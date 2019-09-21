Drive Chart
LSU
VANDY

No Text

School-record 6 TDs for Burrow, No. 4 LSU routs Vandy 66-38

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) LSU always has played stingy defense. Now the Tigers have a high-octane offense and no plans at all to slow down anytime soon.

''Score, be aggressive,'' LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. ''That's our mentality. We're going to be aggressive. We're going to go get it. We're not slowing down for anything.''

The Tigers' aggressive approach paid off Saturday as Joe Burrow tossed four of his school-record six touchdown passes to Ja'Marr Chase and threw for 398 yards, leading No. 4 LSU to a 66-38 romp over Vanderbilt.

''They told me when it happened,'' Burrow said of his TD record. ''I was more focused on going to get another one.''

LSU (4-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) beat Vanderbilt (0-3, 0-2) for the eighth straight time. This marked the first meeting between these SEC charter members since 2010.

The Tigers scored their most points this season and most ever in regulation against an SEC opponent. The 104 combined points tied South Carolina's 65-39 win over Mississippi State in 1995 for the fourth-highest scoring total in an SEC game that didn't go into overtime.

They needed 2 minutes, 11 seconds, or less on each of their first seven scoring drives. LSU also scored 4 seconds after Micah Baskerville returned an onside kick 46 yards to open the third quarter on Burrow's fifth TD pass.

Baskerville later blocked a punt he recovered for a TD.

Burrow had a game for the record books.

He became both the first LSU quarterback to throw for 350 yards or more in three straight games. His 357 yards passing by halftime also was the most in school history.

Burrow hit 13 of his first 14 passes for 244 yards before throwing his second incompletion at 9:19 in the second quarter. He finished 25 of 34 and left the game early in the fourth quarter.

''It's good,'' Orgeron said. ''I think that there's more to come. I really do. I think Joe is a fantastic player. He has a fantastic coach in (offensive coordinator) Steve Ensminger. We have a great plan, and as long as we protect the quarterback we're going to make big plays here at LSU.''

And Burrow kept throwing to Chase. The sophomore caught TDs of 64, 25 and 51 yards in the first quarter and adding a 16-yarder in the third. He finished with 10 receptions for 229 yards, most by an LSU receiver since Odell Beckham Jr . had 204 against Furman in 2013.

''I'm just happy I played today,'' Chase said after not playing against Northwestern State last week in a coach's decision.

Vanderbilt had never before played two of the nation's top five teams within the first three weeks of a season. At least the Commodores scored on their first drive, which they didn't manage in an opening loss to No. 3 Georgia or a loss at Purdue. They scored their most points yet this season but had two turnovers.

''We were playing with house money, man,'' Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason said. ''We had a chance to really take some chances, try to force some things to happen. Those things didn't necessarily go our way. But what I can tell you is the early part of the season, man, has been a difficult stretch.''

LSU led 28-7 after the first quarter, 38-17 at halftime and 59-31 after the third.

THE TAKEAWAY

LSU: The Tigers entered the day second in the SEC defending the run, giving up just 80.3 yards a game. They gave up a 41-yarder to Ke'Shawn Vaughn on Vandy's first offensive play. Vaughn also broke loose for a 52-yard TD run in the third quarter - the longest run this season for the SEC's top returning rusher. Vaughn finished with 20 carries for 130 yards.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores came in as the only Football Bowl Subdivision team without a sack this season, and the closest they came to hitting Burrow early was on a roughing-the-passer penalty in the first quarter. Then Jaylen Mahoney sacked the LSU quarterback early in the second quarter, a play after Burrow had plenty of time to roll to his right before finding Stephen Sullivan on a 30-yard completion. Kenny Hebert also got a sack, and Elijah McAlister recovered an Edwards-Helaire fumble for a touchdown in the final minute of the first half.

INJURIES

LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., who came into the game with six TD catches to tie for the FBS lead, was on crutches after four catches for 75 yards. Orgeron said it didn't look good. LSU middle linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. hurt an ankle and was seen in a walking boot. Orgeron said it ''looked pretty significant.''

UP NEXT

LSU: Open date before hosting Utah State on Oct. 5.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Northern Illinois on Sept. 28.

---

Follow Teresa M. Walker at www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:51
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
66
38
Touchdown 2:04
15-M.Brennan incomplete. Intended for 13-J.Kirklin INTERCEPTED by 4-R.Haynie at LSU 47. 4-R.Haynie runs 47 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
47
yds
0:00
pos
66
37
Point After TD 9:37
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
66
31
Touchdown 9:41
4-J.Emery runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
36
yds
02:09
pos
65
31
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:06
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
59
31
Touchdown 1:12
6-R.Neal complete to 16-K.Lipscomb. 16-K.Lipscomb runs 18 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
61
yds
03:38
pos
59
30
Point After TD 7:22
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
59
24
Touchdown 7:29
punts 0 yards from VAN 23 blocked by 23-M.Baskerville. 23-M.Baskerville runs no gain for a touchdown.
1
plays
0
yds
0:00
pos
58
24
Point After TD 9:29
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
52
24
Touchdown 9:35
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 16 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
75
yds
3:13
pos
51
24
Point After TD 13:25
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
24
Touchdown 13:35
5-K.Vaughn runs 52 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
75
yds
01:13
pos
45
23
Point After TD 14:48
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
45
17
Touchdown 14:52
9-J.Burrow complete to 17-R.McMath. 17-R.McMath runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
-4
yds
00:00
pos
44
17
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:49
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
17
Touchdown 0:58
22-C.Edwards-Helaire to LSU 2 FUMBLES. 41-E.McAllister runs no gain for a touchdown.
3
plays
-5
yds
00:40
pos
38
16
Point After TD 1:56
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
10
Touchdown 2:05
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 51 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
90
yds
02:12
pos
37
10
Field Goal 6:09
36-C.York 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
53
yds
01:34
pos
31
10
Field Goal 13:00
98-R.Guay 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
52
yds
00:37
pos
28
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:51
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
7
Touchdown 1:00
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 25 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
70
yds
01:10
pos
27
7
Point After TD 4:58
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
7
Touchdown 5:03
22-C.Edwards-Helaire runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
67
yds
02:00
pos
20
7
Point After TD 8:38
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
7
Touchdown 8:49
9-J.Burrow complete to 1-J.Chase. 1-J.Chase runs 64 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
64
yds
00:08
pos
13
7
Point After TD 9:51
36-C.York extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 9:56
9-J.Burrow complete to 2-J.Jefferson. 2-J.Jefferson runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:08
pos
6
7
Point After TD 11:04
98-R.Guay extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 11:13
5-K.Vaughn runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:47
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 26 17
Rushing 9 5
Passing 15 10
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 7-15 6-17
4th Down Conv 1-1 1-2
Total Net Yards 579 357
Total Plays 74 73
Avg Gain 7.8 4.9
Net Yards Rushing 181 145
Rush Attempts 36 34
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 4.3
Net Yards Passing 398 212
Comp. - Att. 26-38 19-39
Yards Per Pass 10.5 5.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-20 3-17
Penalties - Yards 6-54 3-27
Touchdowns 9 5
Rushing TDs 2 2
Passing TDs 6 1
Other 1 2
Turnovers 2 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 0-0
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 5-42.2 7-47.0
Return Yards 93 58
Punts - Returns 4-25 1-11
Kickoffs - Returns 2-68 0-0
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-47
Kicking 10/10 6/6
Extra Points 9/9 5/5
Field Goals 1/1 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
4 LSU 4-0 281021766
Vanderbilt 0-3 71014738
VANDY 24, O/U 62
Vanderbilt Stadium Nashville, TN
 398 PASS YDS 212
181 RUSH YDS 145
579 TOTAL YDS 357
LSU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 398 6 0 230.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.5% 398 6 0 230.1
J. Burrow 25/34 398 6 0
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 20 0 1 17.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
25% 20 0 1 17.0
M. Brennan 1/4 20 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 106 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 106 1
C. Edwards-Helaire 14 106 1 46
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 51 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 51 1
J. Emery Jr. 9 51 1 21
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 19 0
T. Davis-Price 4 19 0 9
M. Brennan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 14 0
M. Brennan 2 14 0 9
C. Curry 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 7 0
C. Curry 3 7 0 9
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
D. Stingley Jr. 1 3 0 3
L. Fournette 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
L. Fournette 1 1 0 1
J. Burrow 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -20 0
J. Burrow 2 -20 0 -10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Chase 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 229 4
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 229 4
J. Chase 10 229 4 64
T. Marshall Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 75 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 75 0
T. Marshall Jr. 4 75 0 29
R. McMath 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 48 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 1
R. McMath 5 48 1 20
S. Sullivan 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 48 0
S. Sullivan 3 48 0 30
J. Jefferson 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 1
J. Jefferson 2 18 1 14
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 1 0 1
J. Emery Jr. 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Emery Jr. 0 0 0 0
J. Kirklin 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Kirklin 0 0 0 0
T. Moss 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Moss 0 0 0 0
J. Jenkins 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jenkins 0 0 0 0
T. Davis-Price 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
T. Davis-Price 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Phillips 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
J. Phillips 8-2 0.0 0
G. Delpit 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
G. Delpit 6-0 0.0 0
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 1 0.0
D. Stingley Jr. 5-0 0.0 1
K. Fulton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Fulton 5-0 0.0 0
N. Farrell Jr. 92 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
N. Farrell Jr. 3-1 0.0 0
T. Shelvin 72 NT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Shelvin 3-1 0.0 0
B. Fehoko 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
B. Fehoko 3-1 0.5 0
A. Anthony 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Anthony 2-0 0.0 0
P. Queen 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
P. Queen 2-0 0.0 0
D. Clark 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.5
D. Clark 2-1 1.5 0
J. Evans 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Evans 2-0 0.0 0
C. Lewis 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Lewis 1-0 0.0 0
J. Thomas 93 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 1.0
J. Thomas 1-1 1.0 0
J. Stevens 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-5 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-5 1 0.0
J. Stevens 1-5 0.0 1
K. Vincent Jr. 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Vincent Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
M. Baskerville 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Baskerville 1-0 0.0 0
K. Jones 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
C. Flott 25 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Flott 1-1 0.0 0
M. Divinity Jr. 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
M. Divinity Jr. 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. York 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 9/9
SEASON FG XP
1/1 9/9
C. York 1/1 25 9/9 12
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Z. Von Rosenberg 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 42.2 2
Z. Von Rosenberg 5 42.2 2 56
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Edwards-Helaire 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
C. Edwards-Helaire 1 22.0 22 0
M. Baskerville 23 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 46.0 46 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 46.0 46 0
M. Baskerville 1 46.0 46 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Stingley Jr. 24 CB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 0.5 1 0
D. Stingley Jr. 2 0.5 1 0
M. Baskerville 23 LB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 1
M. Baskerville 1 23.0 23 1
T. Palmer 33 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 1.0 1 0
T. Palmer 1 1.0 1 0
Vanderbilt
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.4% 206 1 1 108.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
48.4% 206 1 1 108.4
R. Neal 15/31 206 1 1
D. Wallace 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 23 0 1 49.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 23 0 1 49.2
D. Wallace 4/8 23 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 130 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 130 2
K. Vaughn 20 130 2 52
J. Marlow 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 19 0
J. Marlow 3 19 0 8
K. Brooks 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 0 0
K. Brooks 5 0 0 2
R. Neal 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 -4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 -4 0
R. Neal 6 -4 0 11
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
K. Lipscomb 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 68 1
K. Lipscomb 5 68 1 36
C. Johnson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 54 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 54 0
C. Johnson 2 54 0 28
J. Pinkney 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
J. Pinkney 4 47 0 30
K. Vaughn 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 0
K. Vaughn 2 21 0 19
J. Bostic 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Bostic 1 12 0 12
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 2 11 0 9
B. Bresnahan 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 9 0
B. Bresnahan 2 9 0 8
C. Bolar 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
C. Bolar 1 7 0 7
C. Pierce 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Pierce 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Anderson 16 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 0 0.0
B. Anderson 7-0 0.0 0
D. Moore 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 0.0
D. Moore 7-2 0.0 0
B. Harris 13 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
B. Harris 6-1 0.0 0
M. Worship 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
M. Worship 4-0 0.0 0
D. Jerkins 33 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
D. Jerkins 3-1 0.0 0
K. Hebert 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
K. Hebert 3-0 1.0 0
A. George 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
A. George 3-3 0.0 0
A. Mintze 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
A. Mintze 2-1 0.0 0
D. Williams 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Williams 2-1 0.0 0
C. Watkins 31 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Watkins 2-0 0.0 0
R. Haynie 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 1 0.0
R. Haynie 2-0 0.0 1
D. Odeyingbo 10 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Odeyingbo 2-0 0.0 0
E. McAllister 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
E. McAllister 1-1 0.0 0
R. Reitmaier 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Reitmaier 1-0 0.0 0
M. Owusu 88 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Owusu 1-0 0.0 0
F. Coppet 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
F. Coppet 1-0 0.0 0
B. DeVault-Smith 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. DeVault-Smith 1-0 0.0 0
C. Markel 45 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Markel 1-0 0.0 0
L. Paulino-Bell 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Paulino-Bell 1-1 0.0 0
B. Maddox 56 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Maddox 1-0 0.0 0
C. Tidd 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Tidd 1-0 0.0 0
T. Daley 3 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Daley 1-2 0.0 0
F. Afemui 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
F. Afemui 1-1 0.0 0
J. Mahoney 23 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
J. Mahoney 1-0 1.0 0
C. Peart 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
C. Peart 0-3 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Guay 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/1 4/4
R. Guay 1/1 41 4/4 7
J. Rice 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
J. Rice 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Smith 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
7 47.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
7 47.0 1
H. Smith 7 47.0 1 66
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Shelton-Mosley 11 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 11.0 11 0
J. Shelton-Mosley 1 11.0 11 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:04 LSU 25 1:08 5 75 TD
8:57 LSU 36 0:08 1 64 TD
7:03 LSU 33 2:00 5 67 TD
2:10 LSU 30 1:10 4 70 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:18 LSU 25 2:55 6 36 Punt
7:43 LSU 43 1:34 7 53 FG
4:17 LSU 10 2:12 9 90 TD
1:38 LSU 5 0:40 3 -5 TD
0:49 LSU 25 0:00 1 -10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:49 VANDY 1 0:00 2 -4 TD
13:25 LSU 25 3:50 11 75 TD
5:46 LSU 10 0:46 3 3 Punt
1:06 LSU 35 0:35 3 7 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:50 VANDY 36 2:09 5 36 TD
8:49 LSU 18 1:55 6 25 Punt
3:43 LSU 14 1:39 4 99 INT
1:51 LSU 25 0:51 3 7 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 VANDY 25 3:47 8 75 TD
9:51 VANDY 25 0:49 3 3 Punt
8:38 VANDY 25 1:19 3 3 Punt
4:58 VANDY 25 1:55 5 45 Downs
0:51 VANDY 25 0:37 11 52 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:19 VANDY 8 1:30 3 3 Punt
5:58 VANDY 25 1:37 5 9 Punt
1:56 VANDY 25 0:09 3 7 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:48 VANDY 25 1:13 3 75 TD
9:29 VANDY 25 1:18 3 -2 TD
7:22 VANDY 25 0:57 6 -15 INT
4:50 VANDY 39 3:38 7 61 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 VANDY 7 1:41 3 -6 Punt
9:37 VANDY 25 0:43 3 0 Punt
6:15 VANDY 32 2:26 8 -23 INT
0:50 VANDY 23 0:11 2 11 Game
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores