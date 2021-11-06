NCAA Football: Texas A&M at Alabama
Saturday's portion of the Week 10 college football schedule will begin at 11:30 a.m. ET when Air Force faces Army on CBS with the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy up for grabs. The game will be played in Arlington, Texas, which marks the first time since 1965 that the teams have met at a neutral site. Air Force is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Week 10 college football odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Navy, meanwhile, has a tough challenge as a 21-point underdog at No. 10 Notre Dame. 

Other Week 10 college football spreads include No. 14 Texas A&M as a 4.5-point favorite against No. 13 Auburn in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS game and No. 2 Alabama as a 28.5-point favorite against LSU. Should you be betting on either of these Week 10 college football lines? Before making any Week 10 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past five-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,700 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It also enters Week 10 of the 2021 season on a 28-15 run on all top-rated college football side picks. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 10 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top Week 10 college football predictions

One of the top college football picks the model is recommending for Week 10: No. 4 Oregon (-7) rolls to an easy cover at Washington in a Pac-12 North battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. The Ducks are currently sitting atop the Pac-12 North and have already knocked off Ohio State earlier this season. They lost to Stanford at the beginning of October, though, so they cannot afford another setback. Oregon is coming off a 52-29 thrashing against Colorado last week.

Washington has already lost four games this season, including a 13-7 defeat against FCS Montana in its opening game. The Huskies have recorded consecutive wins over Arizona and Stanford, but this is going to be a step up in competition. SportsLine's model has the Ducks covering the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the under (51) is cashing nearly 60 percent of the time. 

Another one of the college football predictions from the model: Clemson (-4) covers on the road at Louisville in a 7:30 p.m. ET start. The Tigers have lost three regular-season games for the first time since 2014, but they are coming off a 30-20 win over Florida State. Freshman running back Will Shipley missed several games with a leg injury, so his return has been welcomed. Shipley has rushed for 180 yards in his last two games, totaling 358 all-purpose yards.

Louisville is led by quarterback Malik Cunningham, who is a speedy, dual-threat athlete. The Tigers have faced a trio of athletic quarterbacks over their last three games, so they will be prepared for Cunningham on Saturday night. SportsLine's model expects Clemson to take care of business, as the Tigers are covering the spread in almost 60 percent of simulations, while the under (46) hits well over 50 percent of the time.

How to make Week 10 college football picks 

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other game on the Week 10 college football schedule, and it's calling for a Top 25 team to go down hard in a surprising upset. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which Top 25 squad gets stunned? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,700 in profit over the past five-plus seasons, and find out.

Week 10 college football odds (via Caesars)

Here are the college football lines for some of Week 10's most notable matchups:

Saturday, Oct. 30

Army vs. Air Force (-2.5, 37.5)

Featured Game | Air Force Falcons vs. Army West Point Black Knights
Moneyline
Spread
Total
AF
-140
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o37.5
-110
BET NOW
ARMY
+120
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u37.5
-110
BET NOW

Georgia vs. Missouri (+38, 59.5)

Wake Forest vs. UNC (-2.5, 75.5)

Featured Game | North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UNC
-135
BET NOW
-2.5
-110
BET NOW
o77
-110
BET NOW
WAKE
+115
BET NOW
+2.5
-110
BET NOW
u77
-110
BET NOW

SMU vs. Memphis (+6.5, 71)

Featured Game | Memphis Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MEMP
+170
BET NOW
+5
-110
BET NOW
o70.5
-115
BET NOW
SMU
-200
BET NOW
-5
-110
BET NOW
u70.5
-105
BET NOW

Ohio State vs. Nebraska (+14.5, 63)

Featured Game | Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NEB
+475
BET NOW
+14.5
-110
BET NOW
o67.5
-110
BET NOW
OHIOST
-700
BET NOW
-14.5
-110
BET NOW
u67.5
-110
BET NOW

Ole Miss vs. Liberty (+10, 68.5)

Featured Game | Ole Miss Rebels vs. Liberty Flames
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MISS
-360
BET NOW
-9
-110
BET NOW
o67
-110
BET NOW
LIB
+285
BET NOW
+9
-110
BET NOW
u67
-110
BET NOW

Tulsa vs. Cincinnati (-23, 54.5)

Featured Game | Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CINCY
-2000
BET NOW
-22.5
-110
BET NOW
o55
-110
BET NOW
TULSA
+1000
BET NOW
+22.5
-110
BET NOW
u55
-110
BET NOW

Penn State vs. Maryland (+11, 55.5)

Featured Game | Maryland Terrapins vs. Penn State Nittany Lions
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MD
+310
BET NOW
+10
-110
BET NOW
o56
-110
BET NOW
PSU
-400
BET NOW
-10
-110
BET NOW
u56
-110
BET NOW

Navy vs. Notre Dame (-21, 47)

Featured Game | Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Navy Midshipmen
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ND
-1600
BET NOW
-21
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
NAVY
+850
BET NOW
+21
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Michigan State vs. Purdue (+3, 52)

Featured Game | Purdue Boilermakers vs. Michigan State Spartans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PURDUE
+130
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o53.5
-110
BET NOW
MICHST
-150
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u53.5
-110
BET NOW

Oklahoma State vs. West Virginia (+3, 49)

Featured Game | West Virginia Mountaineers vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WVU
+145
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
o49
-110
BET NOW
OKLAST
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
u49
-110
BET NOW

Baylor vs. TCU (+6.5, 59)

Featured Game | TCU Horned Frogs vs. Baylor Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TCU
+220
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
o58
-110
BET NOW
BAYLOR
-270
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
u58
-110
BET NOW

Auburn vs. Texas A&M (-4.5, 50)

Featured Game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TXAM
-200
BET NOW
-4.5
-110
BET NOW
o49.5
-110
BET NOW
AUBURN
+170
BET NOW
+4.5
-110
BET NOW
u49.5
-110
BET NOW

Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern (+19, 61.5)

Featured Game | Georgia Southern Eagles vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
GAS
+650
BET NOW
+17
-110
BET NOW
o58
-110
BET NOW
CSTCAR
-1000
BET NOW
-17
-110
BET NOW
u58
-110
BET NOW

LSU vs. Alabama (-28.5, 65)

Featured Game | Alabama Crimson Tide vs. LSU Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
BAMA
-10000
BET NOW
-28.5
-110
BET NOW
o67
-110
BET NOW
LSU
+2000
BET NOW
+28.5
-110
BET NOW
u67
-110
BET NOW

Iowa vs. Northwestern (+12, 40)

Featured Game | Northwestern Wildcats vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NWEST
+360
BET NOW
+12
-110
BET NOW
o40.5
-110
BET NOW
IOWA
-475
BET NOW
-12
-110
BET NOW
u40.5
-110
BET NOW

Fresno State vs. Boise State (+5.5, 58)

Featured Game | Fresno State Bulldogs vs. Boise State Broncos
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FRESNO
-200
BET NOW
-5
-110
BET NOW
o61
-110
BET NOW
BOISE
+170
BET NOW
+5
-110
BET NOW
u61
-110
BET NOW

Michigan vs. Indiana (+19.5, 51)

Featured Game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Indiana Hoosiers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MICH
-1400
BET NOW
-20.5
-110
BET NOW
o51
-110
BET NOW
IND
+800
BET NOW
+20.5
-110
BET NOW
u51
-110
BET NOW

Tennessee vs. Kentucky (-3, 58.5)

Featured Game | Kentucky Wildcats vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UK
-105
BET NOW
+1
-110
BET NOW
o57
-110
BET NOW
TENN
-115
BET NOW
-1
-110
BET NOW
u57
-110
BET NOW

Houston vs. USF (+13, 54.5)

Featured Game | South Florida Bulls vs. Houston Cougars
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SFLA
+425
BET NOW
+13.5
-110
BET NOW
o53
-110
BET NOW
HOU
-600
BET NOW
-13.5
-110
BET NOW
u53
-110
BET NOW

Oregon vs. Washington (+6.5,  51)

Featured Game | Washington Huskies vs. Oregon Ducks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WASH
+220
BET NOW
+7
-110
BET NOW
o48.5
-110
BET NOW
OREG
-270
BET NOW
-7
-110
BET NOW
u48.5
-110
BET NOW

UTSA vs. UTEP (+12.5, 53)

Featured Game | UTEP Miners vs. UTSA Roadrunners
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UTEP
+350
BET NOW
+11
-105
BET NOW
o53
-110
BET NOW
TXSA
-450
BET NOW
-11
-115
BET NOW
u53
-110
BET NOW

Clemson vs. Louisville (+3.5, 45.5)

Featured Game | Louisville Cardinals vs. Clemson Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LVILLE
+155
BET NOW
+4
-110
BET NOW
o46
-110
BET NOW
CLEM
-180
BET NOW
-4
-110
BET NOW
u46
-110
BET NOW