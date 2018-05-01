2019 NFL Draft: Here's a super-early look at the top 100 prospects
The 2019 draft class is headlined by a variety of elite defensive line prospects and running backs
The 2019 NFL Draft class is to defensive linemen as the 2018 draft class was to quarterbacks.
Next year's crop of prospects features a variety of defensive ends and especially defensive tackles who are already household names are and primed for gigantic seasons at the college ranks.
If eligible, Ohio State's Nick Bosa likely would've been a first-round pick in the 2018 draft, and he's building a resume in Columbus that has a good chance to be more impressive than his older brother's, and Joey went No. 3 overall in the 2016 draft. Not far behind him is an outstanding trio of mostly interior rushers; Houston's Ed Oliver, Michigan's Rashan Gary, and Clemson's Dexter Lawrence, all of whom were major recruits and have lived up to the billing thus far in their collegiate careers.
As for quarterbacks, it won't be as hyped as the 2018 collection, but NC State's Ryan Finley had a highly efficient campaign in 2017, Missouri's Drew Lock has a cannon for an arm, and Oregon's Justin Herbert ran his club's up-tempo spread very well before suffering an injury last season.
Running back looks deep -- again. That position is led by Iowa State's David Montgomery, Oklahoma State's springy air back Justice Hill, and two supremely productive "veterans"... Stanford's Bryce Love and Alabama's Damien Harris.
The wide receiver, linebacker, and offensive tackle groups are solid too.
Here's my super-early Top 100 for the 2019 draft class:
- Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
- Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
- Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan
- Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
- A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss
- Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky
- Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia
- Ryan Finley, QB, NC State
- Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
- Dre'Mont Jones, DT, Ohio State
- Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
- Anthony Johnson, WR, Buffalo
- Drew Lock, QB, Missouri
- David Montgomery, RB, Iowa State
- Raekwon Davis, DT, Alabama
- Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
- Te'Von Coney, LB, Notre Dame
- Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama
- Justice Hill, RB, Oklahoma State
- Zach Allen, DE, Boston College
- Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
- Bryce Love, RB, Stanford
- N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
- Damien Harris, RB, Alabama
- T.J. Edwards, LB, Wisconsin
- Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State
- Julian Love, CB, Notre Dame
- Anfernee Jennings, OLB, Alabama
- Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
- Trey Adams, OT, Washington
- Lukas Denis, S, Boston College
- Ahmmon Richards, WR, Miami
- Kendall Joseph, LB, Clemson
- Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss
- Joe Jackson, DE, Miami
- Caleb Wilson, TE, UCLA
- Ross Pierschbacher, OG, Alabama
- Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
- Mitch Hyatt, OL, Clemson
- Beau Benzschawel, OG, Wisconsin
- Deebo Samuel, WR, South Carolina
- Chase Winovich, DE, Michigan
- Jarrett Stidham, QB, Auburn
- JJ Arcega-Whiteside, WR, Stanford
- Rodney Anderson, RB, Oklahoma
- Marquise Copeland, DT, Cincinnati
- Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
- Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
- Myles Gaskin, RB, Washington
- Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
- Kaden Smith, TE, Stanford
- Bobby Evans, OT, Oklahoma
- Bryan Edwards, WR, South Carolina
- Michael Deiter, OT, Wisconsin
- Connor McGovern, C/OG, Penn State
- Juwan Johnson, WR, Penn State
- Sutton Smith, OLB, Northern Illinois
- Prince Teno Wanagho, OT, Auburn
- Demarcus Christmas, DT, Florida State
- Nate Herbig, OL, Stanford
- Clayton Thorson, QB, Northwestern
- Khalil Hodge, LB, Buffalo
- Parris Campbell, WR, Ohio State
- Will Grier, QB, West Virginia
- Carl Granderson, DE, Wyoming
- Montez Sweat, OLB, Mississippi State
- Dakota Allen, LB, Texas Tech
- Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State
- Jaylen Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
- Joe Dineen, LB, Kansas
- Collin Johnson, WR, Texas
- Cameron Smith, LB, USC
- Austin Bryant, DE, Clemson
- Brett Rypien, QB, Boise State
- Iman Marshall, CB, USC
- Max Scharping, OL, Northern Illinois
- Lavert Hill, CB, Michigan
- Tuf Borland, LB, Ohio State
- Marvell Tell, S, USC
- Devin Singletary, RB, Florida Atlantic
- Jaquan Johnson, S, Miami
- Tyree Jackson, QB, Buffalo
- Damian Prince, OL, Maryland
- Foster Moreau, TE, LSU
- Alijah Holder, CB, Stanford
- Trace McSorley, QB, Penn State
- Larry Allen III, OL, Harvard
- Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State
- Nick Fitzgerald QB, Mississippi State
- Isaiah Prince, OT, Ohio State
- Jacques Patrick, RB, Florida State
- Gary Jennings, WR, West Virginia
- Alex Bars, OT, Notre Dame
- Jake Browning, QB, Washington
- Cece Jefferson, DE, Florida
- Jesse Burkett, C, Stanford
- Porter Gustin, OLB, USC
- Travis Homer, RB, Miami
- Lestor Cotton, OG, Alabama
- Sam Beal, CB, Western Michigan
