Saturday's portion of the Week 10 college football schedule will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET when Air Force faces Army on CBS with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy up for grabs. The game will be played in Arlington, Texas, which marks the first time since 1965 that the teams have met at a neutral site. Air Force is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Week 10 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Navy, meanwhile, has a tough challenge as a 21-point underdog at No. 10 Notre Dame.

Other Week 10 college football spreads include No. 14 Texas A&M as a 4.5-point favorite against No. 13 Auburn in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS game and No. 2 Alabama as a 28.5-point favorite against LSU. Should you be betting on either of these Week 10 college football lines? Before making any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 10 of the 2021 season on a 28-15 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Top Week 10 college football predictions

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Week 10: No. 4 Oregon (-7) rolls to an easy cover at Washington in a Pac-12 North battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Ducks are currently sitting atop the Pac-12 North and have already knocked off Ohio State earlier this season. They lost to Stanford at the beginning of October, though, so they cannot afford another setback. Oregon is coming off a 52-29 thrashing against Colorado last week.

Washington has already lost four games this season, including a 13-7 defeat against FCS Montana in its opening game. The Huskies have recorded consecutive wins over Arizona and Stanford, but this is going to be a step up in competition. SportsLine's model has the Ducks covering the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the under (51) is cashing nearly 60 percent of the time.

Another one of the college football predictions from the model: Clemson (-4) covers on the road at Louisville in a 7:30 p.m. ET start. The Tigers have lost three regular-season games for the first time since 2014, but they are coming off a 30-20 win over Florida State. Freshman running back Will Shipley missed several games with a leg injury, so his return has been welcomed. Shipley has rushed for 180 yards in his last two games, totaling 358 all-purpose yards.

Louisville is led by quarterback Malik Cunningham, who is a speedy, dual-threat athlete. The Tigers have faced a trio of athletic quarterbacks over their last three games, so they will be prepared for Cunningham on Saturday night. SportsLine's model expects Clemson to take care of business, as the Tigers are covering the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the under (46) hits well over 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 10 college football picks

Week 10 college football odds (via Caesars)

Here are the college football lines for some of Week 10's most notable matchups:

Saturday, Oct. 30

Army vs. Air Force (-2.5, 37.5)

Georgia vs. Missouri (+38, 59.5)

Wake Forest vs. UNC (-2.5, 75.5)

SMU vs. Memphis (+6.5, 71)

Ohio State vs. Nebraska (+14.5, 63)

Ole Miss vs. Liberty (+10, 68.5)

Tulsa vs. Cincinnati (-23, 54.5)

Penn State vs. Maryland (+11, 55.5)

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-21, 47)

Michigan State vs. Purdue (+3, 52)

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia (+3, 49)

Baylor vs. TCU (+6.5, 59)

Auburn vs. Texas A&M (-4.5, 50)

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern (+19, 61.5)

LSU vs. Alabama (-28.5, 65)

Iowa vs. Northwestern (+12, 40)

Fresno State vs. Boise State (+5.5, 58)

Michigan vs. Indiana (+19.5, 51)

Tennessee vs. Kentucky (-3, 58.5)

Houston vs. USF (+13, 54.5)

Oregon vs. Washington (+6.5, 51)

UTSA vs. UTEP (+12.5, 53)

Clemson vs. Louisville (+3.5, 45.5)