
M. Ffrench 2 4.5 12 0
A. Mathews 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 9.0 0 0
A. Mathews 1 9.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UCF 25 0:49 3 -8 Punt
9:36 UCF 25 0:23 4 8 INT
5:37 UCF 20 0:41 3 8 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:31 UCF 25 2:44 13 -5 INT
10:41 UCF 30 0:56 3 -3 TD
8:58 UCF 25 1:03 5 12 Punt
5:52 PITT 27 0:56 4 27 TD
1:12 UCF 7 0:57 8 68 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:54 UCF 13 1:24 5 87 TD
8:01 UCF 32 1:34 5 68 TD
4:11 UCF 29 0:46 5 15 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 UCF 23 0:44 3 8 Punt
10:56 UCF 23 2:12 7 63 Downs
8:14 UCF 38 2:55 10 51 FG
0:56 UCF 25 0:27 4 -8 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 PITT 25 4:03 10 75 TD
8:55 PITT 33 3:13 9 50 FG Miss
4:28 PITT 28 4:04 12 72 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:43 PITT 20 0:55 3 -1 Punt
7:23 PITT 5 1:15 4 17 Fumble
4:49 PITT 35 3:30 8 27 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 PITT 25 0:00 5 14 Punt
11:25 PITT 23 1:43 6 8 TD
8:40 PITT 25 0:35 3 3 Punt
6:19 PITT 25 1:58 8 99 TD
2:55 PITT 20 2:32 7 14 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:40 PITT 42 2:06 6 35 FG Miss
8:36 PITT 14 0:15 3 0 Punt
4:40 PITT 21 3:41 13 84 TD
