Drive Chart
APLST
UNC

No Text

App State beats North Carolina 34-31 on blocked final FG

  • AP
  • Sep 21, 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Darrynton Evans and these Appalachian State Mountaineers earned their very own Michigan moment - complete with a game-ending blocked field goal.

Another thrilling victory over a behemoth of a program? Sure. But these Mountaineers don't count it as much of an upset.

Evans rushed for three touchdowns, and Akeem Davis-Gaither blocked a 56-yard field goal attempt on the final play of their 34-31 victory over North Carolina on Saturday in the programs' first meeting in nearly 80 years.

''This wasn't an underdog story,'' first-year coach Eliah Drinkwitz said. ''You're not playing a logo. You're playing a team.''

Demetrius Taylor returned a fumble 20 yards for a key score, and Zac Thomas added 224 yards passing and another 57 on the ground to help the Mountaineers (3-0) beat a power-conference opponent for the first time since that unforgettable upset of No. 5 Michigan 12 years ago.

That one ended on a blocked field goal - and so did this one, with Davis-Gaither getting his right hand on Noah Ruggles' final kick to keep this one from going to overtime.

''You just look back and see if it made the distance or not,'' Davis-Gaither said. ''Then, the celebration was on.''

Evans scored on runs of 5, 2 and 3 yards while Chandler Staton kicked early field goals of 31 and 43 yards for Appalachian State, off to its best start since the 2010 team won its first eight games. The Mountaineers were only 2 1/2-point underdogs in this one.

''It wasn't going to be an upset,'' Drinkwitz said. ''We belonged on that football field today and we wanted to prove it.''

Sam Howell threw three touchdown passes for the Tar Heels (2-2) - who trailed entering the fourth quarter for the fourth straight game.

Howell's 2-yard touchdown run with 3:01 left pulled them within three points. North Carolina then took over at its 20 with 30 seconds left after forcing a punt, and Howell hit Dazz Newsome twice to set up Ruggles' long field goal.

Howell finished 27 of 41 for 323 yards with touchdowns of 21 yards to Newsome on the first play from scrimmage, 11 yards to Michael Carter and 12 yards to Carl Tucker. The freshman also had three turnovers - his first two interceptions and a fumble - that led to 14 points for App State.

THE TAKEAWAY

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers made their name in Ann Arbor, but they had lost their last 11 against the big-name schools on the schedule - falling tantalizingly short in each of the last three years. They lost in overtime at Tennessee in 2016, fell by one point at home against Wake Forest in '17 and were beaten in OT at No. 10 Penn State last year. ''We, as an offense, kept our foot on the gas'' this year, Evans said.

North Carolina: This didn't look like the team that beat South Carolina and Miami to open the season - in large part because of the growing list of injuries. The Tar Heels, already playing without starting center Nick Polino, were without starting left tackle Charlie Heck (upper-body injury) and starting receiver Antoine Green (lower-body injury). They had a late comeback attempt fall short for the second straight week.

''We're continuing to try to find our identity, and our identity so far is, we start slow, we dig ourselves in a huge hole and we come back and fight,'' coach Mack Brown said. ''The first two weeks, we made the plays to win at the end of a game, and the last two weeks, we've run out of time and didn't have a chance to do the things we need to do.''

BIG MAN ON CAMPUS

Taylor's fingerprints were all over this game. First, he popped the ball loose when he sacked Howell on a third-and-7 - then scooped it up and rumbled into the end zone to put the Mountaineers up 13-7. His interception two possessions later set up Evans' first scoring run, from 5 yards out, and made it 20-7. Taylor forced another fumble from Howell midway through the third quarter but the Tar Heels pounced on that one.

WELCOME BACK

Appalachian State welcomed back top WR Corey Sutton. He had seven catches for 58 yards after missing the first two games for violating team rules.

WHOSE STATE?

North Carolina has lost nine straight games against instate Bowl Subdivision teams dating to a victory over N.C. State in 2015. Drinkwitz - who spent the previous three seasons as the Wolfpack's offensive coordinator - had a hand in four of those defeats.

CLOSE CALLS

The Tar Heels' first four games have each been decided by six or fewer points - the first time that's happened since 1978 and just the second time it's happened in program history.

UP NEXT

Appalachian State: Returns home to face Coastal Carolina on Saturday.

North Carolina: Plays host to top-ranked Clemson on Saturday.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:01
97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
31
Touchdown 3:06
7-S.Howell runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
35
yds
02:34
pos
34
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:11
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
34
24
Touchdown 2:16
3-D.Evans runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
5
plays
75
yds
02:02
pos
33
24
Point After TD 4:18
97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
24
Touchdown 4:19
7-S.Howell complete to 86-C.Tucker. 86-C.Tucker runs 12 yards for a touchdown.
16
plays
98
yds
05:53
pos
27
23
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:01
97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
17
Touchdown 0:08
7-S.Howell complete to 8-M.Carter. 8-M.Carter runs 11 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
02:48
pos
27
16
Point After TD 2:56
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
27
10
Touchdown 3:00
3-D.Evans runs 2 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
94
yds
04:00
pos
26
10
Field Goal 7:41
97-N.Ruggles 25 yards Field Goal is Good.
15
plays
61
yds
04:48
pos
20
10
Point After TD 12:29
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
20
7
Touchdown 12:33
3-D.Evans runs 5 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
26
yds
01:14
pos
19
7
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:39
91-C.Staton extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
13
7
Touchdown 3:48
7-S.Howell sacked at NC 20 for -13 yards FUMBLES (48-D.Taylor). 48-D.Taylor runs 20 yards for a touchdown.
0
plays
80
yds
0:51
pos
12
7
Field Goal 4:52
91-C.Staton 43 yards Field Goal is Good.
11
plays
44
yds
04:39
pos
6
7
Field Goal 11:51
91-C.Staton 31 yards Field Goal is Good.
7
plays
51
yds
02:52
pos
3
7
Point After TD 14:43
97-N.Ruggles extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
0
7
Touchdown 14:51
7-S.Howell complete to 5-D.Newsome. 5-D.Newsome runs 21 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
21
yds
00:09
pos
0
6
Team Stats
1st Downs 16 29
Rushing 7 10
Passing 8 17
Penalty 1 2
3rd Down Conv 7-15 7-16
4th Down Conv 0-0 2-2
Total Net Yards 372 449
Total Plays 64 82
Avg Gain 5.8 5.5
Net Yards Rushing 161 146
Rush Attempts 35 40
Avg Rush Yards 4.6 3.7
Net Yards Passing 211 303
Comp. - Att. 20-29 27-42
Yards Per Pass 7.3 7.2
Sacked - Yards Lost 2-13 3-20
Penalties - Yards 6-50 5-40
Touchdowns 4 4
Rushing TDs 3 1
Passing TDs 0 3
Other 1 0
Turnovers 1 3
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 2
Punts - Avg 5-49.6 4-42.8
Return Yards 38 136
Punts - Returns 0-0 1-5
Kickoffs - Returns 1-19 5-129
Int. - Returns 2-19 1-2
Kicking 6/6 5/6
Extra Points 4/4 4/4
Field Goals 2/2 1/2
Safeties 0 0
1234T
App. St. 3-0 13147034
North Carolina 2-2 7107731
UNC -2, O/U 58
Kenan Memorial Stadium Chapel Hill, NC
 211 PASS YDS 303
161 RUSH YDS 146
372 TOTAL YDS 449
App. St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 224 0 1 127.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
69% 224 0 1 127.0
Z. Thomas 20/29 224 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
19 78 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 78 3
D. Evans 19 78 3 31
Z. Thomas 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 57 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 57 0
Z. Thomas 6 57 0 50
D. Harrington 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 15 0
D. Harrington 6 15 0 5
M. Williams Jr. 26 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 11 0
M. Williams Jr. 4 11 0 6
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Hennigan 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 90 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 90 0
T. Hennigan 6 90 0 35
Ma. Williams 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 78 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 78 0
Ma. Williams 6 78 0 43
C. Sutton 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 58 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 58 0
C. Sutton 7 58 0 14
D. Davis 17 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Davis 0 0 0 0
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
0 0 0
D. Evans 0 0 0 0
J. Virgil 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
J. Virgil 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
J. Fehr 59 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-7 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-7 0 0.0
J. Fehr 8-7 0.0 0
S. Jolly 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-0 0 0.0
S. Jolly 6-0 0.0 0
N. Cook 20 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
N. Cook 6-1 0.0 0
A. Davis-Gaither 24 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 1 0.0
A. Davis-Gaither 5-2 0.0 1
G. Blackstock 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
G. Blackstock 5-1 0.0 0
T. Cobb 45 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.5
T. Cobb 5-2 0.5 0
D. Franklin 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-1 0 0.0
D. Franklin 4-1 0.0 0
K. Smith 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 0.0
K. Smith 4-0 0.0 0
E. Diarrassouba 57 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
E. Diarrassouba 2-1 0.0 0
C. Spurlin 97 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
C. Spurlin 2-1 0.0 0
J. Thomas 7 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Thomas 2-0 0.0 0
S. Jean-Charles 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Jean-Charles 2-0 0.0 0
R. Huff 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Huff 2-0 0.0 0
D. Taylor 48 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 2.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 1 2.5
D. Taylor 2-2 2.5 1
M. Price 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
M. Price 1-1 0.0 0
T. Dawkins 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Dawkins 1-0 0.0 0
S. Jones 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
S. Jones 1-0 0.0 0
K. Dawson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
K. Dawson 1-0 0.0 0
L. Doublin 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
L. Doublin 1-1 0.0 0
D. Jackson 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Jackson 1-0 0.0 0
N. Ross 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
N. Ross 1-0 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Staton 91 K
IN-GAME FG XP
2/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
2/2 4/4
C. Staton 2/2 43 4/4 10
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
X. Subotsch 39 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 49.6 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
5 49.6 1
X. Subotsch 5 49.6 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Evans 3 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 19.0 19 0
D. Evans 1 19.0 19 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
North Carolina
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 323 3 2 146.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
65.9% 323 3 2 146.4
S. Howell 27/41 323 3 2
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 94 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
16 94 0
J. Williams 16 94 0 21
S. Howell 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
11 24 1
SEASON ATT YDS TD
11 24 1
S. Howell 11 24 1 15
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
8 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
8 17 0
M. Carter 8 17 0 6
R. Groves 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 5 0
R. Groves 1 5 0 5
A. Williams 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 5 0
A. Williams 3 5 0 2
J. Ruder 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
J. Ruder 1 1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 88 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 88 1
D. Newsome 6 88 1 24
B. Corrales 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 84 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 84 0
B. Corrales 6 84 0 24
D. Brown 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 51 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 51 0
D. Brown 4 51 0 18
R. Groves 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 37 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 37 0
R. Groves 4 37 0 20
C. Tucker 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
3 34 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 34 1
C. Tucker 3 34 1 15
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 1
M. Carter 1 11 1 11
J. Williams 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 11 0
J. Williams 2 11 0 8
A. Williams 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 7 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 7 0
A. Williams 1 7 0 7
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Dorn 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
M. Dorn 12-0 0.0 0
A. Crawford 92 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-1 0 0.0
A. Crawford 6-1 0.0 0
T. Hopper 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
T. Hopper 5-0 0.0 0
G. Ross 10 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-2 0 0.0
G. Ross 4-2 0.0 0
D. Ross 3 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-0 0 1.0
D. Ross 4-0 1.0 0
D. Ford 16 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-2 0 0.0
D. Ford 3-2 0.0 0
J. Smith 7 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
J. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
M. Wolfolk 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 1 0.0
M. Wolfolk 2-1 0.0 1
To. Fox 12 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
To. Fox 2-0 0.0 0
To. Fox 56 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-2 0 0.0
To. Fox 2-2 0.0 0
T. Morrison 4 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
T. Morrison 2-1 0.0 0
C. Surratt 21 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 1.0
C. Surratt 2-0 1.0 0
S. Duck 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
S. Duck 2-0 0.0 0
J. Taylor 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Taylor 1-0 0.0 0
C. Kelly 9 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
C. Kelly 1-0 0.0 0
J. Gemmel 44 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-3 0 0.0
J. Gemmel 0-3 0.0 0
R. Vohasek 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
R. Vohasek 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
N. Ruggles 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/2 4/4
SEASON FG XP
1/2 4/4
N. Ruggles 1/2 25 4/4 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
B. Kiernan 91 P
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
4 42.8 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
4 42.8 1
B. Kiernan 4 42.8 1 58
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
M. Carter 8 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 30.8 75 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
4 30.8 75 0
M. Carter 4 30.8 75 0
G. Walston 84 TE
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 6.0 6 0
G. Walston 1 6.0 6 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
D. Newsome 5 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
1 5.0 5 0
D. Newsome 1 5.0 5 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:43 APLST 35 2:52 7 51 FG
9:31 APLST 20 4:39 11 44 FG
1:20 APLST 22 1:01 5 26 INT
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:47 UNC 26 1:14 4 26 TD
7:00 APLST 21 4:00 11 94 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:01 APLST 25 0:00 3 9 Punt
11:29 APLST 39 1:13 5 19 Punt
4:18 APLST 25 2:02 5 75 TD
1:23 APLST 27 0:41 3 1 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
10:22 APLST 11 4:42 8 26 Punt
3:01 APLST 25 2:22 7 15 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 APLST 21 0:09 1 21 TD
11:10 UNC 34 0:59 3 8 Punt
4:47 UNC 20 0:56 4 78 TD
3:39 UNC 25 1:38 5 7 Punt
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:35 UNC 48 0:41 3 26 INT
12:29 UNC 31 4:48 15 61 FG
2:56 UNC 25 2:48 9 75 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:27 UNC 22 1:58 4 -1 Punt
10:12 UNC 2 5:53 16 98 TD
2:11 UNC 20 0:41 4 7 INT
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
14:34 UNC 26 4:07 10 22 Punt
5:40 UNC 20 2:34 9 35 TD
0:39 UNC 20 0:26 5 41 FG Miss
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores