2020 NFL Free Agency: The biggest remaining needs for all 32 teams as focus turns toward NFL Draft

The big-ticket items are long gone when it comes to NFL free agency. There are still some players left who can help teams, but it's now when teams turn their focus to the draft.



With that as a backdrop, here's a look at the most-pressing need left for all 32 teams as they head to April.

Arizona Cardinals: Pass rusher

They have one of the best pass rushers in the league on Chandler Jones, but they have little help opposite him. They moved Haason Reddick to the edge late in the season and he flashed some, but they need an impact player in that position who can ease some of the protection help that offensive lines give to Jones.

Atlanta Falcons: Cornerback

They released corner Desmond Trufant, which leaves a major hole at the position. They need Isaiah Oliver to step up as one starter, but they need much more than that. This, along with edge rusher, should be a spot they address a few times in the draft.

Baltimore Ravens: Inside linebacker

They got by last season with guys they picked up from other teams after C.J. Mosley signed with the Jets. They have to get a young run-and-chase linebacker to play behind that powerful front they've built with the additions of Calais Campbell and Michael Brockers. Drafting late in the first round, they could have a shot at Kenneth Murray of Oklahoma or Patrick Queen of LSU.

Buffalo Bills: Edge rusher

They signed Mario Addison to go with Jerry Hughes, but they are 32 and 33, respectively. They need a young, explosive edge player to add to the group. Corner and backup running back are also needed.

Carolina Panthers: Cornerback

They have Donte Jackson at one corner, but with James Bradberry lost to the Giants in free agency they need much more than that. The Panthers could still sign a veteran corner, but they will most certainly address this spot in the draft -- maybe a few times.

Chicago Bears: Offensive line

The Bears had all kinds of issues up front last season, including injuries to right guard Kyle Long (who has retired) and right tackle Bobby Massie. They also started the season by moving guard James Daniels to center and center Cody Whitehair to guard. Halfway through the season, they moved them back to their original spots. They need help inside at right guard immediately and they have age a concern at right tackle in Massie.

Cincinnati Bengals: Offensive line

They will get last year's first-round pick, Jonah Williams, back at left tackle after he missed all of the 2020 season with an injury. Center Trey Hopkins is solid after that, and they do like some of their younger players like guard Michael Jordan, but they need improvements in a lot of ways up front for Joe Burrow, the projected top pick by the Bengals.

Cleveland Browns: Left tackle

This could change if they make a move to land veteran Trent Williams from the Redskins. But for now, it's a glaring hole. They will have chance in the first round to land a quality left tackle, so they shouldn't be crazy with trying to land Williams in terms of compensation. He is getting up in the years and wants a new deal.

Dallas Cowboys: Cornerback/defensive end

The Cowboys can get by with what they have at those spots, but they would be wise to upgrade both positions after losing end Robert Quinn to the Bears and corner Byron Jones to the Dolphins. Those are now below-average positions on the roster.

Denver Broncos: Speed receiver

They have a nice player at receiver in Courtland Sutton, but they need a guy who can take the top off to pair with him. Drew Lock has a big arm, so getting a big-play deep threat is a must. How about Alabama's Henry Ruggs in the draft?

Detroit Lions: Defensive tackle/cornerback

By trading Darius Slay, they lost their best corner. But they replaced him with Desmond Trufant, so they can get by if they have to do so. Even so, another corner is needed. They also need help inside on the line. They did sign Danny Shelton and Nick Williams, but is that enough?

Green Bay Packers: Speed receiver

One of the things that showed up last season was a lack of big-play speed to go with Davante Adams. Marquez Valdes-Scantling was a major disappointment. They need to get more production opposite him. Aaron Rodgers is one of the best deep-ball throwers in the league, but he needs help.

Houston Texans: Edge rusher

The Texans have J.J. Watt, but he's been fighting injuries for much of the last four years. They traded Jadeveon Clowney away and Whitney Mercilus hasn't come close to the 12 sacks he had in 2015, although he did have 7.5 last season. If Watt isn't the force he was a few years ago, they will have issues rushing the passer.

Indianapolis Colts: Wide receiver

T.Y. Hilton is a good receiver, but he had injury issues last season and wasn't the same player. He is smallish, and maybe his body is breaking down. Even if he is healthy, they need more help for Philip Rivers. They traded away their first-round pick to get DeForest Buckner, but this is a deep receiver draft.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Left tackle

Most would say it's other spots, but I think they need to move Cam Robinson inside to guard and use one of their first-round picks on a left tackle. It is a good class to do that, so it makes sense. Robinson has not played as well as expected.

Kansas City Chiefs: Cornerback

With Kendall Fuller signing with the Redskins and Bashaud Breeland a free agent, they need an upgrade at corner. Charvarius Ward played well last year, but they need more help. This should be a position they address in the draft a few times.

Las Vegas Raiders: Wide receiver

They were able to fill a lot of defensive holes in free agency, so they can use one of their two first-round picks on a receiver. It's a great class and picking at No. 12 in the first round, they will have a good shot at either Alabama's Jerry Jeudy or Henry Ruggs, or Oklahoma's CeeDee Lamb.

Los Angeles Chargers: Quarterback

With Philip Rivers gone, they are left with Tyrod Taylor and Easton Stick. They need more than that. Taylor can be a stopgap player if they draft a quarterback in the first round, but he isn't the long-term answer. I would bet they use the sixth-overall pick on a quarterback.

Los Angeles Rams: Inside linebacker

The Rams have needs elsewhere -- see: edge rusher -- but this is the biggest hole after the team lost Cory Littleton to the Raiders. The players they have inside are a bunch of youngsters with just 14 starts. They have to do something in the draft, but they don't have a first-round pick.

Miami Dolphins: Quarterback

Yes, they can play with Ryan Fitzpatrick for a bit. He played well at times last season. But this is a team looking for a long-term solution. They will almost certainly use a first-round pick to get one in the April draft. They also need a left tackle in the worst way.

Minnesota Vikings: Pass rusher

The Vikings defense is predicated on getting pressure with a four-man front, but they lost both Everson Griffen and Stephen Weatherly in free agency. They need an end opposite Danielle Hunter. They do like Ifeadi Odenigbo, but they need more help. They have two first-round picks after trading Stefon Diggs to the Bills, so they can use one of those on that position.

New England Patriots: Quarterback

With Tom Brady now in Tampa, they are left with veteran Brian Hoyer and second-year player Jarrett Stidham as their quarterbacks. They like Stidham, but will they really play the season with him as their starter? If so, it could be a tough season for Bill Belichick and gang.

New Orleans Saints: Middle linebacker

They have a star in Demario Davis at weak-side linebacker, but they need an upgrade in the middle. If they can land a good, young linebacker early in the draft -- maybe Kenneth Murray from Oklahoma -- the defense would really be upgraded.

New York Giants: Offensive tackle

They have a young quarterback in Daniel Jones and a star runner in Saquon Barkley. So improve the group in front of them. Nate Solder hasn't lived up to expectations at left tackle and they need a right tackle to compete with Cameron Fleming. With the fourth overall pick, they have a chance to get a good one.

New York Jets: Cornerback

Their corner situation is a mess. They released both Trumaine Johnson and Darryl Roberts, and though neither is a big loss, they have a major need. Even after signing Pierre Desir, there isn't enough. They have a bunch of young players on the roster at corner right now.

Philadelphia Eagles: Wide receiver

By acquiring corner Darius Slay in a trade, they filled their biggest need. Now they can focus on landing a receiver or two in the draft to go with Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson, both of whom are coming off injury-marred seasons. Carson Wentz needs help in a big way outside.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Interior offensive line

The Steelers line has been a strong point for a long time, but the interior is getting old fast. Left guard Ramon Foster retired and center Maurkice Pouncey and right guard David DeCastro are both 30. They did sign Stefen Wisniewski, but he's just a stopgap player.

San Francisco 49ers: Wide receiver

They lost Emmanuel Sanders to the Saints in free agency. He was a big part of their offense after they acquired him from the Broncos in a trade last year. They do have Deebo Samuel, who emerged down the stretch and in the playoffs, but they need more help outside. With two first-round picks, they have a chance to get a nice receiver in this draft.

Seattle Seahawks: Edge rusher

They still might be able to bring back Jadeveon Clowney, but if not they have a big need at end. They did draft L.J. Collier in the first round last year, but he only played about 150 snaps. They need more from him, but they also need more in terms of talent. Finding pass rushers is something general manager John Schneider has done a nice job of during his time there.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Right tackle

They could play with Joe Haeg, who they signed as a free agent, but that would be risky. They should use a pick or two on the offensive line. Picking 14th in the first round, they have a chance to land that tackle early in a good tackle draft.

Tennessee Titans: Defensive front seven

They traded away Jurrell Casey and I don't think Vic Beasley is the answer to their edge-rush questions. They need to get a down player and an edge player in the draft. The last time we saw their defense, it was getting lit up by Patrick Mahomes. So maybe change will be a good thing.

Washington Redskins: Cornerback

This is a team with a lot of needs, but corner is the biggest. They got rid of Josh Norman and then traded Quinton Dunbar to the Seahawks. They did add Kendall Fuller from the Chiefs, but he isn't enough. They need help there in a big way.