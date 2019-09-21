Drive Chart
BC
RUT

No Text

Dillon runs for 150 yards, 2 scores as BC runs over Rutgers

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Coach Steve Addazio needed a response from Boston College after being embarrassed last week and his offense line, and running back AJ Dillon gave it to him in one of those early must-win games.

Dillon ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Boston College bounced back from a horrible 24-point loss to Kansas and beat Rutgers 30-16 on Saturday.

''I feel a lot better today from the standpoint that we responded. That's a growing thing,'' said Addazio, whose team was a 21-point favorite a week ago. ''That's a thing that you have to grow in football. You got to get punched in the face - when you get punched in the face you got to be able to learn how to respond.''

Boston College (3-1) did on a day almost 20 players and coaches returned to New Jersey.

Local product Anthony Brown scored on a quarterback sneak and running back David Bailey tallied on a career-long 42-yard run as the Eagles ground out 272 yards in handing Rutgers (1-2) its second straight loss.

''After last week, obviously came off disappointing loss,'' said Dillon, who scored on second-half runs of 1 and 4 yards. ''We had to look within and I don't want to be over theoretical or anything like that, but we had to take a step back and realize what was important to us.''

The important thing was hanging together and playing tough. The Eagles did it on both sides of the ball.

The win was Boston's College's 11th straight over the Scarlet Knights, and it extended its unbeaten streak against them to 14 games (13-0-1). This was the first game between the two founding members of the Big East Conference since 2004. The Eagles left the following year to join the ACC. Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Aaron Boumerhi kicked a 37-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to give the Eagles a 17-13 lead. Dillon scored from a yard out on Boston's College's next offensive series to cap a 13-play, 82-yard drive on which he ran eight times for 44 yards. The junior added a 4-yard TD run with 6:32 to play, his 30th career rushing touchdown.

Art Sitkowski, who started at quarterback with McLane Carter out with a concussion, connected with halfback Raheem Blackshear on a short first-quarter swing pass for a 74-yard scoring play. Justin Davidovicz kicked field goal of 23, 28 and 50 yards for Rutgers, which is coming off a 1-11 season.

''I'm just trying to work like heck to get our football team to play better on Saturdays is about what my concern is,'' said Rutgers coach Chris Ash, who is 8-31 since taking over in 2016.

When asked if he was worried about keeping his job, Ash focused elsewhere.

''No. I'm worried about our football team,'' he said.

Davidovicz's short field goal gave the Scarlet Knights a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter, but Brown scored from a yard out with 9:48 left in the half, shortly after Medhi El Attrach recovered a Blackshear fumble at the Rutgers 12.

Boston College never lost the lead, although Rutgers was within 17-13 at the half and got the ball to start the final 30 minutes.

THE TAKEAWAY

Boston College: Playing its first road game, the Eagles needed this one after being ripped 48-24 by Kansas, a program known as one of the worst Power Five teams. Boston College had been a 21-point favorite. It was the Eagles first road win over a Big Ten opponent since 2003 against Penn State.

Rutgers: Sitkowski, who struggled starting as a true freshman, played especially well in filling in for Carter, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech. Sitkowski was 23 of 33 for career best 304 yards. He had a late interception trying to force a play. ''I thought I played well,'' he said. ''I distributed the football. I extended plays. I have to do better in the red zone and score more points.'' He refused to speculate on his role next week.

HEADSLAP REWARD:

Rutgers center Mike Maietti had an interesting congratulatory reward for Sitkowski after his long touchdown pass play. He ran up to the quarterback and seemed to punch him in the helmet.

The media asked to talk to Maietti after the game but he did not come to the room for post-game comments.

Sitkowski seemed shocked the play was trending.

''I don't even remember what happened,'' Sitkowski said. ''I don't remember. I guess I'll see it later.

PUNTING:

Rutgers Adam Korsak, the former Australian rules football player, had another monster game. He punted five times, averaged 44.2 yards and put every one inside the 20, including four between the 5- and 10-yard lines.

UP NEXT

Boston College: plays host to ACC foe Wake Forest next Saturday, Sept. 28.

Rutgers: back in Big Ten next Saturday, Sept. 28, at Michigan.

---

https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:32
6-D.Grosel incomplete.
plays
yds
pos
30
16
Touchdown 6:34
2-A.Dillon runs 4 yards for a touchdown.
19
plays
70
yds
06:39
pos
30
16
Field Goal 13:19
95-J.Davidovicz 50 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
43
yds
00:53
pos
24
16
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 7:56
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
24
13
Touchdown 8:00
2-A.Dillon runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
13
plays
82
yds
04:30
pos
23
13
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Field Goal 0:07
41-A.Boumerhi 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
9
plays
50
yds
00:37
pos
17
13
Field Goal 0:54
95-J.Davidovicz 28 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
38
yds
02:52
pos
14
13
Point After TD 9:48
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
10
Touchdown 9:52
13-A.Brown runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
4
plays
12
yds
01:21
pos
13
10
Field Goal 15:00
95-J.Davidovicz 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
60
yds
05:49
pos
7
10
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 6:54
95-J.Davidovicz extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 7:05
8-A.Sitkowski complete to 2-R.Blackshear. 2-R.Blackshear runs 74 yards for a touchdown.
3
plays
80
yds
01:05
pos
7
6
Point After TD 13:12
41-A.Boumerhi extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 13:20
26-D.Bailey runs 42 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
79
yds
01:40
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 27 14
Rushing 16 2
Passing 10 11
Penalty 1 1
3rd Down Conv 9-19 4-15
4th Down Conv 2-2 1-1
Total Net Yards 431 380
Total Plays 87 60
Avg Gain 5.0 6.3
Net Yards Rushing 272 76
Rush Attempts 61 26
Avg Rush Yards 4.5 2.9
Net Yards Passing 159 304
Comp. - Att. 13-26 23-34
Yards Per Pass 6.1 8.9
Sacked - Yards Lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties - Yards 7-45 11-100
Touchdowns 4 1
Rushing TDs 4 0
Passing TDs 0 1
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 6-44.0 5-44.2
Return Yards 24 65
Punts - Returns 1-6 3-15
Kickoffs - Returns 2-18 2-50
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 4/4 4/4
Extra Points 3/3 1/1
Field Goals 1/1 3/3
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Boston College 3-1 7107630
Rutgers 1-2 760316
RUT 7.5, O/U 57.5
SHI Stadium Piscataway, NJ
 159 PASS YDS 304
272 RUSH YDS 76
431 TOTAL YDS 380
Boston College
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 159 0 0 105.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52% 159 0 0 105.4
A. Brown 13/25 159 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
32 150 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 150 2
A. Dillon 32 150 2 15
D. Bailey 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 77 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 77 1
D. Bailey 12 77 1 42
A. Brown 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 40 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 40 1
A. Brown 11 40 1 11
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
Z. Flowers 2 9 0 6
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
B. Glines 1 5 0 5
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Long 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 38 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 38 0
H. Long 3 38 0 15
B. Glines 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 31 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 31 0
B. Glines 2 31 0 24
Z. Flowers 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 29 0
Z. Flowers 3 29 0 16
K. Idrizi 85 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 29 0
K. Idrizi 2 29 0 26
J. Burt 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 24 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 24 0
J. Burt 2 24 0 17
A. Dillon 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 8 0
A. Dillon 1 8 0 8
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Levy 0 0 0 0
C. Garrison 81 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
C. Garrison 0 0 0 0
K. White 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
K. White 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Richardson 14 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
14-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
14-0 0 0.0
M. Richardson 14-0 0.0 0
M. Palmer 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 1 0.0
M. Palmer 6-1 0.0 1
T. Karafa 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
T. Karafa 4-0 0.0 0
B. Barlow 44 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
B. Barlow 3-1 0.0 0
M. El Attrach 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
M. El Attrach 3-0 0.0 0
T. Haynes 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
T. Haynes 3-0 0.0 0
V. DePalma 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
V. DePalma 2-1 0.0 0
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Br. Sebastian 2-0 0.0 0
J. Lamot 28 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Lamot 1-0 0.0 0
N. Borgersen 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Borgersen 1-0 0.0 0
B. Morais 90 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
B. Morais 1-1 0.0 0
P. Theobald Jr. 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
P. Theobald Jr. 1-0 0.0 0
J. Maitre 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Maitre 1-2 0.0 0
M. Valdez 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Valdez 1-1 0.0 0
J. Luchetti 16 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Luchetti 1-1 0.0 0
J. Sparacio 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
J. Sparacio 1-2 0.0 0
K. Bennermon 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
K. Bennermon 0-1 0.0 0
T. Rayam 99 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Rayam 0-1 0.0 0
J. Muse 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
J. Muse 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
A. Boumerhi 41 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
A. Boumerhi 1/1 37 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
G. Carlson 95 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 44.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
6 44.0 1
G. Carlson 6 44.0 1 51
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 14 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 14 0
T. Levy 2 9.0 14 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Levy 23 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
T. Levy 1 6.0 6 0
Rutgers
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 304 1 1 151.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69.7% 304 1 1 151.0
A. Sitkowski 23/33 304 1 1
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
I. Pacheco 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
17 47 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 47 0
I. Pacheco 17 47 0 11
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 21 0
B. Melton 2 21 0 21
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 8 0
R. Blackshear 5 8 0 7
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 0 0
A. Sitkowski 2 0 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
R. Blackshear 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
9 130 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 130 1
R. Blackshear 9 130 1 74
I. Washington 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 52 0
I. Washington 3 52 0 25
B. Melton 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 42 0
B. Melton 2 42 0 28
Aa. Young 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 35 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 35 0
Aa. Young 3 35 0 17
D. Robinson 85 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 20 0
D. Robinson 1 20 0 20
M. Alaimo 10 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 19 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 19 0
M. Alaimo 2 19 0 11
M. Jabbie 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
M. Jabbie 2 6 0 5
I. Pacheco 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
I. Pacheco 0 0 0 0
R. Battle 6 LB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
R. Battle 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Fogg 8 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-4 0 0.0
T. Fogg 8-4 0.0 0
D. Jennings 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
D. Jennings 6-2 0.0 0
E. Lumor 7 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
E. Lumor 6-2 0.0 0
J. Paul 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Paul 5-2 0.0 0
Av. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
Av. Young 5-4 0.0 0
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-4 0 0.0
O. Fatukasi 5-4 0.0 0
J. Turner 50 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
J. Turner 4-3 0.0 0
M. Dixon 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.0
M. Dixon 4-3 0.0 0
T. Barrow 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Barrow 3-1 0.0 0
M. Tverdov 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
M. Tverdov 3-1 0.0 0
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-1 0 0.0
T. Maddox-Williams 3-1 0.0 0
R. Battle 6 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-3 0 0.0
R. Battle 3-3 0.0 0
D. Hayes 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
D. Hayes 3-0 0.0 0
D. Singleton 11 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Singleton 2-1 0.0 0
C. Izien 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Izien 2-1 0.0 0
C. Onyechi 26 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
C. Onyechi 1-1 0.0 0
N. Jones 24 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
J. Duggan 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
J. Duggan 1-1 0.0 0
B. Bordner 88 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
B. Bordner 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Davidovicz 95 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/3 1/1
SEASON FG XP
3/3 1/1
J. Davidovicz 3/3 50 1/1 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
A. Korsak 94 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 44.2 5
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 44.2 5
A. Korsak 5 44.2 5 54
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
T. Avery 21 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 28 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 25.0 28 0
T. Avery 2 25.0 28 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Av. Young 2 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
3 5.0 9 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
3 5.0 9 0
Av. Young 3 5.0 9 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 BC 21 1:40 7 79 TD
11:54 BC 24 3:38 11 15 Punt
6:54 BC 17 0:52 3 5 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:56 BC 25 1:11 5 15 Punt
11:13 RUT 12 1:21 4 12 TD
8:24 BC 10 0:56 4 3 Punt
4:44 BC 5 0:54 3 4 Punt
0:44 BC 25 0:37 9 50 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:30 BC 18 4:30 13 82 TD
3:40 BC 8 2:24 7 36 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:13 BC 25 6:39 19 70 TD
4:37 BC 23 3:43 9 14 Game
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:12 RUT 36 1:14 4 -1 Punt
8:10 RUT 20 1:05 3 80 TD
5:59 RUT 40 5:49 15 60 FG
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:43 RUT 9 2:10 6 3 Fumble
9:48 RUT 25 1:22 4 27 Punt
6:48 RUT 37 1:23 3 4 Punt
3:46 BC 48 2:52 8 38 FG
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 RUT 40 0:00 4 2 Punt
7:56 RUT 25 3:34 8 35 Punt
1:11 RUT 25 0:53 8 43 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
6:32 RUT 25 1:53 7 -2 INT
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores