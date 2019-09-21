|
|
|BC
|RUT
Dillon runs for 150 yards, 2 scores as BC runs over Rutgers
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) Coach Steve Addazio needed a response from Boston College after being embarrassed last week and his offense line, and running back AJ Dillon gave it to him in one of those early must-win games.
Dillon ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Boston College bounced back from a horrible 24-point loss to Kansas and beat Rutgers 30-16 on Saturday.
''I feel a lot better today from the standpoint that we responded. That's a growing thing,'' said Addazio, whose team was a 21-point favorite a week ago. ''That's a thing that you have to grow in football. You got to get punched in the face - when you get punched in the face you got to be able to learn how to respond.''
Boston College (3-1) did on a day almost 20 players and coaches returned to New Jersey.
Local product Anthony Brown scored on a quarterback sneak and running back David Bailey tallied on a career-long 42-yard run as the Eagles ground out 272 yards in handing Rutgers (1-2) its second straight loss.
''After last week, obviously came off disappointing loss,'' said Dillon, who scored on second-half runs of 1 and 4 yards. ''We had to look within and I don't want to be over theoretical or anything like that, but we had to take a step back and realize what was important to us.''
The important thing was hanging together and playing tough. The Eagles did it on both sides of the ball.
The win was Boston's College's 11th straight over the Scarlet Knights, and it extended its unbeaten streak against them to 14 games (13-0-1). This was the first game between the two founding members of the Big East Conference since 2004. The Eagles left the following year to join the ACC. Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014.
Aaron Boumerhi kicked a 37-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to give the Eagles a 17-13 lead. Dillon scored from a yard out on Boston's College's next offensive series to cap a 13-play, 82-yard drive on which he ran eight times for 44 yards. The junior added a 4-yard TD run with 6:32 to play, his 30th career rushing touchdown.
Art Sitkowski, who started at quarterback with McLane Carter out with a concussion, connected with halfback Raheem Blackshear on a short first-quarter swing pass for a 74-yard scoring play. Justin Davidovicz kicked field goal of 23, 28 and 50 yards for Rutgers, which is coming off a 1-11 season.
''I'm just trying to work like heck to get our football team to play better on Saturdays is about what my concern is,'' said Rutgers coach Chris Ash, who is 8-31 since taking over in 2016.
When asked if he was worried about keeping his job, Ash focused elsewhere.
''No. I'm worried about our football team,'' he said.
Davidovicz's short field goal gave the Scarlet Knights a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter, but Brown scored from a yard out with 9:48 left in the half, shortly after Medhi El Attrach recovered a Blackshear fumble at the Rutgers 12.
Boston College never lost the lead, although Rutgers was within 17-13 at the half and got the ball to start the final 30 minutes.
THE TAKEAWAY
Boston College: Playing its first road game, the Eagles needed this one after being ripped 48-24 by Kansas, a program known as one of the worst Power Five teams. Boston College had been a 21-point favorite. It was the Eagles first road win over a Big Ten opponent since 2003 against Penn State.
Rutgers: Sitkowski, who struggled starting as a true freshman, played especially well in filling in for Carter, a graduate transfer from Texas Tech. Sitkowski was 23 of 33 for career best 304 yards. He had a late interception trying to force a play. ''I thought I played well,'' he said. ''I distributed the football. I extended plays. I have to do better in the red zone and score more points.'' He refused to speculate on his role next week.
HEADSLAP REWARD:
Rutgers center Mike Maietti had an interesting congratulatory reward for Sitkowski after his long touchdown pass play. He ran up to the quarterback and seemed to punch him in the helmet.
The media asked to talk to Maietti after the game but he did not come to the room for post-game comments.
Sitkowski seemed shocked the play was trending.
''I don't even remember what happened,'' Sitkowski said. ''I don't remember. I guess I'll see it later.
PUNTING:
Rutgers Adam Korsak, the former Australian rules football player, had another monster game. He punted five times, averaged 44.2 yards and put every one inside the 20, including four between the 5- and 10-yard lines.
UP NEXT
Boston College: plays host to ACC foe Wake Forest next Saturday, Sept. 28.
Rutgers: back in Big Ten next Saturday, Sept. 28, at Michigan.
---
https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball
and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|27
|14
|Rushing
|16
|2
|Passing
|10
|11
|Penalty
|1
|1
|3rd Down Conv
|9-19
|4-15
|4th Down Conv
|2-2
|1-1
|Total Net Yards
|431
|380
|Total Plays
|87
|60
|Avg Gain
|5.0
|6.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|272
|76
|Rush Attempts
|61
|26
|Avg Rush Yards
|4.5
|2.9
|Net Yards Passing
|159
|304
|Comp. - Att.
|13-26
|23-34
|Yards Per Pass
|6.1
|8.9
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|7-45
|11-100
|Touchdowns
|4
|1
|Rushing TDs
|4
|0
|Passing TDs
|0
|1
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|2
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Int. Thrown
|0
|1
|Punts - Avg
|6-44.0
|5-44.2
|Return Yards
|24
|65
|Punts - Returns
|1-6
|3-15
|Kickoffs - Returns
|2-18
|2-50
|Int. - Returns
|1-0
|0-0
|Kicking
|4/4
|4/4
|Extra Points
|3/3
|1/1
|Field Goals
|1/1
|3/3
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|159
|PASS YDS
|304
|
|
|272
|RUSH YDS
|76
|
|
|431
|TOTAL YDS
|380
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|13/25
|159
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|32
|150
|2
|15
|
D. Bailey 26 RB
|D. Bailey
|12
|77
|1
|42
|
A. Brown 13 QB
|A. Brown
|11
|40
|1
|11
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|2
|9
|0
|6
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|1
|5
|0
|5
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
H. Long 80 TE
|H. Long
|3
|38
|0
|15
|
B. Glines 19 WR
|B. Glines
|2
|31
|0
|24
|
Z. Flowers 4 WR
|Z. Flowers
|3
|29
|0
|16
|
K. Idrizi 85 TE
|K. Idrizi
|2
|29
|0
|26
|
J. Burt 84 TE
|J. Burt
|2
|24
|0
|17
|
A. Dillon 2 RB
|A. Dillon
|1
|8
|0
|8
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
C. Garrison 81 TE
|C. Garrison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
K. White 9 WR
|K. White
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Richardson 14 LB
|M. Richardson
|14-0
|0.0
|0
|
M. Palmer 18 DB
|M. Palmer
|6-1
|0.0
|1
|
T. Karafa 48 DL
|T. Karafa
|4-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Barlow 44 DL
|B. Barlow
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. El Attrach 25 DB
|M. El Attrach
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Haynes 7 DB
|T. Haynes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
V. DePalma 42 LB
|V. DePalma
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
Br. Sebastian 10 DB
|Br. Sebastian
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Lamot 28 LB
|J. Lamot
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
N. Borgersen 5 DB
|N. Borgersen
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Morais 90 DL
|B. Morais
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
P. Theobald Jr. 36 LB
|P. Theobald Jr.
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Maitre 3 DB
|J. Maitre
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
M. Valdez 97 DE
|M. Valdez
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Luchetti 16 DE
|J. Luchetti
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Sparacio 34 LB
|J. Sparacio
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
K. Bennermon 98 DT
|K. Bennermon
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Rayam 99 DT
|T. Rayam
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Muse 8 DB
|J. Muse
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
A. Boumerhi 41 K
|A. Boumerhi
|1/1
|37
|3/3
|6
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
G. Carlson 95 P
|G. Carlson
|6
|44.0
|1
|51
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|2
|9.0
|14
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Levy 23 RB
|T. Levy
|1
|6.0
|6
|0
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|23/33
|304
|1
|1
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|17
|47
|0
|11
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|2
|21
|0
|21
|
R. Blackshear 2 RB
|R. Blackshear
|5
|8
|0
|7
|
A. Sitkowski 8 QB
|A. Sitkowski
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
R. Blackshear 2 RB
|R. Blackshear
|9
|130
|1
|74
|
I. Washington 83 WR
|I. Washington
|3
|52
|0
|25
|
B. Melton 18 WR
|B. Melton
|2
|42
|0
|28
|
Aa. Young 4 RB
|Aa. Young
|3
|35
|0
|17
|
D. Robinson 85 WR
|D. Robinson
|1
|20
|0
|20
|
M. Alaimo 10 TE
|M. Alaimo
|2
|19
|0
|11
|
M. Jabbie 6 WR
|M. Jabbie
|2
|6
|0
|5
|
I. Pacheco 1 RB
|I. Pacheco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
R. Battle 6 LB
|R. Battle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
T. Fogg 8 LB
|T. Fogg
|8-4
|0.0
|0
|
D. Jennings 17 LB
|D. Jennings
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
E. Lumor 7 DL
|E. Lumor
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Paul 25 DB
|J. Paul
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
Av. Young 2 DB
|Av. Young
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
O. Fatukasi 3 LB
|O. Fatukasi
|5-4
|0.0
|0
|
J. Turner 50 DL
|J. Turner
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
M. Dixon 15 DB
|M. Dixon
|4-3
|0.0
|0
|
T. Barrow 4 DB
|T. Barrow
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
M. Tverdov 97 DL
|M. Tverdov
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Maddox-Williams 9 LB
|T. Maddox-Williams
|3-1
|0.0
|0
|
R. Battle 6 LB
|R. Battle
|3-3
|0.0
|0
|
D. Hayes 22 DB
|D. Hayes
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Singleton 11 LB
|D. Singleton
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Izien 12 DB
|C. Izien
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Onyechi 26 LB
|C. Onyechi
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
N. Jones 24 DB
|N. Jones
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Duggan 57 DL
|J. Duggan
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Bordner 88 DL
|B. Bordner
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
J. Davidovicz 95 K
|J. Davidovicz
|3/3
|50
|1/1
|10
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
A. Korsak 94 P
|A. Korsak
|5
|44.2
|5
|54
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
T. Avery 21 DB
|T. Avery
|2
|25.0
|28
|0
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
Av. Young 2 DB
|Av. Young
|3
|5.0
|9
|0
-
MIAOH
6OHIOST
5
56
3rd 6:53 BTN
-
15UCF
PITT
31
21
3rd 6:19 ABC
-
APLST
UNC
34
24
3rd 0:00
-
TEMPLE
BUFF
10
31
3rd 0:00 ESPNU
-
LVILLE
FSU
17
21
3rd 0:00 ESPN
-
BGREEN
KENTST
13
41
4th 11:33
-
8AUBURN
17TXAM
21
3
3rd 3:14 CBS
-
SMU
25TCU
31
24
3rd 5:25 FS1
-
SALA
UAB
3
35
4th 12:33 NFLN
-
22WASH
BYU
45
12
3rd 1:02 ABC
-
WYO
TULSA
7
17
3rd 0:48 CBSSN
-
UK
MISSST
3
21
3rd 7:43 SECN
-
SC
MIZZOU
14
24
3rd 10:50 SECN+
-
CMICH
MIAMI
2
14
3rd 9:36 ACCN
-
NMEXST
NMEX
24
31
2nd 1:07 ATSN
-
WMMARY
ECU
0
0
1st 12:39
-
HAMP
LIB
0
0
1st 13:49 ESPN+
-
WAG
FAU
0
6
1st 12:10 ESPN+
-
WVU
KANSAS
10
7
2nd 0:00 ESPN+
-
CCTST
EMICH
15
28
Delay
-
HOU
TULANE
31
38
Final ESPN
-
FIU
LATECH
31
43
Final CBSSN
-
10UTAH
USC
23
30
Final FS1
-
AF
20BOISE
19
30
Final ESPN2
-
BC
RUT
30
16
Final BTN
-
WMICH
CUSE
33
52
Final ACCN
-
ELON
WAKE
7
49
Final
-
MRGNST
ARMY
21
52
Final CBSSN
-
USM
2BAMA
7
49
Final ESPN2
-
TENN
9FLA
3
34
Final ESPN
-
UCONN
IND
3
38
Final BTN
-
LAMON
IOWAST
20
72
Final FS1
-
4LSU
VANDY
66
38
Final SECN
-
11MICH
13WISC
14
35
Final FOX
-
23CAL
MISS
28
20
Final ESPNU
-
MICHST
NWEST
31
10
Final ABC
-
CSTCAR
MA
62
28
Final FloSports
-
LALAF
OHIO
45
25
Final ESPN+
-
TROY
AKRON
35
7
Final ESPN+
-
16OREG
STNFRD
0
055.5 O/U
+11
Sat 7:00pm ESPN
-
BAYLOR
RICE
0
057.5 O/U
+27
Sat 7:00pm CBSSN
-
GAST
TXSTSM
0
062.5 O/U
-3
Sat 7:00pm ESPN+
-
BALLST
NCST
0
058.5 O/U
-19.5
Sat 7:00pm ESPNU
-
ODU
21UVA
0
047.5 O/U
-27
Sat 7:00pm ESPN2
-
SIL
ARKST
0
062 O/U
-23
Sat 7:00pm
-
OKLAST
12TEXAS
0
072.5 O/U
-7
Sat 7:30pm ABC
-
TXSA
NTEXAS
0
056.5 O/U
-17.5
Sat 7:30pm FBOOK
-
SJST
ARK
0
061.5 O/U
-20.5
Sat 7:30pm SECN
-
CHARLO
1CLEM
0
061.5 O/U
-41.5
Sat 7:30pm ACCN
-
NEVADA
UTEP
0
051.5 O/U
+14
Sat 8:00pm
-
7ND
3UGA
0
059 O/U
-15.5
Sat 8:00pm CBS
-
NEB
ILL
0
062 O/U
+13
Sat 8:00pm BTN
-
SACST
FRESNO
0
054.5 O/U
-24.5
Sat 10:00pm FBOOK
-
COLO
24ARIZST
0
048.5 O/U
-7.5
Sat 10:00pm PACN
-
TOLEDO
COLOST
0
067 O/U
+7
Sat 10:15pm ESPN2
-
UCLA
19WASHST
0
059 O/U
-18.5
Sat 10:30pm ESPN
-
UTAHST
SDGST
0
053 O/U
+4
Sat 10:30pm CBSSN
-
CAR
HAWAII
0
066.5 O/U
-14.5
Sun 12:00am FBOOK