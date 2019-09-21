|
|
|ELON
|WAKE
Newman's 5 TD passes leads Wake Forest past Elon 49-7
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) After a pair of dramatic wins in his first three outings, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson thought his team's approach to a game against an FCS opponent would be a test of its maturity. Consider the test passed.
Jamie Newman completed 27 of 35 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns, and Wake Forest eased past Elon 49-7 on Saturday at BB&T Field.
The Demon Deacons (4-0) scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives. They ended any doubt as to the outcome just before halftime when Newman connected with receiver Sage Surratt for a 48-yard touchdown pass, Surratt's second scoring reception of the game, to give the hosts a 28-7 lead.
''These are the games that you love them when they're on the schedule, but you don't necessarily like them when you play them,'' Clawson said. ''I get more nervous, probably more anxiety, over these games than when you play an ACC game or a North Carolina, just because you're always trying to get in the minds of your players, and you don't know where they're at mentally.
''I don't think we started as fast as we did the first three games. But once we got tested a little bit, I thought we responded well.''
Newman tied a school record with his fifth touchdown pass, a 31-yard completion to Scotty Washington, to cap Wake Forest's opening drive of the third quarter. His work done, Newman watched the remainder of the game from the bench.
''We came out and handled business like we were supposed to,'' Newman said.
The win secured only the seventh 4-0 start to a season in Wake Forest's program history. However, the feat has become more commonplace in recent history, having occurred in three of the last four seasons.
Washington finished with nine catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Surratt added eight catches for 112 yards and two scores. Freshman running back Kenneth Walker led all rushers, with 91 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.
For Elon (2-2), quarterback Davis Cheek completed 9 of 18 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. De'Sean McNair added 49 rushing yards on nine carries. The Phoenix finished with only 183 yards of offense.
''I know what kind of football team we have, and this was not our best football today, but (Wake Forest) is a real good football team,'' Elon coach Tony Trisciani said. ''They're one of the best passing offenses in the ACC, the best right now.''
''Credit to our defense,'' Clawson said. ''We bottled them up. We covered them pretty good. Take away that one (scoring) drive, and I think we played as good as you can.''
THE TAKEAWAY
Wake Forest: The recent run of success continued for the hosts. Dating back to the 2018 season, the Demon Deacons have won six consecutive games. It is the program's first six-game winning streak since a span covering the end of the 2007 season and the beginning of the 2008 season.
Elon: The Phoenix are still looking for their first win over an FBS opponent. Elon fell to 0-12 in such games; three of those 12 losses have come at the hands of Wake Forest.
SHORT WORK
Even Clawson was taken aback by how quickly the afternoon's work went by. The total elapsed time from kickoff until the final whistle was a brisk two hours and 48 minutes.
''I think that's the shortest game we've played in the last three years,'' the sixth-year coach said. ''I always think, hey, four hours. We were done in three. You guys get more of your Saturday now, right? You're welcome. Second half, I said, `Hey, I'm thinking of the media. I want them home for dinner.'''
THAT'S OFFENSIVE
Wake Forest finished with 607 yards of offense, good enough for fifth-best in a single game in program history. It was the sixth consecutive game in which the Demon Deacons gained at least 400 yards, a new program record.
Surratt and Washington became the first pair of receivers to each post at least 100 receiving yards in the same game since Wake Forest's 2018 season-opener against Tulane.
''It's fun just throwing to those guys. It's fun seeing all the work they put in get put on display on Saturdays. Those guys are extremely hard-working, countless hours,'' Newman said. ''They make it easy. Not only being big bodies, but the way they use their bodies. They have excellent body control in the air. The hand-eye coordination is unbelievable.''
UP NEXT
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons open their ACC schedule (notwithstanding their nonconference win over North Carolina) at Boston College on Saturday.
Elon: The Phoenix face another tough test as they return to FCS competition, hosting James Madison on Saturday. The Dukes entered the week ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll.
----
https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|11
|32
|Rushing
|7
|14
|Passing
|3
|16
|Penalty
|1
|2
|3rd Down Conv
|5-14
|7-14
|4th Down Conv
|0-0
|3-3
|Total Net Yards
|171
|607
|Total Plays
|54
|82
|Avg Gain
|3.2
|7.4
|Net Yards Rushing
|95
|214
|Rush Attempts
|35
|42
|Avg Rush Yards
|2.7
|5.1
|Net Yards Passing
|76
|393
|Comp. - Att.
|10-19
|32-40
|Yards Per Pass
|4.0
|9.8
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|2-12
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|2-14
|5-55
|Touchdowns
|1
|7
|Rushing TDs
|0
|1
|Passing TDs
|1
|6
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|2-0
|3-0
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|9-45.3
|3-45.3
|Return Yards
|31
|110
|Punts - Returns
|2-16
|6-85
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-15
|2-25
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|1/1
|7/7
|Extra Points
|1/1
|7/7
|Field Goals
|0/0
|0/0
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|76
|PASS YDS
|393
|
|
|95
|RUSH YDS
|214
|
|
|171
|TOTAL YDS
|607
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
D. Cheek 17 QB
|D. Cheek
|9/18
|74
|1
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. McNair 28 RB
|D. McNair
|9
|49
|0
|14
|
B. Cyphers 33 RB
|B. Cyphers
|7
|12
|0
|4
|
D. Cheek 17 QB
|D. Cheek
|3
|-12
|0
|0
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
C. Taylor 80 WR
|C. Taylor
|3
|17
|0
|6
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
D. Reid-Bennett 26 DB
|D. Reid-Bennett
|12-1
|0.0
|1
|
M. Willoughby 98 DE
|M. Willoughby
|4-2
|0.0
|0
|
G. Liggs, Jr. 21 DB
|G. Liggs, Jr.
|4-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Williams 24 DB
|Z. Williams
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Speight 53 LB
|T. Speight
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Copeland 56 LB
|S. Copeland
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Whitehead 57 LB
|R. Whitehead
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Greene 4 DB
|J. Greene
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Ingram 18 DB
|M. Ingram
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
Ti. Williams 40 DL
|Ti. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Flloyd 95 DL
|D. Flloyd
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
H. Stephenson 97 P
|H. Stephenson
|9
|45.3
|2
|52
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|9
|91
|1
|23
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|7
|39
|0
|12
|
D. Delaney 29 RB
|D. Delaney
|9
|34
|0
|12
|
M. Kern 15 QB
|M. Kern
|3
|22
|0
|9
|
J. Newman 12 QB
|J. Newman
|9
|17
|0
|6
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|3
|6
|0
|3
|
C. McKinney 28 RB
|C. McKinney
|2
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
S. Washington 7 WR
|S. Washington
|9
|141
|2
|41
|
S. Surratt 14 WR
|S. Surratt
|8
|112
|2
|48
|
J. Roberson 82 WR
|J. Roberson
|3
|60
|1
|34
|
A. Perry 89 WR
|A. Perry
|3
|34
|1
|17
|
S. Claude 5 WR
|S. Claude
|3
|16
|0
|7
|
K. Walker III 25 RB
|K. Walker III
|1
|15
|0
|15
|
B. Chapman 23 TE
|B. Chapman
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
C. Carney 36 RB
|C. Carney
|1
|6
|0
|6
|
I. Isaac 21 WR
|I. Isaac
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|2
|-4
|0
|-1
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
J. Strnad 23 LB
|J. Strnad
|6-0
|1.0
|0
|
J. Johns 41 DE
|J. Johns
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Henderson 4 DB
|A. Henderson
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Francis 97 DL
|R. Francis
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Bassey 21 DB
|E. Bassey
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
L. Masterson 12 DB
|L. Masterson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. Kamara 90 DL
|S. Kamara
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
A. Winter 92 DL
|A. Winter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
S. McCollum 15 DL
|S. McCollum
|2-1
|1.0
|0
|
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
|R. Bothroyd
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Z. Ranson 34 LB
|Z. Ranson
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 58 LB
|C. Monroe
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Redd 17 DB
|T. Redd
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Williams 72 DL
|T. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Burley 32 LB
|J. Burley
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
|D. Bergan Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
|C. Basham Jr.
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rucker 18 DB
|T. Rucker
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
N. Greer 3 DB
|N. Greer
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
K. Dicks III 10 DB
|K. Dicks III
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
I. Essissima 37 DB
|I. Essissima
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
A. Williams 22 DB
|A. Williams
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
|C. Beal-Smith
|2
|12.5
|17
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
S. Surratt 14 WR
|S. Surratt
|4
|15.0
|25
|0
|
J. Taylor 6 DB
|J. Taylor
|2
|12.5
|25
|0
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
56
3rd 6:21 BTN
-
15UCF
PITT
31
21
3rd 6:19 ABC
-
APLST
UNC
34
24
4th 14:45
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
10
31
3rd 0:00 ESPNU
-
LVILLE
FSU
17
21
3rd 0:00 ESPN
-
BGREEN
KENTST
13
41
4th 11:15
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
21
3
3rd 3:06 CBS
-
SMU
25TCU
31
24
3rd 5:25 FS1
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
4th 11:45 NFLN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
12
3rd 0:55 ABC
-
WYO
TULSA
7
17
3rd 0:19 CBSSN
-
UK
MISSST
3
21
3rd 7:15 SECN
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
24
3rd 10:50 SECN+
-
CMICH
MIAMI
2
14
3rd 8:58 ACCN
-
NMEXST
NMEX
24
31
2nd 1:07 ATSN
-
WMMARY
ECU
0
0
1st 12:32
-
HAMP
LIB
0
6
1st 13:49 ESPN+
-
WAG
FAU
0
7
1st 12:01 ESPN+
-
WVU
KANSAS
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
CCTST
EMICH
15
28
Delay
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESPN2
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPNU
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESPN+
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
RICE
0
057.5 O/U
+27
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
BALLST
NCST
0
058.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
ODU
21UVA
0
047.5 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
SIL
ARKST
0
062 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
0
072.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
0
056.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm FBOOK
-
SJST
ARK
0
061.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
0
061.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
NEVADA
UTEP
0
051.5 O/U
+14
Sat 8:00pm
-
7ND
3UGA
0
059 O/U
-15.5
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
NEB
ILL
0
062 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm BTN
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
054.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
0
048.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
0
059 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
0
053 O/U
+4
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
066.5 O/U
-14.5
Sun 12:00am FBOOK