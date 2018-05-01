2019 NFL Draft: Here's a super-early look at the top 100 prospects

The 2019 NFL Draft class is to defensive linemen as the 2018 draft class was to quarterbacks.

Next year's crop of prospects features a variety of defensive ends and especially defensive tackles who are already household names are and primed for gigantic seasons at the college ranks.

If eligible, Ohio State's Nick Bosa likely would've been a first-round pick in the 2018 draft, and he's building a resume in Columbus that has a good chance to be more impressive than his older brother's, and Joey went No. 3 overall in the 2016 draft. Not far behind him is an outstanding trio of mostly interior rushers; Houston's Ed Oliver, Michigan's Rashan Gary, and Clemson's Dexter Lawrence, all of whom were major recruits and have lived up to the billing thus far in their collegiate careers.

As for quarterbacks, it won't be as hyped as the 2018 collection, but NC State's Ryan Finley had a highly efficient campaign in 2017, Missouri's Drew Lock has a cannon for an arm, and Oregon's Justin Herbert ran his club's up-tempo spread very well before suffering an injury last season.

Running back looks deep -- again. That position is led by Iowa State's David Montgomery, Oklahoma State's springy air back Justice Hill, and two supremely productive "veterans"... Stanford's Bryce Love and Alabama's Damien Harris.

The wide receiver, linebacker, and offensive tackle groups are solid too.

Here's my super-early Top 100 for the 2019 draft class: