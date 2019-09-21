Drive Chart
SMU
TCU

No Text

Pony Up: SMU beats No. 25 TCU 41-38, 1st 4-0 start since '84

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) While SMU coach Sonny Dykes and new quarterback Shane Buechele are focused on this season, they do understand the historical context of a win over longtime rival TCU that has the Mustangs 4-0 for the first time since 1984.

That was back in the old Southwest Conference days, only a few years from crippling sanctions that kept the Mustangs from even fielding a team in 1987 and 1988 after the NCAA's so-called death penalty.

''I haven't been here 35 years. It's a big deal for our fans, and I get it,'' said Dykes, in his second season on the Hilltop after being an offensive analyst at TCU. ''I don't try to get caught up in all of that stuff during the season, just because I think it's a bit of a distraction. ... Look, I appreciate winning.''

Shane Buechele was 23-of-34 passing for 288 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another score as SMU held on to beat the 25th-ranked Horned Frogs 41-38 on Saturday, ending a seven-game losing streak in the 99th meeting between the schools.

''It's important for our fans to stay behind us. It's really important for those guys to have our back,'' said Buechele, the former Texas quarterback who is one of SMU's seven graduate transfers. ''We have their back. We need to roll together as a team.''

The Mustangs went ahead to stay after jumping ahead 15-0 in less than 10 minutes. They held on after true freshman Max Duggan's third touchdown pass of the second half for TCU with 3:37 left.

TCU (2-1) got the ball back after a three-and-out by SMU, including a third-down snap that Buechele wasn't ready for that resulted in a 23-yard loss. The Horned Frogs got the ball at the SMU 41, but Duggan's fourth-down pass never had a chance after TCU coach Gary Patterson opted against trying a 51-yard field goal attempt in the final minute.

Xavier Jones ran for 79 yards with a touchdown, and caught a 3-yard TD early in the fourth quarter for a 38-24 lead. That ended an 84-yard drive that started when TCU running back Sewo Olonilua lined up in wildcat formation on fourth-and-1 and was sacked for a 6-yard loss when he looked to pass.

Olonilua fumbled at TCU's 4 in the first quarter, giving SMU the ball back right after Buechele was stuffed for no gain on fourth-and-goal from the 1. That set up a 1-yard TD run by Jones.

''It's a simple thing. We got outplayed. We got outcoached,'' Patterson said.

Darius Anderson ran for 161 yards and two touchdowns for TCU. Duggan, after going 1-of-10 for 22 yards in the first half finished 16 of 36 for 188 yards and his three touchdowns. He didn't have an interception, but fumbled twice.

''It's hard. It's a tough loss,'' Anderson said. ''We've got execute, do our job, make less mistakes.''

HAT TOSS

On the same play Buechele had a pass intercepted in the end zone in the second quarter, the helmet of an SMU offensive lineman was ripped off his head by a defender and heaved from around the 30 to near the end zone. Dykes was livid that no penalty was called, and officials told him that they didn't see it.

''I just saw the helmet flying. I didn't see who threw it,'' Dykes said. ''It went about 30 yards. ... Go try to do that sometimes and see how far you can throw a helmet. It was really impressive.''

Anderson broke free for a 77-yard run on the next play, setting up his 3-yard TD to get TCU within 18-14.

THE TAKEAWAY

SMU: The Mustangs had lost the last seven in the series by an average margin of four touchdowns. Buechele, who was 0-2 against TCU with the Longhorns, has two big receivers in James Proche (10 catches, 66 yards, one touchdown) and Reggie Roberson Jr. (four catches, 122 yards), a former transfer from West Virginia.

TCU: Duggan finished strong, including two TD passes to Pro Wells. ''We didn't win. That's how all quarterbacks get judged,'' Patterson said. Graduate transfer Alex Delton started the first two games. The Frogs were coming of a three-touchdown road win against Big Ten team Purdue, and had allowed only 209.5 total yards per game.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

TCU will fall out of the Top 25, a week after getting ranked and making it 15 seasons in a row to appear in the poll. SMU didn't get any votes in the AP poll last week, and hasn't been ranked since 1986.

UP NEXT

SMU plays its American Athletic Conference opener at USF next Saturday.

TCU stays at home next Saturday to open Big 12 Conference play against Kansas.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:37
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
41
38
Touchdown 3:42
15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
67
yds
02:59
pos
41
37
Field Goal 7:19
97-R.Roberts 32 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
60
yds
02:24
pos
41
31
Point After TD 9:43
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
31
Touchdown 9:50
15-M.Duggan complete to 33-S.Olonilua. 33-S.Olonilua runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
69
yds
01:22
pos
38
30
Point After TD 13:58
97-R.Roberts extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
38
24
Touchdown 14:04
7-S.Buechele complete to 5-X.Jones. 5-X.Jones runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
84
yds
02:08
pos
37
24
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:09
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
24
Touchdown 7:14
15-M.Duggan complete to 81-P.Wells. 81-P.Wells runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
23
yds
01:32
pos
31
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:13
97-R.Roberts extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
31
17
Touchdown 0:18
7-S.Buechele complete to 3-J.Proche. 3-J.Proche runs 9 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
88
yds
03:14
pos
30
17
Field Goal 3:38
46-J.Song 29 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
42
yds
04:06
pos
24
17
Missed Point After Touchdown 7:44
46-L.Hogan extra point is no good.
plays
yds
pos
24
14
Touchdown 7:49
2-K.Freeman runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
67
yds
02:04
pos
24
14
Point After TD 13:05
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
18
14
Touchdown 13:10
6-D.Anderson runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
2
plays
80
yds
00:46
pos
18
13
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:31
46-L.Hogan 38 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
2
yds
00:44
pos
18
7
Point After TD 2:57
46-J.Song extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
7
Touchdown 3:03
6-D.Anderson runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
8
plays
60
yds
02:53
pos
15
6
Two Point Conversion 5:56
2-K.Freeman to TCU End Zone for 2 yards. Conversion is good.
plays
yds
pos
15
0
Touchdown 6:00
5-X.Jones runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
3
plays
4
yds
01:10
pos
13
0
Point After TD 13:42
46-L.Hogan extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:47
7-S.Buechele runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
65
yds
01:13
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 17 23
Rushing 8 10
Passing 8 11
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 9-20 8-16
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-2
Total Net Yards 402 406
Total Plays 82 78
Avg Gain 4.9 5.2
Net Yards Rushing 118 236
Rush Attempts 48 42
Avg Rush Yards 2.5 5.6
Net Yards Passing 284 170
Comp. - Att. 23-34 16-36
Yards Per Pass 8.4 4.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 1-4 3-18
Penalties - Yards 6-45 5-60
Touchdowns 5 5
Rushing TDs 3 2
Passing TDs 2 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 1-0 6-3
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-39.5 4-41.5
Return Yards 48 104
Punts - Returns 1-3 2-30
Kickoffs - Returns 2-45 5-74
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-0
Kicking 5/6 6/6
Extra Points 3/4 5/5
Field Goals 2/2 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
SMU 4-0 181301041
25 TCU 2-1 71071438
TCU -7.5, O/U 54.5
Amon G. Carter Stadium Fort Worth, TX
 284 PASS YDS 170
118 RUSH YDS 236
402 TOTAL YDS 406
SMU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 288 2 1 152.3
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 288 2 1 152.3
S. Buechele 23/34 288 2 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 79 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 79 1
X. Jones 19 79 1 23
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 30 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 30 1
S. Buechele 9 30 1 16
K. Freeman 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 27 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 27 1
K. Freeman 10 27 1 8
T. McDaniel 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
T. McDaniel 5 7 0 8
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
Re. Roberson Jr. 1 1 0 1
W. Brown 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
W. Brown 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
Re. Roberson Jr. 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 122 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 122 0
Re. Roberson Jr. 4 122 0 44
K. Granson 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 83 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 83 0
K. Granson 4 83 0 46
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
10 66 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 66 1
J. Proche 10 66 1 11
X. Jones 5 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 14 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 14 1
X. Jones 4 14 1 4
M. Gailliard 22 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Gailliard 1 3 0 3
Defense T-A SACK INT
R. McBryde 50 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
R. McBryde 8-2 0.0 0
D. Robinson 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 1.5
D. Robinson 7-1 1.5 0
T. Coxe 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.0
T. Coxe 5-1 1.0 0
P. Nelson 2 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
P. Nelson 5-2 0.5 0
Z. Abercrumbia 96 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
Z. Abercrumbia 4-1 0.0 0
R. Clemons 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
R. Clemons 4-1 0.0 0
B. Stephens 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
B. Stephens 3-0 0.0 0
T. Denbow 16 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Denbow 3-0 0.0 0
D. Scott 35 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Scott 2-0 0.0 0
A. Johnson 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
A. Johnson 2-0 0.0 0
E. Sutton 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Sutton 1-0 0.0 0
J. Phillips Jr. 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Phillips Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
T. Neals 22 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Neals 1-0 0.0 0
M. Pierce 31 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
M. Pierce 1-0 0.0 0
D. Gary 10 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Gary 1-0 0.0 0
E. Chatman 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Chatman 1-0 0.0 0
C. Cromartie 18 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Cromartie 1-0 0.0 0
G. Wiley 55 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
G. Wiley 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Hogan 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 1/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 1/2
L. Hogan 1/1 38 1/2 4
R. Roberts 97 P
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 2/2
SEASON FG XP
1/1 2/2
R. Roberts 1/1 32 2/2 5
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
T. Denbow 16 S
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 39.3 1
T. Denbow 4 39.3 1 55
S. Buechele 7 QB
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 36.0 0
S. Buechele 1 36.0 0 36
W. Scott 99 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
1 44.0 0
W. Scott 1 44.0 0 44
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Sanders 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 22.5 28 0
C. Sanders 2 22.5 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Proche 3 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 3.0 3 0
J. Proche 1 3.0 3 0
TCU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 188 3 0 115.8
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
44.4% 188 3 0 115.8
M. Duggan 16/36 188 3 0
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
S. Olonilua 0/0 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 161 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 161 2
D. Anderson 19 161 2 77
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 29 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 29 0
J. Reagor 1 29 0 29
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 19 0
D. Davis 1 19 0 19
E. Demercado 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 10 0
E. Demercado 4 10 0 5
M. Duggan 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 7 0
M. Duggan 11 7 0 11
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 7 0
S. Olonilua 5 7 0 4
A. Delton 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
A. Delton 1 3 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Thomas 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 70 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 70 0
D. Thomas 4 70 0 30
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 32 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 32 0
D. Anderson 2 32 0 32
P. Wells 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 25 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 25 2
P. Wells 2 25 2 13
A. Lynn 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
A. Lynn 2 24 0 14
T. Hunt 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
T. Hunt 2 19 0 10
J. Stephens Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
J. Stephens Jr. 1 11 0 11
S. Olonilua 33 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 5 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 1
S. Olonilua 1 5 1 5
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 2 0
J. Reagor 2 2 0 2
T. Barber 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Barber 0 0 0 0
A. Davis 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
A. Davis 0 0 0 0
D. Davis 12 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Davis 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Wallow 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
15-5 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
15-5 0 0.5
G. Wallow 15-5 0.5 0
D. Winters 13 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
D. Winters 6-1 0.0 0
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
T. Moehrig 6-1 0.0 0
A. Washington 27 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 1 0.0
A. Washington 5-1 0.0 1
R. Blacklock 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
R. Blacklock 4-0 0.0 0
T. Cooper 95 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
T. Cooper 4-2 0.0 0
S. Blackshear 91 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Blackshear 3-0 0.0 0
I. Gaines 6 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
I. Gaines 3-1 0.0 0
J. Gladney 12 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
J. Gladney 2-1 0.5 0
O. Mathis 32 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
O. Mathis 2-1 0.0 0
K. Reed 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Reed 2-0 0.0 0
K. Stewart 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
K. Stewart 2-0 0.0 0
P. Workman 40 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
P. Workman 2-2 0.0 0
C. Bethley 94 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Bethley 1-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Song 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 5/5
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/5
J. Song 1/1 29 5/5 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Sandy 31 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.5 2
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.5 2
J. Sandy 4 41.5 2 52
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 11 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 8.5 11 0
J. Reagor 2 8.5 11 0
D. Anderson 6 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 47.0 47 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 47.0 47 0
D. Anderson 1 47.0 47 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Reagor 1 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 23.0 23 0
J. Reagor 1 23.0 23 0
T. Moehrig 7 S
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 7.0 7 0
T. Moehrig 1 7.0 7 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 SMU 35 1:13 5 65 TD
12:07 SMU 27 4:34 13 72 Downs
7:10 TCU 4 1:10 3 4 TD
2:57 SMU 29 0:40 3 0 Punt
1:15 TCU 23 0:44 3 2 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:24 TCU 24 0:24 3 -56 INT
13:05 SMU 25 1:05 3 7 Punt
9:53 SMU 33 2:04 7 67 TD
3:32 SMU 27 3:14 10 88 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:26 SMU 2 1:06 4 13 Punt
7:09 SMU 25 0:54 3 -6 Punt
2:09 SMU 16 2:08 11 84 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:03 SMU 16 1:09 3 9 Fumble
9:43 SMU 25 2:24 9 60 FG
3:37 SMU 25 0:51 3 -22 Punt
0:55 SMU 34 0:00 2 -3 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 TCU 25 0:58 4 3 Punt
7:14 TCU 1 0:00 1 3 Fumble
5:56 TCU 40 2:53 8 60 TD
2:11 TCU 17 0:17 4 75 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:05 TCU 25 0:00 2 -1 Fumble
13:56 TCU 20 0:46 2 80 TD
11:56 TCU 13 1:58 6 25 Punt
7:44 SMU 49 4:06 9 42 FG
0:13 TCU 20 0:00 1 4 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:13 TCU 26 0:00 9 35 Punt
8:46 SMU 23 1:32 4 23 TD
5:40 SMU 48 2:51 7 -36 Downs
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:58 TCU 28 0:50 3 4 Punt
11:12 TCU 31 1:22 5 69 TD
6:41 TCU 23 2:59 13 67 TD
2:42 SMU 41 1:04 4 7 Downs
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores