Georgia and Florida have played plenty of close matchups over the years, but the top-ranked Bulldogs are expected to cruise to a win this year when they meet on Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS during the Week 9 college football schedule. Caesars Sportsbook has Georgia listed as a 22.5-point favorite in the latest Week 9 college football odds. Florida has suffered three losses already this season, but all three of those setbacks came by 10 points or fewer. Should you be backing the Gators as huge underdogs with your Week 9 college football bets?

No. 2 Ohio State is also looking to remain unbeaten when it faces No. 13 Penn State on Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites in the Week 9 college football lines, while No. 3 Tennessee is -12 against No. 19 Kentucky in the Week 9 college football spreads. Before making any Week 9 college football picks on those games or others, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

One of the college picks the model is high on in Week 9: No. 9 Oklahoma State (+1.5) wins by a touchdown against Big 12 rival Kansas State on Saturday. The past few weeks have been a difficult stretch for the Cowboys, but they won against Texas Tech and the Texas Longhorns. In those games, the Cowboys offense ran 184 total plays, while the defense had to defend 185, and in between was a loss to TCU that featured nearly 900 yards of offense between the two sides.

Fatigue from the arduous run of conference opponents is a concern, but Kansas State could be as one-dimensional of a team as Oklahoma State will have played to this point. The Wildcats' top two quarterbacks, Adrian Martinez and Will Howard were both injured in their last game against TCU, and Jake Rubley's only pass of the game in relief was intercepted. K-State running back Deuce Vaughn is a terrific player, but if he is the only one getting the ball, Oklahoma State should be able to cobble together another win on Saturday. The model projects that the Cowboys cover well over 60% of the time.

Another one of the model's top college football picks: No. 4 Michigan (-23) cruises to a blowout win against Michigan State on Saturday afternoon. The Spartans have struggled to get anything going in conference play this season, with their lone win coming in double overtime against a reeling Wisconsin team. They have been blown out by Minnesota, Maryland and Ohio State, which makes this look like another blowout spot on the schedule.

Michigan has won six of its seven games by double digits, including a 41-17 win over then-No. 10 Penn State its last time out. The Wolverines are led by star running back Blake Corum, who has rushed for 901 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 6.2 yards per carry. They have covered the spread in 12 of their last 17 games, while Michigan State has only covered once in its last five games.

Corum is rushing for almost 100 yards and more than one touchdown in the model's latest simulations. His success is one reason why Michigan is covering the spread well over 50% of the time. See which other teams the model likes here.

College football odds for Week 9 (via Caesars)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Oklahoma at Iowa State (+1.5, 55)

Georgia Tech at Florida State (-22, 47.5)

Ohio State at Penn State (+15.5, 61.5)

Notre Dame at Syracuse (-2.5, 46)

TCU at West Virginia (+7, 69)

Arkansas at Auburn (+4, 61.5)

Miami at Virginia (+2, 47.5)

Florida at Georgia (-22.5, 56)

Wake Forest at Louisville (+4.5, 62.5)

Oklahoma State at Kansas State (-1.5, 58)

Illinois at Nebraska (+7.5, 51.5)

Oregon at Cal (+17, 57)

Cincinnati at UCF (+1, 56)

Missouri at South Carolina (-6, 47)

USC at Arizona (+15, 76)

Michigan State at Michigan (-22.5, 55)

Ole Miss at Texas A&M (+2.5, 55.5)

Baylor at Texas Tech (-2.5, 61.5)

Pittsburgh at North Carolina (-3.5, 63.5)

Stanford at UCLA (-16.5, 63.5)