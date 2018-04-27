2018 NFL Draft picks: High school recruiting star rankings for first round selections
How each first round draft pick was ranked coming out of high school
The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books, and may familiar faces from the college football landscape have fulfilled their dreams of making a living playing at the top level.
Seven former five-star recruits were selected in the first 32 picks, and only one was a quarterback (Josh Rosen). This year's class didn't feature the record-setting numbers of 2017, but it still packed in quite a bit of top-level talent. Just how realistic was the dream of reaching the NFL out of high school?
Here's how each first round draft pick was ranked as a high school prospect.
Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite.
|NFL Team
|Player
|School
|Stars
|Rank (Year)
|Baker Mayfield , QB
|Oklahoma
|3
|1029 (2013)
|Saquon Barkley , RB
|Penn State
|4
|119 (2015)
|Sam Darnold , QB
|USC
|4
|148 (2015)
|Denzel Ward , DB
|Ohio State
|4
|278 (2015)
|Bradley Chubb , DL
|NC State
|3
|734 (2014)
|Quenton Nelson , OL
|Notre Dame
|4
|61 (2014)
|Josh Allen , QB
|Wyoming
|3
|199 (2015)
|Roquan Smith , LB
|Georgia
|4
|48 (2015)
|Mike McGlinchey , OL
|Notre Dame
|4
|172 (2013)
|Josh Rosen, QB
|UCLA
|5
|11 (2015)
|Minkah Fitzpatrick , DB
|Alabama
|5
|30 (2015)
|Vita Vea , DL
|Washington
|3
|587 (2013)
|Da'Ron Payne , DL
|Alabama
|5
|29 (2015)
|Marcus Davenport , DL
|UTSA
|2
|2613 (2014)
|Kolton Miller , OL
|UCLA
|3
|371 (2014)
|Tremaine Edmunds , LB
|Virginia Tech
|3
|441 (2015)
|Derwin James , DB
|Florida State
|5
|5 (2015)
|Jaire Alexander , DB
|Louisville
|3
|941 (2015)
|Leighton Vander Esch , LB
|Boise State
|NR
|NR (2014)
|Frank Ragnow
|Arkansas
|4
|324 (2014)
|Billy Price , OL
|Ohio State
|4
|211 (2013)
|Rashaan Evans , LB
|Alabama
|5
|14 (2014)
|Isaiah Wynn , OL
|Georgia
|4
|110 (2014)
|D.J. Moore, WR
|Maryland
|3
|354 (2015)
|Hayden Hurst , TE
|South Carolina
|NR
|NR (2012)
|Calvin Ridley , WR
|Alabama
|5
|12 (2015)
|Rashaad Penny , RB
|San Diego State
|3
|944 (2014)
|Terrell Edmunds , DB
|Virginia Tech
|3
|1109 (2014)
|Taven Bryan , DL
|Florida
|3
|533 (2014)
|Mike Hughes , DB
|UCF
|3
|421 (2015)
|Sony Michel , RB
|Georgia
|5
|20 (2015)
|Lamar Jackson , QB
|Louisville
|3
|409 (2015)
