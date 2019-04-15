2019 NBA Draft tracker: Virginia junior Ty Jerome, a key player in the Cavs' title run, is leaving school early

A look at the underclassmen who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft

Virginia junior guard Ty Jerome, a key player in the Cavaliers' national title run, announced Monday that he will leave school early for the NBA Draft. Jerome was  UVA's third-leading scorer last season averaging 13.6 points per game.

Jerome is considered a possible middle to late pick in the first round. In Gary Parrish's latest mock draft, Jerome was projected as a No. 20 selection to the Boston Celtics.

Since the season ended with Virginia defeating Texas Tech in the national championship game, we've already had more than 70 underclassmen submit their name to the NBA to formally enter the draft process.

Earlier, Southern California's Kevin Porter Jr. joined the fold. Duke stars Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, as well as Kentucky standouts Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington and Tyler Herro, have also submitted their names for entry into the pre-draft process. Projected lottery picks Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Coby White and Nassir Little have also declared and signed with agents. 

We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent, which is less consequential than years past. Individuals who hire an agent do not automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school, which means that those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

2019 NBA Draft early entrants

NBA Draft early entries
TeamPlayerAgent?News
Cam Reddish YES First round
RJ Barrett YES First round
Bol Bol YES Mid-first round
Ja Morant YES First round
Lindell Wigginton YES Second round
Talen Horton-Tucker YES First round
Darius Garland YES First round
Simi Shittu YES Second round
Romeo Langford YES First round
Daniel Gafford YES Second round
Jalen McDaniels YES Second round
Kris Wilkes YES Second round
Shamorie Ponds YES Second round
Dewan Hernandez YES Second round

Amir Hinton - Shaw University YES Second round
Yoeli Childs YES Second round
Miye Oni YES Second round
Jaylen Nowell YES Second round
Naz Reid YES Second round
Tremont Waters YES Second round
Skylar Mays NO Second round/undrafted
Isaiah Roby NO Second round/undrafted
Jordan Nwora NO Second round/undrafted
Oshae Brissett NO Second round/undrafted
Tyus Battle NO Second round/undrafted
Coby White YES First round
Nassir Little YES First round
Jimmy Whitt NO Second round/undrafted
Derrik Smits NO Second round/undrafted
Steven Enoch NO Second round/undrafted
Jordan Bone NO Second round/undrafted
Ky Bowman YES Second round/undrafted
Isaiah Reese YES Second round/undrafted
Reggie Perry NO Second round/undrafted
Myles Powell NO Second round/undrafted
Dedric Lawson YES Second round
Nickeil Alexander-Walker YES First round
Jaylen Hands YES Second round/undrafted
PJ Washington YES First round
Grant Williams NO First round
Keldon Johnson YES First round
Charles Matthews YES Second round
Jordan Poole NO Second round/undrafted
Ignas Brazdeikis YES Second round/undrafted
Aubrey Dawkins YES Second round/undrafted
Mfiondu Kabengele YES Second round/undrafted
Jared Harper YES Second round/undrafted
Luguentz Dort YES First round
Jaxson Hayes YES First round
KZ Okpala NO First round
Kaleb Wesson NO Second round/undrafted
Javonte Smart NO Second round/undrafted
Quentin Grimes YES Second round/undrafted
V.J. King NO Second round/undrafted
DaQuan Bracey NO Second round/undrafted
Tres Tinkle NO Second round/undrafted
Justin Simon YES Second round/undrafted
Lamar Stevens NO Second round/undrafted
Devon Dotson NO Second round/undrafted
Ty Jerome YES First round
Devontae Shuler YES Second round/undrafted
Tyler Cook YES Second round/undrafted
Kevin Porter Jr. YES First round
Andrew Nembhard NO Second round/undrafted
Tyler Herro YES First round
Emmitt Williams YES Second round/undrafted
Jaylen Fisher YES Second round/undrafted
Louis King YES Second round/undrafted
Neemias Queta YES Second round/undrafted
Our Latest Stories