Michael Thomas WR NO New Orleans • #13

Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs. Injury Hamstring/ankle Thomas will not play in Sunday's NFC South showdown with the Panthers after missing the last two practices of the week. Coming off New Orleans' Week 6 bye, Thomas was thought have put the ankle sprain he'd suffered in the season opener versus the Buccaneers completely behind him, but he then apparently suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice. With fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders going on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday as well, Drew Brees will be down to Tre'Quan Smith as his top target at receiver versus Carolina.

DeAndre Hopkins WR ARI Arizona • #10

Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Ankle Hopkins is questionable for Sunday night's conference clash versus the Seahawks after putting in just a limited Friday practice this past week. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Hopkins, who also played through issue in Week 6 versus the Jets, is expected to suit up and start in his usual role against a Seattle defense allowing the most passing yards per game (370.4) and most Fantasy points per game (37.8) to wide receivers in standard scoring formats.

Emmanuel Sanders WR NO New Orleans • #17

Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year Injury COVID/Reserve Sanders on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after the veteran began experiencing an elevated temperature following Thursday's practice. Because Sanders is demonstrating symptoms, he'll have to remain away from the team for at least 10 days, which also rules him out for a Week 8 contest versus the Bears. With Michael Thomas (hamstring/ankle) already ruled out for Week 7 as well, New Orleans will deploy Tre'Quan Smith as its top wideout against the Panthers, while running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook should also be in line for significantly elevated workloads through the air.

Sammy Watkins WR KC Kansas City • #14

Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Hamstring Watkins will remain out for Sunday's AFC West showdown versus the Broncos after missing practice all week. Watkins also missed Monday evening's game versus the Bills with the injury, and as in that contest, the duo of Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson should absorb the majority of Watkins' usual snap count. Notably, it was only the latter that benefited in Week 6, with Robinson posting a 5-69 line on six targets and Hardman failing to bring in the only pass thrown his way.

John Brown WR BUF Buffalo • #15

Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs. Injury Knee Brown is out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. Buffalo may not miss Brown much against the NFL's worst team, but the speedster's absence still presents opportunity for rookie Gabriel Davis, who posted a 5-58 line in Week 5 when Brown also sat, as well as veteran Cole Beasley.

Jamison Crowder WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Injury Groin Crowder (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's divisional battle versus the Bills after sandwiching a pair of limited sessions around a DNP on Thursday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Crowder isn't expected to play. Crowder has a whopping 46 targets in just four games this season, so his absence creates a significant vacuum that the likes of the just-activated Denzel Mims, Breshad Perriman, Jeff Smith and Braxton Berrios could all help fill.

Denzel Mims WR NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie Injury Hamstring Mims off injured reserve Saturday after he put in a second full week of practice leading up to Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Bills. Mims could be in a position to immediately see some decent volume in the passing game, considering Jamison Crowder (groin) has been declared doubtful for the contest and Chris Hogan (ankle) remains on injured reserve.

Curtis Samuel WR CAR Carolina • #10

Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury Knee Samuel is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but did manage to practice in limited fashion all week and is expected to play as per early Sunday morning reports. The fourth-year receiver missed the Week 6 loss to the Bears, and if he were forced to sit out again, Seth Roberts appears set to bump up to No. 3 wideout duties; Carolina placed Keith Kirkwood, who filled that role in Samuel's stead against Chicago, on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury.

Bryan Edwards WR LV Las Vegas • #89

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Injury Ankle Edwards (ankle/foot) will remain out for Sunday's interconference clash against the Buccaneers. Edwards missed the Raiders' last two games before the Week 6 bye with the injury, and his ongoing absence should continue to open up some opportunities for the likes of Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow behind top target Henry Ruggs.

Corey Davis WR TEN Tennessee • #84

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Injury COVID/Reserve Davis was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, and the 2017 first-round pick was able to practice throughout the week. That sets the stage for Davis to resume his usual No. 2 receiver role alongside top target A.J. Brown in a clash of undefeated squads with the Steelers on Sunday.