College football rankings: The Bottom 25 playoff picture begins to come into focus

With the first set of College Football Playoff rankings being released this week, I thought it would make sense to take a look at the only playoff picture that matters. The playoffs for those smart enough to know the real champions are those who keep trying despite all the evidence in the world it's not worth it.

I'm talking about The Bottom 25 Playoff. The picture has become a lot clearer in recent weeks, as many of our Bottom 25 teams have faced one another. This has helped eliminate some of our contestants, and now, entering Week 11, the contenders have separated from the pretenders.

There are nine two-win teams left, and like the two-loss teams out there, they haven't been eliminated from the running, but the odds are stacked against them. With eight teams with one win or none, they'd need a lot of help to reach our Bottom Four, and considering it's November and those eight teams only have one win or none, it's hard to imagine them getting hot and going on a winning streak.

So, based on what I've seen, I would say that any team with no wins or one win is a serious contender. Of the two-win teams, if any have a shot of grabbing that fourth seed, I would put my money on Rutgers or UConn.

No Longer Ranked: Charlotte (21), North Texas (25)

Week 10 Superlatives

As many of you know, I rank all 130 teams using a mathematical formula I created. That system is how I compile the Bottom 25, but for those of you interested in how the rest of the rankings look, you can see them all right here (it's updated weekly after The Bottom 25 is published). I will also be sharing some weekly superlatives from the rankings here in The Bottom 25.

Highest Climber: This week it was Oregon State climbing 17 spots from No. 79 to No. 62 after beating Arizona 56-38. Not only have the Beavers escaped their usual place in The Bottom 25 this season, but they're currently in second place in the Pac-12 North.

Biggest Faller: It's a tie this week, as both Utah State and NC State dropped 21 spots in the rankings following losses to BYU and Wake Forest respectively. Utah State dropped from No. 60 to No. 81, while NC State went from No. 62 to No. 83.

Most Average Team: The most average team in the country is Liberty, with a score that it is 0.46% better than the average of all 130 teams. The fact that Liberty is ranked No. 61 despite barely being above average is a testament to how strong our Bottom 25 teams have been.

Most Fraudulent Team: Don't take this the wrong way, San Diego State, but even with a record of 7-1 you're only ranked at No. 31. The closest one-loss team to the Aztecs is Louisiana Tech at No. 25, and there are 11 two-loss teams ranked above them.

Best Team with a Losing Record: This has been a common occurrence for North Carolina this season, but with a record of 4-5 the Tar Heels find themselves at No. 69 overall. That's pretty nice in comparison to other losing teams, as the closet to the Heels is UCLA at No. 73. UNC is ranked higher than four teams with a winning record.

Worst Team with a Winning Record: It's still Nevada. The Wolf Pack were just outside The Bottom 25 last week but climbed to No. 93 this week after beating New Mexico.