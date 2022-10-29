spencer-sanders.jpg
USATSI

Georgia and Florida have played plenty of close matchups over the years, but the top-ranked Bulldogs are expected to cruise to a win this year when they meet on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS during the Week 9 college football schedule. Caesars Sportsbook has Georgia listed as a 22.5-point favorite in the latest Week 9 college football odds. Florida has suffered three losses already this season, but all three of those setbacks came by 10 points or fewer. Should you be backing the Gators as huge underdogs with your Week 9 college football bets?

No. 2 Ohio State is also looking to remain unbeaten when it faces No. 13 Penn State on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites in the Week 9 college football lines, while No. 3 Tennessee is -12 against No. 19 Kentucky in the Week 9 college football spreads. Before making any Week 9 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 9 college football odds from Caesars and locked in picks for every FBS matchup. Head here to see every pick.

Top college football predictions for Week 9

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 9: No. 9 Oklahoma State (+1.5) wins by a touchdown against Big 12 rival Kansas State on Saturday. The past few weeks have been a difficult stretch for the Cowboys, but they won against Texas Tech and the Texas Longhorns. In those games, the Cowboys offense ran 184 total plays, while the defense had to defend 185, and in between was a loss to TCU that featured nearly 900 yards of offense between the two sides.

Fatigue from the arduous run of conference opponents is a concern, but Kansas State could be as one-dimensional of a team as Oklahoma State will have played to this point. The Wildcats' top two quarterbacks, Adrian Martinez and Will Howard were both injured in their last game against TCU, and Jake Rubley's only pass of the game in relief was intercepted. K-State running back Deuce Vaughn is a terrific player, but if he is the only one getting the ball, Oklahoma State should be able to cobble together another win on Saturday. The model projects that the Cowboys cover well over 60% of the time. 

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 4 Michigan (-23) cruises to a blowout win against Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans have struggled to get anything going in conference play this season, with their lone win coming in double overtime against a reeling Wisconsin team. They have been blown out by Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State, which makes this look like another blowout spot on the schedule.

Michigan has won six of its seven games by double digits, including a 41-17 win over then-No. 10 Penn State its last time out. The Wolverines are led by star running back Blake Corum, who has rushed for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. They have covered the spread in 12 of their last 17 games, while Michigan State has only covered once in its last five games.

Corum is rushing for almost 100 yards and more than one touchdown in the model's latest simulations. His success is one reason why Michigan is covering the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

How to make college football picks for Week 9

The model has also made the call on who wins and covers in every other FBS matchup in Week 9, and it says a top-20 favorite will go down hard. You can only get every pick for every game at SportsLine.

So what college football picks can you make with confidence? And which top-20 favorite goes down hard? Check out the latest college football odds below, then visit SportsLine to see which teams win and cover the spread, all from a proven computer model that has returned almost $3,000 in profit over the past six-plus seasons, and find out.

College football odds for Week 9 (via Caesars)

See full Week 9 college football picks, odds, predictions here

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+1.5, 55)

Featured Game | Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Moneyline
Spread
Total
IOWAST
+100
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
o57.5
-110
BET NOW
OKLA
-120
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
u57.5
-110
BET NOW

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-22, 47.5)

Featured Game | Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Moneyline
Spread
Total
FSU
-2400
BET NOW
-23
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
GATECH
+1150
BET NOW
+23
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

Ohio State at Penn State (+15.5, 61.5)

Featured Game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Ohio State Buckeyes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
PSU
+430
BET NOW
+15.5
-110
BET NOW
o60.5
-110
BET NOW
OHIOST
-600
BET NOW
-15.5
-110
BET NOW
u60.5
-110
BET NOW

Notre Dame at Syracuse (-2.5, 46)

Featured Game | Syracuse Orange vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CUSE
-120
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
o47.5
-110
BET NOW
ND
+100
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
u47.5
-110
BET NOW

 TCU at West Virginia (+7, 69)

Featured Game | West Virginia Mountaineers vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Moneyline
Spread
Total
WVU
+222
BET NOW
+7.5
-110
BET NOW
o69
-110
BET NOW
TCU
-278
BET NOW
-7.5
-110
BET NOW
u69
-110
BET NOW

Arkansas at Auburn (+4, 61.5)

Featured Game | Auburn Tigers vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
AUBURN
+143
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o60.5
-110
BET NOW
ARK
-170
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u60.5
-110
BET NOW

Miami at Virginia (+2, 47.5)

Featured Game | Virginia Cavaliers vs. Miami (FL) Hurricanes
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UVA
+122
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o48.5
-110
BET NOW
MIAMI
-145
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u48.5
-110
BET NOW

Florida at Georgia (-22.5, 56)

Featured Game | Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UGA
-2400
BET NOW
-23.5
-110
BET NOW
o56.5
-110
BET NOW
FLA
+1150
BET NOW
+23.5
-110
BET NOW
u56.5
-110
BET NOW

Wake Forest at Louisville (+4.5, 62.5)

Featured Game | Louisville Cardinals vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Moneyline
Spread
Total
LVILLE
+135
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
o65
-110
BET NOW
WAKE
-160
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
u65
-110
BET NOW

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (-1.5, 58)

Featured Game | Kansas State Wildcats vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys
Moneyline
Spread
Total
KSTATE
-125
BET NOW
-1.5
-110
BET NOW
o56
-110
BET NOW
OKLAST
+105
BET NOW
+1.5
-110
BET NOW
u56
-110
BET NOW

Illinois at Nebraska (+7.5, 51.5)

Featured Game | Nebraska Cornhuskers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
Moneyline
Spread
Total
NEB
+235
BET NOW
+8
-110
BET NOW
o50.5
-110
BET NOW
ILL
-292
BET NOW
-8
-110
BET NOW
u50.5
-110
BET NOW

 Oregon at Cal (+17, 57)

Featured Game | California Golden Bears vs. Oregon Ducks
Moneyline
Spread
Total
CAL
+550
BET NOW
+17
-110
BET NOW
o56
-110
BET NOW
OREG
-800
BET NOW
-17
-110
BET NOW
u56
-110
BET NOW

Cincinnati at UCF (+1, 56)

Featured Game | UCF Knights vs. Cincinnati Bearcats
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCF
-120
BET NOW
-1
-110
BET NOW
o56
-110
BET NOW
CINCY
+100
BET NOW
+1
-110
BET NOW
u56
-110
BET NOW

Missouri at South Carolina (-6, 47)

Featured Game | South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Missouri Tigers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
SC
-170
BET NOW
-3.5
-110
BET NOW
o45
-110
BET NOW
MIZZOU
+143
BET NOW
+3.5
-110
BET NOW
u45
-110
BET NOW

USC at Arizona (+15, 76)

Featured Game | Arizona Wildcats vs. USC Trojans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
ARIZ
+400
BET NOW
+14.5
-110
BET NOW
o75
-110
BET NOW
USC
-550
BET NOW
-14.5
-110
BET NOW
u75
-110
BET NOW

Michigan State at Michigan (-22.5, 55)

Featured Game | Michigan Wolverines vs. Michigan State Spartans
Moneyline
Spread
Total
MICH
-2000
BET NOW
-23
-110
BET NOW
o55
-110
BET NOW
MICHST
+1050
BET NOW
+23
-110
BET NOW
u55
-110
BET NOW

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (+2.5, 55.5)

Featured Game | Texas A&M Aggies vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TXAM
+105
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
o55
-110
BET NOW
MISS
-125
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
u55
-110
BET NOW

Baylor at Texas Tech (-2.5, 61.5)

Featured Game | Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Baylor Bears
Moneyline
Spread
Total
TXTECH
-125
BET NOW
-2
-110
BET NOW
o61
-110
BET NOW
BAYLOR
+105
BET NOW
+2
-110
BET NOW
u61
-110
BET NOW

Pittsburgh at North Carolina (-3.5, 63.5)

Featured Game | North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UNC
-155
BET NOW
-3
-110
BET NOW
o65.5
-110
BET NOW
PITT
+130
BET NOW
+3
-110
BET NOW
u65.5
-110
BET NOW

Stanford at UCLA (-16.5, 63.5)

Featured Game | UCLA Bruins vs. Stanford Cardinal
Moneyline
Spread
Total
UCLA
-800
BET NOW
-16.5
-110
BET NOW
o65
-110
BET NOW
STNFRD
+550
BET NOW
+16.5
-110
BET NOW
u65
-110
BET NOW