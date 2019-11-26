College football rankings: Arizona, NC State make it nine teams in The Bottom 25 from Power Five conferences

This is a special week for The Bottom 25, in what has been a special season. On Saturday, The Athletic's Matt Brown tweeted about the possibility of Oregon State, Wake Forest, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky all going bowling this season. All are eligible already save for Oregon State, and all five have been familiar with The Bottom 25 in their time. Well, the last time those five all went bowling in the same season was that magical 2007 season in which anything was up for grabs.

Basically, if you don't remember, the 2007 college football season was like a high school party in a movie about a high school party. It was in no way realistic, and the only place you would see it is in an unrealistic Hollywood script. I mean, West Virginia nearly made the title game!

Anyway, the point is that this season has seen parity like never before in The Bottom 25. Two new Power Five programs enter the rankings this week, meaning nine Power Five teams are ranked this week. That's 36% of the poll. Furthermore, each Power Five conference is represented.

I'm too lazy to double-check, but I'm quite confident in saying this is the first time that we've had so many Power Five teams ranked in The Bottom 25 this late in the season. Will it finish that way? Only one week left for our Bottom 25 teams to find out!

Oh, and there's also the bit about The Bottom 25 Playoff. As we enter the final week of the regular season for our competitors, I'd say six teams have a chance to make it should they play poorly enough.

No Longer Ranked: Middle Tennessee (19), Houston (22), Louisiana-Monroe (24)

Week 13 Superlatives

As many of you know, I rank all 130 teams using a mathematical formula I created. That system is how I compile the Bottom 25, but for those of you interested in how the rest of the rankings look, you can see them all right here (it's updated weekly after The Bottom 25 is published). I will also be sharing some weekly superlatives from the rankings here in The Bottom 25.

Biggest Climber: Ohio is the only team standing between Akron and a winless season, and this week the Bobcats climbed from No. 102 to No. 84 after beating Bowling Green 66-24. Of course, while the Zips need to beat Ohio to get a win this year, the Bobcats need to beat Akron to gain bowl eligibility. So there's a lot on the line in Akron this week.

Biggest Faller: It turns out that losing to Louisiana 53-3 will knock you down 15 spots. Troy fell from No. 70 to No. 85. This week it needs to beat Appalachian State to get a sixth win.

Most Average Team: This week the most average team in the country is No. 64 Buffalo. The 6-5 Bulls rank 1.34% above FBS average.

Best Four-Loss Team: You might have thought it would be Texas A&M or Iowa State. Maybe it's USC? Nope, it's Kansas State. The Wildcats check in at No. 30 in my rankings, ahead of five 8-3 teams.

Worst Bowl Eligible Team: That would be Georgia Southern, which checks in at No. 83 overall, behind 10 teams that need one more win to reach bowl eligibility.

Best Five-Win Team: One of those five-win teams above Georgia Southern is 5-6 Oregon State, which ranks No. 66 in my rankings. All it needs to do to reach a bowl game is beat Oregon for the first time since 2007. Yes, the same 2007 season from the lede to this column. We've come full circle!