Most leagues are kicking off the Fantasy playoffs this week. If you're reading this, then you've either made it there or have a great shot at being there next week. This is a good time to go over your whole roster and make sure you know why everyone is there. Of course there's no bad reason to keep a good player you might start, but anyone you have who you're not confident in starting probably is a candidate to get cut.

Could you add a second quarterback or a second DST? If you're streaming those positions, it's a great idea to stay at least one week ahead by finding the matchups you love in Week 15. Also, check your Week 14 opponent's lineup and see if they're thin at a position -- if he or she is, you could stash a player/DST you wouldn't want them using on your bench. Anything to bring home a win this week -- and be in a position of strength next week.

All lines from William Hill Sportsbook.

The line wants us to believe: The Bucs three losses in their past four don't matter. At first glance, this seemed like a lot of points to lay with the Bucs. Kirk Cousins and the Vikings have averaged 27.3 points per game in their past six, five of them wins. But much of those were against bad defense, and the hunch here is that Tampa Bay's unit will be focused after a bye and a rough stretch. I expect the Tampa Bay defense to play fairly well, leaving the offense to have a field day against Minnesota's shaky defense. The Bucs side, which seems a little strange, is the right side.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Kirk Cousins QB MIN Minnesota • #8

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ TB TB -6.5 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 20th PROJ PTS 18 QB RNK 17th YTD Stats PAYDS 3073 RUYDS 89 TD 26 INT 12 FPTS/G 22 It's scarier to roll with Cousins on the road against an aggressive defense like this one, but the Buccaneers have let up a minimum of 20 Fantasy points to six straight quarterbacks (including Daniel Jones, Derek Carr and Jared Goff). That'll suit Cousins nicely as he's managed at least 21 Fantasy points in five straight, including a tough road game at Chicago four weeks back. There are two more layers to consider: The matchup is actually tougher for Dalvin Cook than it is for Cousins, and the Buccaneers offense should have no problem matching the 27.4 points per game that the Vikings are allowing this season. That should push Cousins to have a higher-than-normal pass volume game script, a critical factor in his recent Fantasy success.

The line wants us to believe: The Giants got lucky last week. Oh yeah? What about the week before? Or the two weeks before that? New York's won four straight and aren't getting any home respect at all. That makes me actually think this is a sucker line designed to get people to take the Giants! But guess what? Arizona's defense hasn't played so great, and its offense has taken a step back ever since Kyler Murray hurt his shoulder. I'm a believer in the Giants and I think they'll win, so I guess I'm either caught in a trap or outsmarting the smart oddsmakers.

Bust Candidate Projections powered by Sportsline Kyler Murray QB ARI Arizona • #1

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ NYG ARI -2.5 O/U 45 OPP VS QB 5th PROJ PTS 25.3 QB RNK 11th YTD Stats PAYDS 2987 RUYDS 665 TD 32 INT 10 FPTS/G 29.3 Murray has clearly been affected by his shoulder injury. In his past three games he's averaged a 63.5% completion rate, 5.32 yards per attempt and five rushes per game for 4.0 yards per. In his first nine his completion rate was 68.2%, his yards per attempt nestled at 7.64, and he averaged about 10 carries per game at nearly 7.0 yards per. There's more: Murray's bad-ball rate has ballooned to 22% of his throws in his past three (27% in his past two) versus 14% in his first nine games. Now he'll face a Giants defense that's yielded just 20-plus Fantasy points to three passers all season (only five have 17-plus). It'll take some guts to bench Murray, but he's clearly not producing like he did earlier in the season and will be in for a tough matchup on the road. Guys like Justin Herbert, Kirk Cousins, Ryan Tannehill and whoever plays for the Saints are safer starts.

The line wants us to believe: The Fish won't get squished. It definitely feels trappy to take the Chiefs giving just a touchdown. Make no mistake, Miami is a good team. I think they'll give the Chiefs some trouble. They've only lost two games by eight or more, including one in Week 1 against the Patriots. The Chiefs haven't won a game by eight or more since Week 8 against the Jets. Frankly, I don't think the oddsmakers would get much action on the Dolphins if they gave them less than seven points. But I want those points -- in Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa I trust to cover, but not win.

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB KC Kansas City • #25

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ MIA KC -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS RB 13th PROJ PTS 10.9 RB RNK 20th YTD Stats RUYDS 692 REC 30 REYDS 234 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.9 The Chiefs have gone full Mahomes. Over the past five weeks, the Chiefs rank in the bottom-five in running back touches per game (19.8) and running back carries per game (15.8). Only once in those games has a Kansas City running back managed 15 touches (Edwards-Helaire, Week 11 at Las Vegas). Also happening: The Chiefs aren't consolidating their running backs at all. Le'Veon Bell and Darrel Williams have floated around a 26% snap rate each when Edwards-Helaire has been healthy, giving the rookie the rest of the playing time. It's the three-headed monster CEH detractors feared back when the season started. He's not even the preferred option at the goal line, playing just seven snaps on goal-to-go downs of 3 yards or closer in his past five with one carry converted for a score. Until Edwards-Helaire plays more (and plays better), Fantasy managers shouldn't trust him. That goes double this week as the Dolphins have yielded just two rushing touchdowns to running backs in their past seven games with no 100-yard rush games allowed on the year.

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline DeVante Parker WR MIA Miami • #11

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs KC KC -7 O/U 49.5 OPP VS WR 2nd PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 31st YTD Stats REC 56 TAR 87 REYDS 677 TD 4 FPTS/G 12.3 Parker's doing the best he can with Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback, but the results haven't been very good. Tagovailoa has made Parker his top target with 28 throws his way, but only 57.1% of them have been caught, and for just 9.4 yards per catch. In fact, Parker has an average target depth of 5.0 yards in the games Tagovailoa has played in. That's gross! Tagovailoa played a lot better in the second half last week against the Bengals and continued to show an affinity for Parker on short end-zone throws (three targets, no receptions). Fantasy managers will need that connection to come through if Parker's going to have a great day. Kansas City ranks third in fewest Fantasy points to receivers but has let up three touchdowns inside the 10 to wideouts in its past five quarters. Think of Parker as a touchdown-or-bust receiver who can't even be counted on for more than six receptions with Tagovailoa.

The line wants us to believe: Jacksonville isn't as competitive as their past two games suggest. My inclination is that the oddsmakers know they won't get any action on Jacksonville unless they give them at least 7.5 points. Meanwhile, the Titans have just two blowout wins with an 8-4 straight-up record. It's reckless to take Tennessee laying that many points given their track record and poor defense.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Ryan Tannehill QB TEN Tennessee • #17

Age: 32 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ JAC TEN -7.5 O/U 53 OPP VS QB 30th PROJ PTS 24.2 QB RNK 7th YTD Stats PAYDS 2997 RUYDS 152 TD 28 INT 5 FPTS/G 24.8 If A.J. Brown and Corey Davis are must-starts, then their quarterback must be too. Tannehill dazzled last week while playing from behind against the Browns, notching his ninth game this season with 20-plus Fantasy points (and fourth with 30-plus). He'll face another awful secondary this week as the Jaguars have generously provided a minimum of 20 Fantasy points to six straight quarterbacks (22-plus in five of the six). The Titans' shaky defense should afford some numbers to the Jaguars offense too, likely putting Tannehill in a situation where he will need to throw more than hand off. He's among the safest Fantasy quarterbacks this week.

The line wants us to believe: The Cowboys are a little less terrible than the Bengals. Dallas will play its second straight road game in a five-day span. There's no way they'll be in a good place to blow out Cincinnati. So in a game with two sloppy teams, I'll just settle for taking the points.

Sneaky Sleeper Projections powered by Sportsline Dalton Schultz TE DAL Dallas • #86

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CIN DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS TE 30th PROJ PTS 9.6 TE RNK 14th YTD Stats REC 48 TAR 70 REYDS 476 TD 3 FPTS/G 9.3 Schultz has wrangled at least eight PPR points in four of his past five and takes on a Bengals defense that gave up over 100 yards per game (and a 74% catch rate) to tight ends in its past two. Cincy also gave up a red-zone score to man-child Mike Gesicki last week, its first in its past five. Schultz has the best catch rate of any regular target of Andy Dalton (79.2%) and should be a factor in the Cowboys passing game.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Giovani Bernard RB CIN Cincinnati • #25

Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DAL DAL -3.5 O/U 42.5 OPP VS RB 27th PROJ PTS 11.4 RB RNK 29th YTD Stats RUYDS 253 REC 36 REYDS 260 TD 4 FPTS/G 9.3 There are massive trust issues with Bernard as a Fantasy starter since his past four games have been colossal duds (3.8 non-PPR/6.8 PPR points per game). But those last four matchups were against the Dolphins, the Giants, Washington and the Steelers, three of which rank in the top-seven of fewest Fantasy points allowed to running backs in the past five weeks (the Giants rank 16th). This week he gets the Cowboys, who have allowed the third-most Fantasy points to running backs in the past five weeks and the most over the past three weeks (five touchdowns, 5.9 yards per carry). And if that's not enough to convince you that they're convincingly terrible, keep in mind that the Cowboys are on the road for their second game on five days' rest. Bernard is in the right place at the right time as a No. 2 Fantasy rusher and a dreamy DFS tournament option.

The line wants us to believe: Houston is barely better than Chicago. Man, this has sucker line written all over it. Know why the Texans are favored? Because the Bears blew a 10-point lead Anthony Lynn-style last week. Chicago is completely capable of putting up points on a bad Houston defense. The question is whether or not Chicago's defense will bounce back after looking awful against Detroit. It'll be a struggle, but the line is begging you to take the Texans. The oddsmakers do not want you to take the Bears. So take the Bears.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Keke Coutee WR HOU Houston • #16

Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CHI HOU -1.5 O/U 45 OPP VS WR 5th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 30th YTD Stats REC 14 TAR 18 REYDS 179 TD 1 FPTS/G 9.5 Given the chance to see every-down work for the Texans, Coutee looked like a completely different player from when we last saw him. He thrashed the Colts zone defense with over routes, even finding soft spots and settling in for easy targets from Deshaun Watson. He even should have had a touchdown on a corner-post route but Watson was a little late with the football. Chicago plays zone coverage about two-thirds of the time and had a lackluster pass rush last week, affording a big game to Matthew Stafford and the Lions. If the defense plays like that again, Watson will have a smash-hit game and Coutee should see plenty of targets out of the slot. It helps that the Bears have allowed a pair of touchdowns to receivers in three straight games. Coutee is ranked as a flex, but I wouldn't be the least surprised if he finished as a top-24 receiver in PPR.

The line wants us to believe: The Broncos might actually be competitive. This is a bad spot for the Broncos, on the road for the second straight week against a rested Panthers team getting its best offensive player back. Losing A.J. Bouye hurts Denver as its secondary is down to backup cornerbacks. All of Carolina's wins have been by five or more points.

Flex Starter Projections powered by Sportsline Tim Patrick WR DEN Denver • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CAR CAR -3.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 15th PROJ PTS 13 WR RNK 35th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 62 REYDS 607 TD 5 FPTS/G 11.9 Though I wish he had more targets last week, I can't complain about Patrick's two red-zone touchdowns in Week 13. I also can't complain about the 23 targets he had in Weeks 10 through 12 (that's right, we're ignoring the "Kendall Hinton game"). Patrick is pretty clearly the No. 1 option for Drew Lock in Denver's passing game. He should see a rise in targets against a Panthers pass defense that's given up seven touchdowns to receivers in its past four games. Patrick has at least 10 PPR points in his four games with an actual quarterback.

Flex Starter Projections powered by Sportsline Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs DEN CAR -2.5 O/U 45.5 OPP VS WR 7th PROJ PTS 12.8 WR RNK NR YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 63 REYDS 517 TD 5 FPTS/G 13.4 Samuel's playing time has been steady over his past five games, but it could be on the rise with D.J. Moore sidelined this week. He's already seen a minimum of five targets in seven straight games with 20 targets in his last three. What's especially impressive is his receiving yards: at least 70 in three of his past four. That feels like a number we can safely buy into, especially on the hope of increased playing time. Tack on a good dose of receptions (he's averaged 5.7 per game in those last seven) and he figures to at least work as a flex with PPR appeal.

The line wants us to believe: The Seahawks will get right in a major way. Yeah, this doesn't feel like a manufactured line at all. The Jets played their hearts out last week and lost a heartbreaker. So of course they need a slew of points on the road against a win-desperate Seattle squad. I'm not sure if 13.5 points is enough -- I fully expect the Seahawks to ravage the Jets and their lowly secondary.

Flex Starter in PPR Projections powered by Sportsline Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SEA SEA -13.5 O/U 47 OPP VS WR 32nd PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 37th YTD Stats REC 40 TAR 64 REYDS 503 TD 5 FPTS/G 15 I suppose Crowder is the most reliable Jets player Fantasy managers can roll with. It helps that Denzel Mims won't play, increasing the likelihood that Crowder will see at least seven targets. That minimum has helped Crowder accrue at least 11 PPR points every single time this season, including last week's two-score re-emergence against the Raiders. The Seahawks' pass defense has actually improved over the past four weeks (8.9 yards per catch, no touchdowns allowed to receivers!), so if you're starting Crowder you're hoping for Sam Darnold to lean on him as much as he did earlier in the season.

The line wants us to believe: The Raiders aren't that much worse than the Colts. I'm not buying that for a second. Las Vegas picked up a miracle win against a Jets team they were losing handily to, while the Colts looked as solid as ever at Houston. I know Indy's on the road for the second straight week, and I know their offensive line has some issues, but their defense should be up to the task of stopping the Raiders' Josh Jacobs-less offense.

Sneaky Sleeper Projections powered by Sportsline Philip Rivers QB IND Indianapolis • #17

Age: 39 • Experience: 17 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS QB 21st PROJ PTS 22 QB RNK 16th YTD Stats PAYDS 3263 RUYDS -5 TD 18 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.4 Rivers bounced back in a major way last week, beating up on a bad Texans secondary and notching his third straight game with at least 21 Fantasy points. We know he's got a toe injury, we know his left tackle might be a third-stringer, and we know Rivers is capable of a meltdown at any point, but the matchup against the Raiders is too good to ignore. Vegas has allowed 20 points or more to an enemy quarterback in six of its past nine games, including 23 to Sam Darnold in Week 13! It helps that the Raiders' pass rush is missing a couple of key players as well. Rivers shouldn't be viewed as a high-ceiling quarterback, which is why guys like Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford should be started ahead of him, but he's among the top streaming choices you could make and should be better than the other quarterback in this game.

Flex Starter Projections powered by Sportsline T.Y. Hilton WR IND Indianapolis • #13

Age: 31 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LV IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS WR 20th PROJ PTS 11.6 WR RNK 33rd YTD Stats REC 41 TAR 66 REYDS 518 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 With touchdowns in back-to-back weeks, Hilton is back on the proverbial Fantasy map. What's changed? For starters, Rivers is finding him again -- the 16 targets Hilton's had in the past two weeks is the most in a two-game span for him or any Colts pass-catcher this season. Hilton also seemed to have really good timing with Rivers last week, stopping at the perfect point on a sideline route for a big gain and being open in space for an over-the-shoulder grab that wound up being a touchdown. Hilton's breakaway speed on that touchdown was also good to see, by the way. The Raiders allowed two passing scores to Jamison Crowder last week and at least one score to a wide receiver in eight of their past nine games (mostly to No. 1 guys). Maybe Hilton is peaking at just the right time.

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline Devontae Booker RB LV Las Vegas • #23

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs IND IND -3 O/U 51.5 OPP VS RB 12th PROJ PTS 7.8 RB RNK 27th YTD Stats RUYDS 376 REC 12 REYDS 65 TD 3 FPTS/G 6.2 What we were hoping for last week was Booker racking up over 15 touches and finding the end zone against the Jets. What did we get? Booker racking up 17 touches for disappointing stats while playing just 42% of the snaps. Truth is, the Raiders offensive line is just different without guard Richie Incognito helping move defenders around. I can't imagine it'll magically improve, even against a Colts defense that's been showing some cracks lately. Even if you toss their Week 12 matchup against the Titans when they didn't have DeForest Buckner on the D-line, Indy's allowed a running back to get 10-plus non-PPR Fantasy points in three straight. Booker will need to score in order to be good for your Fantasy squad.

The line wants us to believe: So what if Washington beat the undefeated Steelers on Monday? Washington's on the road for a second-straight week, but the Niners are on the road for a fourth straight game since this one will be played in Arizona, not California. Washington's defensive line is great, making the secondary look better than it is on paper. But the 49ers defense is seeing an offense that's a full 180 degrees from what they went up against in Week 13, and I'm guessing Washington will get tired and make more mistakes. It's almost a sucker line for the Football Team. Give me the Arizona 49ers.

Start Him in PPR Projections powered by Sportsline J.D. McKissic RB WAS Washington • #41

Age: 27 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 5th PROJ PTS 13.6 RB RNK 15th YTD Stats RUYDS 231 REC 56 REYDS 408 TD 1 FPTS/G 10.3 Antonio Gibson had been taking some of McKissic's passing-down snaps, but then he suffered a turf toe injury last week and figures to at least miss Week 14. That opened the door for McKissic to play a whopping 74% of the snaps last week, netting him 10 receptions, five carries and 78 total yards (70 receiving). If anything, his involvement in the offense showed that Washington really doesn't want to lean on slug back Peyton Barber unless they're in a clear running down and/or in a short-yardage situation. Before last week we called McKissic a game-script dependent PPR option. I suppose that's still the case this week, but Gibson's absence should cement McKissic into a prominent role and a shot at a good reception total. The Niners have allowed a 79% catch rate and 8.0 yards per catch to opposing running backs on the season.

Risky Starter Projections powered by Sportsline Logan Thomas TE WAS Washington • #82

Age: 29 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ SF SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS TE 1st PROJ PTS 9 TE RNK 11th YTD Stats REC 43 TAR 69 REYDS 426 TD 5 FPTS/G 9.8 When Washington was down two scores last week, Alex Smith's most reliable target was his large, non-explosive tight end who was constantly left open for short-yardage gains. Not until later in the game did he start running -- and connecting -- on downfield routes. There's a fairly realistic chance that without Gibson powering a good rushing presence for Washington that Alex Smith will have to throw a bunch. That in turn should mean nice target volume for Thomas. That alone may make him a top 12 tight end, but that could be as good as it gets for him. San Francisco did yield a touchdown to a tight end last week, but it was just its third score to the position all year. And only one tight end (Mike Gesicki) has exceeded 60 yards against the Niners in 2020. Weird fact: Thomas has five-plus targets in seven games, but under eight PPR points in four of them. Consider other options before going with Thomas.

Bust Candidate Projections powered by Sportsline Raheem Mostert RB SF San Francisco • #31

Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs WAS SF -3 O/U 43.5 OPP VS RB 3rd PROJ PTS 11.9 RB RNK 23rd YTD Stats RUYDS 388 REC 14 REYDS 151 TD 3 FPTS/G 14 Mostert is still a sleek, speedy running back who fits into the 49ers run scheme perfectly. But he's also still seeing less than 50% of the snaps and, as last week proved, a candidate to be stuck around 10 touches per game. Having Jeff Wilson be used as a hammering power back hurts Mostert's upside, but it's the matchup against a legitimately good Washington front seven that really makes me nervous to start Mostert. In its past seven games, Washington has allowed just one rushing touchdown to a running back, holding the position to 3.7 yards per carry. Mostert has come through with 10-plus non-PPR points in four of six games this year, but if he's going to lose touches to Wilson moving forward then he should probably only be used when matchups are better than this.

The line wants us to believe: Philadelphia's implosion isn't as bad as it seems. How on earth are the Saints only giving 6.5 points? Taysom Hill has looked like a competent quarterback (last week was his best game), and New Orleans' defense has played phenomenally. Rookie Jalen Hurts could make things interesting for the Eagles, or he could be completely exposed by New Orleans' aggressive unit. Taking the Saints seems easy ... too easy. But I'm doing it.

Bust Candidate Projections powered by Sportsline Miles Sanders RB PHI Philadelphia • #26

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NO NO -7 O/U 44 OPP VS RB 1st PROJ PTS 10.5 RB RNK 31st YTD Stats RUYDS 631 REC 19 REYDS 123 TD 3 FPTS/G 12.6 There's too much working against Sanders right now. His playing time has decreased in each of his past four games. His touches have fallen from 19 to 8 to 10 in his past three. Sanders himself admitted this week that he hasn't been sharp in pass catching and pass blocking the past two weeks, and it's cost him playing time. Then there's the Eagles' offensive line, which has been and will be a massive problem, plus rookie Jalen Hurts will make his first NFL start. Oh, also, the Saints' suffocating run defense, which allows the fewest Fantasy points per game to running backs this season, is coming to Philly. There's been talk about the Eagles utilizing their running backs more, but there's no clear indication Sanders will be back in that workhorse role that he was in back when the year began. It might feel dangerous to bench Sanders, but if this were a running back not taken in Round 1, it would be easy. Sanders hasn't played like a Round 1 pick for much of the year.

The line wants us to believe: One of these teams is good enough to be nearly a field-goal favorite. It figures to be the Falcons, whose defense hung in there as best as it could last week. Los Angeles seems to be suffering from a deteriorating offensive line, a sagging secondary and really bad coaching. It's a trifecta that makes them hard to trust, even as a home underdog. Maybe the oddsmakers knew that and made the line what it is. Still, the Falcons side seems safer.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Hayden Hurst TE ATL Atlanta • #81

Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAC ATL -2.5 O/U 49 OPP VS TE 22nd PROJ PTS 10.6 TE RNK 13th YTD Stats REC 42 TAR 68 REYDS 468 TD 3 FPTS/G 8.9 If Hurst can't get it done this week, he can't be trusted again. That's because the Chargers have allowed a touchdown to a tight end in five of their past six games. Simple as that -- this has been a get-right matchup for the position all season. It should also help Hurst that the Falcons run game is a question mark with Todd Gurley and Ito Smith both banged up. Finally not in a tough matchup, Hurst and his 5.7 targets per game warrant one last ride.

The line wants us to believe: Nothing's stopping Green Bay. The Lions got really, really lucky to a) score 34 points last week and b) win a game. Their defense is terrible, which should put Aaron Rodgers in a spot to sling four touchdowns, which his implied team total thinks is within reason. It's not too much asking the Packers to win by eight, though I do think the oddsmakers could have gotten away with giving the Lions more points.

Sneaky Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Matthew Stafford QB DET Detroit • #9

Age: 32 • Experience: 12 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS QB 9th PROJ PTS 20.3 QB RNK 13th YTD Stats PAYDS 3278 RUYDS 85 TD 21 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.8 Marvin Jones WR DET Detroit • #11

Age: 30 • Experience: 9 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs GB GB -7.5 O/U 55 OPP VS WR 6th PROJ PTS 13.2 WR RNK 25th YTD Stats REC 51 TAR 81 REYDS 619 TD 6 FPTS/G 12.4 Last week worked out marvelously for the Lions new-found up-tempo passing game because the Bears pass rush was lackluster. The Packers pass rush is statistically better than the Bears, but only by 3.1% in terms of pressure rate. Expect the Lions to keep the fireworks coming, just as they have in pretty much every game they've played against the Packers in the past five years (Stafford has multiple scores in 10 of his past 11 against the Packers, scoring 20-plus Fantasy points seven times). Plus, Philip Rivers and Mitchell Trubisky each found 24 Fantasy points within the Packers' past three games. Jones should also benefit as the Packers' pass defense really hasn't dominated, giving up five scores to receivers over its past five games. Jones himself has at least eight non-PPR/10 PPR Fantasy points in five of his past seven games.

The line wants us to believe: Josh Allen's great and the Steelers aren't. The line isn't that surprising given how depleted on defense Pittsburgh is. The Bills defensive brain trust is just the kind of group that can devise a blueprint to slow the Steelers down, especially since a scheme just like it beat them on Monday. I really like Buffalo to make a statement win.

A mixed bag Projections powered by Sportsline Diontae Johnson WR PIT Pittsburgh • #18

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 14 WR RNK 16th YTD Stats REC 65 TAR 106 REYDS 654 TD 5 FPTS/G 14.5 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 32nd YTD Stats REC 73 TAR 94 REYDS 600 TD 6 FPTS/G 14.3 Chase Claypool WR PIT Pittsburgh • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ BUF BUF -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 12th PROJ PTS 12.3 WR RNK 36th YTD Stats REC 47 TAR 78 REYDS 649 TD 10 FPTS/G 14.4 Johnson has been too good to sit -- he's delivered 11-plus non-PPR in three of his past four with 13.0 targets per game in that span. Drops or not, he's going to keep delivering for the Steelers. Smith-Schuster's yardage was comically awful against Washington but his role as a reliable slot receiver still hasn't changed. His target share has ratcheted up in his past seven games (9.4 per), making him an easy start in PPR but not quite as easy in non-PPR because his yardage has been so shaky (4.4 yards per catch in his past three games -- gross!). Then there's Claypool, whose playing time took a big hit with a 10-game low of 44% of Monday's snaps. That led to just four targets and 38 yards, both six-game lows. Claypool remains in flex discussion if only because his size/speed combination puts him in position to score against anyone, but I'm worried his Week 13 usage is a sign of things to come. Buffalo's pass defense has bottomed out as five receivers have notched at least 12 non-PPR points in its past four games.

The line wants us to believe: Cleveland's good, but not good enough. I had a hard time with this one because I don't think the general public believes in the Browns yet. Baltimore pummeled them back in Week 1 and really has had its way with the Browns through the years. Did either team really make a big statement last week? Maybe the Browns did, but the Ravens defense is just too good to not trust in this spot. It's kinda suckerish to take the Ravens, but that's where I think the game ends up.

Risky Starter Projections powered by Sportsline J.K. Dobbins RB BAL Baltimore • #27

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ CLE BAL -1 O/U 46.5 OPP VS RB 9th PROJ PTS 11.1 RB RNK 22nd YTD Stats RUYDS 451 REC 17 REYDS 103 TD 4 FPTS/G 8.9 You got really lucky if you started Dobbins in Week 13. Despite doing absolutely nothing to warrant a drop in playing time, Dobbins played just 38% of the snaps against the Cowboys, his lowest in six games. His 11 carries was his second-lowest total in his past five games. He was a non-factor in the passing game and he saw Gus Edwards have more rushing yards on fewer carries (not to mention Lamar Jackson have more carries and more yards). There's no evidence to suggest Dobbins will go back to being Baltimore's best running back, which means we shouldn't count on him to be anything more than a hyper-efficient rusher on a 10-to-12-touch diet. It stinks, but he's a risk as even a No. 2 running back. By the way, the Browns defense he'll see a sliver of touches against held Derrick Henry to 60 yards last week.

Start Him in PPR Projections powered by Sportsline Jarvis Landry WR CLE Cleveland • #80

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs BAL BAL -2.5 O/U 46.5 OPP VS WR 11th PROJ PTS 11.4 WR RNK 27th YTD Stats REC 54 TAR 78 REYDS 676 TD 3 FPTS/G 11.9 With 10-plus targets in each of his past two games, it would be a stunner if Landry had a flat-out bad game. But the Ravens have good cornerbacks and a very good track record against Baker Mayfield, making it likely that Landry will have success based on volume more than anything else. Back in Week 1, the Ravens played a ton of zone coverage, more than in any other game this year, and they rattled Mayfield. Landry can bust up zone coverage pretty good, but we expect him to see dialed-in coverage, especially in the red zone. Twenty-plus PPR points in consecutive games is tough to ignore, but in this week's matchup it's probably beyond Landry's ceiling. He's a borderline No. 2 Fantasy receiver in PPR, but not a must-start in non-PPR.

The line wants us to believe: The Patriots' blowout last week was a mirage. New England's defense has turned it up a notch over the past two weeks, holding the Cardinals and Chargers to just 17 points combined. But the general public knows this, and so seeing them getting five points against the Rams -- who have a pretty good defense themselves -- seems a little suckerish. I bet Sean McVay has had this game circled for a long time. I think the Rams will take it.

Sit Him Projections powered by Sportsline Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 26 • Experience: 5 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAR -5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 4th PROJ PTS 18.6 QB RNK 20th YTD Stats PAYDS 3372 RUYDS 56 TD 20 INT 10 FPTS/G 19.5 Goff's predictability has been hard to deal with -- he's been much better in seven road games (five with well over 20 Fantasy points) than in five home games (one with exactly 20, four with under 20). He also seems to do well when his running backs do well -- in the eight games when a Rams rusher amasses at least 10 Fantasy points, Goff has 20-plus in six. Goff finds himself on a short-week home game against a Patriots defense that's rapidly improving against the run and the pass. If the Patriots found ways to stump Kyler Murray and Justin Herbert in consecutive weeks (they scored 11 Fantasy points combined!), then my money's on them keeping Goff from having a big game.

Start Him Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Akers RB LAR L.A. Rams • #23

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP vs NE LAR -5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 14th PROJ PTS 7.7 RB RNK 28th YTD Stats RUYDS 357 REC 4 REYDS 49 TD 3 FPTS/G 5.7 Akers finally played to expectations last week, scoring in his third straight game while posting season-highs as the leading touch-getter (22) and snap-hogger (63%) among Rams rushers. He also saw seven carries inside the 10-yard line, but only scored on one of them. I'd like to think that Akers' physical style has been recognized by the Rams coaching staff and seemingly has put him ahead of Malcolm Brown in the short-yardage role, but who knows if he'll keep it after last week? And how many touches and snaps will he get if Darrell Henderson doesn't miss 1.5 quarters like he did in Week 13? And will any of it even matter against a Patriots run defense that, over its past five games, has kept runners to 3.5 yards per tote with two rushing scores? He's best as a flex, but if you had to start him as a No. 2 running back you'd probably be OK.

Sit Them Projections powered by Sportsline Cam Newton QB NE New England • #1

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS QB 1st PROJ PTS 17.5 QB RNK 19th YTD Stats PAYDS 2053 RUYDS 435 TD 16 INT 9 FPTS/G 18.7 Newton did the unthinkable last week -- run for two touchdowns and throw for another despite totaling under 100 passing yards and under 50 rushing yards. Doing it again versus the Rams would be utterly impressive. This is a defense that has held four of the past six quarterbacks it has faced to 10 or fewer Fantasy points! Ten! Only three have exceeded 20 Fantasy points on the season. And the Rams have more interceptions (six) than passing touchdowns allowed (five) in their past four. The matchup is simply too to expect good results from Newton. Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Weekly Breakdown MATCHUP @ LAR LAR -5 O/U 44.5 OPP VS RB 7th PROJ PTS 8.6 RB RNK 32nd YTD Stats RUYDS 641 REC 4 REYDS 52 TD 2 FPTS/G 9.5 If you're starting Harris, you're hoping he does something he's only done twice all season: scores a touchdown. That's because the Rams, for all their strength on defense, have given up a rushing touchdown to a running back in five straight games. Kinda crazy. But they've also held every single running back they've faced in the past eight games to under 80 total yards! THAT is kinda crazy! Harris is already losing goal-line work to Newton, so the odds of him scoring are slim in any matchup. Expecting him to rumble for a bunch of yards against this defense is even harder to imagine.

