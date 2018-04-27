2018 NFL Draft picks: High school recruiting star rankings for first round selections

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books, and may familiar faces from the college football landscape have fulfilled their dreams of making a living playing at the top level.

Seven former five-star recruits were selected in the first 32 picks, and only one was a quarterback (Josh Rosen). This year's class didn't feature the record-setting numbers of 2017, but it still packed in quite a bit of top-level talent. Just how realistic was the dream of reaching the NFL out of high school?

Here's how each first round draft pick was ranked as a high school prospect.

Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite.