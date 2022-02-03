The NHL has announced the players that will be participating in the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills competition on Friday. The All-Star Skills will feature seven events and will take place in Las Vegas, who will be hosting this year's All-Star festivites.

Two of the events are new and will be a Las Vegas flavor to them. The Fountain Face-Off will take place in the infamous Fountains of Bellagio while the 21 in '22 will take place right on Las Vegas Boulevard.

Five traditional events will also be included in the 2022 All-Star Skills, which are Fastest Skater, Save Streak, Hardest Shot, Breakaway Challenge (which is returning for the first time since 2016), and Accuracy Shooting.

Manon Rheaume (who in 1992 became the first woman to play in an NHL game) and actor Wyatt Russell will all participate in the Breakaway Challenge. Meanwhile, three-time Olympic medalist Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson will participate in the Fountain Face-Off and also help out in the Accuracy Shooting event.

The winner of each event throughout the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills will take home $30,000.

Below are the participants for each individual event:

Fountain Face-Off

21 in '22

Fastest Skater

Save Streak

Hardest Shot

Breakaway Challenge

Accuracy Shooting