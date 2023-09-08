It's time. Week 2 of the college football season brings us the most heavily-anticipated out-of-conference game of the year when No. 11 Texas will travel to Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on No. 3 Alabama after last season's thriller in Austin, Texas. The Crimson Tide stunned the crowd at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium when Tide kicker Will Reichard connected on a 33-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in the game to notch a 20-19 win.

However, this season is a bit different. Jalen Milroe has taken over at quarterback for Tide coach Nick Saban's crew after superstar Bryce Young moved on to the NFL. The Longhorns, on the other hand, will send Quinn Ewers under center for his second season at the helm. Ewers threw for 158 yards in the first quarter in last year's contest but suffered an injury in the waning seconds of the quarter and missed the rest of the game.

Elsewhere, a key battle between programs desperate for success will take place on Saturday afternoon. Miami and No. 23 Texas A&M are in similar situations hoping for an uptick in offensive success that will help them enter national conversation. The Aggies topped the Hurricanes 17-9 in an ugly affair last season in College Station, Texas, and there's no doubt that coach Mario Cristobal's crew will be out for revenge.

What should you keep an eye on Saturday? Here's a handy viewer's guide to help you navigate through all of the action.

All times eastern

The best games

No. 10 Notre Dame at NC State -- noon on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): Fighting Irish quarterback Sam Hartman made a Heisman Trophy statement in Week 0 against Navy, but got lost in the Week 1 madness since the Irish rolled Tennessee State. The Wolfpack struggled against UConn in Week 1, and a win over Notre Dame would calm the fears of the fan base.

Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado -- noon on Fox, fuboTV (try for free): Did you hear about "Coach Prime's" debut with Colorado? If not, have you been living under a rock? The home opener for the Buffaloes will be a wild scene in Boulder, but don't count out the Cornhuskers in coach Matt Rhule's second game leading the program.

No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2, fuboTV (try for free): This is one of the most underrated games on the Saturday docket. The Ole Miss defense is going to be in for a big test against Green Wave quarterback Michael Pratt. This could be a wild, point-per-minute affair in New Orleans.

No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami -- 3:30 p.m. on ABC, fuboTV (try for free): The Aggies and Hurricanes gave their fan bases hope in Week 1 when they showed dynamic offenses against New Mexico and Miami (Ohio), respectively. The winner of this one will leave Hard Rock Stadium with momentum and hope that this could be "the year."

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on ESPN, fuboTV (try for free): The marquee game of the day will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium when the Longhorns will look for revenge against a Crimson Tide team that answered many of their preseason questions last weekend. The quarterback battle in this one between Horns star Quinn Ewers and Crimson Tide first-year starter Jalen Milroe will be well worth your time.

Best of the rest