Thomas' TD return helps NC State beats Ball State 34-23
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Thayer Thomas and North Carolina State's special teams came up with big enough plays to offset the Wolfpack's sputtering second-half offense Saturday night.
Thomas had a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter while Max Fisher blocked a fourth-quarter punt to set up another score, helping the Wolfpack beat Ball State 34-23.
Malik Dunlap recovered Fisher's block, putting the Wolfpack at the Cardinals' 7-yard line. Matthew McKay scored on a keeper three plays later at the 8:41 mark to help the Wolfpack stay in control.
''I feel like the special teams the second half really won us the game,'' Thomas said.
He wouldn't find much argument from coach Dave Doeren or his teammates, either. Not with how little N.C. State's offense managed in the final 30 minutes.
N.C. State completed only two passes and had 104 total yards after halftime. The good news, at least, was the Wolfpack (3-1) had pushed ahead for good in the second quarter to lead 20-7 at the break, then got Thomas' run to the end zone to go up 20.
There wasn't a lot to highlight beyond that, other than Fisher's block.
''They definitely changed the momentum of the game,'' McKay said of the special teams. ''We just had to capitalize and go score'' after the blocked punt.
McKay also ran for a second-quarter TD for N.C. State (3-1), which turned away the Cardinals' last best push on Chris Ingram's end-zone interception with 3:43 left.
Justin Hall and Caleb Huntley ran for scores for Ball State (1-3), which entered with one of the nation's top passing attacks behind Drew Plitt. Plitt threw for 333 yards but failed to connect for a score for the first time this year.
''We had a couple of opportunities there that we needed to finish the deal, and we didn't get that done,'' Ball State coach Mike Neu said, ''The effort is fantastic by our guys, the heart - all that stuff is good. Each guy knows that we just have a few plays that obviously we need to make in order to have a chance to change that outcome.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Ball State: Plitt came into this game ranked fifth in the Bowl Subdivision ranks in passing yards per game (346.7) while ranking tied for third with 11 passing touchdowns. He had some good moments in this one yet couldn't come up with some needed throws as Ball State settled for multiple field goals, while his late interception came after the Cardinals had recovered an onside kick with a chance to inch even closer late.
N.C. State: It was a big improvement for the special teams, which surrendered a blocked punt that set up a touchdown in last week's loss at West Virginia. Thomas had the biggest play when he took a punt, weaved through midfield and broke into the open for the TD return - N.C. State's first since Nyheim Hines did it at Pittsburgh in 2017, a span of 22 games. Then there was Fisher's block to give the Wolfpack a short field. N.C. State needed all of it, too, considering the offense managed just five first downs after halftime.
''They obviously let us down big time on that last week,'' Doeren said, ''and sparked us this time.''
NO KNIGHT
N.C. State played the second half without leading rusher Zonovan ''Bam'' Knight. Doeren said the freshman who came in with 233 yards (77.7 per game) had a hamstring issue.
BRIEF SWAP
N.C. State gave a first-half series to No. 2 quarterback Bailey Hockman, ending when his pass for Tabari Hines was bobbled and then intercepted. McKay returned and led a pair of touchdown drives, completing 7 of 8 passes for 88 yards on those drives.
Doeren said the Wolfpack had planned to do it all week to get Hockman something more than mop-up duty at the end of a game.
''Regardless of what happened on his drive, Matt was going to go back in,'' Doeren said, adding: ''I think it sparked Matt a little bit.''
UP NEXT
Ball State: The Cardinals have an open date next week and return to action at Northern Illinois on Oct. 5.
N.C. State: Florida State hosts the Wolfpack in N.C. State's Atlantic Coast Conference opener next Saturday.
---
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball , http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast
---
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|25
|22
|Rushing
|5
|9
|Passing
|18
|11
|Penalty
|2
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|9-21
|10-18
|4th Down Conv
|0-2
|0-1
|Total Net Yards
|408
|389
|Total Plays
|87
|75
|Avg Gain
|4.7
|5.2
|Net Yards Rushing
|84
|204
|Rush Attempts
|30
|41
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.8
|5.0
|Net Yards Passing
|324
|185
|Comp. - Att.
|35-57
|19-34
|Yards Per Pass
|5.7
|5.4
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-9
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-55
|9-62
|Touchdowns
|2
|4
|Rushing TDs
|2
|3
|Passing TDs
|0
|0
|Other
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|1
|3
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|2
|Punts - Avg
|5-46.8
|3-51.0
|Return Yards
|33
|217
|Punts - Returns
|2-11
|3-112
|Kickoffs - Returns
|1-22
|5-105
|Int. - Returns
|2-0
|1-0
|Kicking
|5/5
|6/7
|Extra Points
|2/2
|4/4
|Field Goals
|3/3
|2/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|324
|PASS YDS
|185
|
|
|84
|RUSH YDS
|204
|
|
|408
|TOTAL YDS
|389
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|35/57
|333
|0
|1
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|13
|52
|1
|11
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|10
|30
|0
|8
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|2
|22
|1
|11
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|1
|14
|0
|14
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|4
|-34
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
J. Hall 11 WR
|J. Hall
|8
|73
|0
|21
|
R. Miller 86 WR
|R. Miller
|8
|70
|0
|16
|
A. Davis 1 WR
|A. Davis
|5
|61
|0
|17
|
Y. Tyler 85 WR
|Y. Tyler
|3
|58
|0
|35
|
H. Littles 16 WR
|H. Littles
|2
|28
|0
|17
|
N. Givan 88 TE
|N. Givan
|3
|23
|0
|11
|
W. Fletcher 20 RB
|W. Fletcher
|4
|19
|0
|16
|
D. Plitt 9 QB
|D. Plitt
|1
|2
|0
|2
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Huntley 2 RB
|C. Huntley
|1
|-1
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. White 2 LB
|J. White
|13-3
|0.0
|0
|
B. Cosby 5 S
|B. Cosby
|7-0
|0.0
|1
|
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
|Ja. Thomas
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Albright 9 LB
|C. Albright
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Wilborn 1 S
|R. Wilborn
|5-1
|0.0
|1
|
A. Phillips 21 CB
|A. Phillips
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Crumb 42 DT
|C. Crumb
|2-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Jennette III 35 DE
|J. Jennette III
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Potts 15 CB
|T. Potts
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Hall 56 DE
|S. Hall
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
H. Grenda 3 LB
|H. Grenda
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Kendrick 92 DT
|K. Kendrick
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 17 CB
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Ramsey 67 DL
|J. Ramsey
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Coll 32 LB
|C. Coll
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Burns 44 LB
|B. Burns
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
R. Rimmler 97 K
|R. Rimmler
|3/3
|43
|2/2
|11
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
N. Snyder 38 P
|N. Snyder
|5
|46.8
|2
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
M. Dunner 4 WR
|M. Dunner
|1
|22.0
|22
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
R. Miller 86 WR
|R. Miller
|2
|5.5
|11
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
M. McKay 7 QB
|M. McKay
|17/30
|175
|0
|1
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|2/3
|10
|0
|1
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Person 8 RB
|R. Person
|17
|71
|1
|16
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|6
|55
|0
|25
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|8
|36
|0
|16
|
M. McKay 7 QB
|M. McKay
|6
|24
|2
|7
|
B. Hockman 16 QB
|B. Hockman
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Thomas 87 WR
|T. Thomas
|4
|51
|0
|22
|
E. Emezie 3 WR
|E. Emezie
|4
|47
|0
|19
|
R. Person 8 RB
|R. Person
|3
|24
|0
|18
|
T. Hines 5 WR
|T. Hines
|2
|22
|0
|19
|
K. Lesane 85 WR
|K. Lesane
|2
|18
|0
|19
|
J. Houston 20 RB
|J. Houston
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
D. Carter 88 WR
|D. Carter
|1
|5
|0
|5
|
Z. Knight 24 RB
|Z. Knight
|2
|3
|0
|8
|
M. Fisher 82 WR
|M. Fisher
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
C. Ingram 7 CB
|C. Ingram
|9-0
|0.0
|1
|
T. Ingle 10 S
|T. Ingle
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
I. Moore 41 LB
|I. Moore
|6-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Graves 14 S
|D. Graves
|6-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Miller 28 CB
|K. Miller
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Miller 12 LB
|B. Miller
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
|T. Baker-Williams
|4-2
|0.5
|0
|
C. Hart Jr. 15 LB
|C. Hart Jr.
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
P. Wilson 11 LB
|P. Wilson
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Acceus 2 LB
|L. Acceus
|3-1
|0.5
|0
|
S. Jackson 90 DE
|S. Jackson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
L. Murchison 92 DT
|L. Murchison
|1-2
|0.5
|0
|
S. Griffin 21 CB
|S. Griffin
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morehead 31 S
|J. Morehead
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Angeline 6 TE
|C. Angeline
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Kante 52 DE
|I. Kante
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Thomas 32 LB
|D. Thomas
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. Dunn 32 K
|C. Dunn
|2/3
|39
|4/4
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
T. Gill 97 P
|T. Gill
|3
|51.0
|1
|55
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
-
SACST
FRESNO
20
27
4th 6:41 FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
31
31
4th 9:53 PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
28
20
3rd 13:08 ESPN2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
17
49
3rd 6:06 ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
23
3
3rd 1:55 CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
21
2nd 10:51 FBOOK
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPNU
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESPN2
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESPN+
-
CCTST
EMICH
29
34
Final
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
Final NFLN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
19
Final ABC
-
WYO
TULSA
21
24
Final CBSSN
-
LVILLE
FSU
24
35
Final ESPN
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
22
38
Final ESPNU
-
BGREEN
KENTST
20
62
Final
-
APLST
UNC
34
31
Final
-
SMU
25TCU
41
38
Final FS1
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
28
20
Final CBS
-
15UCF
PITT
34
35
Final ABC
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
76
Final BTN
-
CMICH
MIAMI
12
17
Final ACCN
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
34
Final SECN+
-
UK
MISSST
13
28
Final SECN
-
WVU
KANSAS
29
24
Final ESPN+
-
NMEXST
NMEX
52
55
Final ATSN
-
WMMARY
ECU
7
19
Final
-
HAMP
LIB
27
62
Final ESPN+
-
WAG
FAU
7
42
Final ESPN+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
21
6
Final ESPN
-
GAST
TXSTSM
34
37
Final/3OT ESPN+
-
SIL
ARKST
28
41
Final
-
ODU
21UVA
17
28
Final ESPN2
-
BALLST
NCST
23
34
Final ESPNU
-
BAYLOR
RICE
21
13
Final CBSSN
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
30
36
Final ABC
-
SJST
ARK
31
24
Final SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
10
52
Final ACCN
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
3
45
Final FBOOK
-
NEVADA
UTEP
37
21
Final
-
7ND
3UGA
17
23
Final CBS
-
NEB
ILL
42
38
Final BTN