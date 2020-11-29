Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Reserve/COVID-19 The Vikings' Adam Thielen is highly unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Panthers after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday due to a positive test. Although the veteran wideout subsequently produced a negative test result, he's not expected to suit up versus Carolina as per late-week reports. Thielen's projected absence opens up even more opportunity for rookie standout Justin Jefferson, and with second-year tight end Irv Smith (groin) also out, there could be more involvement on the part of veteran Kyle Rudolph in the passing game as well. Meanwhile, Minnesota's run-heavy offensive scheme could become even more so, potentially leading to an even bigger workload for Dalvin Cook.

Julio Jones WR ATL Atlanta • #11

Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Falcons' Julio Jones (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders after following up a pair of limited practices with a missed Friday session. As per late Saturday night reports, Jones will test his hamstring out in pregame warmups before a final determination on his status is made. Jones dealt with hamstring issues during a Week 11 loss to the Saints, missing time throughout the contest. If he were to ultimately sit out, Calvin Ridley would become Matt Ryan's clear No. 1 target, while the likes of Olamide Zaccheaus, Russell Gage and Christian Blake would all be poised for additional opportunities behind him.

Jerry Jeudy WR DEN Denver • #10

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ankle/Achilles The Broncos' Jerry Jeudy (ankle)/Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after sandwiching a pair of limited practices around a missed session Thursday. If Jeudy were to sit out, Tim Patrick would operate as the de facto top receiver, while K.J. Hamler, DeSean Hamilton and tight end Noah Fant would presumably also see additional work in the passing game. However, the entire Denver air attack could be significantly limited, considering it will be operating without a conventional quarterback after all of Drew Lock, Jeff Driskel, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list over the last two days and ruled out for the contest.

Deebo Samuel WR SF San Francisco • #19

Age: 24 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Foot The 49ers' Deebo Samuel is off the injury report after putting in a pair of limited practices and finishing the week with a full session Friday, leaving him poised to make his return from a three-game absence due to a foot injury in Sunday's NFC West battle against the Rams. Samuel's return coincides with the expected ones of running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson, and it also helps offset that of fellow wideout Brandon Aiyuk, who'll miss the contest versus Los Angeles due to his current reserve/COVID-19 designation.

John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Ankle The Bills' John Brown (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for the next three games at minimum. Brown's absence is a major loss to Buffalo's downfield passing attack, although speedy rookie Gabriel Davis is capable of taking on Brown's route tree and serving as a viable deep threat. Brown's absence should also lead to even more work for top target Stefon Diggs beginning with Sunday's Week 12 matchup against the Chargers.

D.J. Chark WR JAC Jacksonville • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Ribs The Jaguars' D.J. Chark (ribs) is out for Sunday's clash against the Browns after sitting out practice all week. Coupled with that of fellow wideout Chris Conley (hip), Chark's absence leaves Keelan Cole and rookie Laviska Shenault as the top two wideout options for spot starter Mike Glennon against Cleveland.

Brandon Aiyuk WR SF San Francisco • #11

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Injury Reserve/COVID-19 The 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list for Sunday's game against the Rams. His absence is offset by the return of Deebo Samuel from a three-game absence due to a foot injury and should also lead to more opportunities for Richie James, who's already posted a career-high 184-yard performance this season, and Kendrick Bourne.

Jakeem Grant WR MIA Miami • #19

Age: 28 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Hamstring The Dolphins' Jakeem Grant (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets after finishing the week with a pair of limited sessions. If Grant is unable to go, Malcolm Perry and Mack Hollins each project to bump up a notch on the depth chart behind top target DeVante Parker, although Antonio Callaway, who was a rookie standout with the Browns in 2018 before suspensions derailed his career, could also see additional action.

David Moore WR SEA Seattle • #83

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Hip The Seahawks' David Moore (hip) is questionable for Monday night's game against the Eagles after practicing in limited fashion Friday and Saturday. If Moore were to sit out versus Philadelphia, rookie Freddie Swain (foot) would be in line to serve as the No. 3 receiver if he's able to suit up. In the absence of both players, undrafted first-year player Penny Hart would slide into that role.

Zach Pascal WR IND Indianapolis • #14

Age: 25 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Knee The Colts' Zach Pascal (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans after finishing the week with a limited Friday practice following a pair of missed sessions. If Pascal were to sit out versus Tennessee, additional opportunities would be available for Michael Pittman, T.Y. Hilton and Marcus Johnson.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR GB Green Bay • #83

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Injury Achilles The Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday night's divisional clash with the Bears but finished the week with a missed practice after suffering his injury during Thursday's session. If Valdes-Scantling is forced to sit out, Equanimeous St. Brown lines up for third receiver duties if he's able to play through his current knee issue, with Darrius Shepard the next man up for the job if he can't.

Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring/calf The Chiefs' Sammy Watkins (hamstring/calf) is off the injury report and will play in Sunday's interconference showdown against the Buccaneers. Watkins' return after a five-game absence figures to reduce the overall opportunities for Mecole Hardman and DeMarcus Robinson.

Adam Humphries WR TEN Tennessee • #10

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Concussion The Titans' Adam Humphries (concussion) will not play in Sunday's game against the Colts despite practicing in at least limited fashion each day this week. Humphries has missed the last three games after sustaining his head injury in Week 8 versus the Bengals, and his fourth straight absence will once again push Cameron Batson and Kalif Raymond into potentially larger roles behind the top wideout duo of A.J. Brown and Corey Davis.

N'Keal Harry WR NE New England • #15

Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs. Injury Shoulder The Patriots' N'Keal Harry (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals after turning in three limited practices this week. Harry played through the issue in Week 11 against the Texans and logged 52 snaps, so there's a reasonable expectation he'll be available versus Arizona.