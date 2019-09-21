Drive Chart
Pettaway scores twice as West Virginia beats Kansas 29-24

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) Martell Pettaway couldn't remember the last time he spent an entire game watching from the sideline, never once getting onto the field after warmups - much less getting a carry.

That was the case for West Virginia's senior running back a week ago.

But after the game-plan precluded him from seeing any action in a win over North Carolina State, Pettaway made up for it on his very first carry Saturday. He shook a couple Kansas defenders at the line of scrimmage, broke into the open and ran 23 yards for a third-quarter touchdown.

Pettaway added another score in the fourth quarter, helping the Mountaineers squeak out a 29-24 victory over the Jayhawks in the Big 12 opener for both teams.

''The two touchdown runs he had were big-time plays,'' said West Virginia coach Neal Brown, who leaned on running backs Kennedy McCoy and Leddie Brown against the Wolfpack. ''Martell had a good week of practice and that's the kind of guy he can be.''

McCoy added 73 yards rushing and a touchdown for the Mountaineers (3-1). Kendall Austin threw for 202 yards, and Evan Staley bounced back from an early miss to hit three field goals.

Meanwhile, their defense held Kansas (2-2) to 377 yards total offense, one week after new coach Les Miles' bunch had 567 yards and five TDs in a road rout of Boston College. And much of the yardage Saturday came as the Jayhawks drove frantically for a touchdown with 2:10 left in the game.

They tried an onside kick but it went out of bounds, and by the time West Virginia gave the ball back, the Jayhawks only had time for a hook-and-ladder from midfield that came up short.

''Including the last play I felt like we were going to win,'' Miles said. ''If we could've made a cut in the back end of that play we may have.''

Carter Stanley led the Jayhawks with 235 yards passing and three touchdowns, but he also threw a costly interception when they were trailing 23-17 midway through the fourth quarter.

Pettaway finished the ensuing drive with his second TD run to make it a two-possession game.

''Coach Brown just told me I could play better. I took that to do better in practice,'' said Pettaway, who ran for more than 600 yards last season. ''It was a good week of practice for me and the offensive line did a hell of a job.''

West Virginia and Kansas had played to a first-half draw, though the real winner was the wind. It was whipping out of the south at 25 mph, making it tough for both offenses to move the ball.

The Mountaineers scored first - with the wind - on McCoy's short plunge, then Kansas answered - also with the wind - when Stanley hit Kwamie Lassiter with a 28-yard TD strike.

The momentum shifted late in the first half, though. The Jayhawks had the ball, the wind and three timeouts in the closing minutes but went three-and-out and punted. West Virginia then raced 51 yards in just 49 seconds to set up Staley's go-ahead field goal.

The Mountaineers kept the momentum to start the second half.

Pettway, getting his first carry of the game, picked through a couple tackles at the line of scrimmage and cruised 23 yards for the score. And when Kansas got a chip-shot field goal and appeared to recover the onside kick, Jamahl Horne was flagged for kick-catch interference.

West Virginia was given the ball back and drove for another field goal for a 20-10 lead.

Stanley gave the Jayhawks a chance when he hit Andrew Parchment on a 75-yard catch-and-run. But after West Virginia got another field goal, the Jayhawks' quarterback ruined any chance of a comeback when his throw to the sideline was picked off by the Mountaineers' Keith Washington II.

Pettaway's second touchdown run made it a two-score game for West Virginia.

''They weren't really doing anything we hadn't seen, hadn't prepared for all week,'' said the Jayhawks' Bryce Torneden. ''It really just came down to little things we were doing to ourselves. Kind of self-inflicted wounds.''

THE TAKEAWAY

West Virginia was abysmal on its last road trip, losing 38-7 to Missouri. But the Mountaineers bounced back to spank North Carolina State last weekend and are flying high entering a week off.

Kansas was trying to build on its win in Chestnut Hill, but two turnovers and the penalty on the onside kick cost valuable possessions. Might have cost its best chance to win a Big 12 game, too.

UP NEXT

West Virginia has a week off before Texas visits Morgantown.

Kansas has a morning kickoff against TCU next Saturday.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
Point After TD 2:10
46-L.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
29
24
Touchdown 2:15
9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
70
yds
02:49
pos
29
23
Missed Two Point Conversion 5:04
88-I.Esdale incomplete. Team penalty on WVU Ineligible player downfield during passing down declined.
plays
yds
pos
29
17
Touchdown 5:10
32-M.Pettaway runs 7 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
51
yds
05:38
pos
29
17
Field Goal 12:43
30-E.Staley 22 yards Field Goal is Good.
13
plays
68
yds
03:25
pos
23
17
3rd Quarter
Point After TD 4:08
46-L.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
17
Touchdown 4:20
9-C.Stanley complete to 4-A.Parchment. 4-A.Parchment runs 75 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
75
yds
00:05
pos
20
16
Field Goal 5:11
30-E.Staley 44 yards Field Goal is Good.
3
plays
5
yds
01:00
pos
20
10
Field Goal 6:16
46-L.Jones 23 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
71
yds
04:15
pos
17
10
Point After TD 10:31
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
17
7
Touchdown 10:39
32-M.Pettaway runs 23 yards for a touchdown.
10
plays
70
yds
00:00
pos
16
7
2nd Quarter
Field Goal 0:07
30-E.Staley 37 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
51
yds
00:54
pos
10
7
Point After TD 12:06
46-L.Jones extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 12:14
9-C.Stanley complete to 8-K.Lassiter. 8-K.Lassiter runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
75
yds
02:46
pos
7
6
1st Quarter
Point After TD 7:37
30-E.Staley extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 7:40
6-K.McKoy runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
13
plays
71
yds
06:04
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 25 20
Rushing 13 9
Passing 11 9
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 9-18 3-9
4th Down Conv 0-1 0-0
Total Net Yards 374 414
Total Plays 85 56
Avg Gain 4.4 7.4
Net Yards Rushing 192 142
Rush Attempts 48 30
Avg Rush Yards 4.0 4.7
Net Yards Passing 182 272
Comp. - Att. 25-37 19-26
Yards Per Pass 4.9 10.5
Sacked - Yards Lost 3-20 2-3
Penalties - Yards 5-41 4-45
Touchdowns 3 3
Rushing TDs 3 0
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 0 0
Turnovers 0 2
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 1-1
Int. Thrown 0 1
Punts - Avg 4-41.0 5-38.2
Return Yards 54 37
Punts - Returns 1-16 0-0
Kickoffs - Returns 2-38 2-37
Int. - Returns 1-0 0-0
Kicking 5/6 4/4
Extra Points 2/2 3/3
Field Goals 3/4 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
West Virginia 3-1 7310929
Kansas 2-2 0710724
KANSAS 4.5, O/U 49
Memorial Stadium Lawrence, KS
 182 PASS YDS 272
192 RUSH YDS 142
374 TOTAL YDS 414
West Virginia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 202 0 0 113.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.6% 202 0 0 113.4
A. Kendall 25/37 202 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
20 73 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 73 1
K. McKoy 20 73 1 15
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
12 70 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
12 70 0
L. Brown 12 70 0 30
M. Pettaway 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 40 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 40 2
M. Pettaway 6 40 2 23
A. Kendall 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
9 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 8 0
A. Kendall 9 8 0 11
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
S. James 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Simmons 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 46 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 46 0
T. Simmons 4 46 0 18
K. McKoy 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 44 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 44 0
K. McKoy 5 44 0 15
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 41 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 41 0
S. James 6 41 0 11
W. Wright 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 27 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 27 0
W. Wright 3 27 0 13
S. Ryan 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 20 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 20 0
S. Ryan 3 20 0 10
A. Jennings 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 18 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 18 0
A. Jennings 3 18 0 8
I. Esdale 88 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 6 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
I. Esdale 1 6 0 6
T. Bush 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
T. Bush 0 0 0 0
L. Thimons 42 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
L. Thimons 0 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Norwood 4 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-3 0 0.0
J. Norwood 7-3 0.0 0
J. Chandler 35 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
J. Chandler 5-2 0.0 0
H. Bailey 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
H. Bailey 4-1 0.0 0
D. Tonkery 10 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
D. Tonkery 4-0 1.0 0
S. Campbell 34 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
S. Campbell 3-0 0.0 0
Da. Stills 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 1.0
Da. Stills 3-0 1.0 0
Da. Stills 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Da. Stills 2-1 0.0 0
J. Pooler Jr. 13 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Pooler Jr. 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Qualls 33 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
Q. Qualls 2-1 0.0 0
J. Stewart 9 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Stewart 2-0 0.0 0
R. Donahue 46 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
R. Donahue 1-1 0.0 0
S. Mahone 29 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
S. Mahone 1-2 0.0 0
L. Dorr 34 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
L. Dorr 1-0 0.0 0
E. Loe 17 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
E. Loe 1-0 0.0 0
J. Jefferson 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Jefferson 1-0 0.0 0
K. Raines 8 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Raines 1-0 0.0 0
T. Smith 23 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Smith 1-0 0.0 0
K. Washington Jr. 28 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 1 0.0
K. Washington Jr. 0-1 0.0 1
R. Jones 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
R. Jones 0-2 0.0 0
L. Brown 4 RB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
L. Brown 0-1 0.0 0
Z. Sandwisch 31 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Z. Sandwisch 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
E. Staley 30 K
IN-GAME FG XP
3/4 2/2
SEASON FG XP
3/4 2/2
E. Staley 3/4 44 2/2 11
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
J. Growden 96 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 41.0 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 41.0 1
J. Growden 4 41.0 1 50
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
S. James 13 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 19.0 20 0
S. James 2 19.0 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
A. Sinkfield 20 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 16.0 16 0
A. Sinkfield 1 16.0 16 0
Kansas
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76% 275 3 1 200.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
76% 275 3 1 200.0
C. Stanley 19/25 275 3 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
15 76 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 76 0
P. Williams Jr. 15 76 0 17
C. Stanley 9 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 39 0
C. Stanley 8 39 0 19
K. Herbert 10 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 27 0
K. Herbert 7 27 0 12
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
A. Parchment 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 132 2
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 132 2
A. Parchment 5 132 2 75
D. Charlot 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 52 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 52 0
D. Charlot 4 52 0 19
S. Robinson Jr. 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
5 48 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 48 0
S. Robinson Jr. 5 48 0 14
K. Lassiter II 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 45 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 45 1
K. Lassiter II 3 45 1 28
J. Luavasa 87 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
J. Luavasa 0 0 0 0
P. Williams Jr. 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 -2 0
P. Williams Jr. 2 -2 0 1
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Johnson 15 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
9-0 0 0.0
K. Johnson 9-0 0.0 0
Mi. Lee 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-1 0 0.0
Mi. Lee 8-1 0.0 0
D. Prox 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-2 0 1.0
D. Prox 7-2 1.0 0
H. Defense 13 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
H. Defense 5-1 0.0 0
A. Kamara 5 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
A. Kamara 4-0 0.0 0
B. Torneden 1 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
B. Torneden 4-2 0.0 0
J. Dineen 43 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
J. Dineen 3-0 0.0 0
D. Moragne 97 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
D. Moragne 3-2 0.5 0
C. Harris 2 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
C. Harris 3-0 0.0 0
N. Stevens-McKenzie 9 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.5
N. Stevens-McKenzie 3-2 0.5 0
J. Brown 90 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Brown 2-0 0.0 0
K. Mayberry 8 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
K. Mayberry 2-2 0.0 0
G. Potter 19 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
G. Potter 2-0 0.0 0
J. McCullough 12 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
J. McCullough 2-1 0.0 0
C. Cole III 94 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Cole III 2-0 0.0 0
C. Root 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Root 2-0 0.0 0
C. Sampson 98 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Sampson 1-0 1.0 0
D. Ferguson 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
D. Ferguson 1-1 0.0 0
S. Burt 93 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
S. Burt 1-1 0.0 0
Ma. Lee 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
Ma. Lee 1-1 0.0 0
R. Thomas 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
R. Thomas 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
L. Jones 46 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 3/3
SEASON FG XP
1/1 3/3
L. Jones 1/1 23 3/3 6
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
K. Thompson 80 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 38.2 0
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 38.2 0
K. Thompson 5 38.2 0 49
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
J. Horne 88 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 20 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
2 18.5 20 0
J. Horne 2 18.5 20 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:44 WVU 29 6:04 13 71 TD
5:10 WVU 31 1:08 7 25 Punt
1:19 WVU 43 0:53 4 -2 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:06 WVU 25 3:27 9 45 Downs
7:36 KANSAS 45 1:14 5 20 FG Miss
3:48 WVU 18 0:47 3 -8 Punt
1:01 WVU 29 0:54 8 51 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:03 WVU 30 0:00 10 70 TD
6:11 KANSAS 31 1:00 3 5 FG
4:08 WVU 22 3:25 13 68 FG
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:48 WVU 49 5:38 11 51 TD
2:10 KANSAS 48 0:48 4 14 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 25 1:11 3 5 Punt
7:37 KANSAS 25 1:40 4 22 Punt
3:21 KANSAS 10 1:21 3 9 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 KANSAS 25 2:46 7 75 TD
8:01 KANSAS 31 0:06 2 24 Fumble
5:41 KANSAS 25 1:17 3 6 Punt
2:18 KANSAS 44 1:08 3 -6 Punt
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:31 KANSAS 25 4:15 11 71 FG
4:25 KANSAS 25 0:05 1 75 TD
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:39 KANSAS 10 1:10 4 39 INT
5:04 KANSAS 30 2:49 11 70 TD
0:38 KANSAS 20 0:36 6 68 Game
NCAA FB Scores