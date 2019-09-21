Drive Chart
Purdy scores 6 TDs, Iowa State throttles ULM 72-20

  • Sep 21, 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) Iowa State desperately needed a spark after barely beating Northern Iowa and losing a heartbreaker to rival Iowa.

Sophomore Brock Purdy gave the Cyclones the jolt they were looking for with one of the best individual performances in school history.

Purdy threw for a career-high 435 yards and tied a school record with six touchdowns and Iowa State throttled Louisiana-Monroe 72-20 on Saturday, its best scoring output in 113 years.

''Our offense clicked, the receivers were great, offensive line did amazing,'' Purdy said. ''It just happened. It's not something I go into the game thinking (about) records. As long as we're winning, I'm totally fine.''

Purdy tossed three touchdown passes and ran for 75 yards and three TDs for the Cyclones (2-1), becoming the first player in school history to surpass 500 yards of total offense.

Purdy wasn't the only once piling it on against a ULM team that took Florida State to overtime in its opener.

Iowa State finished with a school-best 714 yards and scored its most points since beating Cornell 81-0 in 1906 - the same year the forward pass became legal.

Purdy and the Cyclones broke free in the second half, pushing a 14-point halftime lead to 48-20 with three touchdowns in the third quarter.

Purdy ran it in from 13 yards out, found Deshaunte Jones for an 84-yard TD connection and hit Sean Shaw from 12 yards out to make it a 28-point game with 19 seconds left in the third.

Purdy racked up 510 total yards despite sitting out the fourth quarter. Tarique Milton had 142 yards receiving for the Cyclones, and Jones had 100 on just two grabs.

''We played like a football team for the first time this year,'' Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. ''You felt like we were playing off each other. When we play special teams, offense, defense and flow, you have an opportunity to be ... really good.''

Caleb Evans threw for 176 yards and two TDs and ran for 93 yards for ULM (1-2). The Warhawks allowed 45 points in the second half, the same total it gave up in four quarters and overtime against the Seminoles.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: Entering play, Iowa State's 15 points a game in regulation would've ranked 125th out of 130 FBS schools. The Cyclones snapped out of their funk with authority, as Purdy found both opened and seemingly covered receivers with ease. Iowa State's defense didn't have a great day, but for once the offense picked it up.

ULM: The Warhawks forced Purdy to throw a pick and fumble the ball away in Iowa State territory in the first five minutes - and got zero points out of either turnover. That's not a formula for success when you're on the road against a Power 5 opponent. Iowa State responded by scoring on 12 consecutive drives.

IS RE-AL FOR REAL?

Iowa State backup quarterback Re-al Mitchell got the first extended playing time of his career, and he flashed promise with his feet. Mitchell closed out the scoring with a 29-yard TD run on third down, evading multiple defenders before cruising into the end zone. Mitchell ran for 65 yards on just four carries and his only completion, a 9-yarder to Shaw, went for a score. For a team still seeking a No. 1 guy at tailback, Mitchell looked like a difference-maker on the ground.

TIDBITS

Bret Oberg also had six touchdowns for Iowa State, doing so against Oklahoma in 1989, and Joel Lanning, Troy Davis and Joe Henderson scored five touchdowns in a game for the Cyclones. Lanning did it three years ago in the Cyclones' 66-10 rout of Patrick Mahomes and Texas Tech. ... ULM finished with 425 yards and went 8 of 17 on third downs. The Warhawks found success when Evans pulled it down and ran with a potential punt looming. ... Jake Hummel, a freshman from powerhouse Dowling Catholic in West Des Moines, Iowa, returned an interception 48 yards for a touchdown.

HE SAID IT

''That guy's a gym rat. He's in here as much as our coaching staff in studying and detailing what it takes to be a great quarterback. Certainly he did some great things,'' Campbell said about Purdy.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Opens Big 12 play at Baylor on Sept. 28.

ULM: Hosts South Alabama next Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:32
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
72
Touchdown 2:40
6-R.Mitchell runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
63
yds
02:26
pos
20
71
Point After TD 7:09
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
65
Touchdown 7:17
16-C.Suits incomplete. INTERCEPTED by 35-J.Hummel at ULM 48. 35-J.Hummel runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
48
yds
0:00
pos
20
64
Field Goal 7:59
96-C.Assalley 24 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
30
yds
02:11
pos
20
58
Point After TD 10:42
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
55
Touchdown 10:48
6-R.Mitchell complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
54
yds
02:55
pos
20
54
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:19
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
48
Touchdown 0:26
15-B.Purdy complete to 2-S.Shaw. 2-S.Shaw runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
03:30
pos
20
47
Point After TD 3:56
47-C.Walker extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
41
Touchdown 4:03
6-C.Evans complete to 18-J.Hodoh. 18-J.Hodoh runs 38 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
76
yds
04:34
pos
19
41
Point After TD 8:37
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
41
Touchdown 8:50
15-B.Purdy complete to 8-D.Jones. 8-D.Jones runs 84 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
84
yds
00:54
pos
13
40
Point After TD 12:40
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
34
Touchdown 12:46
15-B.Purdy runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
75
yds
00:00
pos
13
33
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:14
96-C.Assalley 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
50
yds
02:36
pos
13
27
Missed Two Point Conversion 2:50
extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
13
24
Touchdown 2:54
8-J.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
12
plays
75
yds
4:24
pos
13
24
Field Goal 7:53
96-C.Assalley 21 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
61
yds
02:33
pos
7
24
Point After TD 10:26
37-J.Porter extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 10:33
6-C.Evans complete to 86-J.Pederson. 86-J.Pederson runs 19 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
83
yds
04:16
pos
6
21
Point After TD 14:49
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
21
Touchdown 15:00
15-B.Purdy complete to 1-T.Milton. 1-T.Milton runs 73 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
75
yds
00:03
pos
0
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:03
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 2:12
15-B.Purdy scrambles runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
40
yds
01:17
pos
0
13
Point After TD 4:59
96-C.Assalley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 5:04
15-B.Purdy runs 7 yards for a touchdown. Team penalty on ULM Offside declined.
6
plays
69
yds
02:55
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 22 31
Rushing 10 15
Passing 10 16
Penalty 2 0
3rd Down Conv 8-17 5-8
4th Down Conv 0-3 0-0
Total Net Yards 401 714
Total Plays 80 67
Avg Gain 5.0 10.7
Net Yards Rushing 228 270
Rush Attempts 43 37
Avg Rush Yards 5.3 7.3
Net Yards Passing 173 444
Comp. - Att. 21-37 22-30
Yards Per Pass 4.7 14.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-24 0-0
Penalties - Yards 4-22 4-45
Touchdowns 3 9
Rushing TDs 1 4
Passing TDs 2 4
Other 0 1
Turnovers 3 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 2 1
Punts - Avg 4-43.5 0-0.0
Return Yards 185 121
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-13
Kickoffs - Returns 9-171 1-35
Int. - Returns 1-14 2-73
Kicking 2/3 12/12
Extra Points 2/2 9/9
Field Goals 0/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UL-Monroe 1-2 0137020
Iowa St. 2-1 1413212472
IOWAST -17.5, O/U 51.5
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
 173 PASS YDS 444
228 RUSH YDS 270
401 TOTAL YDS 714
UL-Monroe
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 176 2 1 127.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.3% 176 2 1 127.9
C. Evans 19/30 176 2 1
C. Suits 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 21 0 1 25.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
28.6% 21 0 1 25.2
C. Suits 2/7 21 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Evans 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 93 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 93 0
C. Evans 17 93 0 40
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
14 87 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
14 87 1
Jo. Johnson 14 87 1 46
I. Phillips 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 27 0
I. Phillips 10 27 0 9
C. Whitfield 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 18 0
C. Whitfield 1 18 0 18
C. Suits 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
C. Suits 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hodoh 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 46 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 46 1
J. Hodoh 3 46 1 38
J. Pederson 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 40 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 40 1
J. Pederson 3 40 1 19
Z. Jackson 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 34 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 34 0
Z. Jackson 4 34 0 11
B. Batiste 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 27 0
B. Batiste 2 27 0 17
M. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 14 0
M. McCray 3 14 0 6
C. Whitfield 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 11 0
C. Whitfield 3 11 0 7
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 10 0
P. Carter Jr. 1 10 0 10
I. Phillips 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 0
I. Phillips 1 9 0 9
X. Brown 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
X. Brown 1 6 0 6
D. Hickman 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Hickman 0 0 0 0
Jo. Johnson 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Jo. Johnson 0 0 0 0
J. Jackson 15 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Jackson 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Straughter 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Straughter 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Porter 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/1 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/1 1/1
J. Porter 0/1 0 1/1 1
C. Walker 47 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
C. Walker 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Porter 37 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 43.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 43.5 2
J. Porter 4 43.5 2 48
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. McCray 12 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 22.6 30 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 22.6 30 0
M. McCray 5 22.6 30 0
B. Batiste 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 19 0
B. Batiste 2 14.0 19 0
P. Carter Jr. 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 18 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 15.0 18 0
P. Carter Jr. 2 15.0 18 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 435 3 1 242.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 435 3 1 242.4
B. Purdy 21/27 435 3 1
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 1 0 252.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 9 1 0 252.8
R. Mitchell 1/2 9 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 75 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 75 3
B. Purdy 9 75 3 25
R. Mitchell 6 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 65 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 65 1
R. Mitchell 4 65 1 29
J. Brock 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 40 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 40 0
J. Brock 5 40 0 13
B. Hall 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 35 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 35 0
B. Hall 5 35 0 13
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 0
K. Nwangwu 2 22 0 19
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 20 0
S. Croney Jr. 9 20 0 4
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
J. Lang 1 9 0 9
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
L. Akers 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 142 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 142 1
T. Milton 3 142 1 73
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 100 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 100 1
D. Jones 2 100 1 84
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 79 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 79 0
C. Kolar 5 79 0 26
L. Pettway 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 0
L. Pettway 4 50 0 21
S. Shaw Jr. 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 21 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 21 2
S. Shaw Jr. 2 21 2 12
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
C. Allen 2 19 0 11
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
S. Croney Jr. 1 15 0 15
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
D. Soehner 1 14 0 14
J. Lang 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 4 0
J. Lang 2 4 0 2
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Akers 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Leo 89 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
M. Leo 1-0 1.0 0
J. Grant 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Grant 1-0 0.0 0
A. Azunna 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
A. Azunna 1-0 1.0 0
O. Vance 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
O. Vance 0-1 0.5 0
J. Johnson 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Johnson 0-1 0.0 0
E. Uwazurike 5 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
E. Uwazurike 0-1 0.5 0
L. White 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. White 0-0 0.0 1
J. Hummel 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Hummel 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 9/9
SEASON FG XP
3/3 9/9
C. Assalley 3/3 37 9/9 18
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 35.0 35 0
K. Nwangwu 1 35.0 35 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Milton 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 7 0
T. Milton 2 6.5 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 LAMON 33 1:30 5 12 Punt
13:13 IOWAST 10 0:56 3 2 FG Miss
10:17 IOWAST 42 2:14 6 11 Downs
4:59 LAMON 25 0:58 4 35 INT
2:03 LAMON 25 1:40 6 46 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:49 LAMON 17 4:16 10 83 TD
7:49 LAMON 25 4:55 13 63 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:40 LAMON 24 2:46 6 19 Punt
8:37 LAMON 24 4:34 10 76 TD
0:19 LAMON 19 0:10 3 -2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:42 LAMON 25 0:26 3 12 Fumble
7:39 LAMON 25 0:03 2 73 INT
7:09 LAMON 12 1:16 3 9 Punt
2:32 LAMON 18 1:41 8 54 Downs
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:25 IOWAST 14 0:00 1 76 INT
12:17 IOWAST 20 1:49 6 22 Fumble
7:59 IOWAST 31 2:55 6 69 TD
3:29 LAMON 40 1:17 3 40 TD
0:12 IOWAST 25 0:03 2 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:26 IOWAST 36 2:33 6 61 FG
2:50 IOWAST 25 2:36 11 50 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 IOWAST 25 0:00 6 75 TD
9:44 IOWAST 16 0:54 3 84 TD
3:56 IOWAST 25 3:30 7 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 IOWAST 46 2:55 6 54 TD
10:10 LAMON 37 2:11 6 30 FG
5:06 IOWAST 37 2:26 5 63 TD
0:47 IOWAST 27 0:00 1 -1 Game
