Auburn will try to bounce back from one of its worst performances in recent history when it faces Missouri during the Week 4 college football schedule on Saturday afternoon. Penn State used a big second half to blow out Auburn in a 41-12 final last week, while Missouri is coming off a 34-17 win over Abilene Christian. Auburn is a 7-point home favorite in the latest Week 4 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Another key SEC game this weekend features No. 11 Tennessee hosting No. 20 Florida at Neyland Stadium in a 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS kickoff.

The Vols have won and covered the spread in all three of their games this season, but they have only defeated Florida once in their last 17 tries.

Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of more than $3,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 4 of the 2022 college football season on a 51-43 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021.

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 4: No. 22 Texas (-7) heads north to Lubbock and covers against Texas Tech at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed this week that quarterback Quinn Ewers will be in uniform for this one just two weeks after injuring his SC joint against Alabama. The original prognosis was that he'd be out around six weeks.

Whether it is Ewers or experienced backup Hudson Card under center, the Longhorns should be in good shape. Running back Bijan Robinson is one of the nation's best players at the position, and SportsLine's model projects that he'll run for more than 100 yards. The Longhorns cover 60% of the time, while the Over (61) is the recommended play on the total since that clears more than 60% of the time.

Another one of the model's college football picks: No. 7 USC (-6) goes on the road and covers against Oregon State in a 9:30 p.m. ET matchup in Corvallis. USC has not looked like a team that is playing under a first-year head coach so far this season. Lincoln Riley has his offense clicking, as they have scored at least 40 points in all three of their games, including a 45-17 win over Fresno State last week.

Sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams has thrown for 874 yards and eight touchdowns while avoiding any interceptions, and running back Travis Dye has turned 30 carries into 227 yards and two touchdowns. Oregon State is also unbeaten coming into this game, but it has been much less impressive through its first three outings. The Beavers only beat Fresno State by three points two weeks ago.

SportsLine's model is projecting a big day for Williams, who is throwing for more than 320 yards and three touchdowns in the latest simulations. USC's offensive firepower is one of the main reasons that the Trojans are covering more than 70% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 4 (via Caesars)

Saturday, Sept. 24

Kent State at Georgia (-45, 62)

Maryland at Michigan (-17, 64.5)

Central Michigan at Penn State (-28, 63.5)

Duke at Kansas (-7, 65.5)

Clemson at Wake Forest (+7, 55.5)

Baylor at Iowa State (-2.5, 45.5)

Florida at Tennessee (-10.5, 62.5)

Notre Dame at North Carolina (-1.5, 55)

Texas at Texas Tech (+7, 61)

Tulsa at Ole Miss (-21.5, 65.5)

Oregon at Washington State (+6.5, 57.5)

Northern Illinois at Kentucky (-26.5, 53)

Arkansas at Texas A&M (-2, 48.5)

Wisconsin at Ohio State (-19, 57)

Vanderbilt at Alabama (-40.5, 59)

Kansas State at Oklahoma (-12.5, 53)

USC at Oregon State (+6, 70.5)

Utah at Arizona State (+15.5, 54)

Stanford at Washington (-13.5, 63.5)