|
|
|WASH
|BYU
No. 22 Washington dominates BYU for 45-19 victory
PROVO, Utah (AP) Winning games with elite defense is second nature to Washington. The Huskies are quickly silencing doubters who expected them to take a step back this season.
Relentless defensive pressure and efficient offense blended together perfectly for No. 22 Washington in a 45-19 victory over BYU on Saturday. The Huskies forced three BYU turnovers and scored a pair of touchdowns off those defensive plays.
In four games, Washington has allowed just 18.3 points per contest and held each opponent under 400 yards of total offense. The Huskies' defense resembles past units that led the Pac-12 in scoring defense and total defense each of the previous four seasons.
''We got people that are going to show up and work and we're going to execute when we're out there,'' linebacker Brandon Wellington said. ''Sometimes, it's not going to be pretty but we're going to figure out a way to get it done.''
Jacob Eason found a way to get it done on offense. Eason threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns while completing 24 of 28 pass attempts. The Huskies (3-1) totaled 477 yards on offense behind his efficient performance.
Aaron Fuller, Eason's top target, tallied 91 yards on eight catches. Fuller had one touchdown catch and returned a punt 88 yards for another score.
Eason put together his second straight 200-yard passing game. Washington has won all three games this season in which he has passed for at least 200 yards.
''There's always something that's better from week to week,'' Huskies coach Chris Petersen said. ''We emphasize it and he's on it.''
Zach Wilson threw for 277 yards and a touchdown on 26 of 42 passing to lead BYU. It wasn't nearly enough to help the Cougars (2-2) prevent the Huskies from dominating in all three phases of the game.
Three BYU drives ended with turnovers. Two others ended in failed fourth down conversions.
''They put us in a really tough spot,'' Cougars coach Kalani Sitake said. ''They got ahead of us, and whenever we tried to gain momentum, they were able to stop it.''
Washington took control behind a productive first quarter from Eason. He threw for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while completing 90% of his pass attempts during the quarter. Eason capped each of his team's two drives with a 17-yard TD pass - one to Richard Newton, the other to Fuller - to put the Huskies up 14-3.
Following Lopini Katoa's 48-yard return to midfield, BYU marched down to the Washington 20 on its second drive. It ended when Wilson coughed up a costly fumble on a sack. Wellington scooped up the loose ball and returned it 69 yards to extend the Huskies' lead to 21-3 late in the first quarter.
''They're returning Pac-12 champs, they're gonna be a really good team this season,'' tight end Matt Bushman said. ''But our mistakes just made them look like world beaters.''
The Cougars' offense found some life in the second quarter. Emmanuel Esukpa punched in a 1-yard run and Jake Oldroyd made a career-long 54 yard field goal just before halftime to cut Washington's lead to 24-12. Oldroyd's field goal was the first from 50 or more yards for BYU since 2006.
Everything unraveled for BYU after halftime.
Andre Baccellia slipped free of a tackle and caught a 35-yard TD pass from Eason, and Fuller returned a BYU punt 88 yards to give Washington a 38-12 lead with 10:37 remaining in the third quarter. Trent McDuffie forced and then recovered a fumble from Dax Milne at the Huskies 48 to set up Baccellia's touchdown.
Washington outscored the Cougars 21-7 in the third quarter after struggling in that quarter during each of the team's previous two games.
''You always want to come out after halftime with some juice and I think we did that today,'' Eason said.
NEXT MAN UP
Washington running back Salvon Ahmed did not make the trip to Provo after re-aggravating a lower leg injury last week. Ahmed is day-to-day, although Petersen said he is making good progress in his recovery and could potentially be ready to go against USC.
Sean McGrew filled in and ran for 110 yards on 18 carries in his first start. The Huskies also got 80 yards and a TD on 16 carries from Newton.
''That's how you want it,'' Petersen said. ''You cannot just have one good player at that position. That's been our mantra around here for a long time. It's just too physical of a game.''
WILLIAMS OUT
BYU running back Ty'Son Williams did not play in the second half after suffering an apparent knee injury late in the second quarter. The injury occurred after he caught a 16-yard pass for a first down at the Washington 31.
Williams finished with 28 yards on six carries and 17 yards on two receptions. With the senior on the sidelines for the final two quarters, BYU mustered just 79 total rushing yards and averaged 2.9 yards per carry.
''He's a workhorse, he just runs so hard. He wants us to succeed. That one hurt,'' Bushman said.
BYU had no immediate update on the severity of Williams' injury or how much time he's expected to miss.
FAKE FG FIZZLES
Leading 24-9 late in the second quarter, Petersen made the decision to fake a field goal attempt from the BYU 5-yard line. The play unraveled. Payton Wilgar stuffed holder Race Porter after a 1-yard run and the Cougars marched down to score on Oldroyd's 54-yard field goal just before halftime.
THE TAKEAWAY
Washington: The Huskies have not lost a step on defense despite losing nine full-time starters on that side of the ball from last season. Washington pressured Wilson early and often. It led to three turnovers, a pair of sacks and four tackles for loss.
BYU: All the good vibes from back-to-back overtime victories over Tennessee and USC vanished into the mountain air. The Cougars got dominated on both sides of the ball for the better part of four quarters.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Washington will likely move inside the top 20 after blowing out BYU on the road.
UP NEXT
Washington: The Huskies will host Pac-12 South leader USC.
BYU: The Cougars will make their second road trip of the season, this time to Toledo.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|21
|Rushing
|11
|5
|Passing
|14
|13
|Penalty
|2
|3
|3rd Down Conv
|6-10
|3-13
|4th Down Conv
|0-1
|2-4
|Total Net Yards
|477
|338
|Total Plays
|67
|69
|Avg Gain
|7.1
|4.9
|Net Yards Rushing
|187
|79
|Rush Attempts
|39
|27
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.8
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|290
|259
|Comp. - Att.
|24-28
|26-42
|Yards Per Pass
|10.4
|6.2
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-18
|Penalties - Yards
|10-79
|9-80
|Touchdowns
|6
|2
|Rushing TDs
|1
|1
|Passing TDs
|3
|1
|Other
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|2
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-1
|3-2
|Int. Thrown
|1
|1
|Punts - Avg
|1-37.0
|3-42.0
|Return Yards
|86
|81
|Punts - Returns
|2-86
|0-0
|Kickoffs - Returns
|0-0
|1-48
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|1-33
|Kicking
|7/7
|3/4
|Extra Points
|6/6
|1/2
|Field Goals
|1/1
|2/2
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|290
|PASS YDS
|259
|
|
|187
|RUSH YDS
|79
|
|
|477
|TOTAL YDS
|338
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|24/28
|290
|3
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|18
|110
|0
|36
|
R. Newton 28 RB
|R. Newton
|16
|80
|1
|13
|
J. Eason 10 QB
|J. Eason
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
R. Porter 46 P
|R. Porter
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|8
|91
|1
|18
|
A. Baccellia 5 WR
|A. Baccellia
|4
|72
|1
|35
|
H. Bryant 1 TE
|H. Bryant
|4
|49
|0
|22
|
C. Otton 87 TE
|C. Otton
|3
|36
|0
|24
|
K. Pleasant 24 RB
|K. Pleasant
|1
|18
|0
|18
|
R. Newton 28 RB
|R. Newton
|2
|16
|1
|17
|
S. McGrew 25 RB
|S. McGrew
|2
|8
|0
|11
|
T. Jones 20 WR
|T. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
R. Bowman 55 LB
|R. Bowman
|4-0
|1.0
|0
|
E. Molden 3 DB
|E. Molden
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. McDuffie 22 DB
|T. McDuffie
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Bryant 5 DB
|M. Bryant
|4-4
|0.0
|0
|
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
|L. Onwuzurike
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Taylor 27 DB
|K. Taylor
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Williams 16 DB
|C. Williams
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
|B. Potoa'e
|3-0
|1.0
|0
|
K. Manu 30 LB
|K. Manu
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
|Ja. Sirmon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Gordon 19 DB
|K. Gordon
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Bronson 90 DL
|J. Bronson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Latu 56 LB
|L. Latu
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Tupuola-fetui 58 LB
|Z. Tupuola-fetui
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Wellington 13 LB
|B. Wellington
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
S. Taimani 94 DL
|S. Taimani
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
|T. Letuligasenoa
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Jones 20 WR
|T. Jones
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Turner 20 DB
|A. Turner
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
A. Ngata 52 LB
|A. Ngata
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
P. Henry 47 K
|P. Henry
|1/1
|30
|6/6
|9
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Whitford 32 P
|J. Whitford
|1
|37.0
|1
|37
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
A. Fuller 2 WR
|A. Fuller
|2
|43.0
|88
|1
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|26/42
|277
|1
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
E. Esukpa 33 RB
|E. Esukpa
|9
|49
|1
|23
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|6
|28
|0
|15
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|5
|13
|0
|5
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
Z. Wilson 1 QB
|Z. Wilson
|6
|-14
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
M. Bushman 89 TE
|M. Bushman
|6
|89
|1
|28
|
A. Hifo 15 WR
|A. Hifo
|6
|87
|0
|23
|
D. Milne 82 WR
|D. Milne
|4
|29
|0
|10
|
M. Simon 13 WR
|M. Simon
|2
|22
|0
|18
|
T. Williams 5 RB
|T. Williams
|2
|17
|0
|16
|
G. Romney 18 WR
|G. Romney
|3
|16
|0
|6
|
T. Shumway 21 WR
|T. Shumway
|2
|11
|0
|6
|
E. Esukpa 33 RB
|E. Esukpa
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
B. Romney 16 QB
|B. Romney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
P. Wilgar 49 LB
|P. Wilgar
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
|D. Ghanwoloku
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Lee 2 DB
|A. Lee
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Fonua 34 LB
|K. Fonua
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Moore 12 DB
|M. Moore
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Ah You 3 LB
|C. Ah You
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tonga 95 DL
|K. Tonga
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Herron 11 DB
|I. Herron
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
|B. El-Bakri
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
|I. Kaufusi
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tooley 31 LB
|M. Tooley
|2-0
|0.0
|1
|
Z. Dawe 99 DL
|Z. Dawe
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Tanner 27 DB
|B. Tanner
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Allgeier 25 RB
|T. Allgeier
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Mandell 16 DB
|D. Mandell
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
E. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DL
|E. Tuioti-Mariner
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
U. Leiataua 58 DL
|U. Leiataua
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Fauatea 55 DL
|L. Fauatea
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Mahe 62 DL
|A. Mahe
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Kafentzis 24 DB
|A. Kafentzis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jensen 46 LB
|D. Jensen
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|2/2
|54
|1/2
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
J. Oldroyd 39 K
|J. Oldroyd
|2
|43.0
|0
|46
|
D. Jones 19 P
|D. Jones
|1
|40.0
|1
|40
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Katoa 4 RB
|L. Katoa
|1
|48.0
|48
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SACST
FRESNO
20
34
4th 2:17 FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
31
31
4th 2:59 PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
35
27
3rd 8:04 ESPN2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
31
49
3rd 1:41 ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
23
10
4th 10:03 CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
28
2nd 5:36 FBOOK
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPNU
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESPN2
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESPN+
-
CCTST
EMICH
29
34
Final
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
Final NFLN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
19
Final ABC
-
WYO
TULSA
21
24
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
FSU
24
35
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
22
38
Final ESPNU
-
BGREEN
KENTST
20
62
Final
-
APLST
UNC
34
31
Final
-
SMU
25TCU
41
38
Final FS1
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
28
20
Final CBS
-
15UCF
PITT
34
35
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
76
Final BTN
-
CMICH
MIAMI
12
17
Final ACCN
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
34
Final SECN+
-
UK
MISSST
13
28
Final SECN
-
WVU
KANSAS
29
24
Final ESPN+
-
NMEXST
NMEX
52
55
Final ATSN
-
WMMARY
ECU
7
19
Final
-
HAMP
LIB
27
62
Final ESPN+
-
WAG
FAU
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
21
6
Final ESPN
-
GAST
TXSTSM
34
37
Final/3OT ESPN+
-
SIL
ARKST
28
41
Final
-
ODU
21UVA
17
28
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
NCST
23
34
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
RICE
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
30
36
Final ABC
-
SJST
ARK
31
24
Final SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
10
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
3
45
Final FBOOK
-
NEVADA
UTEP
37
21
Final
-
7ND
3UGA
17
23
Final CBS
-
NEB
ILL
42
38
Final BTN