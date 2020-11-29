Heading into the 2020 season, it was clear some weeks would be more unpredictable than others on the COVID front. Needless to say, Week 12 is a stark reminder of such. The NFL has been jolted with coronavirus outbreaks of varying degree nearly every day this past week, with the two most affected teams, the Steelers and Ravens, already seeing their Thanksgiving Night showdown rescheduled twice. Additionally, the more traditional injury bug hasn't taken the holiday weekend off, hitting quarterbacks particularly hard and also affecting some prominent names at other positions. To balance things out, there are also multiple notable returns from injured reserve, leaving us with a barrage of news to dive into on this Sunday morning:
Week 12 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Joe Burrow QB
CIN Cincinnati • #9
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
The Bengals' Joe Burrow (knee) was placed on injured reserve Monday after he suffered a torn ACL, MCL and additional ligament damage on a sack in a Week 11 loss to Washington. The first overall pick's absence undoubtedly creates a huge vacuum in what had been an aggressive, pass-heavy offense that had particularly enhanced the Fantasy value of fellow rookie Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Both players, along with veteran A.J. Green, will now catch passes from Brandon Allen, who was named the Week 12 starter against the Giants after fellow second-year signal-caller Ryan Finley fell flat in emergency duty Sunday. Allen will face a New York defense that's given up the fifth-fewest Fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (18.6) in standard scoring formats, leaving him in a tough spot for his first 2020 start.
BAL Baltimore • #8
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Ravens' Lamar Jackson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday after a positive test, sidelining him for Tuesday night's AFC North battle against the Steelers at minimum. Robert Griffin, who's only put up two pass attempts this season but was 23-for-38 for 225 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions over seven 2019 appearances, is slated to start against Pittsburgh. While Griffin certainly doesn't lack for experience and brings some outstanding mobility to the position in his own right, the matchup is certainly one of the toughest in the league, although the Steelers could potentially be down some key pieces if their current rash of COVID-19 infections continues.
IND Indianapolis • #17
Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs.
The Colts' Philip Rivers (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans but did finish the week with a limited Friday practice after missing the first two sessions of the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Rivers looked good in Friday's session per head coach Frank Reich and is expected to start versus Tennessee. Indianapolis does have an experienced backup to turn to in Jacoby Brissett should Rivers experience a setback of any kind in pregame warmups or during the divisional contest itself.
MIA Miami • #1
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week. Tagovailoa jammed his thumb into a teammate's helmet during Wednesday's session, and after the coaching staff evaluated the rookie's practice performances at the end of the week, he was downgraded from questionable status. As per Ryan Fitzpatrick will return to the starting lineup in Tagovailoa's stead and face a highly vulnerable Jets defense that's yielded an AFC-high 288.3 passing yards per game, including an NFL-high 355.7 over the last three contests.
CHI Chicago • #10
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Bears' Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is off the injury report for Sunday night's game versus the Packers after practicing in full all week. With starter Nick Foles doubtful due to a hip injury, Trubisky is expected to start against Green Bay, which would mark his first game in the top job since being benched at halftime of a Week 3 game against the Falcons. The 2017 second overall pick threw for 560 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions while adding 90 rushing yards in the 10 quarters he played before losing his starting spot.
CAR Carolina • #5
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Panthers' Teddy Bridgewater (knee) is off the injury report and practiced in full all week leading into Sunday's Week 12 game against the Vikings, leaving him set for his return after a one-game absence. The matchup against Minnesota marks Bridgewater's first encounter with the team that made him a first-round pick out of Louisville back in 2014 and the released him following the 2017 season shortly after he'd made a return from a devastating knee injury suffered during a 2016 training camp practice. Bridgewater's return features a favorable matchup as well, as Minnesota has allowed 305.0 passing yards per game and a 69.7 percent completion rate on its home field.
Drew Lock QB
DEN Denver • #3
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Broncos' Drew Lock was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 Saturday after being deemed a close contact with fellow signal-caller Jeff Driskel, who went on the list Thursday. The designation knocks Lock out of Sunday's game against the Saints, but to make matters worse for Denver, remaining quarterbacks Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles also are out Sunday for the same reason. Therefore, as of late Saturday night reports, the team will start practice squad receiver Kendall Hinton, who played quarterback over several seasons during a five-year stint at Wake Forest, under center versus New Orleans. Running back Royce Freeman, who normally functions as an emergency quarterback, will also be on hand for potential work if necessary. The development is naturally a significant downgrade for the Fantasy outlook of Broncos skill-position players overall, especially because they also happen to be facing a defense allowing the third-fewest total yards (302.2) per game.
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Jets' Sam Darnold is off the injury report after missing the last two games with a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder and will start Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Darnold was able to log full practices Thursday and Friday after turning in a limited Wednesday session, and Sunday's game will mark his first time facing Miami this season after he missed the Week 6 road matchup due to a separate shoulder issue. It remains to be seen if Darnold's return will equate to a bump in the Fantasy prospects of New York's pass-catchers, which had at times benefited from some solid play on the part of veteran Joe Flacco over the last pair of contests.
JAC Jacksonville • #15
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Jaguars' Gardner Minshew (thumb) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after practicing in limited fashion for the second consecutive week. As per late-week reports, coach Doug Marrone proclaimed Minshew as not yet being ready to return to starting duties, but did say he projects to be available as a backup to Mike Glennon, who has been named the starter against Cleveland over rookie Jake Luton.
CAR Carolina • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Panthers' Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) will remain out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, his third straight absence after suffering an AC joint injury late in a Week 9 loss to the Chiefs. Mike Davis will thus have at least one more game in the lead-back role, one in which he garnered 79 total yards and a rushing touchdown in during a Week 11 blanking of the Lions.
Mark Ingram RB
BAL Baltimore • #21
Age: 30 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Ravens' Mark Ingram will miss Tuesday night's rescheduled game against the Steelers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 test Monday. With backfield mate J.K. Dobbins carrying the same designation, Baltimore will be down to Gus Edwards and Justice Hill as far as its running back corps goes against a Pittsburgh defense giving up the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game (103.4).
Todd Gurley RB
ATL Atlanta • #21
Age: 26 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Falcons' Todd Gurley (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Raiders after sitting out practice all week. Brian Hill, who's rushed for 261 yards and a touchdown while adding 111 receiving yards over 10 contests, is slated to serve as Atlanta's top running back versus a Las Vegas defense that's surrendered a robust 137.6 rushing yards per road contest and a 60-498-2 line through the air to running backs overall. Ito Smith, who's seen action in 29 games over the last two-plus seasons, is expected to serve as Hill's primary backup.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Chargers activated Austin Ekeler (hamstring) from injured reserve Saturday, leaving the versatile back poised to potentially suit up for the first time since Week 4. Seemingly upping Ekeler's chances of playing in Sunday's showdown with the Bills is the fact backfield mate Kalen Ballage (ankle) is not expected to be available for the contest, as per late Saturday night reports. The matchup shapes up well for Ekeler if he does helm the backfield, as Buffalo has given up the fourth-most rushing yards per home game (141.8).
James Conner RB
PIT Pittsburgh • #30
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Steelers placed James Conner on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, sidelining him for Tuesday night's rescheduled game against the Ravens at minimum. If the contest is indeed played as currently planned, Benny Snell and rookie Anthony McFarland shape up as Pittsburgh's two remaining healthy running back options with Jaylen Samuels (quadriceps) and Trey Edmunds (IR-hamstring) unavailable. The matchup versus Baltimore's rush defense typically isn't favorable, but with Brandon Williams (ankle/COVID-19) and Calais Campbell (calf/COVID-19) both projected to be missing from the defensive front, running lanes may be less at a premium than usual.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The 49ers activated Raheem Mostert (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, leaving open the possibility the six-year veteran suits up for Sunday's divisional battle against the Rams. Mostert officially carries a questionable designation, but he appears to have a strong chance of suiting up for the first time since Week 6, when he carried 17 times for 65 yards and added two receptions for 11 yards against the same L.A. squad he would face Sunday. Late-week reports indicate Mostert would be set to return to the role of primary running back if he does play, as backfield mate Tevin Coleman (knee) has been ruled out for the contest. Fellow back Jeff Wilson has also been activated off IR from his own ankle injury and could be back in the mix Sunday.
Chris Carson RB
SEA Seattle • #32
Age: 26 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Seahawks' Chris Carson is off the injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Eagles after turning in a pair of limited practices and a full Saturday session this past week. Carson's return from a four-game absence is expected to relegate Carlos Hyde back to complementary duties against Philadelphia.
CHI Chicago • #32
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Bears' David Montgomery is off the injury report after missing a Week 10 loss to the Vikings with a concussion, and the second-year back will start against the Packers on Sunday night. Montgomery has yet to top 89 rushing yards in any game this season, and he'll face a Green Bay defense that's given up an impressive average of 101.3 rushing yards over its last three contests, a notably lower figure than the 113.7 per game average.
IND Indianapolis • #28
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Colts placed Jonathan Taylor on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, sidelining him for Sunday's divisional clash with the Titans at minimum. Taylor's absence against Tennessee partly unravels the Fantasy quagmire that the Indianapolis backfield often is, likely clearing a path to semi-lead-back status for Jordan Wilkins and also presumably upping the role of Nyheim Hines to a degree.
Salvon Ahmed RB
MIA Miami • #26
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Dolphins' Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) will not play in Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. With Myles Gaskin (IR-knee) still unavailable, Matt Breida and DeAndre Washington shape up as the likely primary tailbacks for Miami against New York, with versatile fullback Patrick Laird also potentially seeing a slightly increased role.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #31
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Chargers' Kalen Ballage (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. As per late Saturday night reports, Ballage isn't expected to play, but his absence is likely to be offset by the return of Austin Ekeler (hamstring), who was activated off injured reserve Saturday.
Rex Burkhead RB
NE New England • #34
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Patriots' Rex Burkhead (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday after tearing his ACL in a Week 11 loss to the Texans. Burkhead's absence the rest of the way could equate to a boost in opportunity for the rest of New England's healthy backs, and a slight bump in pass-catching work for James White specifically.
CIN Cincinnati • #25
Age: 29 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The Bengals' Giovanni Bernard (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's interconference clash against the Giants but managed to progress to a full practice by Friday after starting the week with a missed session Wednesday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Bernard is expected to be cleared in time to face New York and continue operating as the primary running back in the absence of Joe Mixon (IR-foot).
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #22
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The Bengals' Giovanni Bernard (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's interconference clash against the Giants but managed to progress to a full practice by Friday after starting the week with a missed session Wednesday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Bernard is expected to be cleared in time to face New York and continue operating as the primary running back in the absence of Joe Mixon (IR-foot).
Adam Thielen WR
MIN Minnesota • #19
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Vikings' Adam Thielen is highly unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday due to a positive test. Although the veteran wideout subsequently produced a negative test result, he's not expected to suit up versus Carolina as per late-week reports. Thielen's projected absence opens up even more opportunity for rookie standout Justin Jefferson, and with second-year tight end Irv Smith (groin) also out, there could be more involvement on the part of veteran Kyle Rudolph in the passing game as well. Meanwhile, Minnesota's run-heavy offensive scheme could become even more so, potentially leading to an even bigger workload for Dalvin Cook.
Julio Jones WR
ATL Atlanta • #11
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
The Falcons' Julio Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after following up a pair of limited practices with a missed Friday session. As per late Saturday night reports, Jones will test his hamstring out in pregame warmups before a final determination on his status is made. Jones dealt with hamstring issues during a Week 11 loss to the Saints, missing time throughout the contest. If he were to ultimately sit out, Calvin Ridley would become Matt Ryan's clear No. 1 target, while the likes of Olamide Zaccheaus, Russell Gage and Christian Blake would all be poised for additional opportunities behind him.
Jerry Jeudy WR
DEN Denver • #10
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
The Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (ankle)/Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed session Thursday. If Jeudy were to sit out, Tim Patrick would operate as the de facto top receiver, while K.J. Hamler, DeSean Hamilton and tight end Noah Fant would presumably also see additional work in the passing game. However, the entire Denver air attack could be significantly limited, considering it will be operating without a conventional quarterback after all of Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last two days and ruled out for the contest.
Deebo Samuel WR
SF San Francisco • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The 49ers' Deebo Samuel is off the injury report after putting in a pair of limited practices and finishing the week with a full session Friday, leaving him poised to make his return from a three-game absence due to a foot injury in Sunday's NFC West battle against the Rams. Samuel's return coincides with the expected ones of running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, and it also helps offset that of fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who'll miss the contest versus Los Angeles due to his current reserve/COVID-19 designation.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Bills' John Brown (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three games at minimum. Brown's absence is a major loss to Buffalo's downfield passing attack, although speedy rookie Gabriel Davis is capable of taking on Brown's route tree and serving as a viable deep threat. Brown's absence should also lead to even more work for top target Stefon Diggs beginning with Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Chargers.
D.J. Chark WR
JAC Jacksonville • #17
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Jaguars' D.J. Chark (ribs) is out for Sunday's clash against the Browns after sitting out practice all week. Coupled with that of fellow wideout Chris Conley (hip), Chark's absence leaves Keelan Cole and rookie Laviska Shenault as the top two wideout options for spot starter Mike Glennon against Cleveland.
SF San Francisco • #11
Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie
The 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's game against the Rams. His absence is offset by the return of Deebo Samuel from a three-game absence due to a foot injury and should also lead to more opportunities for Richie James, who's already posted a career-high 184-yard performance this season, and Kendrick Bourne.
Jakeem Grant WR
MIA Miami • #19
Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Dolphins' Jakeem Grant (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with a pair of limited sessions. If Grant is unable to go, Malcolm Perry and Mack Hollins each project to bump up a notch on the depth chart behind top target DeVante Parker, although Antonio Callaway, who was a rookie standout with the Browns in 2018 before suspensions derailed his career, could also see additional action.
David Moore WR
SEA Seattle • #83
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
The Seahawks' David Moore (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion Friday and Saturday. If Moore were to sit out versus Philadelphia, rookie Freddie Swain (foot) would be in line to serve as the No. 3 receiver if he's able to suit up. In the absence of both players, undrafted first-year player Penny Hart would slide into that role.
Zach Pascal WR
IND Indianapolis • #14
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Colts' Zach Pascal (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice following a pair of missed sessions. If Pascal were to sit out versus Tennessee, additional opportunities would be available for Michael Pittman, T.Y. Hilton and Marcus Johnson.
GB Green Bay • #83
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday night's divisional clash with the Bears but finished the week with a missed practice after suffering his injury during Thursday's session. If Valdes-Scantling is forced to sit out, Equanimeous St. Brown lines up for third receiver duties if he's able to play through his current knee issue, with Darrius Shepard the next man up for the job if he can't.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (hamstring/calf) is off the injury report and will play in Sunday's interconference showdown against the Buccaneers. Watkins' return after a five-game absence figures to reduce the overall opportunities for Mecole Hardman and DeMarcus Robinson.
TEN Tennessee • #10
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
The Titans' Adam Humphries (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Colts despite practicing in at least limited fashion each day this week. Humphries has missed the last three games after sustaining his head injury in Week 8 versus the Bengals, and his fourth straight absence will once again push Cameron Batson and Kalif Raymond into potentially larger roles behind the top wideout duo of A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.
N'Keal Harry WR
NE New England • #15
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Patriots' N'Keal Harry (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after turning in three limited practices this week. Harry played through the issue in Week 11 against the Texans and logged 52 snaps, so there's a reasonable expectation he'll be available versus Arizona.
GB Green Bay • #19
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Packers' Equanimeous St. Brown (knee) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Bears after three limited practices this week. St. Brown has played through the issue in prior games, and if he's able to go versus Chicago, he may have a chance at third receiver duties considering fellow wideout Marquez Valdes-Scantling is questionable with an Achilles injury.
Mark Andrews TE
BAL Baltimore • #89
Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Ravens' Mark Andrews is out for Tuesday night's rescheduled game against the Steelers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday morning. Andrews was already questionable for the contest due to a thigh injury, and his now-confirmed absence The development currently leaves Baltimore without a tight end on its roster two days prior to the game versus Pittsburgh.
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
The Rams' Tyler Higbee (elbow) is questionable for Sunday's NFC West against the 49ers after missing practice all week. If Higbee is forced to sit out the contest, Gerald Everett would see a bump in opportunities versus San Francisco.
Hayden Hurst TE
ATL Atlanta • #81
Age: 27 • Experience: 3 yrs.
The Falcons' Hayden Hurst (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Raiders but managed to put in a limited Friday practice after missing the first two practices of the week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Hurst is expected to suit up against Oakland.
Jordan Reed TE
SF San Francisco • #81
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
The 49ers' Jordan Reed (illness) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle versus the Rams after missing the last two practices of the week. If Reed is able to suit up, he'll serve as the primary tight end in the ongoing absence of George Kittle (IR-knee), although Ross Dwelley is also expected to see a sold snap share.
Irv Smith TE
MIN Minnesota • #84
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Vikings' Irv Smith (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Panthers after missing the last two practices of the week. Veteran Kyle Rudolph is expected to serve as the primary tight end against Carolina as a result in a game that top wideout Adam Thielen (reserve/COVID-19) will also miss.
The Patriots' Nick Folk (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week. Folk has played through the same issue and designation in the last three games, and with New England not having added a kicker by Saturday night, the veteran is fully expected to suit up once again.
JAC Jacksonville
Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs.
The Rams placed Kai Forbath (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, leaving Los Angeles with a choice of either Matthew Gay or Austin McGinnis as practice-squad candidates to be promoted for Monday night's game against the Buccaneers. McGinnis has yet to attempt a kick in a regular-season game after going undrafted out of Kentucky in 2018, while Gay was actually a 2019 fifth-round selection by Tampa who went 27-for-35 on field goals and 43-for-48 on point-after tries last season before losing his job to veteran Ryan Succop in training camp.
The Jaguars placed Chase McLaughlin on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, and he'll remain sidelined for Sunday's game against the Browns. In his stead, Aldrick Rosas, who was promoted from the practice squad Saturday, will make his second appearance of the season. Rosas was also Jacksonville's kicker in Week 4 against the Bengals, when he connected on four of five field-goal attempts and his sole extra-point try.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Buccaneers' Jamel Dean (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs after missing practice all week.
- The Panthers' Donte Jackson (toe) is out for Sunday's conference clash against the Vikings after missing practice all week.
- The Jaguars' Sidney Jones (Achilles) is out for Sunday's game versus the Browns after missing practice all week.
- The Packers' Kevin King (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Bears after finishing the week with a pair of limited practices.
- The Patriots' Stephon Gilmore (knee) is questionable for Sunday game versus the Cardinals after a week of limited practices.
- The Steelers' Joe Haden (knee) is questionable for Tuesday night's rescheduled game versus the Ravens after being listed as limited for four consecutive practices leading into Sunday.
- The Browns' Denzel Ward (calf) is out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars after missing practice all week.
- The Chargers' Casey Hayward (groin) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week.
- The Ravens' Jimmy Smith (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday's rescheduled game against the Steelers and worked back to a limited practice participation Friday after being listed as a non-participant on Monday's-Thursday's estimates.
Safeties
- The Patriots' Kyle Dugger (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals but worked back to a limited practice Friday after missing Thursday's session.
- The Raiders' Erik Harris (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed session Thursday.
- The Seahawks' D.J. Reed (foot) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles after missing practice all week.
- The Browns' Andrew Sendejo (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars but worked back to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Colts' Khari Willis (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's divisional battle against the Titans but worked back to a full practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Ravens' Calais Campbell was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday and confirmed he tested positive for coronavirus on his personal social media account Friday. Campbell is also presumably still dealing with a calf injury that already cost him the last two games, and he'll be out for Tuesday's rescheduled game against the Steelers, at minimum.
- The Falcons' Dante Fowler (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders and downgraded to a missed practice Friday after he missed the first two sessions of the week.
- The Bears' Akiem Hicks (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Packers after missing practice all week.
- The Chargers placed Melvin Ingram (knee) on injured reserve for the second time this season Friday, sidelining him for at least three weeks at minimum.
- The Chargers' Uchenna Nwosu (shoulder) is out for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice all week, further depleting Los Angeles' depth at defensive end after Melvin Ingram was placed on injured reserve Friday.
- The Steelers' Stephon Tuitt was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, likely knocking him out for Tuesday night's rescheduled game against the Ravens even if his designation is simply due to close contact with an infected individual.
- The Browns' Myles Garrett remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
- The Patriots' Byron Cowart (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The 49ers' Javon Kinlaw was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after having received the designation Nov. 18.
- The Ravens' Brandon Williams, who missed the Week 11 loss to the Titans with an ankle injury, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday and could therefore miss Tuesday night's rescheduled game against the Steelers.
- The Patriots' Lawrence Guy (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday game versus the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week.
Linebackers
- The Chargers' Kyzir White remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list heading into Sunday's Week 12 interconference battle versus the Bills.
- The Patriots' Ja'Whaun Bentley (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals after practicing in limited fashion all week.
- The Ravens placed Matt Judon on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, sidelining him for Tuesday night's rescheduled game against the Steelers at minimum.
- The 49ers' Dre Greenlaw (illness) is questionable for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Rams after missing the last two practices of the week.
- The Colts' Anthony Walker (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Titans but practiced in full all week.
- The Ravens' Matt Judon (ankle) is questionable for Tuesday night's rescheduled game against the Steelers after being listed as a limited participant throughout the week.
- The Rams placed Micah Kiser on injured reserve Thursday, sidelining him for the next three weeks at minimum.
- The Colts' Bobby Okereke (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Titans after missing practice all week.
- The Panthers' Tahir Whitehead (ribs) is questionable for Sunday's clash against the Vikings but practiced in full all week.