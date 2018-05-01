2019 NFL Draft: Here's a super-early look at the top 100 prospects

The 2019 draft class is headlined by a variety of elite defensive line prospects and running backs

The 2019 NFL Draft class is to defensive linemen as the 2018 draft class was to quarterbacks.

Next year's crop of prospects features a variety of defensive ends and especially defensive tackles who are already household names are and primed for gigantic seasons at the college ranks. 

If eligible, Ohio State's Nick Bosa likely would've been a first-round pick in the 2018 draft, and he's building a resume in Columbus that has a good chance to be more impressive than his older brother's, and Joey went No. 3 overall in the 2016 draft. Not far behind him is an outstanding trio of mostly interior rushers; Houston's Ed Oliver, Michigan's Rashan Gary, and Clemson's Dexter Lawrence, all of whom were major recruits and have lived up to the billing thus far in their collegiate careers.

As for quarterbacks, it won't be as hyped as the 2018 collection, but NC State's Ryan Finley had a highly efficient campaign in 2017, Missouri's Drew Lock has a cannon for an arm, and Oregon's Justin Herbert ran his club's up-tempo spread very well before suffering an injury last season. 

Running back looks deep -- again. That position is led by Iowa State's David Montgomery, Oklahoma State's springy air back Justice Hill, and two supremely productive "veterans"... Stanford's Bryce Love and Alabama's Damien Harris. 

The wide receiver, linebacker, and offensive tackle groups are solid too. 

Here's my super-early Top 100 for the 2019 draft class:

  1. Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
  2. Ed Oliver, DT, Houston 
  3. Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
  4. Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
  5. A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
  6. Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky
  7. Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
  8. Ryan Finley, QB, NC State
  9. Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
  10. Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
  11. Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
  12. Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
  13. Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
  14. David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
  15. Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
  16. Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
  17. Te'Von Coney, LB, Notre Dame
  18. Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
  19. Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
  20. Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
  21. Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
  22. Bryce Love, RB, Stanford
  23. N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
  24. Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
  25. T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin
  26. Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
  27. Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
  28. Anfernee Jennings, OLB, Alabama
  29. Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
  30. Trey Adams, OT, Washington
  31. Lukas Denis, S, Boston College
  32. Ahmmon Richards, WR, Miami
  33. Kendall Joseph, LB, Clemson
  34. Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
  35. Joe Jackson, DE, Miami
  36. Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA
  37. Ross Pierschbacher, OG, Alabama
  38. Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson 
  39. Mitch Hyatt, OL, Clemson
  40. Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin
  41. Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
  42. Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan
  43. Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn
  44. JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
  45. Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma
  46. Marquise Copeland, DT, Cincinnati
  47. Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
  48. Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
  49. Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington
  50. Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
  51. Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford
  52. Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma
  53. Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
  54. Michael Deiter, OT, Wisconsin
  55. Connor McGovern, C/OG, Penn State
  56. Juwan Johnson, WR, Penn State
  57. Sutton Smith, OLB, Northern Illinois
  58. Prince Teno Wanagho, OT, Auburn
  59. Demarcus Christmas, DT, Florida State
  60. Nate Herbig, OL, Stanford
  61. Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern
  62. Khalil Hodge, LB, Buffalo
  63. Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
  64. Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
  65. Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming
  66. Montez Sweat, OLB, Mississippi State
  67. Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech
  68. Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
  69. Jaylen Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
  70. Joe Dineen, LB, Kansas
  71. Collin Johnson, WR, Texas 
  72. Cameron Smith, LB, USC
  73. Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
  74. Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State
  75. Iman Marshall, CB, USC
  76. Max Scharping, OL, Northern Illinois
  77. Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan
  78. Tuf Borland, LB, Ohio State
  79. Marvell Tell, S, USC
  80. Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
  81. Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami
  82. Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
  83. Damian Prince, OL, Maryland
  84. Foster Moreau, TE, LSU
  85. Alijah Holder, CB, Stanford
  86. Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State
  87. Larry Allen III, OL, Harvard
  88. Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
  89. Nick Fitzgerald QB, Mississippi State
  90. Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State
  91. Jacques Patrick, RB, Florida State
  92. Gary Jennings, WR, West Virginia
  93. Alex Bars, OT, Notre Dame
  94. Jake Browning, QB, Washington 
  95. Cece Jefferson, DE, Florida
  96. Jesse Burkett, C, Stanford
  97. Porter Gustin, OLB, USC
  98. Travis Homer, RB, Miami
  99. Lestor Cotton, OG, Alabama
  100. Sam Beal, CB, Western Michigan
