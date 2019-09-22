Drive Chart
Thomas' TD return helps NC State beats Ball State 34-23

  • Sep 22, 2019

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Thayer Thomas and North Carolina State's special teams came up with big enough plays to offset the Wolfpack's sputtering second-half offense Saturday night.

Thomas had a 76-yard punt return for a touchdown in the third quarter while Max Fisher blocked a fourth-quarter punt to set up another score, helping the Wolfpack beat Ball State 34-23.

Malik Dunlap recovered Fisher's block, putting the Wolfpack at the Cardinals' 7-yard line. Matthew McKay scored on a keeper three plays later at the 8:41 mark to help the Wolfpack stay in control.

''I feel like the special teams the second half really won us the game,'' Thomas said.

He wouldn't find much argument from coach Dave Doeren or his teammates, either. Not with how little N.C. State's offense managed in the final 30 minutes.

N.C. State completed only two passes and had 104 total yards after halftime. The good news, at least, was the Wolfpack (3-1) had pushed ahead for good in the second quarter to lead 20-7 at the break, then got Thomas' run to the end zone to go up 20.

There wasn't a lot to highlight beyond that, other than Fisher's block.

''They definitely changed the momentum of the game,'' McKay said of the special teams. ''We just had to capitalize and go score'' after the blocked punt.

McKay also ran for a second-quarter TD for N.C. State (3-1), which turned away the Cardinals' last best push on Chris Ingram's end-zone interception with 3:43 left.

Justin Hall and Caleb Huntley ran for scores for Ball State (1-3), which entered with one of the nation's top passing attacks behind Drew Plitt. Plitt threw for 333 yards but failed to connect for a score for the first time this year.

''We had a couple of opportunities there that we needed to finish the deal, and we didn't get that done,'' Ball State coach Mike Neu said, ''The effort is fantastic by our guys, the heart - all that stuff is good. Each guy knows that we just have a few plays that obviously we need to make in order to have a chance to change that outcome.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Ball State: Plitt came into this game ranked fifth in the Bowl Subdivision ranks in passing yards per game (346.7) while ranking tied for third with 11 passing touchdowns. He had some good moments in this one yet couldn't come up with some needed throws as Ball State settled for multiple field goals, while his late interception came after the Cardinals had recovered an onside kick with a chance to inch even closer late.

N.C. State: It was a big improvement for the special teams, which surrendered a blocked punt that set up a touchdown in last week's loss at West Virginia. Thomas had the biggest play when he took a punt, weaved through midfield and broke into the open for the TD return - N.C. State's first since Nyheim Hines did it at Pittsburgh in 2017, a span of 22 games. Then there was Fisher's block to give the Wolfpack a short field. N.C. State needed all of it, too, considering the offense managed just five first downs after halftime.

''They obviously let us down big time on that last week,'' Doeren said, ''and sparked us this time.''

NO KNIGHT

N.C. State played the second half without leading rusher Zonovan ''Bam'' Knight. Doeren said the freshman who came in with 233 yards (77.7 per game) had a hamstring issue.

BRIEF SWAP

N.C. State gave a first-half series to No. 2 quarterback Bailey Hockman, ending when his pass for Tabari Hines was bobbled and then intercepted. McKay returned and led a pair of touchdown drives, completing 7 of 8 passes for 88 yards on those drives.

Doeren said the Wolfpack had planned to do it all week to get Hockman something more than mop-up duty at the end of a game.

''Regardless of what happened on his drive, Matt was going to go back in,'' Doeren said, adding: ''I think it sparked Matt a little bit.''

UP NEXT

Ball State: The Cardinals have an open date next week and return to action at Northern Illinois on Oct. 5.

N.C. State: Florida State hosts the Wolfpack in N.C. State's Atlantic Coast Conference opener next Saturday.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball , http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25 and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:49
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
23
34
Touchdown 4:54
2-C.Huntley runs 2 yards for a touchdown. Penalty on NCST 52-I.Kante Offside declined.
11
plays
75
yds
03:47
pos
22
34
Point After TD 8:41
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
16
34
Touchdown 8:45
7-M.McKay runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
7
yds
01:26
pos
16
33
Field Goal 12:29
97-R.Rimmler 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
59
yds
02:27
pos
16
27
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 1:17
97-R.Rimmler 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
6
plays
16
yds
02:13
pos
13
27
Field Goal 9:51
97-R.Rimmler 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
44
yds
03:12
pos
10
27
Point After TD 13:03
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
27
Touchdown 13:23
38-N.Snyder punts 39 yards from BALL 37. 87-T.Thomas runs 76 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
2
yds
00:42
pos
7
26
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:38
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
20
Touchdown 1:42
7-M.McKay runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
82
yds
03:22
pos
7
19
Point After TD 6:18
32-C.Dunn extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 6:22
8-R.Person runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
50
yds
03:32
pos
7
12
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:49
32-C.Dunn 34 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
82
yds
04:39
pos
7
6
Point After TD 5:28
97-R.Rimmler extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
3
Touchdown 5:34
11-J.Hall runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
75
yds
03:00
pos
6
3
Field Goal 8:38
32-C.Dunn 39 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
13
yds
03:16
pos
0
3
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 22
Rushing 5 9
Passing 18 11
Penalty 2 2
3rd Down Conv 9-21 10-18
4th Down Conv 0-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 408 389
Total Plays 87 75
Avg Gain 4.7 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 84 204
Rush Attempts 30 41
Avg Rush Yards 2.8 5.0
Net Yards Passing 324 185
Comp. - Att. 35-57 19-34
Yards Per Pass 5.7 5.4
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-9 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-55 9-62
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 2 3
Passing TDs 0 0
Other 0 1
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 5-46.8 3-51.0
Return Yards 33 217
Punts - Returns 2-11 3-112
Kickoffs - Returns 1-22 5-105
Int. - Returns 2-0 1-0
Kicking 5/5 6/7
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 3/3 2/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Ball State 1-3 7061023
NC State 3-1 6147734
NCST -19.5, O/U 58.5
Carter-Finley Stadium Raleigh, NC
 324 PASS YDS 185
84 RUSH YDS 204
408 TOTAL YDS 389
Ball State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 333 0 1 107.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
61.4% 333 0 1 107.0
D. Plitt 35/57 333 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
13 52 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 52 1
C. Huntley 13 52 1 11
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 30 0
W. Fletcher 10 30 0 8
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 22 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 22 1
J. Hall 2 22 1 11
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 14 0
M. Dunner 1 14 0 14
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 -34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 -34 0
D. Plitt 4 -34 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Hall 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 73 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 73 0
J. Hall 8 73 0 21
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 70 0
R. Miller 8 70 0 16
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 61 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 61 0
A. Davis 5 61 0 17
Y. Tyler 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 58 0
Y. Tyler 3 58 0 35
H. Littles 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 28 0
H. Littles 2 28 0 17
N. Givan 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 0
N. Givan 3 23 0 11
W. Fletcher 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 19 0
W. Fletcher 4 19 0 16
D. Plitt 9 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. Plitt 1 2 0 2
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Dunner 0 0 0 0
C. Huntley 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -1 0
C. Huntley 1 -1 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. White 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
13-3 0 0.0
J. White 13-3 0.0 0
B. Cosby 5 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-0 1 0.0
B. Cosby 7-0 0.0 1
Ja. Thomas 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
Ja. Thomas 5-0 0.0 0
C. Albright 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
C. Albright 5-1 0.0 0
R. Wilborn 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
R. Wilborn 5-1 0.0 1
A. Phillips 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Phillips 4-0 0.0 0
C. Crumb 42 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
C. Crumb 2-2 0.0 0
J. Jennette III 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Jennette III 2-0 0.0 0
T. Potts 15 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Potts 2-0 0.0 0
S. Hall 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Hall 2-0 0.0 0
H. Grenda 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
H. Grenda 1-2 0.0 0
K. Kendrick 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Kendrick 1-0 0.0 0
N. Jones 17 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Ramsey 67 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Ramsey 1-0 0.0 0
C. Coll 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. Coll 0-1 0.0 0
B. Burns 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Burns 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Rimmler 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/3 2/2
R. Rimmler 3/3 43 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
N. Snyder 38 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 46.8 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 46.8 2
N. Snyder 5 46.8 2 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Dunner 4 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 22.0 22 0
M. Dunner 1 22.0 22 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
R. Miller 86 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 5.5 11 0
R. Miller 2 5.5 11 0
NC State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 175 0 1 99.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
56.7% 175 0 1 99.0
M. McKay 17/30 175 0 1
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 10 0 1 28.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 10 0 1 28.0
B. Hockman 2/3 10 0 1
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
T. Thomas 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
R. Person 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 71 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 71 1
R. Person 17 71 1 16
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 55 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 55 0
J. Houston 6 55 0 25
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 36 0
Z. Knight 8 36 0 16
M. McKay 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 24 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 24 2
M. McKay 6 24 2 7
B. Hockman 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 20 0
B. Hockman 1 20 0 20
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
K. Lesane 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
T. Thomas 4 51 0 22
E. Emezie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 47 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
E. Emezie 4 47 0 19
R. Person 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 24 0
R. Person 3 24 0 18
T. Hines 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 22 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
T. Hines 2 22 0 19
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 18 0
K. Lesane 2 18 0 19
J. Houston 20 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
J. Houston 1 15 0 15
D. Carter 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
D. Carter 1 5 0 5
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 3 0
Z. Knight 2 3 0 8
M. Fisher 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
M. Fisher 0 0 0 0
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Angeline 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
C. Ingram 7 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 1 0.0
C. Ingram 9-0 0.0 1
T. Ingle 10 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
T. Ingle 8-2 0.0 0
I. Moore 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.5
I. Moore 6-1 0.5 0
D. Graves 14 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
D. Graves 6-0 0.0 0
K. Miller 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
K. Miller 5-0 0.0 0
B. Miller 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
B. Miller 5-2 0.0 0
T. Baker-Williams 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.5
T. Baker-Williams 4-2 0.5 0
C. Hart Jr. 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Hart Jr. 3-0 0.0 0
P. Wilson 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
P. Wilson 3-1 0.0 0
L. Acceus 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.5
L. Acceus 3-1 0.5 0
S. Jackson 90 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jackson 2-0 0.0 0
L. Murchison 92 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.5
L. Murchison 1-2 0.5 0
S. Griffin 21 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Griffin 1-1 0.0 0
J. Morehead 31 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Morehead 1-0 0.0 0
C. Angeline 6 TE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Angeline 1-0 0.0 0
I. Kante 52 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Kante 1-0 0.0 0
D. Thomas 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Dunn 32 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/3 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/3 4/4
C. Dunn 2/3 39 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Gill 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
3 51.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
3 51.0 1
T. Gill 3 51.0 1 55
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Lesane 85 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 20.0 22 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 20.0 22 0
K. Lesane 5 20.0 22 0
Z. Knight 24 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 0 0
Z. Knight 1 5.0 0 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Thomas 87 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 40.0 76 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 40.0 76 1
T. Thomas 2 40.0 76 1
M. Fisher 82 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 24.0 24 0
M. Fisher 1 24.0 24 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BALLST 25 2:43 9 15 Downs
8:34 BALLST 25 3:00 10 75 TD
0:10 BALLST 25 0:04 6 39 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:49 BALLST 19 1:10 3 -5 Punt
6:18 BALLST 22 1:09 4 10 Punt
1:38 BALLST 25 0:57 6 28 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:05 BALLST 35 0:42 3 2 TD
13:03 BALLST 25 3:12 11 44 FG
7:30 BALLST 19 2:05 7 15 Punt
3:30 NCST 42 2:13 6 16 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 BALLST 30 2:27 7 59 FG
11:40 BALLST 48 1:25 3 -9 Punt
8:41 BALLST 25 3:47 11 75 TD
4:49 BALLST 40 0:39 5 -20 INT
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:54 BALLST 45 3:16 10 13 FG
5:28 NCST 22 4:39 13 82 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:59 NCST 36 1:44 5 -17 INT
9:54 NCST 45 3:32 9 50 TD
5:04 NCST 18 3:22 10 82 TD
0:37 NCST 20 0:33 6 49 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 NCST 20 0:00 3 0 Punt
9:45 NCST 27 2:04 5 -11 Punt
5:18 NCST 8 1:48 6 35 Downs
0:45 NCST 30 0:35 4 -2 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:24 NCST 24 0:35 4 39 INT
10:11 BALLST 7 1:26 3 7 TD
3:48 NCST 20 2:37 8 16 Game
