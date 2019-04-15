2019 NBA Draft tracker: Virginia junior Ty Jerome, a key player in the Cavs' title run, is leaving school early

Virginia junior guard Ty Jerome, a key player in the Cavaliers' national title run, announced Monday that he will leave school early for the NBA Draft. Jerome was UVA's third-leading scorer last season averaging 13.6 points per game.

Jerome is considered a possible middle to late pick in the first round. In Gary Parrish's latest mock draft, Jerome was projected as a No. 20 selection to the Boston Celtics.

Since the season ended with Virginia defeating Texas Tech in the national championship game, we've already had more than 70 underclassmen submit their name to the NBA to formally enter the draft process.

Earlier, Southern California's Kevin Porter Jr. joined the fold. Duke stars Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, as well as Kentucky standouts Keldon Johnson, PJ Washington and Tyler Herro, have also submitted their names for entry into the pre-draft process. Projected lottery picks Ja Morant, Darius Garland, Coby White and Nassir Little have also declared and signed with agents.

We've compiled a full list of those who have declared early for the upcoming 2019 NBA Draft along with a look at who is and isn't planning to hire an agent, which is less consequential than years past. Individuals who hire an agent do not automatically forfeit any college eligibility and the opportunity to return to school, which means that those who test the draft waters can go through the process and return to school so long as they announce their decision to withdraw by May 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

2019 NBA Draft early entrants