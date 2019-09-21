Drive Chart
UTAH
USC

Backup QB Matt Fink leads USC past No. 10 Utah, 30-23

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Matt Fink decided to stay at Southern California even after finishing third in the Trojans' four-man quarterback competition in training camp last month.

A few weeks later, Fink found himself passing for 351 yards, leading a victory over No. 10 Utah at the roaring Coliseum, and sitting between Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart for a postgame interview on national television.

Fink didn't give up on his USC dream, and the Trojans are grateful they had such a talented backup to their backup.

Michael Pittman Jr. caught 10 passes for a career-high 232 yards and a touchdown from Fink in USC's 30-23 victory over the Utes on Friday night.

Fink went 21 of 30 with three touchdown passes for USC (3-1, 2-0 Pac-12) after taking over when freshman Kedon Slovis left with a possible concussion on the second play of the game. Fink mostly looked sharp as the third quarterback to play important snaps in four games for the Trojans, who lost starter J.T. Daniels to a season-ending knee injury in their opener.

''I don't think this moment was too big for me,'' Fink said. ''I've been in the era of Sam Darnold, and I've seen things that are much crazier. Getting in today and showing what I can do is what I really wanted to do by staying here.''

After barely playing the past two seasons, Fink nearly went to Illinois as a graduate transfer last spring. The Los Angeles-area native instead decided to stay home and wait for a chance, however remote.

''In a world where everybody goes different places, this one stayed for his family, waiting for his moment, waiting for his memory,'' USC coach Clay Helton said. ''And what a memory it was tonight. When his number was called, he made the most of it tonight.''

Tyler Vaughns, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Pittman all caught TD passes from Fink, while Pittman had the fifth-biggest receiving yardage game in USC history. His remarkable 42-yard catch in the fourth quarter eventually led to a 4-yard TD run by Markese Stepp , who celebrated by handing the ball to Bush, the Trojans great attending the game as a broadcaster despite his NCAA-mandated disassociation from his school.

Devontae Henry-Cole rushed for an early touchdown and Cole Fotheringham caught a TD pass for the Utes (3-1, 0-1), who struggled after star running back Zack Moss left in the first half with an apparent shoulder injury. Utah still has never won at the 96-year-old Coliseum.

Tyler Huntley passed for 210 yards and ran for 60 more, but the Utes committed 16 penalties for 120 yards and struggled to get key defensive stops against a green Trojans quarterback and his stellar receivers.

''Mostly we had no answer for their receiving corps,'' Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. ''Michael Pittman did a number on us. We just didn't do a good enough job on him. We've got to rethink some things coaching-wise.''

With Bush and Urban Meyer watching at the Coliseum as part of Fox Sports' broadcast crew, USC's roller coaster season went on the upswing again after last week's embarrassing overtime loss at BYU.

Slovis had played two encouraging games as the starter after replacing Daniels, but he couldn't continue after 335-pound Utah defensive tackle Leki Fotu landed on him. Helton said Slovis ''got dinged,'' and the USC medical staff held him out.

Fink jumped into USC's Air Raid offense and completed eight of his first nine throws during two game-opening touchdown drives in which he relied heavily on his receivers' playmaking abilities.

Pittman then scored on a brilliant 77-yard catch early in the third quarter, snatching a long pass away from defenders and fending them off on his run.

UTES UPSET

Utah's mistakes weren't limited to penalties. USC blocked a field goal attempt, and the Utes also fumbled near the USC goal line 16 seconds before halftime, when they trailed 14-10 despite racking up 284 yards and controlling the ball for more than 20 minutes.

''We were supposed to take advantage of our chances in the red zone,'' said Huntley, who took his first two sacks of the season. ''We all know the plays were there. We just had to make them.''

BIG D

USC's defense came up big in the second half. Isaiah Pola-Mao's third-down sack from the USC 1 forced Utah to kick a field goal, and Trojans freshman sensation Drake Jackson then got hold of Huntley in the end zone and forced intentional grounding for a safety with 8:51 to play.

REGGIE RETURNS

Fans around the Fox Sports broadcast stage let loose several chants of ''Reggie! Reggie!'' for Bush. The retired tailback is still formally disassociated from USC under terms of the NCAA ruling against the school in 2010, but he remains wildly popular among USC fans and current players whose first Trojans memories include Bush's feats. Meyer is on top of many USC fans' lists of coaches to replace Helton, but the embattled incumbent is off to a fairly strong start.

THE TAKEAWAY

Utah: Losing Moss is an enormous blow to any offense, and his long-term health could determine the Utes' chances for a run at a second straight Pac-12 title. Utah's inability to finish drives only gets worse with Moss sidelined, and while Huntley's valiant effort might win future games, it wasn't enough against the Trojans.

USC: Another quarterback injury wasn't enough to slow down the Trojans, even against a solid Utah defense that essentially wiped out their running game. Fink did enough to win, and USC's defense made several big plays. USC is somehow 3-1 after four games of an extremely difficult six-game start to the season, with Helton finding yet another way to fend off the doubters for another week.

UP NEXT

Utah: A late-night visit from Washington State and its Air Raid offense next Saturday, Sept. 28.

USC: The brutal early schedule continues at defending Pac-12 champion Washington next Saturday, Sept. 28.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 3:58
97-J.Redding 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
46
yds
03:00
pos
23
30
Point After TD 6:58
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
30
Touchdown 6:58
30-M.Stepp runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
39
yds
02:02
pos
20
29
Safety 9:00
1-T.Huntley sacked at UTH End Zone for -6 yards to UTH End Zone for no gain safety (99-D.Jackson).
plays
yds
pos
20
23
Field Goal 12:50
97-J.Redding 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
10
plays
77
yds
01:55
pos
20
21
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:47
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
21
Touchdown 3:52
1-T.Huntley complete to 89-C.Fortheringham. 89-C.Fortheringham runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
7
yds
0:55
pos
16
21
Point After TD 9:54
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
10
21
Touchdown 10:07
19-M.Fink complete to 6-M.Pittman. 6-M.Pittman runs 77 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
90
yds
1:45
pos
10
20
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 7:32
97-J.Redding 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
70
yds
03:14
pos
10
14
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 8:11
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Touchdown 8:20
19-M.Fink complete to 8-A.St.Brown. 8-A.St.Brown runs 31 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
74
yds
02:19
pos
7
13
Point After TD 10:39
97-J.Redding extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 10:39
7-D.Henry-Cole runs 17 yards for a touchdown.
6
plays
65
yds
02:18
pos
6
7
Point After TD 12:57
40-C.McGrath extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 13:05
19-M.Fink complete to 21-T.Vaughns. 21-T.Vaughns runs 29 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
81
yds
01:55
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 16
Rushing 12 2
Passing 9 12
Penalty 6 2
3rd Down Conv 5-13 5-10
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 445 374
Total Plays 79 54
Avg Gain 5.6 6.9
Net Yards Rushing 247 13
Rush Attempts 49 22
Avg Rush Yards 5.0 0.6
Net Yards Passing 198 361
Comp. - Att. 22-30 23-32
Yards Per Pass 6.6 11.3
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-12 1-7
Penalties - Yards 16-120 11-117
Touchdowns 2 4
Rushing TDs 1 1
Passing TDs 1 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 2
Fumbles - Lost 1-1 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 2-35.0 4-42.3
Return Yards 44 135
Punts - Returns 0-0 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 1-15 6-135
Int. - Returns 1-29 0-0
Kicking 5/6 4/5
Extra Points 2/2 4/4
Field Goals 3/4 0/1
Safeties 0 1
1234T
10 Utah 3-1 737623
USC 3-1 1407930
USC 3.5, O/U 53.5
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA
 198 PASS YDS 361
247 RUSH YDS 13
445 TOTAL YDS 374
Utah
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 210 1 0 143.1
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
73.3% 210 1 0 143.1
T. Huntley 22/30 210 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 63 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 63 0
D. Brumfield 10 63 0 30
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
18 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
18 60 0
T. Huntley 18 60 0 14
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 31 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 31 1
D. Henry-Cole 4 31 1 17
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 30 0
J. Dixon 4 30 0 14
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 26 0
D. Vickers 4 26 0 9
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 20 0
Z. Moss 6 20 0 8
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 13 0
B. Covey 2 13 0 9
J. Wilmore 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 4 0
J. Wilmore 1 4 0 4
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 38 0
J. Dixon 1 38 0 38
D. Vickers 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
D. Vickers 3 38 0 26
D. Brumfield 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 28 0
D. Brumfield 4 28 0 13
B. Thompson 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 28 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 28 0
B. Thompson 3 28 0 16
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 23 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 23 1
C. Fotheringham 3 23 1 16
D. Simpkins 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
D. Simpkins 2 20 0 10
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 20 0
Br. Kuithe 2 20 0 12
D. Henry-Cole 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
D. Henry-Cole 1 8 0 8
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 7 0
B. Covey 3 7 0 5
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
Z. Moss 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
L. Fotu 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Fotu 1-0 0.0 0
B. Anae 6 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
B. Anae 1-0 1.0 0
T. Burgess 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Burgess 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Redding 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 2/2
J. Redding 3/4 38 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Lennon 33 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
2 35.0 2
B. Lennon 2 35.0 2 37
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 15.0 15 0
B. Covey 1 15.0 15 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
USC
Offense
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 351 3 1 194.6
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
70% 351 3 1 194.6
M. Fink 21/30 351 3 1
K. Slovis 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 171.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 17 0 0 171.4
K. Slovis 2/2 17 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 39 0
V. Malepeai 11 39 0 10
M. Stepp 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 11 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 11 1
M. Stepp 3 11 1 4
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 -6 0
M. Fink 2 -6 0 1
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -16 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 -16 0
S. Carr 3 -16 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 232 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 232 1
M. Pittman Jr. 10 232 1 77
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 68 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 68 1
A. St. Brown 5 68 1 31
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 49 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 49 1
T. Vaughns 4 49 1 29
J. Falo 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Falo 1 12 0 12
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 7 0
S. Carr 2 7 0 4
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
V. Malepeai 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Johnson 9 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
G. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
I. Pola-Mao 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
I. Pola-Mao 1-0 0.0 0
D. Jackson 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
D. Jackson 1-0 1.0 0
M. Tuipulotu 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
M. Tuipulotu 0-1 0.5 0
T. Hufanga 15 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.5
T. Hufanga 0-1 0.5 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McGrath 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/4
C. McGrath 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Griffiths 24 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.3 2
B. Griffiths 4 42.3 2 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
5 20.4 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
5 20.4 26 0
V. Jones Jr. 5 20.4 26 0
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 33.0 33 0
S. Carr 1 33.0 33 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:57 UTAH 25 2:18 6 65 TD
8:11 UTAH 25 4:03 10 57 FG Miss
3:13 UTAH 35 3:11 11 38 Downs
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:46 UTAH 20 3:14 11 70 FG
5:40 UTAH 18 5:18 17 73 Fumble
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 UTAH 25 2:12 6 28 Punt
9:54 UTAH 25 3:09 8 24 Punt
5:30 USC 7 1:38 3 7 TD
2:20 UTAH 31 1:55 10 77 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:03 UTAH 6 0:41 3 14 Safety
6:58 UTAH 29 3:00 11 46 FG
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 USC 19 1:55 7 81 TD
10:39 USC 26 2:19 5 74 TD
4:08 USC 23 0:36 3 6 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:21 USC 27 1:53 7 23 Fumble
6:49 USC 23 1:04 3 9 Punt
0:22 USC 6 0:00 1 5 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:55 USC 10 1:48 6 90 TD
6:05 USC 13 0:10 2 87 INT
3:47 USC 34 0:58 3 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:04 USC 26 1:54 5 24 Punt
9:00 USC 31 2:02 7 39 TD
4:06 USC 25 2:40 8 6 Game
