The NHL has announced the players that will be participating in the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday. The All-Star Skills will feature seven events and will take place in Las Vegas, who will be hosting this year's All-Star festivites.
Two of the events are new and will be a Las Vegas flavor to them. The Fountain Face-Off will take place in the infamous Fountains of Bellagio while the 21 in '22 will take place right on Las Vegas Boulevard.
Five traditional events will also be included in the 2022 All-Star Skills, which are Fastest Skater, Save Streak, Hardest Shot, Breakaway Challenge (which is returning for the first time since 2016), and Accuracy Shooting.
Manon Rheaume (who in 1992 became the first woman to play in an NHL game) and actor Wyatt Russell will all participate in the Breakaway Challenge. Meanwhile, three-time Olympic medalist Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson will participate in the Fountain Face-Off and also help out in the Accuracy Shooting event.
The winner of each event throughout the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills will take home $30,000.
Below are the participants for each individual event:
Fountain Face-Off
- Jonathan Huberdeau, Panthers
- Claude Giroux, Flyers
- Jordan Eberle, Kraken
- Roman Josi, Predators
- Nick Suzuki, Canadiens
- Zach Werenski, Blue Jackets
- Mark Stone, Golden Knights
- Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson
21 in '22
- Nazem Kadri, Avalanche
- Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs
- Joe Pavelski, Stars
- Steven Stamkos, Lightning
- Brady Tkachuk, Senators
Fastest Skater
- Chris Kreider, Rangers
- Adrian Kempe, Kings
- Kyle Connor, Jets
- Evgeny Kuznetsov, Capitals
- Jordan Kyrou, Blues
- Dylan Larkin, Red Wings
- Cale Makar, Avalanche
- Connor McDavid, Oilers
Save Streak
- Jack Campbell, Maple Leafs
- Andrei Vasilevskiy, Lightning
- Frederik Andersen, Hurricanes
- Tristan Jarry, Penguins
- Cam Talbot, Wild
- Juuse Saros, Predators
- Thatcher Demko, Canucks
- John Gibson, Ducks
Hardest Shot
- Adam Pelech, Islanders
- Timo Meier, Sharks
- Victor Hedman, Lightning
- Tom Wilson, Capitals
Breakaway Challenge
- Kirill Kaprizov, Wild
- Trevor Zegras, Ducks
- Jack Hughes, Devils
- Alex DeBrincat, Blackhawks
- Alex Pietrangelo, Golden Knights
- Goalies: Manon Rhéaume & Wyatt Russell
Accuracy Shooting
- Leon Draisaitl, Oilers
- Clayton Keller, Coyotes
- Rasmus Dahlin, Sabres
- Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes
- Jake Guentzel, Penguins
- Troy Terry, Ducks
- Johnny Gaudreau, Flames
- Patrice Bergeron, Bruins
- Jonathan Marchessault, Golden Knights
- Four passers, including Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson