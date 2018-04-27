2018 NFL Draft picks: High school recruiting star rankings for first round selections

How each first round draft pick was ranked coming out of high school

The first round of the NFL Draft is in the books, and may familiar faces from the college football landscape have fulfilled their dreams of making a living playing at the top level.

Seven former five-star recruits were selected in the first 32 picks, and only one was a quarterback (Josh Rosen). This year's class didn't feature the record-setting numbers of 2017, but it still packed in quite a bit of top-level talent. Just how realistic was the dream of reaching the NFL out of high school?

Here's how each first round draft pick was ranked as a high school prospect.

Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite.

Star-ratings for first round NFL Draft picks
NFL TeamPlayerSchoolStarsRank (Year)
CLE
Baker Mayfield , QBOklahoma31029 (2013)
NYG
Saquon Barkley , RBPenn State4119 (2015)
NYJ
Sam Darnold , QBUSC4148 (2015)
CLE
Denzel Ward , DBOhio State4278 (2015)
DEN
Bradley Chubb , DLNC State3734 (2014)
IND
Quenton Nelson , OLNotre Dame461 (2014)
BUF
Josh Allen , QBWyoming3199 (2015)
CHI
Roquan Smith , LBGeorgia448 (2015)
SF
Mike McGlinchey , OLNotre Dame4172 (2013)
ARI
Josh Rosen, QBUCLA511 (2015)
MIA
Minkah Fitzpatrick , DBAlabama530 (2015)
TB
Vita Vea , DLWashington3587 (2013)
WAS
Da'Ron Payne , DLAlabama529 (2015)
NO
Marcus Davenport , DLUTSA22613 (2014)
OAK
Kolton Miller , OLUCLA3371 (2014)
BUF
Tremaine Edmunds , LBVirginia Tech3441 (2015)
LAC
Derwin James , DBFlorida State55 (2015)
GB
Jaire Alexander , DBLouisville3941 (2015)
DAL
Leighton Vander Esch , LBBoise StateNRNR (2014)
DET
Frank RagnowArkansas4324 (2014)
CIN
Billy Price , OLOhio State4211 (2013)
TEN
Rashaan Evans , LBAlabama514 (2014)
NE
Isaiah Wynn , OLGeorgia4110 (2014)
CAR
D.J. Moore, WRMaryland3354 (2015)
BAL
Hayden Hurst , TESouth CarolinaNRNR (2012)
ATL
Calvin Ridley , WRAlabama512 (2015)
SEA
Rashaad Penny , RBSan Diego State3944 (2014)
PIT
Terrell Edmunds , DBVirginia Tech31109 (2014)
JAC
Taven Bryan , DLFlorida3533 (2014)
MIN
Mike Hughes , DBUCF3421 (2015)
NE
Sony Michel , RBGeorgia520 (2015)
BAL
Lamar Jackson , QBLouisville3409 (2015)
