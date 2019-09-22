Drive Chart
OKLAST
TEXAS

No Text

Ehlinger leads No. 12 Texas past Oklahoma State 36-30

  • AP
  • Sep 22, 2019

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Sam Ehlinger passed for four touchdowns and No. 12 Texas ended four years of frustration against Oklahoma State with a 36-30 win Saturday night to open the Longhorns' Big 12 schedule.

Ehlinger had his third four-touchdown passing game of the season for the Longhorns (3-1, 1-0), who had lost four in a row to the Cowboys. Texas also had lost its last five home games in this series dating back to 2010.

The Texas defense held Oklahoma State's two big offensive weapons - running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace - mostly in check.

Hubbard, the nation's leading rusher coming into the night, ran for 121 yards and two touchdowns but averaged just 3.3 yards per carry. Hubbard twice got stuffed short near the goal line on key drives for the Cowboys early and late.

Wallace, who came into the game tied for the national lead with six touchdown receptions, didn't find the end zone against the Longhorns and had just two catches in the second half.

''The two guys were really had to stop, I thought we did an admirable job of it,'' Texas coach Tom Herman said. ''That's about as good as you're going to do against those two guys.''

Hubbard's second touchdown got the Cowboys (3-1, 0-1) within a touchdown with 1:37 to play, but Texas recovered the onside kick and killed the clock when Ehlinger ran 29 yards on third down.

Texas' Keaontay Ingram rushed for 114 yards. His spinning, tackle-breaking 26-yard reception set up a touchdown that gave Texas a 13-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

Ehlinger finished with 281 yards passing and threw for three touchdowns in the second quarter, including a 73-yarder to Brennan Eagles.

THE TAKEAWAY

Oklahoma State: Cowboys coach Mike Gundy will face questions about some decisions that cost his team valuable points. Hubbard got stuffed on fourth-and-short inside the Texas 5 in the third quarter. After an interception, Gundy opted for a fake field goal early in the fourth that also got stuffed.

If the Cowboys had let reliable kicker Matt Ammendola kick his fourth and fifth field goals of the game, Oklahoma State would have owned the lead in the fourth quarter and been tied after Hubbard's late score.

''We kick too many field goals. I'd rather punch it in,'' Gundy said. ''I'd rather not talk about fakes.''

Texas: Ehlinger did what he always does. He delivered smart passes, threw for multiple touchdowns and produced a game-clinching run. But it was the defense that will get a huge boost after the Longhorns avoided giving up the big-play touchdowns that killed them in a loss to LSU. The Longhorns' speed on the edges chased down Hubbard, and a strong push at the line disrupted the Cowboys near the goal line.

''That offense, which is as good as anybody in the country, had 14 drives and only three ended in touchdowns,'' Herman said. ''We gave up big plays but bowed our backs when our back was against the wall.''

UP NEXT

Oklahoma State hosts Kansas State on Saturday.

Texas has a week off before playing at West Virginia on Oct. 5.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:37
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
30
36
Touchdown 1:45
30-C.Hubbard runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
41
yds
02:07
pos
29
36
Two Point Conversion 11:44
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 2-R.Johnson. 2-R.Johnson to OKS End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
36
Touchdown 11:44
2-R.Johnson runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
107
yds
02:23
pos
23
34
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:30
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
28
Touchdown 5:38
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 80-C.Brewer. 80-C.Brewer runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
1:56
pos
23
27
Field Goal 8:32
49-M.Ammendola 27 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
84
yds
03:25
pos
23
21
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:11
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
21
Touchdown 0:14
30-C.Hubbard runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
15
yds
00:39
pos
19
21
Point After TD 2:09
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
21
Touchdown 2:19
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 13-B.Eagles. 13-B.Eagles runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
84
yds
0:34
pos
13
20
Point After TD 3:07
49-M.Ammendola extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
14
Touchdown 3:12
3-S.Sanders runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
02:17
pos
12
14
Field Goal 10:06
49-M.Ammendola 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
49
yds
02:36
pos
6
14
Point After TD 12:42
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
14
Touchdown 12:49
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 16-J.Smith. 16-J.Smith runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
28
yds
01:27
pos
3
13
Point After TD 14:53
17-C.Dicker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
3
7
Touchdown 15:00
11-S.Ehlinger complete to 6-D.Duvernay. 6-D.Duvernay runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
66
yds
03:33
pos
3
6
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 9:57
49-M.Ammendola 20 yards Field Goal is Good.
12
plays
76
yds
05:03
pos
3
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 26
Rushing 12 12
Passing 11 12
Penalty 3 2
3rd Down Conv 9-19 8-14
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 488 498
Total Plays 89 71
Avg Gain 5.5 7.0
Net Yards Rushing 226 217
Rush Attempts 56 43
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 5.0
Net Yards Passing 262 281
Comp. - Att. 19-33 20-28
Yards Per Pass 7.9 10.0
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-6 0-0
Penalties - Yards 9-69 6-65
Touchdowns 3 5
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 0 4
Other 0 0
Turnovers 2 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 2-2
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 4-33.5 4-34.0
Return Yards 58 86
Punts - Returns 0-0 3--6
Kickoffs - Returns 2-36 2-45
Int. - Returns 1-22 2-47
Kicking 6/6 4/4
Extra Points 3/3 4/4
Field Goals 3/3 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Oklahoma State 3-1 3173730
12 Texas 3-1 0217836
TEXAS -7, O/U 72
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium Austin, TX
 262 PASS YDS 281
226 RUSH YDS 217
488 TOTAL YDS 498
Oklahoma State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 268 0 2 117.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
59.4% 268 0 2 117.2
S. Sanders 19/32 268 0 2
J. McClure 39 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
J. McClure 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
37 121 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
37 121 2
C. Hubbard 37 121 2 13
S. Sanders 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 109 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 109 1
S. Sanders 18 109 1 33
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -4 0
L. Brown 1 -4 0 -4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Wallace 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 83 0
T. Wallace 5 83 0 35
B. Johnson 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 55 0
B. Johnson 1 55 0 55
D. Stoner 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 55 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 55 0
D. Stoner 6 55 0 23
L. Wolf 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
L. Wolf 2 29 0 23
J. Woods 89 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
J. Woods 2 22 0 14
C. Hubbard 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 14 0
C. Hubbard 2 14 0 8
J. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
J. McCray 1 10 0 10
L. Carter 87 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Carter 0 0 0 0
C. Moore 35 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Moore 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Ogbongbemiga 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
A. Ogbongbemiga 10-0 0.0 0
K. Harvell-Peel 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 1 0.0
K. Harvell-Peel 6-2 0.0 1
J. Bernard 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Bernard 5-2 0.0 0
M. Rodriguez 20 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
M. Rodriguez 5-1 0.0 0
T. Sterling 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Sterling 4-2 0.0 0
A. Green 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Green 4-0 0.0 0
R. Williams 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Williams 4-0 0.0 0
K. Henry 33 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
K. Henry 3-0 0.0 0
B. Martin 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Martin 3-0 0.0 0
I. Antwine 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
I. Antwine 2-0 0.0 0
S. Tuihalamaka 35 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
S. Tuihalamaka 2-2 0.0 0
B. Evers 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
B. Evers 2-0 0.0 0
T. McCalister 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. McCalister 2-0 0.0 0
T. Ford 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Ford 1-0 0.0 0
D. Harper 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Harper 1-0 0.0 0
S. Asi 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
S. Asi 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Ammendola 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 3/3
SEASON FG XP
3/3 3/3
M. Ammendola 3/3 43 3/3 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Hutton 29 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 33.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 33.5 1
T. Hutton 4 33.5 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Brown 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.0 18 0
L. Brown 2 18.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Texas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 281 4 1 195.7
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 281 4 1 195.7
S. Ehlinger 20/28 281 4 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
21 114 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
21 114 0
K. Ingram 21 114 0 16
S. Ehlinger 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 70 0
S. Ehlinger 10 70 0 29
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 30 1
R. Johnson 9 30 1 14
Ja. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
Ja. Smith 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 103 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 103 1
De. Duvernay 11 103 1 17
B. Eagles 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 73 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 73 1
B. Eagles 1 73 1 73
C. Brewer 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 1
C. Brewer 2 29 1 25
K. Ingram 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 26 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 26 0
K. Ingram 1 26 0 26
Ja. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 1
Ja. Smith 2 24 1 17
R. Johnson 2 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
R. Johnson 1 15 0 15
M. Epps 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
M. Epps 1 6 0 6
J. Burt 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Burt 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Sterns 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
11-1 0 0.0
C. Sterns 11-1 0.0 0
J. McCulloch 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-0 0 0.0
J. McCulloch 8-0 0.0 0
J. Ossai 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 1.0
J. Ossai 8-2 1.0 0
C. Brown 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
C. Brown 6-0 0.0 1
M. Estell 39 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
M. Estell 6-0 0.0 1
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
B. Jones 5-1 0.0 0
T. Graham 49 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Graham 4-0 0.0 0
M. Ojomo 98 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Ojomo 4-0 0.0 0
J. Mitchell 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
J. Mitchell 3-0 1.0 0
M. Bimage 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Bimage 2-0 0.0 0
M. Roach 32 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
M. Roach 2-2 0.0 0
A. Adeoye 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Adeoye 2-1 0.0 0
J. Green 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Green 2-0 0.0 0
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
De. Duvernay 1-0 0.0 0
J. Chisholm 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Chisholm 1-0 0.0 0
J. Thompson 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Thompson 1-0 0.0 0
Do. Duvernay 27 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Do. Duvernay 1-0 0.0 0
C. Adimora 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Adimora 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jones 36 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jamison 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Jamison 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dicker 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
C. Dicker 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
R. Bujcevski 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 34.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 34.0 3
R. Bujcevski 4 34.0 3 42
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
De. Duvernay 6 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 24 0
De. Duvernay 2 22.5 24 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Jones 19 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
B. Jones 1 0.0 0 0
B. Vaughns 50 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 -6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 -6.0 0 0
B. Vaughns 1 -6.0 -6 0
Ja. Smith 16 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
Ja. Smith 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 OKLAST 21 5:03 12 76 FG
4:52 OKLAST 20 0:56 3 3 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:53 OKLAST 25 0:18 3 47 INT
12:42 OKLAST 25 2:36 7 49 FG
5:29 OKLAST 30 2:17 6 70 TD
2:09 OKLAST 25 1:06 6 29 Fumble
0:53 TEXAS 15 0:39 4 15 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:57 OKLAST 17 3:25 12 84 FG
5:30 OKLAST 23 2:41 12 88 Downs
0:28 TEXAS 31 0:11 5 -1 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:44 OKLAST 25 1:37 10 32 INT
7:28 OKLAST 11 0:31 3 2 Punt
5:08 OKLAST 10 1:16 6 9 Fumble
3:52 TEXAS 46 2:07 8 41 TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:15 TEXAS 25 4:10 10 35 Punt
3:48 TEXAS 34 3:33 9 66 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:16 OKLAST 28 1:27 3 28 TD
9:26 TEXAS 35 3:35 10 36 Downs
3:07 TEXAS 16 0:48 4 84 TD
0:11 TEXAS 31 0:00 1 -2 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:07 TEXAS 21 0:00 7 36 Punt
8:05 TEXAS 25 2:27 7 75 TD
2:31 TEXAS 4 1:21 5 65 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:07 TEXAS 27 2:23 9 107 TD
9:49 OKLAST 47 1:37 3 8 Punt
6:54 OKLAST 49 1:46 5 -13 Punt
1:37 TEXAS 48 0:13 4 27 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores