Drive Chart
CAL
MISS

No Text

No. 23 California holds on to defeat Mississippi 28-20

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) California linebacker Evan Weaver finished with 22 tackles Saturday against Mississippi. The last one was the most important.

Weaver tackled Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee for no gain at the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve No. 23 Cal's 28-20 victory over the Rebels. Weaver crashed hard from the right flank, wrapped up Plumlee and stopped his progress as help arrived to finish the play.

''Just stop the guy with the ball. Keep him from crossing the white stripe,'' Weaver said. ''We got some push in the middle and put it in them.''

Cal coach Justin Wilcox, whose team is 4-0 for the first time since 2015, was not surprised. Weaver led every statistical category defensively for the Golden Bears, who let a late 28-13 cushion nearly disappear in the final six minutes.

''Weaver has 22 tackles. When was the last time we didn't talk about what a great player he is? He produces every week,'' Wilcox said. ''He's a really good player. We're proud of him.''

The last-minute heroics almost overshadowed a brilliant performance from Chase Garbers, who threw for four touchdowns and finished 23 of 35 for 357 yards. Touchdown passes of 9 and 60 yards to Jordan Duncan and Jake Tonges on the opening two possessions of the second half preserved a lead Cal never surrendered.

''Chase was awesome. It's not even close. That's the best game he has played,'' Wilcox said. ''The receivers did a really nice job. I was impressed how Chase looked so comfortable. He was really confident out there.''

Cal finished with 433 yards of total offense, including first-half touchdown passes by Garbers of 6 and 13 yards by Trevon Clark and Christopher Brown Jr. The Golden Bears were efficient offensively, managing 6 of 12 in third-down situations and 3 of 3 in the red zone, capped by touchdowns.

The Rebels (2-2, 1-0 SEC) got strong performances from quarterbacks Matt Corral and Plumlee, who led the final two possessions. Corral had a 1-yard scoring run and was 22 of 41 passing for 266 yards before leaving with a rib injury. The Rebels had 525 yards of total offense but failed on two scoring opportunities with missed field goals.

Plumlee was 7 of 7 for 82 yards in the final six minutes. Jerrion Early scored on a 15-yard run with 4:29 left to cap Plumlee's first series. The Rebels went 89 yards in 10 plays in the final 2:45, finished by the defensive play from Weaver.

''We had a great opportunity today, but we just didn't make enough plays to win the game,'' Mississippi coach Matt Luke said. ''Matt did well but we've got to look at the rib injury. John Rhys made the most of his opportunity.''

NO OPTIONS AVAILABLE

Before Weaver's decisive play, Plumlee had completed a third-down pass to Elijah Moore at the 1-yard line with less than 15 seconds remaining. Luke believed Moore had crossed the goal line on the reception and was pleading with the game officials to stop the clock for a look at the replay.

''I thought at the very least, it should have been buzzed and reviewed,'' Luke said. ''We didn't have a timeout. We could not spike it. Our only option was to get a quarterback sneak and get the ball off.''

Instead, the Pac-12 officials quickly marked the ball at the 1-yard line and the Rebels beat the clock to attempt a scoring quarterback sneak by Plumlee. The unsuccessful sneak was reviewed and confirmed by officials after time expired.

Ole Miss interim athletic director Keith Carter also expressed disappointment in the officiating.

The Rebels ''are expecting a full explanation from the Pac-12 regarding the call and subsequent non-review of the 3rd down play,'' Carter tweeted. ''We feel strongly that the play should have been reviewed by the Pac-12 officials in the review booth. Even if the play didn't result in a touchdown, the spot of the ball on 4th down was questionable.''

THE TAKEAWAY

California: The Golden Bears overcame a cross-country road trip, an early kickoff time - especially for a Pac-12 team - and a serious late charge to earn the victory. This win should raise expectations about Wilcox's team after flying under the radar nationally early this season.

''When you come down here and play in this environment, against those coaches and athletes and win like we had to win, it builds confidence,'' he said. ''This is important to us and definitely is a step in the right direction.''

Ole Miss: Any margin for error in a bid for postseason play was erased in a second nonconference loss; the first was at Memphis. The Rebels, while showing flashes of improvement, are still a work in progress as the most difficult section of the schedule remains.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Winning on the road against an SEC opponent under late-game pressure should be good enough for the Golden Bears to move up a few plots.

UP NEXT

California: The Golden Bears return to Pac-12 play by hosting No. 24 Arizona State on Saturday night.

Ole Miss: The Rebels begin a stretch of five consecutive SEC opponents with a visit to No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:29
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
20
Touchdown 4:38
9-J.Ealy runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
88
yds
01:51
pos
28
19
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 9:03
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
13
Touchdown 9:14
7-C.Garbers complete to 85-J.Tonges. 85-J.Tonges runs 60 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
72
yds
00:56
pos
27
13
Point After TD 11:25
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
13
Touchdown 11:30
7-C.Garbers complete to 2-J.Duncan. 2-J.Duncan runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
20
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:08
92-L.Logan 33 yards Field Goal is Good.
5
plays
19
yds
01:28
pos
14
13
Point After TD 10:43
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 10:48
7-C.Garbers complete to 34-C.Brown. 34-C.Brown runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
70
yds
04:08
pos
13
10
Field Goal 15:00
92-L.Logan 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
57
yds
03:18
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 5:50
92-L.Logan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 5:55
2-M.Corral runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
03:44
pos
7
6
Point After TD 9:39
39-G.Thomas extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 9:46
7-C.Garbers complete to 80-T.Clark. 80-T.Clark runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
03:45
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 24 27
Rushing 3 8
Passing 19 18
Penalty 2 1
3rd Down Conv 6-12 5-17
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-3
Total Net Yards 413 516
Total Plays 69 86
Avg Gain 6.0 6.0
Net Yards Rushing 60 177
Rush Attempts 33 38
Avg Rush Yards 1.8 4.7
Net Yards Passing 353 339
Comp. - Att. 24-36 29-48
Yards Per Pass 9.8 7.1
Sacked - Yards Lost 4-20 3-9
Penalties - Yards 4-30 6-55
Touchdowns 4 2
Rushing TDs 0 2
Passing TDs 4 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 0
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-36.3 5-44.0
Return Yards 17 44
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-11
Kickoffs - Returns 1-17 1-12
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-21
Kicking 4/6 4/6
Extra Points 4/4 2/2
Field Goals 0/2 2/4
Safeties 0 0
1234T
23 California 4-0 7714028
Ole Miss 2-2 760720
MISS -3, O/U 42.5
Vaught-Hemingway Stadium Oxford, MS
 353 PASS YDS 339
60 RUSH YDS 177
413 TOTAL YDS 516
California
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 357 4 1 183.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.7% 357 4 1 183.4
C. Garbers 23/35 357 4 1
D. Modster 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 234.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 16 0 0 234.4
D. Modster 1/1 16 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 47 0
M. Dancy 12 47 0 13
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 11 0
C. Brown Jr. 8 11 0 4
C. Garbers 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 3 0
C. Garbers 12 3 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Tonges 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 88 1
J. Tonges 3 88 1 60
N. Remigio 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 72 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 72 0
N. Remigio 3 72 0 43
J. Duncan 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 63 1
J. Duncan 5 63 1 20
Je. Hawkins 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 40 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
Je. Hawkins 2 40 0 24
K. Crawford 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 39 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
K. Crawford 3 39 0 17
C. Brown Jr. 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 23 1
C. Brown Jr. 2 23 1 13
T. Clark 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 17 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 17 1
T. Clark 2 17 1 11
M. Dancy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
M. Dancy 3 16 0 10
G. Reinwald 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
G. Reinwald 1 15 0 15
M. Polk 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Polk 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
E. Weaver 89 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
18-4 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
18-4 0 0.5
E. Weaver 18-4 0.5 0
K. Deng 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.5
K. Deng 7-2 1.5 0
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Davis 6-1 0.0 0
C. Bynum 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
C. Bynum 6-0 0.0 0
L. Bequette 93 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
L. Bequette 4-1 0.0 0
T. Beck 22 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
T. Beck 4-1 0.0 0
Ja. Hawkins 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Ja. Hawkins 3-1 0.0 0
E. Hicks 3 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Hicks 3-1 0.0 0
B. Smith 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Smith 3-0 0.0 0
T. Turner III 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Turner III 1-1 0.0 0
L. Toailoa 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Toailoa 1-1 0.0 0
B. Croteau 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
B. Croteau 1-2 0.0 0
S. Fuimaono 99 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Fuimaono 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ogunbanjo 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Ogunbanjo 0-1 0.0 0
D. Scott 32 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
D. Scott 0-1 0.0 0
N. Alftin 49 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
N. Alftin 0-1 0.5 0
B. Johnson 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.5
B. Johnson 0-2 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
G. Thomas 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
G. Thomas 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
S. Coutts 37 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 26.3 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 26.3 0
S. Coutts 3 26.3 0 34
D. Longhetto 30 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 46.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 46.3 2
D. Longhetto 3 46.3 2 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Davis 27 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 17.0 17 0
A. Davis 1 17.0 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Ole Miss
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.7% 266 0 0 108.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
53.7% 266 0 0 108.2
M. Corral 22/41 266 0 0
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 82 0 0 198.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 82 0 0 198.4
J. Plumlee 7/7 82 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Corral 2 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 56 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 56 1
M. Corral 16 56 1 21
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 54 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 54 0
S. Phillips 14 54 0 8
J. Plumlee 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 53 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 53 0
J. Plumlee 3 53 0 47
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 25 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 25 1
J. Ealy 4 25 1 15
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
11 102 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 102 0
E. Moore 11 102 0 20
B. Sanders 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 73 0
B. Sanders 5 73 0 40
D. Gregory 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 63 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 63 0
D. Gregory 2 63 0 41
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 30 0
J. Ealy 3 30 0 17
J. Mingo 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 30 0
J. Mingo 1 30 0 30
D. Drummond 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 22 0
D. Drummond 3 22 0 13
S. Phillips 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
S. Phillips 1 10 0 10
T. Knight 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
T. Knight 1 8 0 8
O. Cooley 15 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
O. Cooley 1 7 0 7
D. Jackson 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Jackson 1 3 0 3
J. Pellerin 7 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Pellerin 0 0 0 0
M. Battle 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Battle 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Henry 1 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-2 0 0.0
L. Henry 9-2 0.0 0
J. Julius 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Julius 5-2 0.0 0
M. Hartsfield 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 1.0
M. Hartsfield 5-0 1.0 0
Ja. Jones 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
Ja. Jones 5-2 0.0 0
W. Hibbler 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
W. Hibbler 4-2 0.0 0
S. Williams 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 1.0
S. Williams 4-2 1.0 0
J. Haynes 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
J. Haynes 4-2 0.0 0
B. Jones 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Jones 3-0 0.0 0
C. Wiley 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Wiley 3-0 0.0 0
P. Lucas Jr. 50 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
P. Lucas Jr. 2-1 0.0 0
T. Tisdale 22 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-4 0 1.0
T. Tisdale 2-4 1.0 0
Q. Sheppard 97 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Q. Sheppard 1-1 0.0 0
A. Robinson 38 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Robinson 1-0 1.0 0
K. Smith 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
D. Prince 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 1 0.0
D. Prince 1-0 0.0 1
L. Knox 16 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Knox 0-1 0.0 0
R. Anderson 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Anderson 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Logan 92 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
2/4 2/2
L. Logan 2/4 33 2/2 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
M. Brown 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 44.0 3
M. Brown 5 44.0 3 57
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Ealy 9 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 12.0 12 0
J. Ealy 1 12.0 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Moore 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
E. Moore 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:31 CAL 30 3:45 10 70 TD
5:50 CAL 25 1:40 5 10 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 CAL 25 4:08 12 70 TD
8:05 CAL 7 2:00 6 58 INT
4:03 CAL 21 1:32 4 21 Punt
0:51 CAL 5 0:00 1 -1 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:42 CAL 25 0:00 9 75 TD
10:10 CAL 28 0:56 4 72 TD
7:53 CAL 20 3:45 8 42 Punt
2:34 CAL 11 1:46 4 9 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:35 CAL 20 3:00 7 18 Punt
4:29 CAL 25 1:31 4 22 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 25 1:26 6 45 FG Miss
9:39 MISS 25 3:44 11 75 TD
4:00 MISS 31 3:18 11 57 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:43 MISS 25 2:04 6 22 Punt
5:36 CAL 35 1:28 5 19 FG
2:25 MISS 26 1:26 5 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:25 MISS 25 0:36 3 9 Punt
9:03 MISS 14 0:40 4 13 Punt
3:42 MISS 25 1:08 5 28 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 MISS 40 5:21 13 48 FG Miss
6:29 MISS 12 1:51 10 88 TD
2:51 MISS 10 2:34 10 89 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores