It appears we're set for a second straight week of stability on the COVID front with respect to scheduling, as all Week 7 contests are set to go on as scheduled. However, there were a few individual cases this week, some to notable names like Emmanuel Sanders, that will not be resolved in time for those players to suit up Sunday. Additionally, we have the usual bumps and bruises elsewhere, although most positions are in better shape this week than most others and there are only a handful of true game-time decisions on tap. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest as of early Sunday morning:
Week 7 Injuries
Injury Report Update
Sam Darnold QB
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #14
Age: 23 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Darnold is questionable for Sunday's AFC East clash against the Bills after practicing in limited fashion all week. Darnold has missed the last two games with a sprained AC joint, and as per reports, he's expected to start versus Buffalo, although he'll likely be forced to do without top target Jamison Crowder (groin), who's listed as doubtful for the contest. Joe Flacco, who filled in for Darnold in Weeks 5 and 6, will return to the bench as a result of Darnold's return.
Tyrod Taylor QB
LAC L.A. Chargers • #5
Age: 31 • Experience: 10 yrs.
Taylor is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars after practicing in full all week. Taylor has been sidelined since the infamous Week 2 mishap that saw a team doctor inadvertently puncture the quarterback's lung while administering a pregame pain-killing injection. Rookie Justin Herbert, who's excelled in the starting job, will remain the top quarterback against Jacksonville irrespective of Taylor's availability, but if active, the veteran is expected to serve as Herbert's backup.
Aaron Jones RB
GB Green Bay • #33
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Jones is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Texans after suffering his injury in Thursday's practice, and as per early Sunday morning reports, he's pushing to play and will likely have his status decided in pregame warmups. A Jones absence would create a tantalizing opportunity for both Jamaal Williams and rookie A.J. Dillon against a Houston defense allowing the most Fantasy points per game (27.7) to running backs in standard scoring formats. Williams and Dillon will likely share rushing touches in a to-be-determined split, but the former could potentially see the majority of any targets out of the backfield.
DEN Denver • #25
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Gordon is off the injury report and will return to his usual role in the backfield alongside Phillip Lindsay for Sunday's Week 7 divisional battle versus the Chiefs. Gordon's return dampens Lindsay's Fantasy prospects to an extent. Gordon outpaced Lindsay in carries by a 15-7 margin in the only game they've played together thus far back in Week 1, although the latter was forced from the contest after only 19 snaps due to a toe injury that sidelined him the next three contests.
Le'Veon Bell RB
KC Kansas City • #26
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Bell cleared all required COVID-19 protocols this week following his trade from the Jets and practiced, but his role in Sunday's AFC West clash with the Broncos has not yet been determined.
SF San Francisco • #31
Age: 28 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Mostert on injured reserve Saturday, sidelining him for at least the next three weeks. Mostert suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday night's win over the Rams, and his absence leaves the backfield in the hands of Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty, and potentially, Jeff Wilson (calf), for Sunday's interconference clash against the Patriots.
Joe Mixon RB
CIN Cincinnati • #28
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Mixon will not play in Sunday's AFC North battle with the Browns after missing practice all week. Mixon exited the Week 6 loss to the Colts briefly with the injury, but it is serious enough to sideline him for at least Week 7. Veteran Giovani Bernard is slated to helm the backfield against a Cleveland defense that's allowed 17.3 Fantasy points per game to running backs in standard formats, while Samaje Perine and 2019 sixth-round pick Trayveon Williams are expected to spell him on occasion.
LAC L.A. Chargers • #22
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Jackson is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars but did manage to work back to a full practice by Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Jackson is expected to play. If he indeed suits up, he'll partner with rookie Joshua Kelley against a Jacksonville defense allowing the fifth-most Fantasy points per game (24.0) to running backs in standard scoring formats.
TB Tampa Bay • #28
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Fournette was able to practice fully all week and is free of an injury designation for Sunday's Week 7 tilt versus the Raiders. Fournette has played just one snap (Week 5) over the last three contests due to the injury, a span during which Ronald Jones has thrived with a trio of 100-yard efforts on the ground. Therefore, it remains to be seen how extensively Fournette will be integrated back into the ground attack against Las Vegas.
Jeff Wilson RB
SF San Francisco • #30
Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Wilson is questionable for Sunday's interconference matchup against the Patriots after missing putting in three limited practices this week. As per early Sunday morning reports, Wilson is expected to play and fill a complementary role alongside Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty with Raheem Mostert (ankle) on injured reserve.
NO New Orleans • #13
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Thomas will not play in Sunday's NFC South showdown with the Panthers after missing the last two practices of the week. Coming off New Orleans' Week 6 bye, Thomas was thought have put the ankle sprain he'd suffered in the season opener versus the Buccaneers completely behind him, but he then apparently suffered a hamstring injury during Wednesday's practice. With fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders going on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday as well, Drew Brees will be down to Tre'Quan Smith as his top target at receiver versus Carolina.
ARI Arizona • #10
Age: 28 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Hopkins is questionable for Sunday night's conference clash versus the Seahawks after putting in just a limited Friday practice this past week. However, as per early Sunday morning reports, Hopkins, who also played through issue in Week 6 versus the Jets, is expected to suit up and start in his usual role against a Seattle defense allowing the most passing yards per game (370.4) and most Fantasy points per game (37.8) to wide receivers in standard scoring formats.
NO New Orleans • #17
Age: 33 • Experience: 11 year
Sanders on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday after the veteran began experiencing an elevated temperature following Thursday's practice. Because Sanders is demonstrating symptoms, he'll have to remain away from the team for at least 10 days, which also rules him out for a Week 8 contest versus the Bears. With Michael Thomas (hamstring/ankle) already ruled out for Week 7 as well, New Orleans will deploy Tre'Quan Smith as its top wideout against the Panthers, while running back Alvin Kamara and tight end Jared Cook should also be in line for significantly elevated workloads through the air.
KC Kansas City • #14
Age: 27 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Watkins will remain out for Sunday's AFC West showdown versus the Broncos after missing practice all week. Watkins also missed Monday evening's game versus the Bills with the injury, and as in that contest, the duo of Mecole Hardman and Demarcus Robinson should absorb the majority of Watkins' usual snap count. Notably, it was only the latter that benefited in Week 6, with Robinson posting a 5-69 line on six targets and Hardman failing to bring in the only pass thrown his way.
John Brown WR
BUF Buffalo • #15
Age: 30 • Experience: 7 yrs.
Brown is out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week. Buffalo may not miss Brown much against the NFL's worst team, but the speedster's absence still presents opportunity for rookie Gabriel Davis, who posted a 5-58 line in Week 5 when Brown also sat, as well as veteran Cole Beasley.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #82
Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs.
Crowder (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's divisional battle versus the Bills after sandwiching a pair of limited sessions around a DNP on Thursday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Crowder isn't expected to play. Crowder has a whopping 46 targets in just four games this season, so his absence creates a significant vacuum that the likes of the just-activated Denzel Mims, Breshad Perriman, Jeff Smith and Braxton Berrios could all help fill.
Denzel Mims WR
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #11
Age: 23 • Experience: Rookie
Mims off injured reserve Saturday after he put in a second full week of practice leading up to Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Bills. Mims could be in a position to immediately see some decent volume in the passing game, considering Jamison Crowder (groin) has been declared doubtful for the contest and Chris Hogan (ankle) remains on injured reserve.
CAR Carolina • #10
Age: 24 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Samuel is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints but did manage to practice in limited fashion all week and is expected to play as per early Sunday morning reports. The fourth-year receiver missed the Week 6 loss to the Bears, and if he were forced to sit out again, Seth Roberts appears set to bump up to No. 3 wideout duties; Carolina placed Keith Kirkwood, who filled that role in Samuel's stead against Chicago, on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury.
LV Las Vegas • #89
Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie
Edwards (ankle/foot) will remain out for Sunday's interconference clash against the Buccaneers. Edwards missed the Raiders' last two games before the Week 6 bye with the injury, and his ongoing absence should continue to open up some opportunities for the likes of Nelson Agholor and Hunter Renfrow behind top target Henry Ruggs.
Corey Davis WR
TEN Tennessee • #84
Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs.
Davis was removed from the Reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, and the 2017 first-round pick was able to practice throughout the week. That sets the stage for Davis to resume his usual No. 2 receiver role alongside top target A.J. Brown in a clash of undefeated squads with the Steelers on Sunday.
NE New England • #11
Age: 34 • Experience: 12 yrs.
Edelman is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers after practicing in limited fashion throughout the week. Edelman has been playing through the questionable tag since Week 2 and is expected to do so once again versus San Francisco.
Noah Fant TE
DEN Denver • #87
Age: 22 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Fant no longer carries an injury designation after missing the Week 6 game versus the Patriots due to an ankle sprain. Fant was able to participate fully in the last two practices leading up to Sunday's Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs, setting the stage for his return.
CLE Cleveland • #81
Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Hooper is out for Sunday's AFC North clash against the Bengals after undergoing an emergency appendectomy on Friday. His absence will open the door for David Njoku, who's logged just two receptions on four targets across 44 snaps over two games since returning to action from a three-week stint on IR due to a knee injury, to serve as the top tight end for Cleveland, while 2020 fourth-round pick Harrison Bryant will also bump up a notch on the depth chart.
GB Green Bay • #85
Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Tonyan is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Texans after managing to work back to a limited practice Friday. As per early Sunday morning reports, Tonyan is expected to play. The athletic tight end briefly exited the Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers with the injury, but he was able to finish out the contest. If he were to suffer a setback, the combination of Jace Sternberger and Marcedes Lewis would handle tight-end snaps for Green Bay.
Dawson Knox TE
BUF Buffalo • #88
Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Knox was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, although he was already expected to miss the Week 7 contest versus the Jets due to his calf issue. Veteran Tyler Kroft will once again serve as the top – and perhaps only – option at tight end, with position mates Lee Smith and Tommy Sweeney also being placed on the COVID list due to their recent proximity to Knox.
Jordan Akins TE
HOU Houston • #88
Age: 28 • Experience: 3 yrs.
Akins is questionable for Sunday's interconference tilt against the Packers after missing practice all week. Akins has missed the last two games while also dealing with a concussion suffered in Week 4 versus the Vikings, and late-week beat writer reports indicate he's not expected to suit up and face Green Bay. If his absence does indeed come to pass, Darren Fells should once again assume top tight-end duties for Houston.
Tyler Higbee TE
LAR L.A. Rams • #89
Age: 27 • Experience: 5 yrs.
Higbee is questionable for Monday night's game against the Bears after only getting in a limited Saturday practice this past week. Gerald Everett would be in line to serve as the primary option at tight end for Jared Goff should Higbee be forced to sit out.
Tyler Eifert TE
JAC Jacksonville • #88
Age: 30 • Experience: 8 yrs.
Eifert will not play in Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Jaguars after missing the last two practices of the week. Eifert reinjured the neck in the Week 6 loss to the Lions, and in his absence, veteran James O'Shaughnessy and Tyler Davis will primarily handle the tight-end duties.
NYJ N.Y. Jets • #9
Age: 27 • Experience: 2 yrs.
Ficken is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Bills after missing the last two practices of the week. Sergio Castillo, who drilled an outstanding 91.1 percent of his 45 field-goal attempts with the CFL's BC Lions in 2019, is set to make his NFL debut in Ficken's stead. However, considering the Jets are averaging an NFL-low 12.5 points per game and Ficken has attempted just 10 field goals through six games, Castillo's Fantasy prospects appear somewhat bleak.
Key Defensive Players
Cornerbacks
- The Bills' Tre'Davious White (back) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets after going from a limited Thursday practice to a missed session Friday.
- The Broncos activated A.J. Bouye (shoulder) from injured reserve Saturday, and the veteran is expected to jump back into a starting role Sunday against the Chiefs.
- The Panthers' Rasul Douglas was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, knocking him out for Sunday's game against the Saints, at minimum.
- The Steelers' Mike Hilton (shoulder) will not play against the Titans on Sunday after sitting out practice all week.
- The Lions' Desmond Trufant (hamstring) is out for Sunday's contest versus the Falcons after missing practice all week.
- The Panthers' Donte Jackson (toe) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Saints after practicing in limited fashion all week, but as per early Sunday morning reports, he's expected to play.
- The Bengals' William Jackson (concussion) will not play in Week 7 against the Browns after missing practice all week.
- The Packers' Kevin King (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Texans after downgrading to a missed practice Friday following two limited sessions to start the week.
- The Bears' Buster Skrine (ankle) is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Rams but did manage to work back to a limited practice Saturday after missing the first two sessions of the week.
- The Cardinals' Dre Kirkpatrick (foot) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Seahawks after finishing the week with a missed Friday practice.
- The Bills' Josh Norman (hamstring) will not play against the Jets on Sunday after wrapping up the week with a missed practice Friday.
Safeties
- The Raiders placed Johnathan Abram on the Reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday after having had close contact with teammate Trent Brown, and as per reports, Abram will not be able to return in time for Sunday's game versus the Buccaneers.
- The Seahawks' Jamal Adams (groin) will remain out for Sunday night's game versus the Cardinals after failing to practice all week.
- The Browns' Karl Joseph (hamstring) questionable for Sunday's game versus the Bengals but managed to work back to a full practice by Friday after opening the week with two limited sessions.
- The Packers' Darnell Savage (quadriceps) is doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Texans after missing practice all week.
- The 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt (groin) will not play against the Patriots on Sunday after missing practice all week.
- The 49ers' Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game versus the Patriots after suffering a strain in practice on Thursday.
- The Bengals' Shawn Williams (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Browns after three limited practices this past week.
- The Jaguars' Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after missing practice all week.
Defensive Linemen
- The Falcons' Takkarist McKinley (groin) is questionable for Sunday's conference battle against the Lions after only managing a limited Friday practice this week.
- The Cardinals' Jordan Phillips (foot) is questionable for Sunday night's game versus the Seahawks after missing practice all week.
Linebackers
- The Steelers placed Devin Bush (knee) on injured reserve Friday, and the second-year linebacker will miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL.
- The Bears' Khalil Mack (back) is questionable for Monday night's game versus the Rams after missing Friday's practice with soreness and then working back to a limited session Saturday.
- The 49ers' Kwon Alexander (ankle) will remain out for Sunday's clash against the Patriots after missing practice all week.
- The Giants placed Tae Crowder (hamstring) on injured reserve Tuesday, knocking him out of action for the next three weeks at minimum.
- The Packers' Preston Smith (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Texans after putting in three limited practices this week.
- The Bills' Tyrel Dodson (hamstring) is out for Sunday's game against the Jets after missing practice all week.
- The Jaguars' Myles Jack (ankle) is out for Sunday's game versus the Chargers after missing practice all week.
- The Bills' Matt Milano (pectoral) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Jets after practicing in limited fashion all week.