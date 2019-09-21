Drive Chart
No. 22 Washington dominates BYU for 45-19 victory

  AP
  Sep 21, 2019

PROVO, Utah (AP) Winning games with elite defense is second nature to Washington. The Huskies are quickly silencing doubters who expected them to take a step back this season.

Relentless defensive pressure and efficient offense blended together perfectly for No. 22 Washington in a 45-19 victory over BYU on Saturday. The Huskies forced three BYU turnovers and scored a pair of touchdowns off those defensive plays.

In four games, Washington has allowed just 18.3 points per contest and held each opponent under 400 yards of total offense. The Huskies' defense resembles past units that led the Pac-12 in scoring defense and total defense each of the previous four seasons.

''We got people that are going to show up and work and we're going to execute when we're out there,'' linebacker Brandon Wellington said. ''Sometimes, it's not going to be pretty but we're going to figure out a way to get it done.''

Jacob Eason found a way to get it done on offense. Eason threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns while completing 24 of 28 pass attempts. The Huskies (3-1) totaled 477 yards on offense behind his efficient performance.

Aaron Fuller, Eason's top target, tallied 91 yards on eight catches. Fuller had one touchdown catch and returned a punt 88 yards for another score.

Eason put together his second straight 200-yard passing game. Washington has won all three games this season in which he has passed for at least 200 yards.

''There's always something that's better from week to week,'' Huskies coach Chris Petersen said. ''We emphasize it and he's on it.''

Zach Wilson threw for 277 yards and a touchdown on 26 of 42 passing to lead BYU. It wasn't nearly enough to help the Cougars (2-2) prevent the Huskies from dominating in all three phases of the game.

Three BYU drives ended with turnovers. Two others ended in failed fourth down conversions.

''They put us in a really tough spot,'' Cougars coach Kalani Sitake said. ''They got ahead of us, and whenever we tried to gain momentum, they were able to stop it.''

Washington took control behind a productive first quarter from Eason. He threw for 99 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while completing 90% of his pass attempts during the quarter. Eason capped each of his team's two drives with a 17-yard TD pass - one to Richard Newton, the other to Fuller - to put the Huskies up 14-3.

Following Lopini Katoa's 48-yard return to midfield, BYU marched down to the Washington 20 on its second drive. It ended when Wilson coughed up a costly fumble on a sack. Wellington scooped up the loose ball and returned it 69 yards to extend the Huskies' lead to 21-3 late in the first quarter.

''They're returning Pac-12 champs, they're gonna be a really good team this season,'' tight end Matt Bushman said. ''But our mistakes just made them look like world beaters.''

The Cougars' offense found some life in the second quarter. Emmanuel Esukpa punched in a 1-yard run and Jake Oldroyd made a career-long 54 yard field goal just before halftime to cut Washington's lead to 24-12. Oldroyd's field goal was the first from 50 or more yards for BYU since 2006.

Everything unraveled for BYU after halftime.

Andre Baccellia slipped free of a tackle and caught a 35-yard TD pass from Eason, and Fuller returned a BYU punt 88 yards to give Washington a 38-12 lead with 10:37 remaining in the third quarter. Trent McDuffie forced and then recovered a fumble from Dax Milne at the Huskies 48 to set up Baccellia's touchdown.

Washington outscored the Cougars 21-7 in the third quarter after struggling in that quarter during each of the team's previous two games.

''You always want to come out after halftime with some juice and I think we did that today,'' Eason said.

NEXT MAN UP

Washington running back Salvon Ahmed did not make the trip to Provo after re-aggravating a lower leg injury last week. Ahmed is day-to-day, although Petersen said he is making good progress in his recovery and could potentially be ready to go against USC.

Sean McGrew filled in and ran for 110 yards on 18 carries in his first start. The Huskies also got 80 yards and a TD on 16 carries from Newton.

''That's how you want it,'' Petersen said. ''You cannot just have one good player at that position. That's been our mantra around here for a long time. It's just too physical of a game.''

WILLIAMS OUT

BYU running back Ty'Son Williams did not play in the second half after suffering an apparent knee injury late in the second quarter. The injury occurred after he caught a 16-yard pass for a first down at the Washington 31.

Williams finished with 28 yards on six carries and 17 yards on two receptions. With the senior on the sidelines for the final two quarters, BYU mustered just 79 total rushing yards and averaged 2.9 yards per carry.

''He's a workhorse, he just runs so hard. He wants us to succeed. That one hurt,'' Bushman said.

BYU had no immediate update on the severity of Williams' injury or how much time he's expected to miss.

FAKE FG FIZZLES

Leading 24-9 late in the second quarter, Petersen made the decision to fake a field goal attempt from the BYU 5-yard line. The play unraveled. Payton Wilgar stuffed holder Race Porter after a 1-yard run and the Cougars marched down to score on Oldroyd's 54-yard field goal just before halftime.

THE TAKEAWAY

Washington: The Huskies have not lost a step on defense despite losing nine full-time starters on that side of the ball from last season. Washington pressured Wilson early and often. It led to three turnovers, a pair of sacks and four tackles for loss.

BYU: All the good vibes from back-to-back overtime victories over Tennessee and USC vanished into the mountain air. The Cougars got dominated on both sides of the ball for the better part of four quarters.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Washington will likely move inside the top 20 after blowing out BYU on the road.

UP NEXT

Washington: The Huskies will host Pac-12 South leader USC.

BYU: The Cougars will make their second road trip of the season, this time to Toledo.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:00
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
19
Touchdown 0:02
1-Z.Wilson complete to 89-M.Bushman. 89-M.Bushman runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
7
yds
00:12
pos
45
18
Point After TD 5:22
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
12
Touchdown 5:32
28-R.Newton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
85
yds
03:58
pos
44
12
Point After TD 10:37
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
12
Touchdown 10:57
39-J.Oldroyd punts 46 yards from BYU 42. 2-A.Fuller runs 88 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
88
yds
0:00
pos
37
12
Point After TD 12:28
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
12
Touchdown 12:35
10-J.Eason complete to 5-A.Baccellia. 5-A.Baccellia runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
54
yds
1:30
pos
30
12
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:30
39-J.Oldroyd 54 yards Field Goal is Good.
14
plays
-32
yds
4:50
pos
24
12
Missed Point After Touchdown 8:22
39-J.Oldroyd extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
24
9
Touchdown 8:35
33-E.Esukpa runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:40
pos
24
9
Field Goal 11:15
47-P.Henry 30 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
61
yds
3:05
pos
24
3
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:17
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
3
Touchdown 2:50
1-Z.Wilson sacked at WAS 28 for -3 yards FUMBLES (55-R.Bowman). 13-B.Wellington runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
43
yds
01:00
pos
20
3
Point After TD 3:50
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
3
Touchdown 4:45
10-J.Eason complete to 2-A.Fuller. 2-A.Fuller runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
90
yds
04:55
pos
13
3
Field Goal 9:40
39-J.Oldroyd 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
50
yds
2:25
pos
7
3
Point After TD 12:10
47-P.Henry extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:20
10-J.Eason complete to 28-R.Newton. 28-R.Newton runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
02:40
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 21
Rushing 11 5
Passing 14 13
Penalty 2 3
3rd Down Conv 6-10 3-13
4th Down Conv 0-1 2-4
Total Net Yards 477 338
Total Plays 67 69
Avg Gain 7.1 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 187 79
Rush Attempts 39 27
Avg Rush Yards 4.8 2.9
Net Yards Passing 290 259
Comp. - Att. 24-28 26-42
Yards Per Pass 10.4 6.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 2-18
Penalties - Yards 10-79 9-80
Touchdowns 6 2
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 3 1
Other 2 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-1 3-2
Int. Thrown 1 1
Punts - Avg 1-37.0 3-42.0
Return Yards 86 81
Punts - Returns 2-86 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 0-0 1-48
Int. - Returns 1-0 1-33
Kicking 7/7 3/4
Extra Points 6/6 1/2
Field Goals 1/1 2/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
22 Washington 3-1 21321045
BYU 2-2 397019
BYU 6.5, O/U 51.5
LaVell Edwards Stadium Provo, UT
 290 PASS YDS 259
187 RUSH YDS 79
477 TOTAL YDS 338
Washington
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 290 3 1 200.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
85.7% 290 3 1 200.9
J. Eason 24/28 290 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 110 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 110 0
S. McGrew 18 110 0 36
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 80 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 80 1
R. Newton 16 80 1 13
J. Eason 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Eason 1 2 0 2
R. Porter 46 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
R. Porter 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 91 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 91 1
A. Fuller 8 91 1 18
A. Baccellia 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 72 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 72 1
A. Baccellia 4 72 1 35
H. Bryant 1 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 0
H. Bryant 4 49 0 22
C. Otton 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 36 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 36 0
C. Otton 3 36 0 24
K. Pleasant 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 18 0
K. Pleasant 1 18 0 18
R. Newton 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 16 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 1
R. Newton 2 16 1 17
S. McGrew 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 8 0
S. McGrew 2 8 0 11
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Jones 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. Bowman 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
R. Bowman 4-0 1.0 0
E. Molden 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Molden 4-0 0.0 0
T. McDuffie 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. McDuffie 4-0 0.0 0
M. Bryant 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-4 0 0.0
M. Bryant 4-4 0.0 0
L. Onwuzurike 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
L. Onwuzurike 4-0 0.0 0
K. Taylor 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Taylor 4-0 0.0 0
C. Williams 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
C. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
B. Potoa'e 8 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
B. Potoa'e 3-0 1.0 0
K. Manu 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Manu 3-0 0.0 0
Ja. Sirmon 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ja. Sirmon 2-0 0.0 0
K. Gordon 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Gordon 2-0 0.0 0
J. Bronson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Bronson 2-0 0.0 0
L. Latu 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Latu 2-0 0.0 0
Z. Tupuola-fetui 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Z. Tupuola-fetui 1-0 0.0 0
B. Wellington 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Wellington 1-1 0.0 0
S. Taimani 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Taimani 1-0 0.0 0
T. Letuligasenoa 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Letuligasenoa 1-0 0.0 0
T. Jones 20 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Jones 0-0 0.0 1
A. Turner 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Turner 0-0 0.0 1
A. Ngata 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Ngata 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
P. Henry 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 6/6
SEASON FG XP
1/1 6/6
P. Henry 1/1 30 6/6 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Whitford 32 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 37.0 1
J. Whitford 1 37.0 1 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Fuller 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 43.0 88 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 43.0 88 1
A. Fuller 2 43.0 88 1
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 277 1 1 120.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.9% 277 1 1 120.4
Z. Wilson 26/42 277 1 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
E. Esukpa 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 49 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 49 1
E. Esukpa 9 49 1 23
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
T. Williams 6 28 0 15
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 13 0
L. Katoa 5 13 0 5
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Hifo 1 3 0 3
Z. Wilson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -14 0
Z. Wilson 6 -14 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 89 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 89 1
M. Bushman 6 89 1 28
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 87 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 87 0
A. Hifo 6 87 0 23
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 29 0
D. Milne 4 29 0 10
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
M. Simon 2 22 0 18
T. Williams 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 0
T. Williams 2 17 0 16
G. Romney 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
G. Romney 3 16 0 6
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
T. Shumway 2 11 0 6
E. Esukpa 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
E. Esukpa 1 6 0 6
B. Romney 16 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
B. Romney 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
P. Wilgar 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
P. Wilgar 8-2 0.0 0
D. Ghanwoloku 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
D. Ghanwoloku 5-1 0.0 0
A. Lee 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
A. Lee 4-1 0.0 0
K. Fonua 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
K. Fonua 3-1 0.0 0
M. Moore 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. Moore 3-0 0.0 0
C. Ah You 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Ah You 3-0 0.0 0
K. Tonga 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Tonga 3-0 0.0 0
I. Herron 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
I. Herron 3-0 0.0 0
B. El-Bakri 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. El-Bakri 3-0 0.0 0
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
I. Kaufusi 2-1 0.0 0
M. Tooley 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
M. Tooley 2-0 0.0 1
Z. Dawe 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Dawe 2-0 0.0 0
B. Tanner 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Tanner 2-0 0.0 0
T. Allgeier 25 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Allgeier 2-0 0.0 0
D. Mandell 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Mandell 1-0 0.0 0
E. Tuioti-Mariner 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Tuioti-Mariner 1-0 0.0 0
U. Leiataua 58 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
U. Leiataua 1-0 0.0 0
L. Fauatea 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Fauatea 1-0 0.0 0
A. Mahe 62 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
A. Mahe 1-0 0.0 0
A. Kafentzis 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Kafentzis 0-1 0.0 0
D. Jensen 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Jensen 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 1/2
SEASON FG XP
2/2 1/2
J. Oldroyd 2/2 54 1/2 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Oldroyd 39 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 43.0 0
J. Oldroyd 2 43.0 0 46
D. Jones 19 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 40.0 1
D. Jones 1 40.0 1 40
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 48.0 48 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 48.0 48 0
L. Katoa 1 48.0 48 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASH 25 2:40 8 75 TD
9:40 WASH 25 4:55 12 90 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:30 WASH 27 3:05 7 61 FG
8:22 WASH 25 3:17 11 71 Downs
0:30 WASH 25 0:04 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:10 WASH 48 1:35 3 52 TD
10:57 WASH 35 0:20 1 30
9:30 WASH 15 3:58 8 85 TD
1:02 WASH 21 0:07 2 72 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:00 WASH 25 0:00 7 15 Punt
8:40 WASH 31 3:20 8 40 Fumble
3:34 BYU 37 1:54 5 10 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:10 BYU 25 2:25 8 50 FG
3:50 BYU 50 1:00 8 43 TD
2:17 BYU 25 1:27 7 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:15 BYU 25 2:40 8 75 TD
4:40 BYU 4 4:25 12 59 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:26 BYU 25 0:00 4 27 Fumble
12:28 BYU 25 0:53 4 17 TD
10:37 BYU 25 1:02 5 15 Punt
5:22 BYU 25 3:47 13 49 Downs
0:14 WASH 7 0:12 1 7 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:45 BYU 18 2:10 8 51 Downs
4:30 BYU 29 0:00 1 34 INT
