Thompson-Robinson, UCLA rally past No. 19 Washington St.

  • AP
  • Sep 22, 2019

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Coach Chip Kelly says he never lost faith in his UCLA team, even as it was losing its first three games.

Kelly said the Bruins played hard all 12 quarters of those losses, and that paid dividends when they fell behind at No. 19 Washington State on Saturday night.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Demetric Felton with 1:07 left in the game as UCLA overcame a 32-point second-half deficit to claim a wild 67-63 victory over the Cougars.

"I always thought we were a good football team,'' Kelly said. ''If we could be consistent.''

''When you are battle-tested like our guys are, I think that showed up today.''

The Bruins overcame a record nine TD passes by Washington State's Anthony Gordon.

After Felton's TD, Gordon was sacked and fumbled - the team's sixth turnover of the game - on the next possession with about a minute remaining and UCLA recovered and ran out the clock.

Thompson-Robinson threw for 507 yards and five touchdowns for UCLA (1-3, 1-0 Pac-12).

Gordon threw for 570 yards and broke the school record with nine TD passes for Washington State (3-1, 0-1). Jacksonville Jaguars' starting QB Gardner Minshew, a sixth round draft pick who was on the WSU sidelines for Saturday's game, held the school record of seven TD passes in a game, set in November 2018 against Arizona.

Easop Winston Jr. was Gordon's favorite target. He caught four touchdown passes for Washington State.

Washington State jumped to a 35-17 lead at halftime, and pushed that to 49-17 early in the third quarter.

But UCLA, which had failed to score more than 14 points in each of its three losses, stormed back, erupting for three touchdowns in the final 4 minutes of the third. That was part of a run of seven touchdowns in eight possessions, many fueled by WSU turnovers.

Thompson-Robinson ran for one touchdown and threw scoring passes to Chase Cota and Felton to bring the Bruins within 49-38.

In the fourth, Thompson-Robinson hit Devin Asiasi with a 7-yard touchdown pass and then found Cota for a two-point conversion pass to bring UCLA within 49-46 with 14:28 left in the game.

Gordon broke the WSU touchdown record with his eighth, this time a 33-yarder to Winston, for a 56-46 lead with 10:08 left.

Thompson-Robinson ran over from the 3 to cut WSU's lead to 56-53 with 8:10 left.

Washington State was forced to punt and Kyle Philips returned it 69 yards for a touchdown, putting the Bruins ahead 60-56 with 7:31 left.

But Borghi caught a short pass from Gordon and ran 65 yards for a touchdown and a 63-60 lead with 6:11 left.

That set the stage for the winning touchdown.

''The football is a really odd-shaped ball and it bounces different ways sometimes,'' Kelly said. ''Fortunately for us, it bounced our way tonight.''

''That's great but that doesn't mean we kick up our feet and stop working,'' Kelly said.

Washington State pointed to its six turnovers.

''We kept shooting ourselves in the foot,'' Gordon said. ''It's hard to win any sort of football game when you turn the ball over six times.''

''I thought they did a good job of attacking the ball,'' Washington State coach Mike Leach said of UCLA. ''I thought we had lousy ball security.''

Leach said his team lost its edge in the second half.

''Our guys got frantic and panicked,'' Leach said.

''We collapsed in every phase of the game.''

On the first series of the game, UCLA linebacker Josh Woods intercepted a Gordon pass. Thompson-Robinson hit Joshua Kelley on a 14-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead.

Gordon replied by finding Winston with a 4-yard touchdown pass.

The Bruins replied with a 31-yard field goal by JJ Molson for a 10-7 lead.

Washington State scored four touchdowns in the second quarter, beginning with Gordon's 28-yard pass to Winston, to take control.

Gordon found Travell Harris for a 10-yard touchdown pass and a 21-10 lead.

Felton returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown as the Bruins pulled within 21-17.

Gordon replied with short touchdown passes to Winston and Tay Martin for a 35-17 lead that stood at halftime.

In the third, Gordon hit Renard Bell and Dezmon Patmon for touchdowns and a 49-17 lead.

STAT LINE

UCLA had 657 yards of total offense, to 720 yards for Washington State.

MAD MAX

Washington State's Max Borghi rushed for 123 yards and caught two passes for 80 yards.

FELTON CONTRIBUTES

Demetric Felton caught seven passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns for UCLA. ''Demetric Felton is a special player. He is continuing to grow,'' Kelly said.

THE TAKEAWAY

UCLA: The Bruins came in as the only Pac-12 team averaging less than 300 yards of offense per game (263), but finally put some points on the scoreboard.

Washington State: The Cougars could not stop the Bruins in the second half and were hurt with six turnovers that led to 29 points.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Washington State will likely drop in the poll.

UP NEXT

UCLA plays at Arizona next Saturday

Washington State has a showdown next Saturday at No. 10 Utah.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:07
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
67
63
Touchdown 1:13
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton runs 15 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
26
yds
01:14
pos
66
63
Point After TD 6:11
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
60
63
Touchdown 6:25
18-A.Gordon complete to 21-M.Borghi. 21-M.Borghi runs 65 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
01:06
pos
60
62
Point After TD 7:31
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
60
56
Touchdown 7:59
94-O.Draguicevich punts 44 yards from WST 25. 2-K.Philips runs 69 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
0
yds
00:11
pos
59
56
Point After TD 8:10
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
53
56
Touchdown 8:16
1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
70
yds
01:52
pos
52
56
Point After TD 10:08
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
46
56
Touchdown 10:08
18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 33 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
105
yds
04:20
pos
46
55
Two Point Conversion 14:28
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota to WST End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
46
49
Touchdown 14:34
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 86-D.Asiasi. 86-D.Asiasi runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
21
yds
01:12
pos
44
49
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 1:21
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
49
Touchdown 1:34
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 10-D.Felton. 10-D.Felton runs 94 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
94
yds
00:07
pos
37
49
Point After TD 3:33
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
49
Touchdown 3:40
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 23-C.Cota. 23-C.Cota runs 37 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
1
yds
0:47
pos
30
49
Point After TD 3:48
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
49
Touchdown 3:52
1-D.Thompson-Robinson runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
10
plays
77
yds
03:00
pos
23
49
Point After TD 6:52
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
49
Touchdown 6:56
18-A.Gordon complete to 12-D.Patmon. 12-D.Patmon runs 6 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
6
yds
0:00
pos
17
48
Point After TD 8:09
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
42
Touchdown 8:15
18-A.Gordon complete to 9-R.Bell. 9-R.Bell runs 35 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
80
yds
04:07
pos
17
41
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:27
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
35
Touchdown 0:32
18-A.Gordon complete to 1-D.Martin. 1-D.Martin runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
95
yds
02:23
pos
17
34
Point After TD 3:51
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
28
Touchdown 3:54
18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
04:04
pos
17
27
Point After TD 7:58
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 7:58
40-B.Mazza kicks 65 yards from WST 35. 10-D.Felton runs 100 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
-30
yds
00:16
pos
16
21
Point After TD 8:14
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 8:22
18-A.Gordon complete to 5-T.Harris. 5-T.Harris runs 10 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
14
yds
00:42
pos
10
20
Point After TD 13:02
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
14
Touchdown 13:08
18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
78
yds
00:00
pos
10
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 4:59
17-J.Molson 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
67
yds
05:15
pos
10
7
Point After TD 10:14
40-B.Mazza extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:19
18-A.Gordon complete to 8-E.Winston. 8-E.Winston runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
2:49
pos
7
6
Point After TD 13:11
17-J.Molson extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:16
1-D.Thompson-Robinson complete to 27-J.Kelley. 27-J.Kelley runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
29
yds
00:44
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 28 28
Rushing 9 6
Passing 15 21
Penalty 4 1
3rd Down Conv 3-11 8-13
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-1
Total Net Yards 651 709
Total Plays 75 82
Avg Gain 8.7 8.6
Net Yards Rushing 150 150
Rush Attempts 37 21
Avg Rush Yards 4.1 7.1
Net Yards Passing 501 559
Comp. - Att. 25-38 41-61
Yards Per Pass 13.2 9.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-6 2-11
Penalties - Yards 10-105 7-38
Touchdowns 9 9
Rushing TDs 2 0
Passing TDs 5 9
Other 2 0
Turnovers 1 6
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 4-4
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 5-39.4 2-40.5
Return Yards 203 79
Punts - Returns 1-69 2-45
Kickoffs - Returns 3-128 1-23
Int. - Returns 2-6 1-11
Kicking 9/9 9/9
Extra Points 8/8 9/9
Field Goals 1/1 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
UCLA 1-3 107212967
19 Washington St. 3-1 728141463
WASHST -18, O/U 60
Martin Stadium Pullman, WA
 501 PASS YDS 559
150 RUSH YDS 150
651 TOTAL YDS 709
UCLA
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 507 5 1 216.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.8% 507 5 1 216.0
D. Thompson-Robinson 25/38 507 5 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 90 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 90 0
J. Kelley 20 90 0 18
D. Thompson-Robinson 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 57 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 57 2
D. Thompson-Robinson 11 57 2 16
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
D. Felton 4 13 0 7
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 150 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 150 2
D. Felton 7 150 2 94
C. Cota 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 147 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 147 1
C. Cota 4 147 1 61
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 53 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 53 0
K. Philips 3 53 0 32
J. Erwin 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 51 0
J. Erwin 3 51 0 36
D. Asiasi 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 50 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 50 1
D. Asiasi 4 50 1 17
G. Dulcich 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 37 0
G. Dulcich 2 37 0 31
J. Kelley 27 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 1
J. Kelley 2 19 1 14
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Barnes 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
K. Barnes 8-1 0.0 0
S. Blaylock 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
S. Blaylock 6-2 0.0 0
D. Holmes 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 1 0.0
D. Holmes 6-0 0.0 1
E. Guidry 30 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
E. Guidry 4-0 0.0 0
R. Williams 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Williams 4-1 0.0 0
Le. Toailoa 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
Le. Toailoa 3-1 0.0 0
K. Lucier-South 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 1.0
K. Lucier-South 3-1 1.0 0
J. Shaw 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Shaw 3-0 0.0 0
J. Woods 2 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 1 1.0
J. Woods 3-1 1.0 1
Ja. Harris 95 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Ja. Harris 2-0 0.0 0
O. Odighizuwa 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Odighizuwa 2-1 0.0 0
E. Gates 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Gates 1-0 0.0 0
O. Isibor 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
O. Isibor 1-0 0.0 0
D. Vardanian 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Vardanian 1-0 0.0 0
U. Aburto 93 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
U. Aburto 1-0 0.0 0
E. Wade 99 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Wade 1-0 0.0 0
Lo. Toailoa 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Lo. Toailoa 0-1 0.0 0
L. Gramlick 78 OL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Gramlick 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Molson 17 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 8/8
SEASON FG XP
1/1 8/8
J. Molson 1/1 31 8/8 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Jones 22 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 14.0 15 0
K. Jones 2 14.0 15 0
D. Felton 10 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 100.0 100 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 100.0 100 0
D. Felton 1 100.0 100 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
K. Philips 2 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 69.0 69 1
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 69.0 69 1
K. Philips 1 69.0 69 1
Washington St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.2% 570 9 2 187.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.2% 570 9 2 187.8
A. Gordon 41/61 570 9 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 123 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 123 0
M. Borghi 15 123 0 56
A. Gordon 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 21 0
A. Gordon 5 21 0 17
D. McIntosh 16 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
D. McIntosh 1 6 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 114 4
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 114 4
E. Winston Jr. 10 114 4 33
M. Borghi 21 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 80 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 80 1
M. Borghi 2 80 1 65
R. Fisher 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 71 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 71 0
R. Fisher 3 71 0 58
R. Bell 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 68 1
R. Bell 6 68 1 35
D. Martin 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 67 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 67 1
D. Martin 7 67 1 21
D. Patmon 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 63 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 63 1
D. Patmon 4 63 1 35
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 61 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 61 1
T. Harris 6 61 1 22
B. Arconado 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 44 0
B. Arconado 2 44 0 22
D. McIntosh 16 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
D. McIntosh 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Woods 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
10-0 0 0.0
J. Woods 10-0 0.0 0
B. Beekman 26 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-3 0 0.0
B. Beekman 6-3 0.0 0
D. Isom 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
D. Isom 5-0 0.0 0
W. Taylor III 27 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
W. Taylor III 4-2 0.0 0
S. Thomas 25 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 1 0.0
S. Thomas 4-0 0.0 1
G. Hicks III 18 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
G. Hicks III 3-0 0.0 0
M. Strong 4 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
M. Strong 2-1 0.0 0
J. Rogers 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
J. Rogers 2-0 1.0 0
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
M. Aiolupotea-Pei 2-0 0.0 0
N. Oguayo 30 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
N. Oguayo 2-1 0.0 0
R. Stone Jr. 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Stone Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
K. Woods 17 WR
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Woods 1-0 0.0 0
T. Brock 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Brock 1-1 0.0 0
T. Brown 82 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Brown 1-0 0.0 0
D. Sherman 41 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Sherman 1-0 0.0 0
D. Langford 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Langford 1-0 0.0 0
L. McDougle 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. McDougle 1-0 0.0 0
W. Rodgers III 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
W. Rodgers III 1-2 0.0 0
C. Kwete 96 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Kwete 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Mazza 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 9/9
SEASON FG XP
0/0 9/9
B. Mazza 0/0 0 9/9 9
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
O. Draguicevich III 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 40.5 1
O. Draguicevich III 2 40.5 1 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
T. Harris 1 23.0 23 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
E. Winston Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 45.0 45 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 45.0 45 0
E. Winston Jr. 1 45.0 45 0
T. Harris 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 0.0 0 0
T. Harris 1 0.0 0 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:00 WASHST 29 0:44 3 29 TD
10:14 UCLA 25 5:15 13 67 FG
2:17 UCLA 27 1:35 5 23 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:02 UCLA 25 2:14 7 20 Punt
9:10 UCLA 21 0:00 1 65 INT
8:14 UCLA 35 0:16 1 -30 TD
3:51 UCLA 25 0:44 3 6 Punt
0:27 UCLA 18 0:17 5 76 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 UCLA 25 0:00 5 19 Punt
8:09 UCLA 25 0:53 4 -5 Punt
6:52 UCLA 25 3:00 10 77 TD
3:48 WASHST 37 0:00 1 37 TD
1:41 UCLA 6 0:07 1 94 TD
1:21 WASHST 36 1:12 5 21 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:08 UCLA 30 1:52 6 70 TD
6:11 UCLA 25 2:50 10 58 Downs
2:27 WASHST 26 1:14 4 26 TD
1:07 WASHST 15 0:08 2 -10 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WASHST 25 0:29 3 46 INT
13:11 WASHST 25 2:52 9 75 TD
4:54 WASHST 25 1:57 6 48 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:04 WASHST 22 0:00 5 78 TD
10:19 WASHST 12 1:05 7 0 INT
9:04 UCLA 14 0:42 2 14 TD
7:58 WASHST 40 4:04 8 60 TD
2:55 WASHST 10 2:23 8 95 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:22 WASHST 20 4:07 8 80 TD
7:10 UCLA 6 0:12 1 6 TD
3:52 WASHST 25 0:04 1 12 Fumble
3:33 WASHST 25 1:46 5 32 Punt
1:34 WASHST 25 0:13 2 20 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:28 WASHST 25 4:20 10 105 TD
8:10 WASHST 25 0:11 3 0 TD
7:31 WASHST 25 1:06 5 75 TD
2:43 WASHST 17 0:05 3 18 Fumble
1:07 WASHST 25 0:00 1 60 Fumble
