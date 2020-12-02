Injuries are a mainstay in the NFL. And Week 13 is no exception. So, which banged-up players have a chance of suiting up for this weekend's action? We've got you covered below with a full rundown of Wednesday practice reports for every game on tap.

Wednesday practice reports

Browns at Titans (-5.5)

Saints (-3) at Falcons

Star wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) was limited at Falcons practice, meaning he may or may not be available for Atlanta come Sunday. Ditto for running back Todd Gurley (knee).

Colts (-3) at Texans

Raiders (-8) at Jets

Bengals at Dolphins (-11.5)

Miami is reportedly optimistic that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) will be fully healthy for Sunday's game, thus enabling the rookie to reclaim the starting job from Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Lions at Bears (-3)

Surprise, surprise: Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) did not practice for Detroit, which suggests the Lions will once again be without their top pass target.

Vikings (-10) at Jaguars

Coach Doug Marrone said Gardner Minshew (thumb) is "fine" after several weeks on the sidelines but still named Mike Glennon, Week 12's starter, as the No. 1 quarterback for Sunday's matchup with Minnesota.

Giants at Seahawks (-10)

Rams (-3) at Cardinals

Patriots at Chargers (even)

Eagles at Packers (-8.5)

Broncos at Chiefs (-14.5)

Running back Phillip Lindsay (knee) was a no-go at Broncos practice -- a bad sign for his availability against Kansas City, with Melvin Gordon likely to remain atop the backfield depth chart.

Washington at Steelers (-9)

Bills (-2.5) at 49ers

