Week 1 is finally here! With the NFL opener now just days away, that also brings with it a new year of injury reports. Most teams throughout the league will release their first official injury reports of the season on Wednesday as they gear up for the first NFL Sunday of 2022, and we'll get to gauge where various hobbled players stand to begin the week.

On top of that, we'll also see the final injury report and game statuses for the Bills and Rams before Thursday's opener. Below, you'll be able to see who's in and who's out in the Week 1 opener as well as a breakdown of the initial injury reports for every other club, minus the Broncos and Seahawks who will release their first reports later in the week leading into "Monday Night Football."

Buffalo Bills (-2.5) at Los Angeles Rams (Thursday)

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Wednesday that tight end George Kittle will not practice due to a groin issues and added that they'll "have to see day by day." Offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill (hamstring) also isn't expected to practice, per Shanahan.

Receiver Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) was the only Bears player that did not practice Wednesday. The only other Chicago player on the injury report was defensive lineman Dominique Robinson, who is dealing with a knee injury.

Pittsburgh listed just two players on its initial injury report and both were limited participants on Wednesday: wide receiver Diontae Johnson (shoulder) and defensive back Marcus Allen (hamstring).

Tight end Devin Asiasi was the only Bengals player who did not practice Wednesday. Fellow tight end Mitchell Wilcox (ankle) was limited, while Drew Sample, another member of Cincinnati's tight ends room, was a full-go despite dealing with a knee injury.

Philadelphia's had two notable defensive linemen listed on Wednesday's injury report, as defensive end Derek Barnett (ribs) and defensive Javon Hargrave (toe) were limited. Cornerback Josiah Scott (hamstring) was also limited. On a positive note, running back Miles Sanders (hamstring) was a full participant during practice.

For the Lions, kicker Austin Seibert (right groin), center Frank Ragnow (groin) and linebacker Julian Okwara (hamstring) were among the five players who were limited Wednesday.

The Patriots saw the return of running back Ty Montgomery and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn on Wednesday after both missed time in the closing days of the preseason.

The big news out of New York is that Joe Flacco will get the start at quarterback in place of second-year signal-caller Zach Wilson. Head coach Robert Saleh initially kept the door open for Wilson to play in the opener after suffering a torn meniscus and a bone bruise in his knee in the preseason. However, Saleh now says that Wilson will likely be out until Week 4. That thrusts the 37-year-old Flacco into the starting role and will face a Ravens team that he spent the first decade of his career with and helped win Super Bowl XLVII.

Jacksonville had perfect attendance during practice, but the team did list defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi (calf) as limited.

The Commanders were without safety Kam Curl (thumb) during the first practice of the week, while tight ends Logan Thomas (knee) and Cole Turner (hamstring) and wideout Cam Sims (concussion) were limited. Head coach Ron Rivera also provided an update on rookie running back Brian Robinson, who was shot in the knee and glute while resisting a robbery. Rivera noted that the swelling in Robinson's knee has gone down "an awful lot" and that he's off crutches.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was the lone player missing from Browns practice on Wednesday due to an illness. The team also listed him with an elbow injury. Cleveland also listed five players as limited: wide receiver Michael Woods II (hamstring), defensive end Chase Winovich (hamstring), cornerback Greedy Williams (hamstring), safety Grant Delpit (hip) and tackle Jack Conklin (knee).

Carolina kicker Eddy Pineiro (left hip) was a full participant in practice and Matt Rhule noted he did kick on Wednesday. While this is a promising sign for his status for Sunday, Rhule added that the team may still sign a practice squad kicker as an emergency option. Meanwhile, tight end/fullback Giovanni Ricci (hip) was listed as limited.

The only Colts player who was limited Wednesday was tackle Dennis Kelly, who is dealing with a knee injury. Indianapolis linebacker Shaquille Leonard was a full participant as he continues to work his way back from a back injury.

Houston also had a small injury report. Defensive linemen Rasheem Green and Mario Addison were both limited with thigh injuries.

The Giants listed outside linebackers Kayvon Thibodeaux (knee) and Azeez Ojulari (calf) as limited along with wideout Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and safety Dane Belton (clavicle).

In Tennessee, the Titans were without defensive backs Lonnie Johnson and Elijah Molden with groin injuries. Linebacker Chance Campbell (knee) and offensive lineman Jamarco Jones (triceps) were both limited.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday that wide receiver Allen Lazard would not practice after he "got stepped on last week." Given that Lazard is slated to be Green Bay's WR1 to begin the season in the wake of Davante Adams being traded this offseason, his potential absence could leave an even bigger hole in the Packers' passing game.

Arizona placed backup quarterback Colt McCoy (calf) on injured reserve. meaning he'll be required to miss four games. The team also promoted quarterback Trace McSorley from the practice squad. Along with that updated under center, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said pass rusher J.J. Watt is dealing with a calf injury and is day to day. Tight end Zach Ertz also remains a game-time decision.

Analysis to come.

The Buccaneers had seven players listed on the opening injury report, including wide receiver Chris Godwin (knee) who was a full participant on Wednesday. Fellow wideout Julio Jones did not practice, but it was not injury related, per the team. Cornerback Zyon McCollum was held out of the session due to a hamstring injury. Elsewhere, running back Giovani Bernard (ankle), receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), safety Logan Ryan (hamstring) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (abdomen) were all limited.

In Dallas, Michael Gallup (knee) practiced on a limited basis as did cornerback Jourdan Lewis (hamstring). Everyone else was a full participant.