Coaches Poll top 25: ACC teams make huge jumps towards top 15 of college football rankings
The ACC has three top-15 teams, starting with Clemson at No. 2
There is no change at the top of the Coaches Poll after Week 10, as No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Notre Dame all held their spot in the updated college football rankings.
Iowa State made the biggest jump this week, moving 19 spots up to No. 25 after beating Kansas 27-3 on Saturday. The Cyclones are one of four Big 12 teams in the Coaches Poll this week, joining No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 8 West Virginia and No. 19 Texas. The Longhorns dropped four spots in the rankings after the home loss to the Mountaineers.
The biggest conference winner was the ACC, which now has three top 15-teams thanks to the movement up over the last couple of weeks by Syracuse and Boston College. The Eagles, now at 7-2 after beating Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, host Clemson in one of the biggest games of the season for both teams next Saturday night in Chestnut Hill.
Utah had the biggest fall of anyone in the Coaches Poll, dropping eight spots to No. 24 after losing to Arizona State by 18.
Check out the full Coaches Poll top 25 below:
- Alabama (63 first-place votes)
- Clemson (1)
- Notre Dame
- Michigan
- Georgia
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- West Virginia
- Washington State
- LSU
- UCF
- Kentucky
- Syracuse
- Boston College
- Mississippi State
- Utah State
- Fresno State
- Washington
- Texas
- Penn State
- Florida
- NC State
- Cincinnati
- Utah
- Iowa State
Dropped out: No. 17 Texas A&M, No. 19 Wisconsin, No. 20 South Florida, No. 21 Oregon, No. 22 NC State, No. 23 Stanford, No. 25 Miami.
Others Receiving Votes: Texas A&M 167; Cincinnati 116; South Florida 87; Michigan State 48; Wisconsin 41; NC State 40; Northwestern 40; Miami 38; Georgia Southern 32; Oklahoma State 31; UAB 24; Stanford 21; Auburn 21; Oregon 20; San Diego State 16; Buffalo 14; Army 13; South Carolina 11; Iowa State 6; Florida International 6; Virginia Tech 5; Pittsburgh 3; Duke 3; Boise State 2.
