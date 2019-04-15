2019 NBA Draft tracker: Virginia junior Ty Jerome, a key player in the Cavs' title run, is leaving school early
A look at the underclassmen who have already declared for this summer's NBA Draft
Virginia junior guard Ty Jerome, a key player in the Cavaliers' national title run, announced Monday that he will leave school early for the NBA Draft. Jerome was UVA's third-leading scorer last season averaging 13.6 points per game.
Jerome is considered a possible middle to late pick in the first round. In Gary Parrish's latest mock draft, Jerome was projected as a No. 20 selection to the Boston Celtics.
Since the season ended with Virginia defeating Texas Tech in the national championship game, we've already had more than 70 underclassmen submit their name to the NBA to formally enter the draft process.
Earlier, Southern California's Kevin Porter Jr. joined the fold. Duke stars Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, as well as Kentucky standouts Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington and Tyler Herro, have also submitted their names for entry into the pre-draft process. Projected lottery picks Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Coby White and Nassir Little have also declared and signed with agents.
We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent, which is less consequential than years past. Individuals who hire an agent do not automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school, which means that those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
2019 NBA Draft early entrants
|Team
|Player
|Agent?
|News
|Cam Reddish
|YES
|First round
|RJ Barrett
|YES
|First round
|Bol Bol
|YES
|Mid-first round
|Ja Morant
|YES
|First round
|Lindell Wigginton
|YES
|Second round
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|YES
|First round
|Darius Garland
|YES
|First round
|Simi Shittu
|YES
|Second round
|Romeo Langford
|YES
|First round
|Daniel Gafford
|YES
|Second round
|Jalen McDaniels
|YES
|Second round
|Kris Wilkes
|YES
|Second round
|Shamorie Ponds
|YES
|Second round
|Dewan Hernandez
|YES
|Second round
|
|Amir Hinton - Shaw University
|YES
|Second round
|Yoeli Childs
|YES
|Second round
|Miye Oni
|YES
|Second round
|Jaylen Nowell
|YES
|Second round
|Naz Reid
|YES
|Second round
|Tremont Waters
|YES
|Second round
|Skylar Mays
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Isaiah Roby
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jordan Nwora
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Oshae Brissett
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tyus Battle
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Coby White
|YES
|First round
|Nassir Little
|YES
|First round
|Jimmy Whitt
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Derrik Smits
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Steven Enoch
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Jordan Bone
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ky Bowman
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Isaiah Reese
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Reggie Perry
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Myles Powell
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Dedric Lawson
|YES
|Second round
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker
|YES
|First round
|Jaylen Hands
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|PJ Washington
|YES
|First round
|Grant Williams
|NO
|First round
|Keldon Johnson
|YES
|First round
|Charles Matthews
|YES
|Second round
|Jordan Poole
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ignas Brazdeikis
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Aubrey Dawkins
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Mfiondu Kabengele
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Jared Harper
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Luguentz Dort
|YES
|First round
|Jaxson Hayes
|YES
|First round
|KZ Okpala
|NO
|First round
|Kaleb Wesson
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Javonte Smart
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Quentin Grimes
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|V.J. King
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|DaQuan Bracey
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tres Tinkle
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Justin Simon
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Lamar Stevens
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Devon Dotson
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Ty Jerome
|YES
|First round
|Devontae Shuler
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Tyler Cook
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Kevin Porter Jr.
|YES
|First round
|Andrew Nembhard
|NO
|Second round/undrafted
|Tyler Herro
|YES
|First round
|Emmitt Williams
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Jaylen Fisher
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Louis King
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
|Neemias Queta
|YES
|Second round/undrafted
