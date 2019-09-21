Drive Chart
Newman's 5 TD passes leads Wake Forest past Elon 49-7

  • Sep 21, 2019

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) After a pair of dramatic wins in his first three outings, Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson thought his team's approach to a game against an FCS opponent would be a test of its maturity. Consider the test passed.

Jamie Newman completed 27 of 35 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns, and Wake Forest eased past Elon 49-7 on Saturday at BB&T Field.

The Demon Deacons (4-0) scored touchdowns on three of their first four drives. They ended any doubt as to the outcome just before halftime when Newman connected with receiver Sage Surratt for a 48-yard touchdown pass, Surratt's second scoring reception of the game, to give the hosts a 28-7 lead.

''These are the games that you love them when they're on the schedule, but you don't necessarily like them when you play them,'' Clawson said. ''I get more nervous, probably more anxiety, over these games than when you play an ACC game or a North Carolina, just because you're always trying to get in the minds of your players, and you don't know where they're at mentally.

''I don't think we started as fast as we did the first three games. But once we got tested a little bit, I thought we responded well.''

Newman tied a school record with his fifth touchdown pass, a 31-yard completion to Scotty Washington, to cap Wake Forest's opening drive of the third quarter. His work done, Newman watched the remainder of the game from the bench.

''We came out and handled business like we were supposed to,'' Newman said.

The win secured only the seventh 4-0 start to a season in Wake Forest's program history. However, the feat has become more commonplace in recent history, having occurred in three of the last four seasons.

Washington finished with nine catches for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Surratt added eight catches for 112 yards and two scores. Freshman running back Kenneth Walker led all rushers, with 91 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

For Elon (2-2), quarterback Davis Cheek completed 9 of 18 passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. De'Sean McNair added 49 rushing yards on nine carries. The Phoenix finished with only 183 yards of offense.

''I know what kind of football team we have, and this was not our best football today, but (Wake Forest) is a real good football team,'' Elon coach Tony Trisciani said. ''They're one of the best passing offenses in the ACC, the best right now.''

''Credit to our defense,'' Clawson said. ''We bottled them up. We covered them pretty good. Take away that one (scoring) drive, and I think we played as good as you can.''

THE TAKEAWAY

Wake Forest: The recent run of success continued for the hosts. Dating back to the 2018 season, the Demon Deacons have won six consecutive games. It is the program's first six-game winning streak since a span covering the end of the 2007 season and the beginning of the 2008 season.

Elon: The Phoenix are still looking for their first win over an FBS opponent. Elon fell to 0-12 in such games; three of those 12 losses have come at the hands of Wake Forest.

SHORT WORK

Even Clawson was taken aback by how quickly the afternoon's work went by. The total elapsed time from kickoff until the final whistle was a brisk two hours and 48 minutes.

''I think that's the shortest game we've played in the last three years,'' the sixth-year coach said. ''I always think, hey, four hours. We were done in three. You guys get more of your Saturday now, right? You're welcome. Second half, I said, `Hey, I'm thinking of the media. I want them home for dinner.'''

THAT'S OFFENSIVE

Wake Forest finished with 607 yards of offense, good enough for fifth-best in a single game in program history. It was the sixth consecutive game in which the Demon Deacons gained at least 400 yards, a new program record.

Surratt and Washington became the first pair of receivers to each post at least 100 receiving yards in the same game since Wake Forest's 2018 season-opener against Tulane.

''It's fun just throwing to those guys. It's fun seeing all the work they put in get put on display on Saturdays. Those guys are extremely hard-working, countless hours,'' Newman said. ''They make it easy. Not only being big bodies, but the way they use their bodies. They have excellent body control in the air. The hand-eye coordination is unbelievable.''

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons open their ACC schedule (notwithstanding their nonconference win over North Carolina) at Boston College on Saturday.

Elon: The Phoenix face another tough test as they return to FCS competition, hosting James Madison on Saturday. The Dukes entered the week ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 10:37
88-Z.Murphy extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
49
Touchdown 10:43
15-M.Kern complete to 89-A.Perry. 89-A.Perry runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
14
plays
81
yds
02:40
pos
7
48
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 4:51
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
42
Touchdown 4:58
25-K.Walker runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
45
yds
03:12
pos
7
41
Point After TD 9:23
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
35
Touchdown 9:30
12-J.Newman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
12
plays
83
yds
04:53
pos
7
34
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:44
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
28
Touchdown 0:50
12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt runs 48 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
82
yds
1:37
pos
7
27
Point After TD 12:51
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
21
Touchdown 12:56
12-J.Newman complete to 14-S.Surratt. 14-S.Surratt runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
83
yds
00:44
pos
7
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:57
81-S.Davis extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 1:05
17-D.Cheek complete to 7-A.Jones. 7-A.Jones runs 40 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
75
yds
03:23
pos
6
14
Point After TD 4:28
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
14
Touchdown 4:40
12-J.Newman complete to 82-J.Roberson. 82-J.Roberson runs 34 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
82
yds
1:30
pos
0
13
Point After TD 9:15
4-N.Sciba extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 9:19
12-J.Newman complete to 7-S.Washington. 7-S.Washington runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
45
yds
02:21
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 11 32
Rushing 7 14
Passing 3 16
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 5-14 7-14
4th Down Conv 0-0 3-3
Total Net Yards 171 607
Total Plays 54 82
Avg Gain 3.2 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 95 214
Rush Attempts 35 42
Avg Rush Yards 2.7 5.1
Net Yards Passing 76 393
Comp. - Att. 10-19 32-40
Yards Per Pass 4.0 9.8
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-12 0-0
Penalties - Yards 2-14 5-55
Touchdowns 1 7
Rushing TDs 0 1
Passing TDs 1 6
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 1
Fumbles - Lost 2-0 3-0
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 9-45.3 3-45.3
Return Yards 31 110
Punts - Returns 2-16 6-85
Kickoffs - Returns 2-15 2-25
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 1/1 7/7
Extra Points 1/1 7/7
Field Goals 0/0 0/0
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Elon 2-2 70007
Wake Forest 4-0 141414749
WAKE -30, O/U 58.5
BB&T Field Winston-Salem, NC
 76 PASS YDS 393
95 RUSH YDS 214
171 TOTAL YDS 607
Elon
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
D. Cheek 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 74 1 0 102.9
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 74 1 0 102.9
D. Cheek 9/18 74 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. McNair 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 49 0
D. McNair 9 49 0 14
B. Cyphers 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 12 0
B. Cyphers 7 12 0 4
D. Cheek 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -12 0
D. Cheek 3 -12 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
C. Taylor 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 17 0
C. Taylor 3 17 0 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Reid-Bennett 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-1 1 0.0
D. Reid-Bennett 12-1 0.0 1
M. Willoughby 98 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
M. Willoughby 4-2 0.0 0
G. Liggs, Jr. 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
G. Liggs, Jr. 4-1 0.0 0
Z. Williams 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Z. Williams 2-0 0.0 0
T. Speight 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
T. Speight 2-0 0.0 0
S. Copeland 56 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Copeland 1-1 0.0 0
R. Whitehead 57 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
R. Whitehead 1-2 0.0 0
J. Greene 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Greene 1-0 0.0 0
M. Ingram 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Ingram 1-1 0.0 0
Ti. Williams 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
Ti. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
D. Flloyd 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
D. Flloyd 0-2 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
H. Stephenson 97 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
9 45.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
9 45.3 2
H. Stephenson 9 45.3 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Wake Forest
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.1% 351 5 1 202.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.1% 351 5 1 202.8
J. Newman 27/35 351 5 1
M. Kern 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 42 1 0 236.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 42 1 0 236.6
M. Kern 5/5 42 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. Walker III 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 91 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 91 1
K. Walker III 9 91 1 23
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 39 0
C. Carney 7 39 0 12
D. Delaney 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 34 0
D. Delaney 9 34 0 12
M. Kern 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 22 0
M. Kern 3 22 0 9
J. Newman 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 17 0
J. Newman 9 17 0 6
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
C. Beal-Smith 3 6 0 3
C. McKinney 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 5 0
C. McKinney 2 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
S. Washington 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 141 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 141 2
S. Washington 9 141 2 41
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
8 112 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 112 2
S. Surratt 8 112 2 48
J. Roberson 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 60 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 60 1
J. Roberson 3 60 1 34
A. Perry 89 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
A. Perry 3 34 1 17
S. Claude 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 16 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 16 0
S. Claude 3 16 0 7
K. Walker III 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 15 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
K. Walker III 1 15 0 15
B. Chapman 23 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
B. Chapman 1 12 0 12
C. Carney 36 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
C. Carney 1 6 0 6
I. Isaac 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 1 0
I. Isaac 1 1 0 1
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -4 0
C. Beal-Smith 2 -4 0 -1
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Strnad 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 1.0
J. Strnad 6-0 1.0 0
J. Johns 41 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
J. Johns 5-1 0.0 0
A. Henderson 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Henderson 4-0 0.0 0
R. Francis 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
R. Francis 3-1 0.0 0
E. Bassey 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
E. Bassey 3-1 0.0 0
L. Masterson 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
L. Masterson 2-0 0.0 0
S. Kamara 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Kamara 2-0 0.0 0
A. Winter 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Winter 2-0 0.0 0
S. McCollum 15 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 1.0
S. McCollum 2-1 1.0 0
R. Bothroyd 40 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
R. Bothroyd 2-1 0.0 0
Z. Ranson 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Z. Ranson 2-1 0.0 0
C. Monroe 58 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Monroe 1-1 0.0 0
T. Redd 17 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Redd 1-0 0.0 0
T. Williams 72 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Beal-Smith 1-0 0.0 0
J. Burley 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Burley 1-0 0.0 0
D. Bergan Jr. 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Bergan Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
C. Basham Jr. 9 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Basham Jr. 1-1 0.0 0
T. Rucker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
T. Rucker 1-2 0.0 0
N. Greer 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
N. Greer 0-1 0.0 0
K. Dicks III 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Dicks III 0-1 0.0 0
I. Essissima 37 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
I. Essissima 0-1 0.0 0
A. Williams 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
A. Williams 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
Z. Murphy 88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 1/1
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
Z. Murphy 0/0 0 1/1 1
N. Sciba 4 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 6/6
SEASON FG XP
0/0 6/6
N. Sciba 0/0 0 6/6 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
D. Maggio 8 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 45.0 1
D. Maggio 2 45.0 1 51
Z. Murphy 88 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 46.0 1
Z. Murphy 1 46.0 1 46
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Beal-Smith 26 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 17 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 17 0
C. Beal-Smith 2 12.5 17 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. Surratt 14 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 15.0 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 15.0 25 0
S. Surratt 4 15.0 25 0
J. Taylor 6 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 25 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 12.5 25 0
J. Taylor 2 12.5 25 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:55 ELON 5 2:07 6 26 Punt
9:15 ELON 25 2:46 7 26 Punt
4:28 ELON 25 3:23 8 75 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:51 ELON 18 1:12 3 0 Punt
9:00 ELON 20 2:44 6 18 Punt
4:23 ELON 33 0:44 3 -4 Punt
0:50 ELON 25 0:06 1 0 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:44 ELON 25 0:00 3 0 Punt
9:23 ELON 6 1:02 3 4 Punt
4:51 ELON 25 1:07 3 7 Fumble
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:37 ELON 25 3:21 6 15 Punt
3:55 ELON 16 2:30 5 31 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 WAKE 21 1:00 5 35 Punt
11:40 ELON 45 2:21 8 45 TD
6:25 WAKE 18 1:45 7 82 TD
0:57 WAKE 17 0:44 10 83 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:00 WAKE 37 1:27 8 -9 INT
5:22 WAKE 29 0:27 3 0 Punt
3:07 WAKE 18 2:17 9 77 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:23 WAKE 17 4:53 12 83 TD
8:10 ELON 45 3:12 6 45 TD
3:10 WAKE 19 2:40 14 81 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:31 WAKE 35 1:48 3 6 Punt
