The 2022-23 NBA season is almost here, but before the start of the regular season on Oct. 18, all teams first have to get through training camp and the preseason. Training camps for 26 of the 30 teams will begin next week, but four teams will start camp later this week in preparation of playing in preseason games overseas. The Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors were the four teams chosen to compete overseas, with games being held in Abu Dhabi and Saitama, a city just outside Tokyo.

In preparation for training camp and the preseason, here's key information you need to know about all 30 teams.

Atlanta Hawks

Training camp starts: Saturday, Sept. 24

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 6 vs. Milwaukee Bucks at Abu Dhabi



Oct. 8 vs. Milwaukee Bucks at Abu Dhabi



Oct. 12 at Cleveland Cavaliers



Oct. 14 vs. New Orleans Pelicans at Birmingham, Ala.



One thought on the Hawks: Seeing how Murray and Trae Young play off each other in the backcourt should be entertaining to watch in training camp and beyond.

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 2 vs. Charlotte Hornets



Oct. 5 vs. Toronto Raptors



Oct. 7 vs. Charlotte Hornets at Greensboro, N.C.



Oct. 14 vs. Toronto Raptors at Montreal



One thought on the Celtics: Assuming the team can focus and move forward following the developing Ime Udoka bombshell, will the addition of Brogdon, and the natural growth of both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, be enough to get back to the NBA Finals?

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 3 vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Oct. 6 vs. Miami Heat



Oct. 12 at Milwaukee Bucks



Oct. 14 at Minnesota Timberwolves



One thought on the Nets: Kevin Durant is still in Brooklyn, as is Kyrie Irving, so in theory this team should be among the contenders in the East -- that is if they can get past all the non-stop drama.

Charlotte Hornets

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 2 at Boston Celtics



Oct. 5 vs. Indiana Pacers



Oct. 7 vs. Boston Celtics at Greensboro, N.C.



Oct. 10 vs. Washington Wizards



Oct. 12 at Philadelphia 76ers



One thought on the Hornets: Let's see if Steve Clifford's tenure goes better the second time around with a roster full of young, exciting talent.

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 4 vs. New Orleans Pelicans



Oct. 7 vs. Denver Nuggets



Oct. 9 at Toronto Raptors



Oct. 11 vs. Milwaukee Bucks



One thought on the Bulls: Until Lonzo Ball returns from a lengthy absence due to a torn meniscus -- which is still undetermined -- we won't be able to fairly assess where this team can go.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 5 at Philadelphia 76ers



Oct. 10 vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Oct. 12 vs. Atlanta Hawks



Oct. 14 at Orlando Magic



One thought on the Cavaliers: Darius Garland has been paired with high usage guards in the past to varying levels of success, seeing where he and Mitchell fall on that spectrum will determine Cleveland's fate.

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 5 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder at Tulsa, Okla.



Oct. 7 vs. Orlando Magic



Oct. 14 at Utah Jazz



One thought on the Mavericks: If Luka Doncic shows up in shape and plays like he did in EuroBasket, it could put him out front early in the MVP conversation.

Denver Nuggets

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 3 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder



Oct. 7 at Chicago Bulls



Oct. 10 vs. Phoenix Suns



Oct. 12 vs. Los Angeles Clippers at Ontario, Calif.



Oct. 14 at Golden State Warriors



One thought on the Nuggets: Jamal Murray is back, Michael Porter Jr. is close, and Nikola Jokic is fresh off back-to-back MVP seasons. Denver looks scary.

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 4 at New York Knicks



Oct. 7 at New Orleans Pelicans



Oct. 11 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder



Oct. 13 vs. Memphis Grizzlies



One thought on the Pistons: There's a lot of youth to be excited about here, and if all goes according to plan Detroit should make some forward progress in its rebuilding plan this season.

Golden State Warriors

Training camp starts: Saturday, Sept. 24

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Sept. 30 vs. Washington Wizards at Saitama, Japan



Oct. 2 vs. Washington Wizards at Saitama, Japan



Oct. 9 vs. Los Angeles Lakers



Oct. 11 vs. Portland Trail Blazers



Oct. 14 vs. Denver Nuggets



One thought on the Warriors: June. That's the answer to every question: Was a successful season? Check back in June ... Will Steph & Co. get one for the thumb? Check back in June ... Will the Warriors be the first squad to repeat since -- the Warriors? (You know the answer.)

Houston Rockets

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 2 vs. San Antonio Spurs



Oct. 7 vs. Toronto Raptors



Oct. 10 at Miami Heat



Oct. 14 at Indiana Pacers



One thought on the Rockets: Jabari Parker can be an off-ball threat for the Rockets, but the question is can Jalen Green and Kevin Porter get him the ball enough in the right situations for him to excel?

Indiana Pacers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 5 at Charlotte Hornets



Oct. 7 at New York Knicks



Oct. 12 at New York Knicks



Oct. 14 vs. Houston Rockets



One thought on the Pacers: Will Myles Turner and/or Buddy Hield still be on the team by the start of the regular season?

Los Angeles Clippers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Sept. 30 vs. Ra'anana Maccabi Ra'anana at Seattle



Oct. 3 vs. Portland Trail Blazers at Seattle



Oct. 9 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Oct. 12 vs. Denver Nuggets at Ontario, Calif.



One thought on the Clippers: The return of Kawhi Leonard is the central story for this squad, but seeing how much of an impact John Wall can have after over a year away from the game is certainly no less intriguing.

Los Angeles Lakers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 3 vs. Sacramento Kings



Oct. 5 vs. Phoenix Suns at Las Vegas



Oct. 6 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves at Las Vegas



Oct. 9 at Golden State Warriors



One thought on the Lakers: There's no shortage of storylines circling the Lakers, but the one that has the most impact is Anthony Davis' health. If he's hobbled again, then it'll be another lost year for LeBron James and the Lakers.

Memphis Grizzlies

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 1 at Milwaukee Bucks



Oct. 3 vs. Orlando Magic



Oct. 7 vs. Miami Heat



Oct. 11 at Orlando Magic



Oct. 13 at Detroit Pistons



One thought on the Grizzlies: Memphis has proved it's ready to contend with the best in a tough Western Conference, but can it build upon last season's success in an even tougher Western Conference?

Miami Heat

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New face:

Nikola Jovic (drafted No. 27)

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 4 vs. Minnesota Timberwolves



Oct. 6 at Brooklyn Nets



Oct. 7 at Memphis Grizzlies



Oct. 10 vs. Houston Rockets



Oct. 12 vs. New Orleans Pelicans

One thought on the Heat: After not landing Donovan Mitchell or Kevin Durant, Miami is banking on continuity to carry them this season. But time will tell if that will be enough to keep up with other teams in the East that have improved.

Milwaukee Bucks

Training camp starts: Saturday, Sept. 24

New faces:

Joe Ingles (free agent)

MarJon Beauchamp (drafted No. 24)

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 1 vs. Memphis Grizzlies



Oct. 6 vs. Atlanta Hawks at Abu Dhabi



Oct. 8 vs. Atlanta Hawks at Abu Dhabi



Oct. 11 at Chicago Bulls



Oct. 12 vs. Brooklyn Nets



One thought on the Bucks: It feels like the outcome of this season will determine Milwaukee's path forward. Another trip to the NBA Finals -- and perhaps a title -- could push the Bucks further down the "run it back" approach. But what happens if they fall in the second round again?

Minnesota Timberwolves

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 4 at Miami Heat



Oct. 6 vs. Los Angeles Lakers at Las Vegas



Oct. 9 at Los Angeles Clippers



Oct. 12 at Los Angeles Lakers



Oct. 14 vs. Brooklyn Nets



One thought on the Timberwolves: With the addition of Gobert, there's a lot of mouths to feed on offense in Minnesota, and it'll be interesting to see how Chris Finch finds a balance to keep everyone happy.

New Orleans Pelicans

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Dyson Daniels (drafted No. 8)

EJ Liddell (drafted No. 41)

Preseason schedule:

Oct 4 at Chicago Bulls



Oct. 7 vs. Detroit Pistons



Oct. 9 at San Antonio Spurs



Oct. 12 at Miami Heat



Oct. 14 vs. Atlanta Hawks at Birmingham, Ala.



One thought on the Pelicans: New Orleans made the playoffs without Zion Williamson last season, so imagine how much better they can be when he's healthy.

New York Knicks

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 4 vs. Detroit Pistons



Oct. 7 vs. Indiana Pacers



Oct. 12 at Indiana Pacers



Oct. 14 vs. Washington Wizards



One thought on the Knicks: Will Brunson be the key to a rejuvenated Julius Randle and a trip back to the playoffs?

Oklahoma City Thunder

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 3 at Denver Nuggets



Oct. 5 vs. Dallas Mavericks at Tulsa, Okla.



Oct. 6 vs. Adelaide 36ers



Oct. 9 vs. Ra'anana Maccabi Ra'anana



Oct. 11 at Detroit Pistons



Oct. 13 at San Antonio Spurs



One thought on the Thunder: We'll have to wait another year for Chet Holmgren's debut, but until then we'll have to settle for watching the natural progression of Josh Giddey, Luguentz Dort and seeing how Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looks when he returns.

Orlando Magic

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 3 at Memphis Grizzlies



Oct. 6 at San Antonio Spurs



Oct. 7 at Dallas Mavericks



Oct. 11 vs. Memphis Grizzlies



Oct. 14 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers



One thought on the Magic: Banchero's rookie season is enough to be excited about Orlando's upcoming season, but after seeing how well Franz Wagner looked in EuroBasket, his progression may have the potential to overshadow that.

Philadelphia 76ers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 3 at Brooklyn Nets



Oct. 5 vs. Cleveland Cavaliers



Oct. 10 at Cleveland Cavaliers



Oct. 12 vs. Charlotte Hornets



One thought on the 76ers: In three of the last four seasons the Sixers have been bounced in the second round of the playoffs, and while Doc Rivers has only been the head coach for two of those playoff exits, you have to wonder if he's on the hot seat if Philadelphia doesn't make it to the conference finals.

Phoenix Suns

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 2 vs. Adelaide 36ers



Oct. 5 vs. Los Angeles Lakers at Las Vegas



Oct. 10 at Denver Nuggets



Oct. 12 vs. Sacramento Kings



One thought on the Suns: The Robert Sarver news aside, seeing how Phoenix responds after the surprising second-round playoff exit will be a key storyline to follow. The last time we saw Chris Paul play he looked like Father Time was coming after him, so seeing how this team bounces back will be intriguing.

Portland Trail Blazers

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 3 vs. Los Angeles Clippers at Seattle



Oct. 4 vs. Utah Jazz



Oct. 6 vs. Ra'anana Maccabi Ra'anana



Oct. 9 at Sacramento Kings



Oct. 11 at Golden State Warriors



One thought on the Blazers: Jerami Grant was Portland's big get this offseason, and he will certainly improve this team alongside Damian Lillard. But will it be enough to break through the middle-of-the-pack in the West? Probably not.

Sacramento Kings

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 3 at Los Angeles Lakers



Oct. 9 vs. Portland Trail Blazers



Oct. 12 at Phoenix Suns



Oct. 14 vs. Los Angeles Lakers



One thought on the Kings: The Kings can contend for a play-in spot, and despite what you think of the Tyrese Haliburton trade, if they make the play-in it should be seen as a great step forward for this franchise.

San Antonio Spurs

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 2 at Houston Rockets



Oct. 6 vs. Orlando Magic



Oct. 9 vs. New Orleans Pelicans



Oct. 11 at Utah Jazz



Oct. 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder



One thought on the Spurs: After trading Dejounte Murray, the Spurs are in a prime position to tank the season -- I mean lose a bunch of games and wind up landing heralded prospect Victor Wembanyama.

Toronto Raptors

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 2 vs. Utah Jazz at Edmonton



Oct. 5 at Boston Celtics



Oct. 7 at Houston Rockets



Oct. 9 vs. Chicago Bulls



Oct. 14 vs. Boston Celtics at Montreal



One thought on the Raptors: Both Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet were hampered with injuries last season, and the Raptors still finished fifth in the East. With those two healthy in addition to Toronto's young core, this team could surprise some folks once again.

Utah Jazz

Training camp starts: Tuesday, Sept. 27

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Oct. 2 vs. Toronto Raptors at Edmonton



Oct. 4 at Portland Trail Blazers



Oct. 11 vs. San Antonio Spurs



Oct. 14 vs. Dallas Mavericks



One thought on the Jazz: Sexton having free reign on Utah's offense is the main plot point. But the secondary plot is how long is Danny Ainge going to hold onto Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic and Mike Conley?

Washington Wizards

Training camp starts: Saturday, Sept. 24

New faces:

Preseason schedule:

Sept. 30 vs. Golden State Warriors at Saitama, Japan



Oct. 2 vs. Golden State Warriors at Saitama, Japan



Oct. 10 at Charlotte Hornets



Oct. 14 at New York Knicks



One thought on the Wizards: This season will be about figuring out what group of players work best around Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, and if the Wizards can figure that out they could contend for a play-in spot.